Morgan Frost Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions

Oct 17, 2026, 4:53 PM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (lower body) is week-to-week, the team announced before Saturday's tilt against the New York Islanders. He will miss his second game of the season and isn't expected back quickly. The Maple Leafs placed Tavares on Injured Reserve. Before he sustained a lower-body injury against Buffalo Thursday night, Tavares was enjoying a great start to the season. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games. With Tavares out, Easton Cowan will join the top six on Saturday, while Bo Groulx will take his spot in the lineup. Fantasy managers should give Cowan a look, as he's been in good early-season form.