Brandon Ingram Remains Sidelined This Week
Oct 22, 2026, 8:49 AM ETLos Angeles Clippers guard/forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles) will remain sidelined this week and will not travel for Sunday's road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The two-time All-Star is making progress after undergoing surgery on his right heel in May that also addressed a partially torn Achilles tendon, but there is still no timetable for his return. Ingram averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 77 games for Toronto last season. Rui Hachimura should continue starting in his absence, while rookie Keaton Wagler has a path to steady bench usage after posting 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists in Wednesday's opener.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joey Linn
More Recent News
Jarrett Allen Questionable for Season Opener Against 76ers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 22, 2026, 8:40 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (knee) is questionable for Thursday's season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers with right patellar tendinopathy. The 28-year-old dealt with severe tendinitis in the same knee last March, missing 10 games before acknowledging the discomfort was still lingering entering the playoffs. Allen averaged 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds across 18 postseason games. If he sits, Evan Mobley would likely spend more time at center, while Jaylon Tyson could see a larger role after making 42 starts and shooting 44.6 percent from three last season. Khalifa Diop's (knee) absence could also open up a few extra reserve minutes for Thomas Bryant.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Malik Monk Ruled Out Against Clippers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 21, 2026, 9:47 PM ETSacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Sean Cunningham. Monk did not appear during the preseason and has been managing left ankle soreness throughout training camp. He averaged 12.5 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 three-pointers across 62 games last season. With Ben Simmons (Achilles) also out for the season, Sacramento's backcourt depth is already being tested. Nique Clifford and Emanuel Sharp should pick up additional minutes, with Clifford carrying the stronger fantasy outlook after averaging 8.6 points and 3.8 rebounds as a rookie.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Sean Cunningham
Khaman Maluach to Start Season Opener Against Portland
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 21, 2026, 9:36 PM ETPhoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach will start Wednesday's season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin. The 20-year-old gets the opening-night nod over Oso Ighodaro after the two competed throughout camp with Mark Williams (shoulder) sidelined following surgery. Maluach averaged 3.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 8.9 minutes across 46 games as a rookie but closed the preseason with seven points and 12 boards in 24 minutes against Utah. If he keeps the job, his rebounding and shot-blocking give him a path to useful fantasy production.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Duane Rankin
Micah Potter Available Against Suns
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 21, 2026, 9:31 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers forward/center Micah Potter (illness) is available for Wednesday's season opener against the Phoenix Suns. He missed the preseason finale while sick. The 28-year-old sits behind Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams III, and Yang Hansen on the center depth chart, so minutes will be hard to find. Potter's best path is his shooting. He hit 42.3 percent of his 3.6 three-point attempts per game with Indiana last season, averaging 9.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in 19.3 minutes. He saw only 10.8 minutes per game this preseason, so fantasy managers can leave him on waivers until injuries thin out Portland's frontcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Trail Blazers PR
Deni Avdija Will Play and Start Against Suns
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 21, 2026, 9:23 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard/forward Deni Avdija (ankle) says he will play and start in Wednesday's season opener against the Phoenix Suns, according to The Athletic's Jason Quick. The 25-year-old had been questionable with right ankle soreness after a strong preseason. Avdija averaged career highs of 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists last season despite shooting 31.8 percent from three. He also dropped 41 points and 12 assists against Phoenix in April's Play-In win. His availability removes a potential spot start for Sidy Cissoko, though sharing creation duties with Ja Morant and Damian Lillard could lower Avdija's usage from last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Quick
Stephen Curry Good to Go Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 21, 2026, 9:19 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (ankle) is available for Wednesday's season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers after tweaking his right ankle during Sunday's open practice. The 38-year-old practiced fully Monday and entered the matchup listed as probable, so the injury never appeared likely to keep him out. With Brandin Podziemski (back) sidelined, Curry should remain at the center of Golden State's offense. He closed the preseason with 20 points, five assists, and four rebounds in 26 minutes against Portland. The bigger fantasy concern is durability after a right knee issue limited him to 43 games last season, when he averaged 26.6 points and 4.7 assists.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brett Siegel
Nikola Topic Out Again on Thursday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 21, 2026, 7:56 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic (back) will miss his second consecutive game Thursday against the Denver Nuggets. Topic still has no timetable for his return and could be sidelined for an extended period. The 21-year-old has endured a difficult start to his NBA career, suffering a torn left ACL that wiped out his rookie season, receiving a testicular cancer diagnosis that delayed his debut until February, and undergoing offseason back surgery. Topic has appeared in just 10 NBA games thus far and remains off the fantasy radar in most formats.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jett Howard Out on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 21, 2026, 7:44 PM ETThe Dallas Mavericks announced that guard/forward Jett Howard (calf) will miss Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Houston Rockets due to right calf tightness. The 23-year-old's next opportunity to make his Mavericks debut comes Friday against the Indiana Pacers. Before joining Dallas, Howard spent three seasons with the Orlando Magic, averaging 4.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per contest. Howard is unlikely to have a significant fantasy impact once healthy, as he is expected to play a limited role in Dallas' rotation.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Mavs PR
Isaiah Stewart Out of Action Against Jazz
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 21, 2026, 7:29 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward/center Isaiah Stewart (ankle) will miss Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Utah Jazz. Stewart continues to deal with an ankle injury and will have to wait to make his regular-season debut with his new team. His next chance to suit up comes Friday against the Golden State Warriors. The 25-year-old was acquired from Detroit during the offseason after averaging 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks last season while finishing seventh in Sixth Man of the Year voting. With Stewart sidelined, Taylor Hendricks and Quinten Post could see additional frontcourt minutes, potentially providing a short-term boost to their fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Collin Sexton Sidelined on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 21, 2026, 7:15 PM ETPer Khobi Price of The California Post, Los Angeles Lakers guard Collin Sexton (calf) is unavailable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Golden State Warriors. The 27-year-old won't make his Lakers debut because of a calf strain. His next chance to suit up comes on Friday against the Clippers. Quentin Grimes and Jake LaRavia will likely get extra minutes while Sexton is out. Once healthy, Sexton's fantasy upside could be limited in 2026-27, with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves expected to handle the bulk of the Lakers' offensive responsibilities.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Khobi Price
Charles Bassey Sidelined on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 21, 2026, 2:47 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward/center Charles Bassey (knee) will miss Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers. Bassey is dealing with right patellar tendinopathy and is considered day-to-day. With Kristaps Porzingis' (undisclosed) future in question, Bassey could take on a larger frontcourt role than expected once healthy. However, his fantasy value will likely remain limited unless he can secure consistent minutes in Golden State's rotation.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Warriors Explore Trade Options for Kristaps Porzingis
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 21, 2026, 2:35 PM ETAccording to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Golden State Warriors have begun exploring trade options for center Kristaps Porzingis (illness), who is seriously contemplating his basketball future as he deals with recurring symptoms of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). The 31-year-old remains sidelined indefinitely after missing training camp and the entire preseason. Porzingis averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 15 games with Golden State last season. His uncertain playing status and potential departure make him a risky fantasy option heading into the 2026-27 campaign.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
Brandin Podziemski Sidelined Against Lakers
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 21, 2026, 2:23 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (back) will miss Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers due to back soreness. The 23-year-old's absence comes as a surprise after he appeared in all 82 games last season, making him one of Golden State's most durable rotation players. His next opportunity to suit up will be Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Podziemski averaged a career-high 13.8 points in 28.5 minutes per contest during the 2025-26 campaign and could remain a reliable fantasy contributor once healthy.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
T.J. McConnell Out of Action on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 21, 2026, 2:05 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) will miss Wednesday's regular-season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. McConnell was sidelined for the entire preseason with a hamstring injury after playing just 56 games last season while dealing with similar issues. Once healthy, the 34-year-old is expected to serve as Indiana's backup point guard, but his return timeline remains unclear.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Aaron Nesmith Ruled Out on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 21, 2026, 1:49 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (hamstring) will miss Wednesday's regular-season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nesmith was sidelined for Indiana's final two preseason games with a left hamstring strain, and he'll next have the chance to return Friday against the Dallas Mavericks. The 27-year-old averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists last season while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from three-point range. Nesmith is expected to reclaim his starting role once healthy. In the meantime, Jarace Walker, Ben Sheppard, and Kelly Oubre could see increased playing time, making them worth monitoring in deeper fantasy leagues.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Walker Kessler Available for Season Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 21, 2026, 9:29 AM ETLos Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler (finger) is available for Wednesday's season opener against the Golden State Warriors. The 25-year-old jammed his left pinkie on the backboard early in training camp and will play with a splint after appearing in only two preseason games. He posted 11 points and nine rebounds in 16 minutes in his debut. Kessler played just five games last season before undergoing surgery for a torn left shoulder labrum. He averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in 2024-25, and playing next to Luka Doncic should give him plenty of easy looks around the rim.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Stephen Curry Expected to Play Wednesday Night in Los Angeles
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 21, 2026, 9:22 AM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry rolled his ankle during Sunday's open practice but participated fully Monday, and head coach Steve Kerr expects him to play. The 38-year-old averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.4 threes in 30.9 minutes across 43 games last season. With Brandin Podziemski (back) and Jimmy Butler III (knee) sidelined, Curry should remain the clear offensive focal point, while De'Anthony Melton could pick up additional backcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Anthony Black Ruled Out vs. Hawks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 21, 2026, 9:11 AM ETOrlando Magic guard Anthony Black (ankle) will miss Wednesday's season opener against the Atlanta Hawks. Black sprained his ankle during voluntary workouts before training camp and sat out the entire preseason, though he returned to practice Sunday as he continues to ramp up. The 22-year-old also enters the season without a rookie-scale extension after Monday's deadline passed without a deal. Black averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals across 64 games last season. Jevon Carter and Jase Richardson could see extra backcourt minutes until Black is cleared.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Orlando Magic Daily
AJ Dybantsa Ruled Out for Season Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 21, 2026, 8:48 AM ETWashington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (ankle) will miss Wednesday's season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to The Athletic's Josh Robbins. The No. 1 overall pick suffered a mild sprain in Friday's preseason finale and will be considered day-to-day afterward. Dybantsa averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 steals across four preseason games despite shooting 18.2% from three. Bilal Coulibaly and Tre Johnson are candidates for extra minutes in his absence. Friday's matchup with Toronto is Dybantsa's next chance to debut, though Washington also plays Saturday in Chicago.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Robbins
Coby White Will Miss Hornets Season Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 21, 2026, 8:40 AM ETCharlotte Hornets guard Coby White (calf) will miss Wednesday's season opener against the Brooklyn Nets despite returning to individual on-court work. White suffered the strain during training camp and missed the entire preseason, leaving Dennis Schroder in line to handle the starting point guard duties. White signed a three-year, $74 million deal in June after Charlotte traded LaMelo Ball, but his calf history remains a concern. He dealt with strains in both legs last season and missed 22 games with Chicago before being traded. Schroder averaged 10.8 points and 4.9 assists in 2025-26 and should carry short-term fantasy value while White is sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR