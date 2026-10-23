Caleb Williams Keeps Rolling in Bears' Win
Oct 23, 2026, 12:29 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed 22 of 33 pass attempts for 308 yards and two touchdowns in his team's 30-24 win against the New England Patriots in Week 7. Williams and the Bears' offense were on the attack from their very first drive, and they might have scored another TD had the signal-caller not missed wide receiver Kalif Raymond on third down before settling for a field goal. Regardless, it was another strong effort for the 24-year-old, as he threw for 300-plus yards in consecutive games for the first time in his career. It'd be nice to see Williams use his legs a bit more, but fantasy managers won't have qualms about his output when he looks this comfortable from the pocket. Additionally, that part of his game could return as he's further removed from a hamstring injury. Chicago will face another formidable opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, in Week 8. Williams will again be a solid fantasy play, even with the unfavorable draw.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
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Drake Maye Posts Another Superb Effort in TNF Defeat
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 23, 2026, 12:15 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye tossed for 321 yards and two touchdowns while throwing one interception in Thursday night's 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. He added 26 yards and an additional score on four rushes. It was another impressive, efficient (77% completion rate) outing for the former North Carolina Tarheel, as he's scored at least three total touchdowns in four straight games following a less-than-savory start to the campaign. Over the stretch, Maye has posted a stellar 12:1 TD:INT ratio while averaging 299.5 passing yards per clip. Moreover, he's done well to stay on his feet, taking just four total sacks during his hot streak. Up next for New England is a divisional bout with the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. He'll be among the top fantasy options at his position once again.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
A.J. Brown has Another Dud in Thursday's Loss in Chicago
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 11:44 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown was looking for a bounce-back game on Thursday night on the road against the Chicago Bears, but it did not come. Brown came off Injured Reserve last weekend for Sunday's 26-19 victory over the division-rival New York Jets, but he battled drops and finished with only three catches on 10 targets for 27 yards. The 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler was held in check again in Thursday's loss to the Bears, as he caught only three of his six targets on the night for 48 yards and no touchdowns. Brown's 48 receiving yards were fourth on the team, and his six targets were only one fewer than tight end Hunter Henry. He has not looked all that comfortable in two games since returning from a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. With more time to rest before the team's Week 8 game on the road against the division-rival Miami Dolphins, fantasy managers will be hoping that Brown can finally make some noise in 2026. He has been one of the biggest fantasy busts at the receiver position through the first seven games of the year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Luther Burden III Goes Over Century Mark, Scores in Thursday's Win
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 11:38 PM ETChicago Bears second-year wide receiver Luther Burden III looked like the second-year breakout player that many fantasy managers envisioned coming into this season in the team's 30-24 victory on Thursday night over the visiting New England Patriots. Burden had a strong connection with quarterback Caleb Williams and caught all four of his targets for a season-high 130 yards and his second touchdown of the 2026 season. His four targets were tied with running back D'Andre Swift for third on the team behind tight end Colston Loveland's 12 and Rome Odunze's five, but he struck for chunk gains and averaged a strong 32.5 yards per reception on the night. Burden also carried the ball once for a gain of seven yards on the ground. It is a second straight strong game for the 22-year-old wideout after he caught all eight of his targets for 95 yards in last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons. The former second-rounder from Missouri is one of Williams' favorite targets and should be considered a must-start after a slow start going into the Monday night matchup in Week 8 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Cole Kmet Carted Off With Knee Injury on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 11:29 PM ETChicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (knee) suffered a serious-looking right-knee injury in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game against the New England Patriots and has been ruled out, according to Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune. Kmet was quickly ruled out for the rest of the contest after being carted to the locker room. Before leaving the game, the 27-year-old caught all three of his targets for 28 yards. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Colston Loveland had another big win in the 30-24 victory, catching seven of a team-high 12 targets for 69 yards and another touchdown. Kmet's injury had the looks of a season-ender, but we will get more information on Friday about the severity of his injury and how long he might be sidelined. Going into the Week 7 contest on Thursday night, Kmet had only seven receptions on 11 targets for 59 yards and one touchdown in his first six games. A lengthy absence from Kmet due to his knee injury would give Loveland an even higher ceiling as a potential breakout candidate in just his second NFL season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond
Saquon Barkley Taking his Recovery Day to Day
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 11:12 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday and was limited, but he is not ready to say that he will make a return on Monday Night Football against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. "Monday's still a long ways away, just going to listen and trust the trainers...and hopefully continue to get better each day," Barkley said. The 29-year-old, who said he has never dealt with a hamstring before in his career, has missed each of the last two games after injuring his hamstring in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. In addition to Barkley, receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), and tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) are banged up going into Week 7, so backup QB Tanner McKee might be working with limited weapons against the Cowboys. Barkley has averaged 5.1 yards per carry in four games this year for 182 rushing yards, but he has not found the end zone on the ground or as a receiver. Dameon Pierce would make a second straight start for Philly on Monday if Barkley is not given the green light to face Dallas. Hopefully, we will have a better idea of Barkley's Week 7 status by Saturday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Jonathan Taylor
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 10:28 PM ETMultiple teams would be open to a potential trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, a source told Stephen Holder of ESPN. However, it is unclear if the Colts are going to unload players at the Nov. 10 trade deadline after firing long-time general manager Chris Ballard this week. Taylor is the NFL's active leader in rushing yards per game (89.9) and would be a massive addition for a contending team's backfield if he were to be traded. The Colts signed Taylor to a three-year contract extension in August, but depending on how these next few weeks play out, ownership could decide to sell off some of their key assets. Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon put Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen on notice that progress was expected after last year's disappointing collapse. Significant organizational changes could be coming after Indy hires a new GM. The 27-year-old Taylor is second to only Derrick Henry in rushing yards since entering the league with 8,090 career yards. If Taylor is dealt at this year's deadline, Seth McGowan would become the Colts' lead back for the rest of the season. Despite the Colts' struggles this year, Taylor has still been a top-five fantasy RB with 492 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while adding 163 receiving yards on 15 receptions in six games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Stephen Holder
Packers Don't Know if Luke Musgrave Will Return This Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 10:18 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday that the team does not really know if tight end Luke Musgrave (neck) will play this year, according to Weston Hodkiewicz of the team's official website. "That's tough to say right now. Until proven otherwise, I would say no. But I would never close the door on that," LaFleur said. The 26-year-old was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list before the start of the regular season after getting injured in training camp. Musgrave lost what little fantasy appeal he had left last year when he could not take advantage of Tucker Kraft's season-ending knee injury, as he caught only 24 passes on 31 targets for 252 yards and zero touchdowns in 17 regular-season games (10 starts). The Packers are set at the tight end position this year with Kraft healthy and Jonnu Smith also on the roster. Musgrave should not be rostered in any single-year fantasy leagues and is not very attractive in dynasty/keeper leagues either.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Packers.com - Weston Hodkiewicz
Dallas Goedert Misses Practice With Knee Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 10:05 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) was not able to practice with the rest of the team on Thursday, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane. After losing quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) for the season, Goedert and receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) are banged up going into a Week 7 matchup on Monday night against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. The 31-year-old Goedert did not play in Weeks 3 and 4 after spraining the MCL in his right knee, so his injury is definitely concerning as it pertains to his availability next Monday night. In the first game without Hurts on Sunday in a loss to the Carolina Panthers, Goedert was involved by backup Tanner McKee and finished with six catches on eight targets for 61 yards. Fantasy managers may want to grab an insurance policy at TE for the week with Goedert's game coming on Monday. Both of Goedert's receiving touchdowns came in the season-opening win over the division-rival Washington Commanders. When healthy, Goedert could still have plenty of fantasy potential as a safety valve for the inexperienced McKee.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
Dontayvion Wicks Dealing With Ankle Injury, Misses Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 9:58 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in the first practice of the week on Thursday, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Top Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was also a non-participant, so the Eagles could be down two of their top receivers for a Monday night matchup against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 if they do not return to practice in the next two days. The 25-year-old injured his ankle late in the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but he was able to return to the game, which gives some hope that he will be available to play on Monday night. Wicks has stepped up as Philly's WR2 behind Smith in his first year with the team, catching 19 of his 32 targets for 284 yards and one touchdown through six games. However, his fantasy value as a deep-league flex play diminished when it was announced earlier this week that star quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) would miss the rest of the season. Fantasy managers should look to avoid Wicks if he is trending as a game-time decision for Monday's contest. He caught just two of four targets for 24 yards with backup Tanner McKee running the offense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
Jonah Coleman Trending Toward a Return in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 9:35 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) practiced in full for the second straight day on Thursday and is trending toward a return from Injured Reserve for the team's Week 7 game this Sunday on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. Just when it looked like Coleman might take over Denver's backfield after the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 23-year-old fourth-rounder from Washington suffered an ankle injury and was placed on IR. He is eligible to return this weekend and will be a big boost for the Broncos' ground game as they look to get over their offensive woes through the first six weeks of the 2026 season. The only problem is that both J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey are healthy, which was not the case in Week 2, when Coleman had 10 carries for 39 yards and his first career touchdown against the Jags, adding three catches for 19 yards. Coleman has three-down abilities and perhaps the most fantasy upside of Denver's RBs, but he will be in a timeshare upon his return and might need to patiently await his chance. Fantasy managers looking for RB depth should be considering adding Coleman, who is rostered in 31% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Denver Post - Parker Gabriel
Saquon Barkley Puts in Limited Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 8:53 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in the team's first practice of the week on Thursday, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane. Although Barkley was not a full participant, it is still great news for this banged-up Eagles offense that the 29-year-old is on the field for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He now has a chance to return for the Eagles' Week 7 divisional matchup on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys. All of Philly's offensive weapons need to be downgraded for the rest of the year in fantasy football with star quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the rest of the season, but Barkley will still be a weekly starting option at RB when he returns. The three-time Pro Bowler could have an even bigger role on offense with Hurts out to take pressure off backup QB Tanner McKee. Through four games in 2026, Barkley has averaged a healthy 5.1 yards per carry for 182 yards on 36 carries, but he has yet to find the end zone on the ground or through the air. If Barkley is held out for a third straight game, Dameon Pierce would serve as the Eagles' primary RB for the second straight week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
DeVonta Smith Misses Practice With Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 8:45 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant in the team's first practice of the week on Thursday, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. In addition to Smith, wideout Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) also missed practice. The 27-year-old has already missed two games this year due to hamstring issues, so this is something to watch as the week progresses. The Eagles could have given Smith a day off on Thursday, but we will know more on Friday and Saturday. If Smith is up in the air to play this week, it will make fantasy managers' decisions even harder with the Eagles' game on Monday night against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. Rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon could be in line for heavy targets in a great matchup against Dallas if one or both of Smith and Wicks do not play. Tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) also missed practice on Thursday, so Philly's offense remains extremely banged up. Smith's rest-of-season outlook took a major hit when it was announced that quarterback Jalen Hurts would miss the rest of the year due to blood clots. In his four games played in 2026, he has 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns. It was encouraging to see Smith catch seven of 14 targets for 75 yards and a TD from backup QB Tanner McKee in the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
Mike Washington Jr. Trending in the Wrong Direction
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 8:30 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. (foot, back) was downgraded on Thursday and did not practice after he was listed as limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Sam Warren. Mid-week downgrades are typically not a good sign, so Washington is in serious danger of not playing in Week 7 against the visiting Los Angeles Rams this Sunday. If the 23-year-old fourth-rounder from Arkansas cannot play this weekend, Dylan Laube would be forced into a bigger role as the backfield complement to second-year back Ashton Jeanty. Washington has not had standalone fantasy value through the first six weeks of his rookie season as the RB2 behind Jeanty, but he has been efficient with his limited work and is one of the best upside RB handcuffs in the NFL. He has seen 34 carries for 168 yards (4.9 yards per attempt) and one touchdown on the ground while adding three catches on five targets for 11 yards through the air. If Washington is out in Week 7, his next chance to return will be in Week 8 on the road against the New York Jets.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
Brock Bowers Practices in Full on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 8:23 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (hamstring, calf) upgraded to a full practice on Thursday after he was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday due to hamstring and calf injuries, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Bowers missed the first two games of the 2026 season after having a minor procedure on his knee just before the start of the year, and this is the first time he has been listed on the injury report with an injury besides his knee. It looks like the Raiders are just giving the star tight end a little rest early in the week. Now that he is back to a full practice, he should be fine to suit up this Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Rams. In just four games played, Bowers has racked up 28 receptions for 382 yards and three touchdowns for his fantasy managers. Bowers should remain locked into all starting fantasy football lineups again this week. The Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills was the first game in which Bowers did not have double-digit targets. He finished with four catches on nine targets for 70 yards. Bowers already has two 100-yard games in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
Brian Robinson Downgraded to Out in Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 8:03 PM ETAtlanta Falcons backup running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) was unable to practice on Thursday due to a hamstring injury that had him limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. We should know more about Robinson's Week 7 status on Friday, when Atlanta releases its final injury report, but as of now, B-Rob's status is firmly up in the air. If he cannot play this Sunday at home against the 6-0 San Francisco 49ers, Khalil Herbert and Jam Miller could both be brought up from the practice squad to back up starter Bijan Robinson. Despite being behind one of the best all-around backs in the NFL, B-Rob has been a flex option for fantasy managers thanks to 53 rushing attempts for 211 yards and four touchdowns in the first six games. He also has five catches on six targets for 30 yards as a receiver. If he does not gain clearance to play this weekend against San Francisco, Bijan Robinson will have an even higher fantasy ceiling as an elite RB1.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marc Raimondi
Travis Kelce Stays Limited in Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 7:57 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) was limited in practice on Thursday for the second straight day, according to Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. Kelce apparently came out of the Week 6 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers with an ankle injury, although for now the 37-year-old veteran and future Hall of Famer appears to be on the right side of questionable. If he can put in a full practice on Friday, the Chiefs could remove Kelce from the injury report altogether for the weekend. The 11-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro has slowed down a bit after a strong start to his 14th year in the NFL, but with bye weeks in full swing, Kelce will still be in the TE1 picture if he is active in Week 7 on Sunday night against the hosting Seattle Seahawks. Kelce will have a higher ceiling if receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) misses his second straight game. Rice has yet to practice since injuring his hamstring in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce has scored twice in five games this year while catching 20 passes for 299 yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ChiefsDigest.com - Matt Derrick
Puka Nacua Leaves Practice Early on Thursday With Calf Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 6:20 PM ETLos Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua (calf) left practice early on Thursday due to a calf injury, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. The severity of Nacua's calf injury is unknown, but mid-week injuries are typically bad news. Fantasy managers need to check for updates, as the 25-year-old's availability is now up in the air for Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. Veteran Davante Adams will be out anywhere from six to 10 weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered in the Week 6 upset loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, so quarterback Matthew Stafford could be down both of his top receivers this weekend against the Raiders. Through the first six weeks of the season, Nacua has already missed one game due to injury and has caught 37 passes on 52 targets for 417 yards and a touchdown. He was set to be even more targeted in the Rams' passing attack with Adams sidelined, but his status is now uncertain for this weekend. Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, and Tutu Atwell would start in three-wide sets for L.A. if Nacua cannot play, with tight end Tyler Higbee having TE1 upside.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Rashee Rice Misses Another Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 5:57 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) officially did not practice for a second straight day due to his hamstring injury on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Rice has not practiced since suffering a hamstring injury in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders and did not play in this past Sunday's 22-6 victory over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers. With two missed practices under his belt this week, the 26-year-old is on the wrong side of questionable to return this Sunday night on the road to face the Seattle Seahawks. Rice will need to get back on the field in some capacity to have a shot at playing this weekend. The former second-rounder is a must-start in all fantasy lineups when he is healthy. Through four games so far in 2026, Rice has caught 13 of his 17 targets for 190 yards and a touchdown. The speedy Xavier Worthy caught all seven of his targets for 73 yards on Sunday as he took advantage of Rice's absence, and he will virtually be a must-start against Seattle if Rice misses a second straight game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
George Pickens on the Injury Report With Shoulder Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 5:47 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (shoulder) is on the Week 7 injury report and was listed as a limited participant in the team's first practice of the week on Thursday, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. The Cowboys do not play the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 until Monday night, so Pickens still has two more opportunities to upgrade to a full practice. As of right now, fantasy managers should not have any reason to doubt that the 25-year-old will not play against the Eagles. Pickens has not been as strong so far this year as he was in 2025 in what was a breakout campaign, but he has still been very solid for fantasy managers, catching 33 of his 52 targets for 428 yards and one touchdown in six games played. CeeDee Lamb has so far been slightly more productive, but fantasy managers cannot complain about his 52 targets, which are tied for eighth among all WRs. Pickens has had at least six receptions in four of his six games and has been targeted double-digit times on three occasions in Dallas' pass-happy offense. Pickens is a must-start against Philly if he is active on Monday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
Dalton Schultz Puts in Limited Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 5:40 PM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (quadriceps) returned to practice on Thursday and was listed as a limited participant. It is a step towards playing this weekend at home against the visiting New York Giants after Schultz did not take part in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. The 30-year-old veteran might need to upgrade to a full participant on Friday, though, to avoid being listed as questionable going into the weekend. Injury aside, Schultz has lost value as a TE2 streamer since his 12-catch, 140-yard explosion in the Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals when top receiver Nico Collins was sidelined with an injury. Since then, Schultz has only 12 receptions on 15 targets for 102 yards without a touchdown in four games. Houston's passing attack has perked up during their two-game winning streak, but second-year pass-catcher Jaylin Noel's emergence has not helped Schultz's cause. Neither has the addition of former first-round receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Schultz should be considered more of a low-end, touchdown-dependent TE2 going into Week 7 versus the New York Giants if he plays.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Houston Texans PR