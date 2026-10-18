Kyren Williams Splits Touches in Week 6 Loss to Cardinals
Oct 18, 2026, 7:44 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams rushed 10 times for 50 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and recorded three receptions (six targets) for 17 yards (5.7 yards per catch) in a stunning 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. Williams did not find the end zone on Sunday. While Williams dominated snaps in the backfield with 42, he splits touches fairly evenly with fellow running back Blake Corum. In just 16 offensive snaps played, Corum earned 11 total touches. Corum rushed nine times for 42 yards a (4.7 yards per rush) and a touchdown, and caught both of his targets for 18 yards. Williams will remain an RB1 heading into a Week 7 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, but Corum's usage is something to monitor as the 2026 season moves forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
More Recent News
Travis Kelce Plays Through Ankle Injury vs. Chargers, Remains Productive
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 8:10 PM ETTravis Kelce (ankle) saw five targets and recorded four receptions for 53 yards (13.3 yards per reception) in a 22-6 Week 6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. More notably, Kelce played through an ankle injury, according to head coach Andy Reid, as reported by Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star. Kelce's five targets were the second most in the passing game for the Chiefs on Sunday, behind only wide receiver Xavier Worthy (seven). The five receptions trailed only Worthy, who had seven receptions for 73 yards (10.4 yards per reception), and Kelce's 53 yards tied fellow tight end Noah Gray for second on the team in Week 6. With the win, the Chiefs moved to a perfect 5-0 on the 2026 season thus far. Fantasy managers will need to keep a close eye on Kelce's ankle issue moving forward, but the fact that he played through it against the Chargers is a positive sign. Kelce will remain a TE1 as long as he is active.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pete Sweeney - The Kansas City Star
Bucky Irving Highly Inefficient in Week 6 Loss
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:09 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving rushed for 46 yards on 19 carries during Sunday's Week 6 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also caught two of his three targets for three receiving yards. Irving saw large volume once again, but he was highly inefficient with just 2.4 rushing yards per carry. The 24-year-old now has fewer than 8.0 fantasy points in three of his last four games, giving him a low floor going forward. The biggest factor for Irving has been quarterback play; while Jalon Daniels has looked fine, it's easy for defenses to predict when the Bucs are going to run, which makes it difficult for Irving to break off big plays. Baker Mayfield (thumb) has a chance to return in Week 7, which would help Irving get back into the high-end RB2 tier against the Carolina Panthers. If Daniels remains the starter, however, Irving would fall to the fringe top-24 range.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Shough Totals Four Touchdowns In Win Over Giants
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 7:57 PM ETTyler Shough (hand) completed 16 out of 30 passing attempts (53.3%) for 144 yards and three touchdown passes, and added five carries for 32 yards and an additional score in a 34-27 win over the New York Giants in Week 6. While Shough didn't throw for many yards or complete a high percentage of his passes, he lived in the end zone against the Giants. It was a big bounce-back effort for Shough, who is reportedly playing through two broken bones in his non-throwing hand, after he threw for just 96 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions in a 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. In Week 6, Shough connected on touchdown passes with running back Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Chris Olave and wide receiver Bryce Lance. Shough continues to be productive and currently ranks in the top-10 in the NFL in passing yards (1,143) and touchdown passes (12).--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Davante Adams Disappoints Versus Cardinals, Suffers Late Non-Contact Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 7:32 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams recorded three receptions for 39 yards (13 yards per catch) and zero touchdowns in an 18-16 upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. To make matters worse, Adams suffered what appeared to be a non-contact injury with just under one minute left to play in the game. Adams ran a route and made a hard cut to the end zone and came up limping and holding his left leg. There was not a defender near him. Adams' status will need to be monitored closely before a Week 7 matchup against the Raiders in Las Vegas.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: FOX Sports NFL
Dalton Kincaid Returns After Week 6 Game Versus Raiders with Ribs Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 7:20 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid returned to Week 6 Game versus the Las Vegas Raiders after previously exiting with an injury to his ribs. Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reported that Kincaid returned to Buffalo's sideline and was able to reenter the game. Kincaid was originally designated as questionable to return by the Buffalo Bills' public relations department, but he was ultimately able to play through the issue with his ribs. Kincaid has recorded seven receptions for 38 yards as of press time. He also had a touchdown called back due to a holding penalty in the third quarter. The Bills also have Dawson Knox available at tight end, among others.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Katherine Fitzgerald - The Buffalo News
Bijan Robinson Sees Reduced Workload in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 6:52 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was not used in his normal workhorse role during Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Robinson carried the ball nine times for 61 yards, while securing two receptions for -8 receiving yards. This is the first time this season that Robinson has seen fewer than 16 touches out of the backfield. He averaged 6.78 yards per carry, so Robinson was having success on the ground, but didn't get enough chances. The Falcons were forced into a pass-heavy scheme early in this game, so fantasy managers shouldn't be worried about Robinson. He should remain locked as an elite RB1 for next week's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Dalton Kincaid is Questionable to Return with Ribs Issue
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 6:42 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (ribs) is listed as questionable to return for Sunday's Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kincaid was forced to exit with a ribs issue during the second half of this game. It's unclear at the moment if the 27-year-old will be able to return for the final quarter of this game. Before exiting, Kincaid recorded six of his seven targets for 24 yards. Dawson Knox will operate as the top tight end until Kincaid returns. Fantasy managers should check back for updates throughout the rest of the game.--Andy Webb
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
Jonah Coleman is Eligible to Return This Week
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 6:34 PM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) is eligible to return this week ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coleman has been out since he suffered an ankle injury in Week 2. He carried the ball 10 times for 39 yards and a touchdown, while hauling in three receptions for 19 additional yards before leaving with his ankle injury in Week 2. Once healthy, Coleman should find his way into the backfield committee with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey. The rookie back is an interesting stash candidate with his return to the field sooner rather than later.--Andy Webb
Source: Zac Stevens
Blake Grupe is Ruled Out with Knee Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 6:24 PM ETLos Angeles Rams kicker Blake Grupe (knee) won't return to Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Grupe suffered a knee injury while making a tackle during a first quarter kickoff. Punter Ethan Evans could operate as the kicker if it's a short kick, but the expectation is that the Rams will just go for it for the rest of the game. Grupe made a 44-yard field goal before exiting this game. Fantasy managers will need to check back on his status to see if he's available for the Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.--Andy Webb
Source: Nate Atkins
Cam Skattebo Gets Zero Touches in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 18, 2026, 6:15 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo didn't receive any carries during Sunday's Week 6 contest against the New Orleans Saints. Coming into the game, Skattebo was expected to see a lighter workload because of his fumbling issues. The 24-year-old didn't see any carries or targets during Sunday's loss. Instead, Najee Harris and Tyrone Tracy Jr. split up the carries in the backfield. The assumption is that Skattebo will be back in the mix for next week's matchup against the Houston Texans. It's unclear what kind of role he's going to have moving forward. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for more updates on Skattebo throughout the week.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Ladd McConkey Ruled Out with Concussion
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Oct 18, 2026, 5:15 PM ETAccording to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest due to a concussion. McConkey would draw just one target before exiting the game, and caught it for 17 yards. In addition to this new injury, the Georgia product has dealt with a foot injury for much of the opening weeks. While it did not limit him leading up to Week 6, McConkey was unable to log any snaps in their Week 5 loss to the Broncos. Managers should watch his status, but McConkey will have ample time to clear concussion protocol since the Chargers are off in Week 7. Quentin Johnston is expected to lead the passing attack for the remainder of Sunday's contest.--Andy Smith
Source: Adam Schefter
Colston Loveland Has Best Game of the Season vs. Falcons
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 18, 2026, 4:58 PM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland caught six receptions on seven targets for a season-high 75 yards and scored a touchdown in his team's Week 6 win against the Atlanta Falcons. Loveland entered Sunday's road game with a disappointing season start for fantasy managers, but still looked favorable against a Falcons defense that has struggled against the passing game in 2026. The former first-round pick had the lone receiving touchdown for a rejuvenated Bears offense as quarterback Caleb Williams returned after a three-game absence. Loveland will face a steeper challenge in Week 7 against the New England Patriots, but his Week 6 performance boosts his stash value in deep leagues.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Blake Grupe Doubtful to Return With Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 4:46 PM ETLos Angeles Rams kicker Blake Grupe (knee) is doubtful to return to Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Nate Atkins. Grupe suffered the injury while attempting to tackle returner Devin Duvernay on a kickoff following his successful 44-yard field goal in the first quarter. The 27-year-old was making his Rams debut after being signed earlier this week to replace Harrison Mevis, but his first appearance with Los Angeles could be cut short. Punter Ethan Evans was spotted practicing kicks on the sideline and is expected to take over kicking duties if Grupe cannot return. Evans has never attempted a field goal in an NFL regular-season game, creating considerable uncertainty around the Rams' kicking situation for the remainder of Sunday's contest.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nate Atkins
J.J. McCarthy Throws TD, INT in Late Week 6 Appearance
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 18, 2026, 4:44 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy finished his brief Week 6 appearance with 11 completed passes for 243 yards, with one touchdown and one interception in a loss to the New Orleans Saints. McCarthy entered the game in the fourth quarter in place of starter Jameis Winston and threw an interception on his fourth pass attempt of the game. Giants head coach John Harbaugh now has a decision to make between McCarthy and Winston before the team visits the Houston Texans in Week 7. It's unclear what the future holds for McCarthy, so fantasy managers shouldn't jump to any conclusions after his late-game performance in Week 6.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
A.J. Brown Struggles With Drops in Week 6 Return
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 4:34 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) endured a frustrating return to action in Sunday's 26-19 victory over the New York Jets. Playing for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 1, Brown struggled to capitalize on his opportunities despite being involved in the passing game early. The veteran dropped several catchable passes, including an end-zone opportunity, as quarterback Drake Maye threw three touchdowns to Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, and Hunter Henry. Brown's inability to make the most of his chances was especially disappointing considering the Patriots lost Doubs to a shoulder injury in the first quarter. Some rust was understandable after four consecutive missed games, but the performance offered little encouragement to fantasy managers who started him. New England faces the Chicago Bears on Thursday night in Week 7, leaving Brown with a short turnaround to regain his rhythm.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Omar Cooper Jr. Scores Touchdown in Week 6 Return
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 18, 2026, 4:33 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. caught six of seven targets for 103 yards and a touchdown in his return to the gridiron in Week 6. The 30th-overall pick from the 2026 NFL Draft missed the last four games with a high-ankle sprain, making it difficult for him to establish his role in a crowded receiver room. But Cooper seized the opportunity with Adonai Mitchell (finger) ruled out for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Cooper in the coming weeks to see if he has consistent production or is better suited as a dynasty league stash.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Derrick Henry s Surprising Bust in Week 6 Loss
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 18, 2026, 4:23 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry was held to a season-low 17 carries for just 58 yards and a costly fourth-quarter fumble in an upset loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. The superstar back was expected to carry an extra-heavy workload with Lamar Jackson (ankle) sidelined and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley under center. Expectations were also high because the Browns had just allowed 116 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries to Jets backup running back Braelon Allen the previous week. Baltimore's offensive line struggled beyond blocking for Henry, allowing Huntley to be sacked three times. Henry's late fumble that led to Cleveland's comeback punctuated his bust performance.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Jameis Winston Benched in Fourth Quarter vs. Saints
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 18, 2026, 4:04 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston was benched in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after completing 53.8% of his passes for 152 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was also sacked four times before being pulled for J.J. McCarthy. Winston was projected to have a good week given that New Orleans' defense entered Week 6 allowing the second-most points and the fifth-most yards. The Giants' offense was generally quiet on Sunday, with the exception of running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown before Winston exited the game.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Bleacher Report
Bhayshul Tuten Adds Two Receiving Touchdowns in Week 6 Loss
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 18, 2026, 3:47 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten had 12 carries for 39 yards and added four catches for 48 yards and two receiving touchdowns in his team's loss to the Houston Texans in London. Despite being held to under 50 rushing yards for the first time this season, the 2025 fourth-round draft pick is building his reputation as a multi-faceted fantasy asset. Tuten hasn't broken out just yet, but fantasy managers should keep an eye on him after battling through a tough matchup against Houston. RotoBaller listed Tuten at RB19 in the positional rankings.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Jaylin Noel Scores Second Touchdown of the Season in Week 6 Win
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 18, 2026, 3:37 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel caught all four of his targets for 107 yards and scored a touchdown in his team's Week 6 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Noel's role in the receiving corps became murky after Houston traded for Marvin Harrison Jr. this week, but Harrison was held to three catches for 34 yards in his Texans debut. The third-year wideout now has 17 catches for 334 yards and two touchdowns on the season. He should still only be played in deep-league formats since his role is still unclear as Harrison gets acclimated, but Noel is worth keeping an eye on after his best game of the season.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN