Chuba Hubbard Continues Strong Season with Big Week 6
Oct 18, 2026, 9:11 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard had another big game in his team's 25-14 Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, recording 28 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. While it wasn't Hubbard's most efficient game on the ground, he continues to absolutely dominate the backfield workload in Carolina. Across five games so far in 2026, the 27-year-old has recorded 89 carries for 426 yards and four touchdowns. Hubbard has also hauled in 12 catches for 85 yards and two scores. Carolina got second-year back Trevor Etienne back from Injured Reserve in Week 6, but Etienne logged just one carry against Philadelphia. With Carolina's offense humming, Hubbard remains a clear must-start running back for fantasy managers as long as he continues to see his current usage.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
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James Cook III Bounces Back with Season-High Receiving Performance
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:58 PM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III rushed for 95 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries during Sunday's Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He also caught three passes for a season-high 58 receiving yards. Cook was publicly called out by his head coach after fumbling twice last week, and it seemed to light a fire under him as he bounced back with the best fantasy output (PPR) of his age-27 season. The workhorse running back totaled 25 touches in the win, and he now has at least one touchdown in five consecutive games. He also has more than 700 scrimmage yards this year, which ranks near the top of the NFL. The fifth-year Georgia product remains an undisputed RB1 for fantasy managers, and he'll continue to find himself in must-start territory when the Bills host the Ravens on the other side of their Week 7 bye.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker is Gaining Value After Outstanding Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 8:57 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker gave his team a huge lift during Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Tucker hauled in five of his seven targets for 97 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Before this game, Tucker had posted three straight games of four receptions and around 40 receiving yards. Finally, Tucker was able to break out and show his big-play ability on Sunday. This performance will probably make Tucker a popular waiver wire addition this week. He's more of a boom-or-bust player, but is someone worth looking at ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Denzel Boston a Bust for the First Time in Rookie Season
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:53 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston caught just one of his five targets for 15 receiving yards during Sunday's Week 6 win over the Baltimore Ravens. While Cleveland pulled off the upset victory at home, Boston was disappointing as he turned in the worst fantasy performance of his young career. This was the 22-year-old's first game with fewer than 8.0 PPR points, as well as just his second game with fewer than 12.5 PPR points. Prior to this week, Boston's name was gaining traction in Offensive Rookie of the Year conversations. Sunday's "bust" performance won't eliminate him from consideration for the award, but it definitely represents a stain on his season stat line. He'll look to bounce back in a much more favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Omarion Hampton is Unable to Find Success in Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 8:49 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton continued to struggle on the ground during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He rushed the ball seven times for 18 yards during Sunday's loss. The seven carries were a season-low for Hampton, who has struggled to find consistency this season. Both Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal remained in the mix as well, so this will probably remain a three-back committee going forward. The Chargers are on bye in Week 7, but Hampton might only be a flex option for the Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Germie Bernard Posts Breakout Game in Win
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 8:38 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard made an early mistake, but was able to overcome it and help get his team the win during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie wideout hauled in 11 of his 12 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in the overtime victory. The rookie wideout made an early mistake in the first quarter, but redeemed himself by scoring the game-winning touchdown. Bernard has now posted back-to-back 80-yard receiving games. The Steelers should continue to lean on Bernard in the passing game with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) both sidelined. He figures to be a popular waiver wire addition ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Caleb Williams Extremely Efficient in Return From Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:30 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams completed 30 of his 36 pass attempts for 305 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and zero interceptions during Sunday's Week 6 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He also rushed for three yards, took four sacks, and recovered his own fumble. Williams didn't have the greatest game by any means, but he stood out for his efficiency by maintaining an 83.3% completion rate with more than 300 yards total. Fantasy managers were certainly pleased to see these numbers from the former No. 1 pick after he missed three games with a hamstring injury. He is firmly solidified as a mid-to-low QB1 in fantasy football, and he remains a very intriguing starter for Week 7 against the New England Patriots on Thursday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rhamondre Stevenson is Bottled up in Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 8:26 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was unable to find much success on the ground during Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets. He carried the ball 14 times for 36 yards during Sunday's victory. He only managed 2.6 yards per carry, which was one of his worst performances of the season. Both TreVeyon Henderson and Corey Kiner had much better success on the ground. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Pats decrease Stevenson's workload and give more carries to Henderson and Kiner. Fantasy managers will have to wait and see how this plays out. The 28-year-old is hopeful for better days against the Chicago Bears in Week 7.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Bam Knight Paces Arizona's Backfield in Week 6 Win
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:25 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries during Sunday's Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Rams on the road. He also caught two passes for 15 receiving yards. With rookie Jeremiyah Love (ankle) inactive on Sunday, the expectation was that Tyler Allgeier would lead the backfield. While he did just barely lead the team in carries (18 to Knight's 15), he was far less productive in terms of rushing and receiving yards. In fact, Allgeier averaged just 2.1 yards per carry, while Knight averaged 5.3 yards per carry. In terms of participation, Allgeier played 40 snaps and Knight played 32. Given that Knight drastically outperformed expectations and earned more touches as a result, we'd expect to see a similar backfield split against the Broncos in Week 7 if Love remains sidelined.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kenneth Walker III's Historic Start to the Season Continues in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:16 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III had 19 carries, 128 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns during Sunday's Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He also converted his three targets into two catches for 11 receiving yards. After enduring running back issues for several years, the Chiefs must be thrilled to be finally getting production out of the position. In his first five games with the Chiefs, Walker has 665 rushing yards, 95 receiving yards, and eight total touchdowns. After Sunday's win, Walker became just the fourth running back in NFL history with 650+ rushing yards and six-plus rushing touchdowns through the first five games of a season. Locked and loaded as a mid-to-high RB1, Walker should be started in 100% of fantasy leagues ahead of his revenge game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Carnell Tate is Beginning to Find his Groove
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 8:15 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate found the end zone for the first time during his career on Sunday. The rookie wideout scored an eight-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter during Sunday's victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Tate hauled in six of his seven targets for 70 yards and a score in the dub. It's quite incredible that quarterback Cam Ward threw for only 102 yards, and Tate was 70 of the yards. Tate posted a dud in Week 5, but he has been a solid option in three of the last four games. He'll look to keep the good times rolling against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Travis Kelce Plays Through Ankle Injury vs. Chargers, Remains Productive
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 8:10 PM ETTravis Kelce (ankle) saw five targets and recorded four receptions for 53 yards (13.3 yards per reception) in a 22-6 Week 6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. More notably, Kelce played through an ankle injury, according to head coach Andy Reid, as reported by Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star. Kelce's five targets were the second most in the passing game for the Chiefs on Sunday, behind only wide receiver Xavier Worthy (seven). The five receptions trailed only Worthy, who had seven receptions for 73 yards (10.4 yards per reception), and Kelce's 53 yards tied fellow tight end Noah Gray for second on the team in Week 6. With the win, the Chiefs moved to a perfect 5-0 on the 2026 season thus far. Fantasy managers will need to keep a close eye on Kelce's ankle issue moving forward, but the fact that he played through it against the Chargers is a positive sign. Kelce will remain a TE1 as long as he is active.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pete Sweeney - The Kansas City Star
Bucky Irving Highly Inefficient in Week 6 Loss
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:09 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving rushed for 46 yards on 19 carries during Sunday's Week 6 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also caught two of his three targets for three receiving yards. Irving saw large volume once again, but he was highly inefficient with just 2.4 rushing yards per carry. The 24-year-old now has fewer than 8.0 fantasy points in three of his last four games, giving him a low floor going forward. The biggest factor for Irving has been quarterback play; while Jalon Daniels has looked fine, it's easy for defenses to predict when the Bucs are going to run, which makes it difficult for Irving to break off big plays. Baker Mayfield (thumb) has a chance to return in Week 7, which would help Irving get back into the high-end RB2 tier against the Carolina Panthers. If Daniels remains the starter, however, Irving would fall to the fringe top-24 range.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Shough Totals Four Touchdowns In Win Over Giants
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 7:57 PM ETTyler Shough (hand) completed 16 out of 30 passing attempts (53.3%) for 144 yards and three touchdown passes, and added five carries for 32 yards and an additional score in a 34-27 win over the New York Giants in Week 6. While Shough didn't throw for many yards or complete a high percentage of his passes, he lived in the end zone against the Giants. It was a big bounce-back effort for Shough, who is reportedly playing through two broken bones in his non-throwing hand, after he threw for just 96 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions in a 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. In Week 6, Shough connected on touchdown passes with running back Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Chris Olave and wide receiver Bryce Lance. Shough continues to be productive and currently ranks in the top-10 in the NFL in passing yards (1,143) and touchdown passes (12).--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Kyren Williams Splits Touches in Week 6 Loss to Cardinals
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 7:44 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams rushed 10 times for 50 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and recorded three receptions (six targets) for 17 yards (5.7 yards per catch) in a stunning 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. Williams did not find the end zone on Sunday. While Williams dominated snaps in the backfield with 42, he splits touches fairly evenly with fellow running back Blake Corum. In just 16 offensive snaps played, Corum earned 11 total touches. Corum rushed nine times for 42 yards (4.7 yards per rush), and caught both of his targets for 18 yards and a touchdown. Williams will remain an RB1 heading into a Week 7 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, but Corum's usage is something to monitor as the 2026 season moves forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Davante Adams Disappoints Versus Cardinals, Suffers Late Non-Contact Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 7:32 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams recorded three receptions for 39 yards (13 yards per catch) and zero touchdowns in an 18-16 upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. To make matters worse, Adams suffered what appeared to be a non-contact injury with just under one minute left to play in the game. Adams ran a route and made a hard cut to the end zone and came up limping and holding his left leg. There was not a defender near him. Adams' status will need to be monitored closely before a Week 7 matchup against the Raiders in Las Vegas.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: FOX Sports NFL
Dalton Kincaid Returns After Week 6 Game Versus Raiders with Ribs Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 7:20 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid returned to the Week 6 Game versus the Las Vegas Raiders after previously exiting with an injury to his ribs. Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reported that Kincaid returned to Buffalo's sideline and was able to reenter the game. Kincaid was originally designated as questionable to return by the Buffalo Bills' public relations department, but he was ultimately able to play through the issue with his ribs. Kincaid has recorded seven receptions for 38 yards as of press time. He also had a touchdown called back due to a holding penalty in the third quarter. The Bills also have Dawson Knox available at tight end, among others.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Katherine Fitzgerald - The Buffalo News
Bijan Robinson Sees Reduced Workload in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 6:52 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was not used in his normal workhorse role during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Robinson carried the ball nine times for 61 yards, while securing two receptions for -8 receiving yards. This is the first time this season that Robinson has seen fewer than 16 touches out of the backfield. He averaged 6.78 yards per carry, so Robinson was having success on the ground, but didn't get enough chances. The Falcons were forced into a pass-heavy scheme early in this game, so fantasy managers shouldn't be worried about Robinson. He should remain locked as an elite RB1 for next week's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Dalton Kincaid is Questionable to Return with Ribs Issue
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 6:42 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (ribs) is listed as questionable to return for Sunday's Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kincaid was forced to exit with a ribs issue during the second half of this game. It's unclear at the moment if the 27-year-old will be able to return for the final quarter of this game. Before exiting, Kincaid recorded six of his seven targets for 24 yards. Dawson Knox will operate as the top tight end until Kincaid returns. Fantasy managers should check back for updates throughout the rest of the game.--Andy Webb
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
Jonah Coleman is Eligible to Return This Week
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 6:34 PM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) is eligible to return this week ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coleman has been out since he suffered an ankle injury in Week 2. He carried the ball 10 times for 39 yards and a touchdown, while hauling in three receptions for 19 additional yards before leaving with his ankle injury in Week 2. Once healthy, Coleman should find his way into the backfield committee with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey. The rookie back is an interesting stash candidate with his return to the field sooner rather than later.--Andy Webb
Source: Zac Stevens
Blake Grupe is Ruled Out with Knee Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 6:24 PM ETLos Angeles Rams kicker Blake Grupe (knee) won't return to Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Grupe suffered a knee injury while making a tackle during a first quarter kickoff. Punter Ethan Evans could operate as the kicker if it's a short kick, but the expectation is that the Rams will just go for it for the rest of the game. Grupe made a 44-yard field goal before exiting this game. Fantasy managers will need to check back on his status to see if he's available for the Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.--Andy Webb
Source: Nate Atkins