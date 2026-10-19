Kevin Porter Jr. Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Oct 19, 2026, 10:42 PM ETESPN's Shams Charania reports the Milwaukee Bucks waived guard Kevin Porter Jr. on Monday. The 26-year-old was productive when healthy last season, averaging 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals across 38 appearances. He also shot a career-best 46.5 percent from the field but just 32.2 percent from three-point range. With Milwaukee opting to move forward with Tyler Herro and Ryan Rollins in the backcourt, Porter will look for a fresh start elsewhere. His fantasy value will depend on his next destination, but he could provide significant upside if he lands a substantial role.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
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Chet Holmgren Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 19, 2026, 10:27 PM ETJustin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports that Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren (quadriceps) is available for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the San Antonio Spurs. Holmgren missed all five preseason games due to a quad contusion. The 24-year-old averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks across 69 games last season. If Holmgren has any setbacks, Isaiah Hartenstein will see extra minutes.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Justin Martinez
Jaden McDaniels Agrees to One-Year $40 Million Extension With Minnesota
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 19, 2026, 10:20 PM ETESPN's Shams Charania reports that Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels agreed to a one-year, $40 million contract extension on Monday. The 26-year-old is now under contract with Minnesota through the 2029-30 season and is set to earn $124 million over the remaining four years of his deal. With Julius Randle no longer in the picture, McDaniels could see an increased offensive role in 2026-27, potentially boosting his fantasy value. He averaged a career-high 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game across 73 outings last season.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
Lakers Waive Dalton Knecht on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 19, 2026, 10:01 PM ETESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Los Angeles Lakers waived guard/forward Dalton Knecht on Monday. Knecht missed Monday's practice due to an illness. The 25-year-old will now seek a fresh start with another team after struggling to establish a consistent role as a Laker. A change of scenery could boost his fantasy value after he averaged just 4.2 points in 10.2 minutes per game across 54 games last season.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
Santi Aldama Remains Without Return Timetable
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 19, 2026, 9:38 AM ETDallas Mavericks forward Santi Aldama (knee) remains without a return timetable, with head coach Dusty May telling Mike Curtis of the Dallas Morning News that he still doesn't know whether Aldama will play Wednesday against Houston. The 25-year-old missed all four preseason games while recovering from a March 17 arthroscopic procedure and orthobiologic injection, though May said he practiced well Sunday. Aldama averaged 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.6 threes last season. Even if cleared for the opener, his lengthy layoff makes an immediate full workload uncertain.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mike Curtis
Anthony Black Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 19, 2026, 9:32 AM ETOrlando Magic guard/forward Anthony Black (ankle) participated in practice Sunday, with head coach Sean Sweeney telling Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel that he looked good and was moving well. Black missed the entire preseason after spraining his ankle during voluntary workouts and remains uncertain for Wednesday's opener against Atlanta. The 22-year-old averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals across 64 games last season. If Black is cleared and Franz Wagner (shoulder) misses time, he could immediately handle a larger offensive role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
Steven Adams Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 19, 2026, 9:26 AM ETHouston Rockets center Steven Adams (ankle) won't face a minutes restriction to open the season, head coach Ime Udoka told Lachard Binkley of SI.com, though Houston will remain cautious with back-to-backs. That's progress from late September, when Udoka didn't expect Adams to play both ends early in the season. The 33-year-old underwent season-ending ankle surgery in January before returning for 14 preseason minutes against Dallas. Adams averaged 5.8 points and 8.6 rebounds in 22.8 minutes last season and enters 2026-27 as Alperen Sengun's primary backup. His rebounding remains useful in limited minutes, while Clint Capela could see extra work whenever Adams rests.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Lachard Binkley
Fred VanVleet Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 19, 2026, 9:21 AM ETHouston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (knee) will not face a minutes restriction as the season opens, head coach Ime Udoka told Lachard Binkley of SI.com. Houston will remain cautious with back-to-backs, which could create extra opportunities for Reed Sheppard and Marcus Smart. VanVleet missed all of 2025-26 after tearing his right ACL but returned with 17 points, five triples, and seven assists in 24 preseason minutes against Dallas. His shot volume could dip alongside Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson, but his threes, assists, and steals should keep him fantasy-relevant with a full workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Lachard Binkley
Oso Ighodaro Agrees to Three-Year, $29 Million Extension with Suns
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 19, 2026, 9:13 AM ETPhoenix Suns center Oso Ighodaro (hip) agreed to a three-year, $29 million extension through 2030-31, his agent Erika Ruiz told ESPN's Shams Charania. Phoenix is also exercising his $2.5 million team option for 2027-28, with the extension beginning in 2028-29. Ighodaro averaged 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 22.1 minutes while shooting 65.3% across all 82 games last season. With Mark Williams (shoulder) without a timetable after labrum surgery, Ighodaro appears to have the edge over Khaman Maluach for the opening-night job. His four playoff starts, when he averaged 7.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 32.2 minutes, showed useful fantasy upside with added playing time.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Cason Wallace Agrees to Five-Year, $139 Million Extension with Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 19, 2026, 9:04 AM ETAccording to ESPN's Shams Charania, Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Cason Wallace agreed to a five-year, $139 million rookie-scale extension, keeping him out of restricted free agency next summer. The 22-year-old earned All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2025-26 while averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 steals in 26.6 minutes across 77 games. He also led the NBA in total steals and deflections. With Luguentz Dort now in Atlanta, Wallace is expected to start alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. His offensive usage should remain modest, making steals his clearest fantasy strength. Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain provide backcourt depth, but Wallace's defense and expanded starting role should give him a steady minutes floor.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Kon Knueppel's Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 18, 2026, 9:34 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) still has no return timeline ahead of Wednesday's opener at Brooklyn, head coach Charles Lee said Sunday, per WCNC's Nick Carboni. Knueppel has been doing more in practice and taking more contact after a left hamstring strain sidelined him for the entire preseason. The 21-year-old averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists as a rookie while leading the NBA with 273 three-pointers. With LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges traded away this offseason, Knueppel should have room for more usage and creation work once healthy.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Nick Carboni
Coby White Still Without Return Timeline
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 18, 2026, 9:27 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard Coby White (calf) still has no return timeline ahead of Wednesday's opener at Brooklyn, head coach Charles Lee said Sunday, per WCNC's Nick Carboni. Lee said White has increased his workload and added more contact in practice after a left calf strain cost him the entire preseason. The 26-year-old also had his Charlotte debut delayed last season by a left calf injury and averaged 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 50 games. If White remains sidelined, Dennis Schroder is expected to handle more of the backcourt workload, with rookie Christian Anderson also in the mix for additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Nick Carboni
AJ Dybantsa Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 18, 2026, 9:21 PM ETWashington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (ankle) is considered day-to-day after spraining his left ankle in Friday's preseason finale against New Orleans, head coach Brian Keefe said Sunday, per The Athletic's Josh Robbins. The No. 1 overall pick exited in the second quarter after scoring 12 points in 15 minutes, and Keefe would not commit to him playing Wednesday against Milwaukee. Dybantsa averaged 12.0 points over four preseason games. If he sits, Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George could absorb more wing minutes and touches alongside Trae Young.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Robbins
Franz Wagner Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 18, 2026, 9:15 PM ETOrlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (shoulder) was able to do some "light work" during Sunday's practice, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. Head coach Sean Sweeney said the team will continue evaluating Wagner's right shoulder after he exited Friday's preseason finale against Miami. His status for Wednesday's opener against Atlanta remains unclear. If Wagner can't go, Tristan da Silva is one of the more likely options for extra minutes after making 34 starts last season. Anthony Black (ankle) also practiced Sunday and could see more perimeter work if he's cleared.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
Stephen Curry Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 18, 2026, 9:08 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (ankle) left Sunday's open scrimmage early after tweaking his right ankle, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. His status for Wednesday's opener against the Lakers is still up in the air, though a team source said the injury is "not serious," and coach Steve Kerr later said Curry was fine. That's encouraging after the 38-year-old missed more than two months last season with a right knee issue. If Curry sits Wednesday, Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton should see more ball-handling opportunities.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Ben Simmons Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 18, 2026, 9:02 PM ETSacramento Kings guard/forward Ben Simmons (Achilles) will miss the 2026-27 season after an MRI confirmed a torn right Achilles tendon, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Simmons suffered the injury during a live drill at Sunday's practice and will undergo surgery. The 30-year-old was preparing to return after sitting out all of last season and averaged 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in two preseason appearances. Darius Acuff Jr. should take on more playmaking responsibility with Simmons out, while De'Andre Hunter, Precious Achiuwa, and Nique Clifford could all be in the mix for the open starting spot. Sacramento hasn't tipped its hand yet, so that battle is worth watching heading into Wednesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Tacko Fall Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 18, 2026, 10:16 AM ETThe Philadelphia 76ers have converted center Tacko Fall's Exhibit 10 deal into a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Fall missed the entire preseason with a left hip strain and hasn't appeared in an NBA game since 2021-22 with Cleveland. Philadelphia could use the extra size with Ariel Hukporti (Achilles) out for the season and Adem Bona (foot) and Dominick Barlow (back) working back from injuries. Bona remains the more interesting fantasy name after averaging 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks last season. Fall has played only 37 career NBA games and is more likely to serve as emergency depth.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Chet Holmgren Uncertain for Season Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 18, 2026, 10:08 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren (quadriceps) remains uncertain for Tuesday's season opener at San Antonio after missing all five preseason games with a quad contusion. Head coach Mark Daigneault said everyone participated in Saturday's practice in some capacity but did not reveal how much work Holmgren got in. The 24-year-old averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks across 69 games last season. There hasn't been any indication of a lengthy absence, but fantasy managers should check Monday's injury report before setting lineups. Isaiah Hartenstein would get the biggest bump if Holmgren sits, while Aday Mara could also pick up extra minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 18, 2026, 10:01 AM ETThe Portland Trail Blazers have waived forward/center Jeremy Sochan after he spent the preseason competing for a roster spot. The 23-year-old signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal in August and averaged 6.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists across four exhibition games. Sochan saw his role shrink last season, averaging just 3.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 44 games with the Spurs and Knicks before barely playing during New York's title run. Portland now has an extra roster spot, but Sochan wasn't going to take many minutes away from Deni Avdija or Toumani Camara. His outside shot is still a concern, so he'll need to find the right situation before there's much fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Portland Trail Blazers
Bruce Brown Waived by Knicks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 18, 2026, 9:51 AM ETThe New York Knicks have waived guard Bruce Brown, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, clearing the way for James Wiseman to make the regular-season roster. New York was only $3.2 million below its self-imposed second-apron hard cap, making it difficult to keep both players. Brown appeared in all 82 games for Denver last season, averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.0 steals in 24.4 minutes. The 30-year-old has been useful when given steady minutes, but he'll need to clear waivers and find another rotation role before carrying much fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Devin Carter Lands Two-Way Deal with Celtics
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 18, 2026, 9:45 AM ETThe Boston Celtics are converting guard Devin Carter's Exhibit 10 contract into a two-way deal, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Carter made an impression in his only preseason appearance, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals against Cleveland before an illness kept him out of the final three games. The former No. 13 pick averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 18.4 minutes across 38 games for Sacramento last season. With Derrick White and Payton Pritchard ahead of him, Carter will need injuries or a strong G-League run to carve out much fantasy value.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto