Caleb Williams Active for Week 6 Against Falcons
Oct 18, 2026, 12:07 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 24-year-old missed the previous three games after suffering a right hamstring tear against Minnesota in Week 2, but he returned to full practice participation this week despite carrying a questionable designation into Sunday. Through his first two appearances, Williams completed 36 of 55 passes for 407 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while adding 107 rushing yards and two scores. His return gives Chicago's offense a considerable boost after Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent handled starting duties during his absence. Atlanta has been more vulnerable against the pass this season, making Williams an appealing low-end QB1 option in his return. However, fantasy managers should keep in mind that his rushing involvement could be somewhat limited in his first game back from the hamstring injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
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Pat Freiermuth Playing in Week 6 Against Bucs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 11:59 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (calf) was a late addition to the Week 6 injury report and was listed as questionable to play, but he is officially active for Sunday's contest on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now that the 27-year-old is officially set to play this weekend, he is back in play as a TE streamer in fantasy football leagues with receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) still on Injured Reserve. Freiermuth already has four touchdown receptions in the first five games of 2026, including three trips to the end zone in the last two games against the Indianapolis Colts and division-rival Cleveland Browns. With Pittman sidelined in last week's win over the Colts, Freiermuth caught five of a season-high seven targets for 44 yards and two touchdowns. He has caught 19 of his 26 targets for 169 yards and four touchdowns to begin his sixth season in the NFL and with Pittsburgh. The Buccaneers' defense has allowed the 10th-most half-PPR fantasy points to the tight end position so far this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pittsburgh Steelers
Alvin Kamara Active for Week 6 Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 11:58 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) is officially active for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Kamara was questionable after being limited throughout the practice week, but he will suit up despite his lingering back issue. The veteran struggled to make an impact against Minnesota in Week 5, finishing with three carries for 12 yards and two receptions for minus-six yards. Kendre Miller led the backfield with 10 rushing attempts in that contest, while CJ Donaldson also contributed to the rotation. Kamara's availability gives New Orleans another option in the running game, but his recent workload raises questions about how much he will contribute. He remains a risky flex play, particularly in non-PPR formats, until his involvement improves.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Rico Dowdle Returning From his Toe Injury on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 11:52 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) is officially active and will make his return to Pittsburgh's backfield on Sunday on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. A dislocated toe on his right foot caused Dowdle to miss each of the last three games, allowing Jaylen Warren to take on an elevated workload as the Steelers' lead back. While head coach Mike McCarthy planned for an even backfield split between Warren and Dowdle before the regular season started, Warren's recent play makes him deserving of more of the work now that Dowdle has returned from his injury. The 28-year-old Dowdle was averaging just 2.5 carries for 37 yards and no rushing touchdowns on his 15 rushing attempts in two games before his injury, too, so it is not like he had been impressing the coaching staff before missing time. He should be involved for the Steelers now that he is back, but fantasy managers should temper expectations, and he is a hard sell as an RB3/flex option in his first game back in Tampa.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Olave Active for Week 6 Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 11:51 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (illness) is officially active for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Olave missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning for a limited session Friday, leaving him questionable heading into the weekend. The 26-year-old has been outstanding through five games, recording 39 receptions for 537 yards and one touchdown on 54 targets. He was limited to four catches for 46 yards against Minnesota last week but has already surpassed 100 receiving yards three times this season. With his availability confirmed, Olave remains a strong WR1 option against the Giants, although his recent illness introduces some uncertainty regarding his effectiveness.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
TreVeyon Henderson Active For Week 6 Game Against Jets
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 11:45 AM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is officially active for the Patriots on Sunday against the division-rival New York Jets, which is a bit of a surprise, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. After injuring his ankle in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots were expecting Henderson to miss some time. However, the second-year back out of Ohio State was able to practice this week and will now suit up this weekend as the Patriots look for a third straight win. New England's offense will also be getting star receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) back from Injured Reserve after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Henderson's presence is bad news for Rhamondre Stevenson, who would have been set for the lion's share of the touches against the Jets if Henderson were inactive. The 23-year-old Henderson will probably still take a back seat to Stevenson in this one, though, making him a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex in Week 6.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rich Cimini
Sean Tucker Inactive for Week 6 Against Steelers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 11:41 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Tucker was listed as questionable after missing Wednesday's practice and participating on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. The Buccaneers elevated Josh Williams from the practice squad on Saturday to provide additional backfield depth behind Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell. Tucker has recorded eight carries for 28 yards and one touchdown this season, including five attempts for 18 yards against Dallas in Week 5. His absence removes a potential short-yardage option from Tampa Bay's rotation, although his limited workload suggests the fantasy impact should be modest. Irving remains the team's primary rushing option, while Gainwell could pick up some additional work against Pittsburgh.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Tyler Warren Inactive for the Colts in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 11:40 AM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) popped up on the Week 6 injury report on Saturday and was listed as questionable with a groin injury. The Colts announced on Sunday that he is officially inactive for Sunday's divisional contest against the 0-5 Tennessee Titans, so fantasy managers need to pull him from their fantasy lineups immediately this weekend. It is a big loss for a Colts offense that is still without top receiver Alec Pierce (heel), who is on Injured Reserve with no clear timetable for a return. It is unclear if the 24-year-old Warren will be ready to return for their game next weekend on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 25. With Warren not able to play this Sunday, the Colts will have more opportunities in the passing game for tight ends Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory, but it is not really a situation for fantasy managers in deeper leagues to target for a streaming option. If anything, receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen will be more involved against the Titans in Week 6. Warren entered Week 6 action as the TE7 overall in half-PPR scoring with 30 catches on 36 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Quinshon Judkins Will Not Play in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 11:33 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) will be out on Sunday for the team's Week 6 contest against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens after testing his ankle during a pre-game workout, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Judkins looked to have some discomfort when starting and stopping during pre-game warmups, so he will not be active this weekend. With Raheim Sanders (hip) going on Injured Reserve this week and Dylan Sampson (knee) not ready to come off IR, Cleveland's backfield is going to be very short-handed against Baltimore and will lean on some combination of Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime. Judkins' next chance to return to the field will be for the team's Week 7 matchup next Sunday, Oct. 25, against the Tennessee Titans on the road. He has RB2 fantasy value when healthy because of his lead-back role with the Browns, but the 22-year-old second-year back from Ohio State has underwhelmed so far on the ground while averaging just 3.0 yards per carry for 221 yards and one touchdown in his five games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Braelon Allen's Heavy Workload Keeps Him in RB2 Conversation
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 11:30 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen should remain busy against the New England Patriots in Week 6 with Breece Hall (quad) ruled out. Allen followed a 14-carry, 59-yard performance against Chicago in Week 4 with a career-high 116 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 attempts against Cleveland last Sunday. He played 86% of the offensive snaps in that contest, while Isaiah Davis received just two carries. New England presents a tougher challenge, having allowed only 90.8 rushing yards per game through five weeks, including just 38 against Las Vegas last Sunday. Allen's limited receiving production, totaling seven catches for 19 yards this season, also makes him more reliant on rushing volume and scoring opportunities. Still, the Jets have shown a willingness to lean heavily on him with Hall sidelined, making Allen a reasonable RB2 or flex option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Germie Bernard Faces Tougher Test After Week 5 Breakout
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 11:15 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard has an opportunity to build on his Week 5 performance when Pittsburgh visits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The rookie caught six of nine targets for 80 yards against Indianapolis, setting season highs across all three categories while playing 93% of the offensive snaps. With Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) on injured reserve and Roman Wilson (finger) and Ben Skowronek (calf) unavailable, Bernard should continue seeing substantial playing time alongside DK Metcalf, who has been cleared to play following an illness. Pat Freiermuth (calf) is also questionable, potentially creating additional opportunities in the passing game. However, Tampa Bay has allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, and Bernard managed just seven receptions for 60 yards across his first four games. His expanded role gives him some appeal as a WR3/flex option in deeper PPR leagues, although the difficult matchup and limited track record make him a reasonable bench candidate for managers with more established alternatives.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Austin Ekeler a Viable Week 6 Streamer with Larger Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 10:50 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler will step into the No. 2 role on the depth chart for Monday's Week 6 contest against the San Francisco 49ers. As a result, he could have some streamer appeal in 12+ team leagues, especially those with PPR scoring. Although Rachaad White will likely handle most of the rushing volume with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) sidelined, the receiving work could be split more evenly between White and Ekeler. After all, Ekeler, 31, has made a name for himself throughout his career as a pass-catching specialist out of the backfield. Ekeler has just nine touches for 54 yards through two games this season, but a larger role in Week 6 will give him low-end RB3/flex appeal in deeper PPR leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
A.J. Brown Will Play a "Good Amount" in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 10:45 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) will play a "good amount" of snaps in his return from injured reserve, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Although Brown isn't expected to be 100% on Sunday, it does sound like he'll be pretty close to a full workload. That's great news for fantasy managers, who should feel reassured about starting him as a WR1 in their Week 6 lineups. Brown is returning to this surging Patriots offense at just the right time. Quarterback Drake Maye has completed 48 passes over the last two weeks alone, so there should be plenty of targets and receptions headed Brown's way. New York has been stingier against wide receivers in fantasy football this year, but Brown is matchup-proof and should excel this week, especially with the Patriots projected to win by 7.5 points.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Garafolo
Cam Skattebo Expected to Play Less Against Saints in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 9:35 AM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo could see a reduced workload in Week 6 while Najee Harris takes on a larger role, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. "I heard it was a pretty even split in reps this week between Skattebo and Harris," Duggan wrote. "I expect more Harris and less Skattebo than previous weeks." He also noted that Tyrone Tracy Jr. has ascended into a preferred option on third downs and that Devin Singletary should suit up Sunday, giving the Giants four active running backs. Skattebo has averaged 18.2 touches per game this season, but he ran the ball just 13 times in Week 5. He has just one touchdown in 2026 but has managed to rank as the RB23 in total PPR scoring with at least 7.0 fantasy points in all five games so far. Fantasy managers should temper expectations for Skattebo, but he's still worth deploying as an RB3 or low-end RB2 in a decent matchup against the Saints this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Dan Duggan
Tyler Shough Has Been Playing with Two Broken Bones in Left Hand
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 9:31 AM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (hand) has been playing through a significant injury that includes two broken bones in his left hand, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The injury has been present for the last two weeks, but it reportedly started to really bother him last week against the Vikings, as he threw for just 96 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. He still ranks as the overall QB11 in fantasy football scoring despite last week's dud performance. Through five weeks, he has 10 total touchdowns, although he also has eight interceptions. Equally important as Shough's fantasy production is the fact that he has been able to support Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, and Juwan Johnson outperforming their own expectations this season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
TreVeyon Henderson Likely to Play Against Jets in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 9:26 AM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is "likely" to play in Sunday's Week 6 contest against the New York Jets despite being listed as questionable, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Henderson has only missed one game this season, but a lingering injury and heavy competition from Rhamondre Stevenson have led to a very frustrating start for the second-year back out of Ohio State. He ranks as just the overall RB46 in PPR scoring this year with 163 rushing yards, 22 receiving yards, and one touchdown. His receiving upside is nearly nonexistent behind Stevenson, and he has struggled to get things going on the ground with a modest 3.9 yards per carry. We're intrigued by Sunday's positive game script against the Jets, but Henderson is too risky to start in fantasy football, especially since he only played 16% of the snaps last week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Steelers Optimistic Pat Freiermuth Will Play After Late Downgrade
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:59 AM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers are "optimistic" that tight end Pat Freiermuth (calf) will be able to play in Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Freiermuth was a late addition to the injury report on Saturday, and he enters game day listed as questionable. The 27-year-old has been terrific over the last two weeks, totaling eight catches for 61 yards and a whopping three touchdowns during that span. His strong two-game stretch has bumped him up to TE8 in total scoring this year (PPR), and he'll look to build on that even further on Sunday against the Bucs. After all, there are plenty of targets to go around with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) both landing on injured reserve through mid-November.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Alvin Kamara Expected to Suit Up on Sunday in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:53 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 6 contest against the New York Giants despite being listed as questionable, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Kamara has consistently been operating as one of the Saints' lead backs with Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) on injured reserve. However, at this point in his career, he can no longer be an every-down back. Instead, he has shared a significant workload with Kendre Miller, who actually out-touched Kamara 10 to five last week. Heading into a clash with New York, both Kamara and Miller rank as RB3 options. Either could produce at a fantasy-relevant level, but it may be unlikely for both to actually finish as top-36 backs.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Chris Olave Expected to Play Against Giants in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:35 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (illness) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 6 contest against the New York Giants despite being listed as questionable, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Evidently, Olave overcame his illness enough to play in Week 6. Although Olave was held to just four catches last week, he has been remarkable this season, ranking as the WR5 in PPR leagues with 39 catches, 537 yards, and one touchdown. While we'd like to see him get even more involved around the goal line, fantasy managers can't argue that he has been a volume machine while posting high-yardage upside. The 26-year-old continues to rank as an undisputed WR1 in fantasy football heading into a very favorable matchup against the Giants.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Quinshon Judkins a True Game-Time Decision for Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:31 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) remains listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision for Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The team will determine Judkins' status after he goes through pregame warmups, which means that fantasy managers should get a definitive answer on his availability by 11:30 a.m. EDT. The Ohio State product has consistently produced as an RB3/flex option this year, posting between 7.0 and 10.0 PPR points in four of his five games so far. He has carved out a sizable role as a receiver, but he has been quite inefficient on the ground while handling a reduced touchdown share relative to his rookie campaign last year. If Judkins plays this week, he'd rank as a low-end RB2 or high-end RB3, depending on league size.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Rico Dowdle Expected to Return for Week 6 vs. Buccaneers
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:26 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite being listed as questionable, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Dowdle played in the first two games of the season but wasn't much of a factor, canceling out his four receptions with a very underwhelming 2.47 yards per carry. His return comes amid a surge of dominance from Jaylen Warren, who seems to have a pretty firm grasp on the lead-back role. Warren ranks as the RB8 in PPR leagues, and over his last three games, he has 321 rushing yards, 12 catches, 169 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. The return of Dowdle may allow the Steelers to give Warren a few more snaps off, but we'd be surprised if they don't continue to treat him as a near-every-down back. That would keep Dowdle off the fantasy radar for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler