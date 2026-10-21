Dylan Larkin Expands Trade List to 10 Teams
Oct 21, 2026, 9:47 AM ETDetroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin has expanded his trade list to 10 teams, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports. Larkin handed in a trade request this offseason and initially was willing to join only three teams: Florida, Minnesota, and Vegas. His list of acceptable destinations now also includes Dallas, Washington, Carolina, Utah, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, and Colorado. With his future up in the air, the American star hasn't been at his best this season, logging five points (one goal, four assists) in seven games. He has finished four games scoreless. Given Larkin's caliber, his numbers should improve once his future is settled.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Helene St. James
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Jake McCabe Limited to Handful of Minutes Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 9:36 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe (face) wasn't able to complete Tuesday's matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Midway through the first period, he took a high stick from Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson and exited the game. Johnson's stick caught McCabe around his left eye area. McCabe was on the ice for a lengthy period before being assisted away by Toronto's medical staff. The hardworking defenseman was limited to 4:15 of ice time. Fortunately, McCabe appears to have avoided a serious injury. Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller said after the game that McCabe was doing "OK." 11 games into the season, McCabe is still searching for his first points. However, he leads the team with 21 blocks and ranks first among Maple Leafs defensemen with 15 hits.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Anthony Cirelli Misses Third Period Against Golden Knights
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 9:30 AM ETTampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed) didn't play in the third period of Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. He took his last shift with 1:09 remaining in the second period. Cirelli was a standout performer in the high-scoring game, netting two second-period goals, including the game-winner. That gives Cirelli five points (three goals, two assists) through nine games. The Lightning will need his services in Friday's tough matchup against Colorado, but Cirelli might not be available if he's banged up.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Erik Erlendsson
Quinton Byfield Exits Early Tuesday Due to Upper-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 9:23 AM ETLos Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield (upper body) exited Tuesday's win over Washington after just four shifts. The 24-year-old was injured at practice on Monday, and that may have contributed to his early exit. Byfield has had a tough start to the season, going scoreless in six of seven outings. He's expected to be much more productive after narrowly missing a third consecutive 50-point campaign last year. Especially since Byfield has started logging 21-plus minutes of ice time regularly. Guys like Scott Laughton and Trevor Moore could see more usage if Byfield misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Los Angeles Kings PR
Pierre-Luc Dubois Could Return Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 9:13 AM ETWashington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (illness) could be an option for Saturday's meeting with Buffalo, The Athletic's Tarik El-Bashir reports. Due to illness, Dubois was unavailable for a fifth consecutive game on Tuesday against L.A. Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said Wednesday morning that Dubois is "potentially" going to return Saturday. Dubois was one of Washington's sharpest players in the first few games, posting one goal and three assists in four appearances. He'll be a welcome addition to the top six and a power play that has lagged so far.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Tarik El-Bashir
Mikael Backlund Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 9:04 AM ETCalgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (upper body) is day-to-day, head coach Ryan Huska said Tuesday. The Flames captain sustained an upper-body injury in Sunday's win over Carolina. On Tuesday, Backlund wasn't at practice, but there's still a chance he will be ready to play in Thursday's contest against Minnesota. Backlund has been stuck in first gear at the start of the season, recording two points (one goal, one assist) in eight games. Usually, he's been good for around 0.5 points per game, so fantasy managers can expect better production from him going forward.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Anthony Mantha Cleared for Action
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 20, 2026, 5:25 PM ETNew Jersey Devils winger Anthony Mantha (illness) will suit up on Tuesday against Colorado, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. His status for the game was initially in doubt after Mantha missed Monday's practice due to illness. However, he returned to the ice during Tuesday's morning skate, and the Devils will have several big guns back. Luke Evangelista (illness) will return from a three-game absence, and Connor Brown (lower body) has been cleared to make his season debut. Mantha will skate on the third line and the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Amanda Stein
Mats Zuccarello Ready for Action Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 20, 2026, 5:17 PM ETLos Angeles Kings right wing Mats Zuccarello (undisclosed) has been officially cleared to return to the lineup on Tuesday night against Washington. He has shaken off an undisclosed injury and will be in action after missing three games. Zuccarello has one assist in three games with the Kings. His start to the season has been disappointing, but he's capable of turning things around. Last season, Zuccarello averaged nearly a point per game with the Minnesota Wild, scoring 15 goals and adding 39 assists in 54 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Benjamin Kindel Suffers "Medical Episode" on Team Plane
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 20, 2026, 5:05 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins center Benjamin Kindel had a "medical episode" on the team's airplane on Tuesday, the team announced. Pittsburgh played the Utah Mammoth on Monday, and the team plane returned to Salt Lake City International Airport shortly after takeoff when Kindel's medical episode occurred. Fortunately, the 19-year-old is conscious, alert, and in stable condition after being transported to the hospital. Kindel has amassed four points (two goals, two assists) in nine games during his sophomore campaign. Hopefully, he can return to the ice as soon as possible. The Penguins are back in action on Thursday against Florida.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins
Matt Roy Returning From Six-Game Absence Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 20, 2026, 5:02 PM ETWashington Capitals defenseman Matt Roy (lower body) will return to action on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings. After sitting out six games due to a lower-body injury, Roy practiced in full capacity on Monday and was on the first defensive pairing in Tuesday's morning skate. "He's a big part of our team," Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said. "Plays in a lot of different situations. Logs a lot of minutes. Good leader for our team, so it'll be good to get him back." While Roy's return is great news for the Capitals, his game doesn't translate to fantasy, and managers can ignore him.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Esa Lindell Ruled Out for One Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 20, 2026, 4:55 PM ETDallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (lower body) has been ruled out for at least one week. The Finnish rearguard will miss his first game of the season on Tuesday against Boston. Across eight outings, Lindell is scoreless, but he's been a vital presence for Dallas at the back, averaging 2.25 blocks per game. Miro Heiskanen and Thomas Harley are the only Stars skaters to see more ice time than Lindell this season. Kyle Capobianco is set to fill in for Lindell on Tuesday, but he doesn't hold any fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Connor Brown Set for Season Debut on Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 20, 2026, 4:47 PM ETNew Jersey Devils right wing Connor Brown (lower body) will make his season debut in Tuesday's tilt against Colorado. The veteran forward suffered a lower-body injury in training camp and hasn't yet appeared this season. Initially, he wasn't expected to play on Tuesday either. Brown will enter the lineup on the fourth line. He should quickly earn a bigger role if he replicates last year's form. In 2025-26, Brown scored 18 goals in 75 games and matched his career high with 43 points.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jacob Markstrom to Miss 1-2 Weeks With Upper-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 20, 2026, 4:39 PM ETFlorida Panthers goaltender Jacob Markstrom (upper body) has been ruled out for 1-2 weeks after he was injured at practice. The Swedish veteran will begin his absence on Wednesday against Buffalo. Early into the season, Markstrom has dealt with several health issues, starting just six games. He carries a 3-1-1 record. When in action, Markstrom has performed well, posting a 2.21 goals-against average, a .897 save percentage, and one shutout. With Markstrom out, Akira Schmid will have more work. Cooper Black is also an option in the Florida crease.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Mats Zuccarello Could Return Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 20, 2026, 9:56 AM ETLos Angeles Kings right wing Mats Zuccarello (undisclosed) is nearing a return, and his comeback might happen in Tuesday's matchup against Washington. "Everything is trending that way," Kings head coach Peter Laviolette said about Zuccarello after Monday's practice. The veteran playmaker has been out for three games with an undisclosed injury. In his first three appearances with the Kings, Zuccarello recorded one assist. He isn't the only player struggling early, as the Kings are the only team that hasn't won a game yet.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Anthony Mantha Questionable Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 20, 2026, 9:43 AM ETNew Jersey Devils winger Anthony Mantha (illness) is questionable for Tuesday night's game against Colorado. The Devils have carried an illness bug in the locker room recently, and while Luke Evangelista is set to return to the lineup on Tuesday, the frontline could still be without an important piece. An absence on Tuesday night would add to Mantha's early-season frustration, as he's gone scoreless in seven of eight appearances. The Devils and fantasy managers alike are expecting much more from him after Mantha recorded a career-high 64 points in Pittsburgh last season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Roope Hintz Likely to Play Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 20, 2026, 9:32 AM ETDallas Stars center Roope Hintz (hand) is expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins. According to Robert Tiffin of NHL.com, Hintz wore a regular jersey in Monday's practice, a strong sign he's ready to play despite injuring his hand in Saturday's win over Chicago. Hintz scored his third goal of the season in Saturday's contest. He's also had two assists in eight games. If he's cleared to play, Hintz will work on the first power-play unit and skate alongside Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin at even strength.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Robert Tiffin
Pavel Zacha a Game-Time Decision Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 20, 2026, 9:23 AM ETBoston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's meeting with Dallas, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports. Last week, Zacha sustained an upper-body injury against Anaheim and wasn't available for Saturday's tilt against L.A. After Monday's practice, Bruins head coach Marco Strum said Zacha was "definitely heading towards the right direction." This suggests that he's likely to return. Before he was hurt, Zacha had heated up with a four-game point streak. He has two goals and three assists in eight games this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Belle Fraser
Rasmus Dahlin on Track to Return Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 20, 2026, 9:16 AM ETBuffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) practiced on Monday and looks set to return to action in Wednesday's game against Philadelphia. The Swedish rearguard told reporters he "thinks he'll be ready" for Wednesday's action. In six outings this season, Dahlin has recorded four points (two goals, two assists), 19 SOG, 14 blocks, and eight hits. If he's ready to return, Dahlin will take a spot on the first defensive pairing and the top power-play unit, cutting into the ice time of Owen Power and Olen Zellweger.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Calum Ritchie to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 20, 2026, 9:12 AM ETNew York Islanders forward Calum Ritchie (lower body) will be out for 4-6 weeks. The team provided an update on Ritchie Monday after he suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's win over Toronto. Ritchie has had a limited role in New York, averaging 12:11 of ice time, but he has chipped in with a goal and an assist in eight games this season. With Matias Maccelli (lower body) also landing on the shelf, the team recalled Mitchell Chaffee from the AHL. Chaffee has been a point-per-game player in the minors. However, he's unlikely to make a significant impact in the NHL, as he's expected to enter the lineup on the fourth line in Tuesday's contest against Anaheim.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Matias Maccelli Out for 2-4 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 20, 2026, 9:06 AM ETNew York Islanders winger Matias Maccelli (lower body) will be sidelined for 2-4 weeks, the team announced Monday. Maccelli has been sharp early in the season, but a lower-body injury has disrupted his strong start. The Finnish forward has recorded six points (two goals, four assists) in eight games. He was on a five-game point streak before being hurt in Saturday's win over Toronto. The Islanders also lost Calum Ritchie (lower body) in the same contest, forcing head coach Peter DeBoer to make several changes against Anaheim on Tuesday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jake Sanderson Expected to Return Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 19, 2026, 5:58 PM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (lower body) is trending toward returning to the lineup on Wednesday night against Florida. He practiced on Monday after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. Sanderson's return will be timely for the Senators, as the team just lost Thomas Chabot (upper body) from defense for at least one week. Despite missing 15 games last season, Sanderson was Ottawa's highest-scoring defenseman with 54 points. Since the start of 2024-25, he has scored 25 goals, tied for eighth-most among blue-liners in the league.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com