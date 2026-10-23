DeMario Douglas Disappoints After Two-Game Scoring Surge

Oct 23, 2026, 9:34 AM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt (calf) was limited in Thursday's practice but is expected to play in Week 7's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Watt is reportedly dealing with a calf issue, but Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said he doesn't believe it will affect the four-time All-Pro's status on Sunday. In six games this season, Watt has 4.5 sacks, 15 tackles, one forced fumble, and an interception returned for a touchdown. If Watt is unable to play in Week 7, both Alex Highsmith and Jack Sawyer will shoulder more responsibility against the Saints. Fantasy managers in IDP leagues who own the Steelers D/ST should monitor Watt's status, as his on-field impact is crucial to their success.