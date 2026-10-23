Alvin Kamara Cleared to Play in Paris Against Steelers
Oct 23, 2026, 12:04 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) was limited in practice all week but has been cleared from the final Week 7 injury report and will play in Paris on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. Kamara tweaked his back in the Week 6 win over the New York Giants but ended up returning to the game and finished with seven carries for 34 yards while adding two receptions on four targets for 35 yards and his first receiving touchdown of the 2026 season. Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) will miss at least one more game while on Injured Reserve, so this could be the 31-year-old veteran's last game with an elevated workload in New Orleans' backfield. Kamara has been a shell of his former self so far this year in his 10th year in the league, and the five-time Pro Bowler is not much more than an RB3/flex option for fantasy managers in Week 7, even with Etienne sidelined for another game. Kamara's healthy status will also make Kendre Miller a less attractive flex option in deeper fantasy setups this weekend. Kamara is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry for 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries through five games, adding 15 catches for 76 yards and another score.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell
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David Montgomery Reportedly Ruled Out for Week 7 Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 12:00 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) will miss Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Montgomery has not practiced since injuring his groin against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 and is set to miss his second consecutive game. Woody Marks should lead Houston's backfield again after playing 78% of the offensive snaps against Jacksonville last week, finishing with 15 carries for 56 yards and two receptions for 25 yards. With Jawhar Jordan (quadriceps) on the practice-squad injured list, Dare Ogunbowale figures to handle the secondary role behind Marks, who offers RB2/flex appeal against New York. The Texans have a Week 8 bye, making their November 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers Montgomery's next opportunity to return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Cole Kmet Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 11:51 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (right knee) is believed to have suffered a serious, likely season-ending injury during Thursday's 30-24 victory over the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kmet was carted off after injuring his knee on a fourth-quarter reception and finished with three catches for 28 yards. Head coach Ben Johnson said afterward that the injury did not look good, although further testing is needed to confirm the severity. Kmet has caught 10 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown through seven games, with Colston Loveland already serving as Chicago's primary receiving tight end. Loveland has caught 13 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns over the past two games, including seven receptions on 12 targets Thursday. If Kmet misses extended time, reserve Sam Roush could take on additional snaps in Chicago's multi-tight-end packages.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Emeka Egbuka Returns to Practice Friday, Week 7 Status Uncertain
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 11:43 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) returned to practice Friday ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Egbuka was officially listed as a non-participant Wednesday and Thursday, although he worked with a trainer on the side during Thursday's session. His Friday participation level has not been confirmed, and there has been no announcement that he has cleared concussion protocol. Egbuka drew a season-high 16 targets against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, catching seven passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. His return to practice is encouraging, but fantasy managers will need confirmation of his availability before considering him for Sunday's lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Jaylen Warren's Workhorse Usage Takes a Hit
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 11:24 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren's snap share dropped to 75% against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 after reaching at least 87% in each of the previous three games. Rico Dowdle returned from his toe injury and handled 10 touches, rushing seven times for 40 yards and catching three passes for nine yards. Warren logged 14 carries for 50 yards and two receptions for 28 yards, with both backs drawing four targets. Pittsburgh still leaned on Warren when the game tightened: he played all 13 third-down snaps and outcarried Dowdle 7-2 over the final 20 minutes. That usage keeps him firmly in the RB2 range, even after the return of a teammate who was absent for his 188-yard, two-touchdown performance against Indianapolis in Week 5. Dowdle (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the New Orleans Saints after being listed as limited on Pittsburgh's injury reports, giving Warren a chance to regain a larger share of the work if Dowdle sits.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Adonai Mitchell Set to Return Against Dolphins in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 11:11 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) will play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins after missing four consecutive games, according to head coach Aaron Glenn, as reported by Rich Cimini of ESPN. Mitchell is expected to practice in full Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday, completing his recovery from a finger injury that required a procedure on his hand. He caught nine passes for 123 yards on 15 targets across New York's first two games before getting hurt. Rookie Omar Cooper Jr. returned from his own injury last week and caught six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown against New England. With Garrett Wilson also commanding targets, Mitchell faces a more crowded receiving group than he did earlier this season and is best viewed as a deep-league bench option for his first game back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rich Cimini
Breece Hall Questionable for Week 7 Against Dolphins
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 11:03 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) will be limited in Friday's practice and listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. Hall missed Wednesday's practice before returning in a limited capacity Thursday, his first participation since suffering the injury in Week 3. He has missed three consecutive games, with Braelon Allen handling the starting workload in his absence. Allen rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown against Cleveland in Week 5 before producing 104 scrimmage yards against New England last Sunday. Hall's three-game absence and Allen's recent production make his potential Week 7 workload difficult to project, leaving him a risky fantasy starter even if cleared to play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rich Cimini
Chase Brown's Rushing Role Under Pressure After Week 5 Split
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 10:53 AM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown has a scheme-driven threat to his early-down workload after Samaje Perine outcarried him 14-13 in Week 5. Brown had 58 rushing attempts across the first four games compared with just 13 for Perine, who then gained 68 yards on 14 carries and caught a touchdown in the 31-24 win over Miami. Brown managed 39 rushing yards, caught three passes for 21 yards, and lost a fumble. His 3.5 yards per carry this season adds to the concern, with 24 receptions keeping him in low-end RB2 territory for Week 7 at Baltimore. Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said the downhill running approach used against Miami played to Perine's strengths and that the Bengals' weekly game plan would influence how the two share carries.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Jones Sr. Set to Lose Carries With Teammate Returning
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 10:42 AM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. has averaged more than 21 carries over his last four games, a workload born out of Jordan Mason's (thumb) absence. Minnesota originally planned to rotate the two, and their Week 1 split reflected that approach: Mason carried 15 times for 59 yards and a touchdown against Green Bay, while Jones rushed 12 times for 40 yards and a score. Jones then logged 23, 17, 20, and 25 attempts from Weeks 2-5, closing that stretch with 113 yards and a touchdown at New Orleans. Mason practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Sunday's game against Indianapolis, with his return from injured reserve still awaiting activation. Jones also revealed this week that he has played through a sprained MCL in his left knee since Week 2. He recorded 34 receiving yards in both Weeks 3 and 4, giving him a continuing role in the passing game. A restored rotation would leave Jones closer to flex territory in PPR formats after four games as Minnesota's featured back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
DeMario Douglas Disappoints After Two-Game Scoring Surge
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 10:28 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas caught three of four targets for 23 yards in Thursday's 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears, giving him 5.3 PPR fantasy points after consecutive productive outings. He had totaled 11 receptions for 151 yards and three touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets, drawing eight targets against New York in Week 6. That total fell to four on Thursday, despite New England being without Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (calf). Drake Maye threw for 321 yards, with Hunter Henry drawing seven targets, A.J. Brown six, and Rhamondre Stevenson five. Douglas's receiving yardage was his lowest since Week 4, and his sudden drop in opportunities is the bigger concern for fantasy managers who started him on the strength of his recent production.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Anthony Richardson Sr. Charged With Misdemeanor Marijuana Possession
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 10:19 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. faces a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge following an October 12 traffic stop in Carmel, Indiana, according to Tyler Haughn of FOX59 News. The charge was filed October 19 after police reportedly discovered a small jar containing suspected marijuana and an open bag of THC-infused gummies in Richardson's vehicle. Both substances subsequently tested positive for THC, according to the report. The Colts had not responded to a request for comment when the story was published. Richardson remains listed behind Daniel Jones and ahead of Riley Leonard on Indianapolis' unofficial Week 7 depth chart, with no reported change to his availability.--Bruno Mulé
Source: FOX59
Baker Mayfield Expects to Return With Protective Glove in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 23, 2026, 10:10 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (right thumb) expects to return Sunday against the Carolina Panthers after missing three games with a dislocated thumb. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Tampa Bay Rays clubhouse attendant Nick Bond helped create a protective glove designed to prevent the joint from bending backward. Mayfield practiced in full Wednesday and Thursday, saying the glove feels comfortable despite requiring adjustments to his grip and release points. Head coach Todd Bowles plans to decide Friday whether Mayfield or rookie Jalon Daniels will start. Mayfield threw for 615 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in his first three games this season. That production leaves him as a QB2 option in Superflex leagues if he starts, with limited appeal in standard single-quarterback formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rick Stroud
Kalif Raymond Fails to Record a Catch Against Patriots
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 9:57 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond was held without a catch in Week 7's 30-24 win over the New England Patriots. After a hot start to Raymond's 10th season, he has cooled off completely, totaling 30 receiving yards on seven receptions over the last four games. Raymond has continued to see a high snap count (70% in Week 7) but has not produced enough to be fantasy-relevant. Even with quarterback Caleb Williams back in the lineup, along with Luther Burden III, Colston Loveland, Rome Odunze, and a strong running game, Raymond will likely remain the fourth option in this passing offense. While his hot start earned him a roster spot a few weeks ago, fantasy managers should move on from the veteran receiver in most leagues.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
TreVeyon Henderson has Another Disappointing Performance
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 9:50 AM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson had three carries for nine yards and two receptions for 14 yards in the 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. After a productive rookie season with several explosive plays, Henderson has been phased out of the rushing attack, with Rhamondre Stevenson taking over the starting role. On Thursday night, Stevenson played 69% of snaps, while Henderson played just 24%. Over the last three games, the split has been similar. Henderson reportedly suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 5 but has played through the injury, which may be limiting his role and efficiency. Fantasy managers should not drop Henderson yet, given his high draft capital and explosiveness, but he is not a starting option at this point, as Stevenson handles the bulk of the work.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Cole Kmet Suffers Non-Contact Knee Injury in Week 7
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 9:42 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (knee) suffered a non-contact knee injury, which head coach Ben Johnson said "didn't look very good." Kmet was tackled on the right sideline and immediately grabbed his right knee. He was carted off the field and didn't return in the 30-24 win over the New England Patriots in Week 7. In seven games, Kmet has caught 10 of 14 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown, serving as the second tight end behind Colston Loveland. If Kmet misses the remainder of the season, which seems possible, expect Sam Roush to have a much larger role, and potentially Luther Burden III, as the offense could lean more toward 3-WR sets. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor Kmet's status, as his impact could affect the outlooks of players like Burden, Loveland, and Roush.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
T.J. Watt Expected to Play in Week 7
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 9:34 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt (calf) was limited in Thursday's practice but is expected to play in Week 7's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Watt is reportedly dealing with a calf issue, but Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said he doesn't believe it will affect the four-time All-Pro's status on Sunday. In six games this season, Watt has 4.5 sacks, 15 tackles, one forced fumble, and an interception returned for a touchdown. If Watt is unable to play in Week 7, both Alex Highsmith and Jack Sawyer will shoulder more responsibility against the Saints. Fantasy managers in IDP leagues who own the Steelers D/ST should monitor Watt's status, as his on-field impact is crucial to their success.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Mike DeFabo
Rico Dowdle Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 7
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 9:15 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (knee) is listed as questionable to play in Week 7's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Dowdle was limited in all three days of practice this week due to an apparent knee injury, despite not appearing to be injured in the 26-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. Last week, Dowdle returned from a toe injury that cost him three games, had seven carries for 40 yards, and added three receptions for nine yards. While Jaylen Warren has firmly cemented himself as the lead back in this offense, Dowdle, if healthy, will still have a role, even after Warren's elite production in Dowdle's absence. Fantasy managers should monitor the team's Saturday elevations and Dowdle's status on Sunday morning, especially in a weaker matchup against the struggling Saints run defense.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Nick Farabaugh
Puka Nacua Believed to Have Suffered Minor Calf Injury
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 23, 2026, 9:09 AM ETLos Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua (calf) is believed to have suffered a minor injury during Thursday's practice ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that Nacua's calf injury was "minor compared to anything else, but not precautionary, and it's not nothing." Nacua has dealt with a hip/groin injury throughout the early part of the season, but it has not hindered his production, with the fourth-year receiver totaling 428 yards and two touchdowns in four games. With Davante Adams (hamstring) expected to miss more than six weeks, the Rams are thin at the position. Fantasy managers will need to check the Friday practice report to determine whether Nacua will miss Week 7 with this calf injury. If Nacua is out, Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington, and the tight ends will be the main beneficiaries.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Rhamondre Stevenson Rumbles for Long TD in Loss
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 23, 2026, 1:15 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed six times for 22 yards and caught five passes for 93 yards and a touchdown (five targets) in a 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Stevenson led New England's backfield in carries and was the most efficient RB on Thursday, but he made most of his hay in the receiving game, posting a career-high in yards. The sixth-year pro's new personal best was aided in large part by a spectacular catch-and-run in the waning seconds of the first half. Stevenson caught a dump-off on the right side on a play that looked like he was supposed to pitch it back. However, he scampered up the sideline and cut back against the grain, untouched for a 48-yard touchdown. While New England's backfield may be a mess right now, Stevenson is getting most of the snaps and has the most stable role in the receiving game. He'll look to keep this momentum in a divisional clash with the Miami Dolphins in Week 8.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Colston Loveland Leads Bears in Targets Thursday
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 23, 2026, 1:00 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland caught seven passes for 69 yards and a touchdown on a game-high 12 targets in Thursday's 30-24 win over the visiting New England Patriots. Now that's more like it. Loveland built on a strong performance from a week ago in quarterback Caleb Williams' return from a three-game absence and was again a featured part of the game plan. It's the former first-round pick's second straight game with at least six catches, 65 yards, and a touchdown, as Chicago's offense is rounding into form under Williams' direction. Wide receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III will undoubtedly get more involved at times, but things are looking up for Loveland after a string of solid production. Chicago's offense will be put to the test their next time out when they line up against a stingy Seattle Seahawks defense on the road.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
D'Andre Swift Cruises to Another Strong Performance
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 23, 2026, 12:44 AM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift totaled 78 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in Thursday's 30-24 home win over the New England Patriots. He added 12 yards on four receptions. Swift had another inefficient day on the ground, but he scored for the fourth time in three appearances and still got a decent target share (four). Stats aside, Swift looked spry and is a nice fit in Chicago's outside zone scheme. It doesn't seem likely the 27-year-old will see many more 20-plus-carry games, especially with backfield mate Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) due back eventually. However, the former doesn't need workhorse volume to remain effective for fantasy when he's an ever-present threat to cash in on a touchdown. Swift and the Bears will face stiffer competition on the road their next time out against the Seattle Seahawks.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN