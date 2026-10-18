Germie Bernard Faces Tougher Test After Week 5 Breakout
Oct 18, 2026, 11:15 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard has an opportunity to build on his Week 5 performance when Pittsburgh visits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The rookie caught six of nine targets for 80 yards against Indianapolis, setting season highs across all three categories while playing 93% of the offensive snaps. With Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) on injured reserve and Roman Wilson (finger) and Ben Skowronek (calf) unavailable, Bernard should continue seeing substantial playing time alongside DK Metcalf, who has been cleared to play following an illness. Pat Freiermuth (calf) is also questionable, potentially creating additional opportunities in the passing game. However, Tampa Bay has allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, and Bernard managed just seven receptions for 60 yards across his first four games. His expanded role gives him some appeal as a WR3/flex option in deeper PPR leagues, although the difficult matchup and limited track record make him a reasonable bench candidate for managers with more established alternatives.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Austin Ekeler a Viable Week 6 Streamer with Larger Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 10:50 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler will step into the No. 2 role on the depth chart for Monday's Week 6 contest against the San Francisco 49ers. As a result, he could have some streamer appeal in 12+ team leagues, especially those with PPR scoring. Although Rachaad White will likely handle most of the rushing volume with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) sidelined, the receiving work could be split more evenly between White and Ekeler. After all, Ekeler, 31, has made a name for himself throughout his career as a pass-catching specialist out of the backfield. Ekeler has just nine touches for 54 yards through two games this season, but a larger role in Week 6 will give him low-end RB3/flex appeal in deeper PPR leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
A.J. Brown Will Play a "Good Amount" in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 10:45 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) will play a "good amount" of snaps in his return from injured reserve, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Although Brown isn't expected to be 100% on Sunday, it does sound like he'll be pretty close to a full workload. That's great news for fantasy managers, who should feel reassured about starting him as a WR1 in their Week 6 lineups. Brown is returning to this surging Patriots offense at just the right time. Quarterback Drake Maye has completed 48 passes over the last two weeks alone, so there should be plenty of targets and receptions headed Brown's way. New York has been stingier against wide receivers in fantasy football this year, but Brown is matchup-proof and should excel this week, especially with the Patriots projected to win by 7.5 points.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Garafolo
Cam Skattebo Expected to Play Less Against Saints in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 9:35 AM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo could see a reduced workload in Week 6 while Najee Harris takes on a larger role, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. "I heard it was a pretty even split in reps this week between Skattebo and Harris," Duggan wrote. "I expect more Harris and less Skattebo than previous weeks." He also noted that Tyrone Tracy Jr. has ascended into a preferred option on third downs and that Devin Singletary should suit up Sunday, giving the Giants four active running backs. Skattebo has averaged 18.2 touches per game this season, but he ran the ball just 13 times in Week 5. He has just one touchdown in 2026 but has managed to rank as the RB23 in total PPR scoring with at least 7.0 fantasy points in all five games so far. Fantasy managers should temper expectations for Skattebo, but he's still worth deploying as an RB3 or low-end RB2 in a decent matchup against the Saints this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Dan Duggan
Tyler Shough Has Been Playing with Two Broken Bones in Left Hand
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 9:31 AM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (hand) has been playing through a significant injury that includes two broken bones in his left hand, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The injury has been present for the last two weeks, but it reportedly started to really bother him last week against the Vikings, as he threw for just 96 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. He still ranks as the overall QB11 in fantasy football scoring despite last week's dud performance. Through five weeks, he has 10 total touchdowns, although he also has eight interceptions. Equally important as Shough's fantasy production is the fact that he has been able to support Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, and Juwan Johnson outperforming their own expectations this season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
TreVeyon Henderson Likely to Play Against Jets in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 9:26 AM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is "likely" to play in Sunday's Week 6 contest against the New York Jets despite being listed as questionable, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Henderson has only missed one game this season, but a lingering injury and heavy competition from Rhamondre Stevenson have led to a very frustrating start for the second-year back out of Ohio State. He ranks as just the overall RB46 in PPR scoring this year with 163 rushing yards, 22 receiving yards, and one touchdown. His receiving upside is nearly nonexistent behind Stevenson, and he has struggled to get things going on the ground with a modest 3.9 yards per carry. We're intrigued by Sunday's positive game script against the Jets, but Henderson is too risky to start in fantasy football, especially since he only played 16% of the snaps last week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Steelers Optimistic Pat Freiermuth Will Play After Late Downgrade
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:59 AM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers are "optimistic" that tight end Pat Freiermuth (calf) will be able to play in Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Freiermuth was a late addition to the injury report on Saturday, and he enters game day listed as questionable. The 27-year-old has been terrific over the last two weeks, totaling eight catches for 61 yards and a whopping three touchdowns during that span. His strong two-game stretch has bumped him up to TE8 in total scoring this year (PPR), and he'll look to build on that even further on Sunday against the Bucs. After all, there are plenty of targets to go around with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) both landing on injured reserve through mid-November.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Alvin Kamara Expected to Suit Up on Sunday in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:53 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 6 contest against the New York Giants despite being listed as questionable, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Kamara has consistently been operating as one of the Saints' lead backs with Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) on injured reserve. However, at this point in his career, he can no longer be an every-down back. Instead, he has shared a significant workload with Kendre Miller, who actually out-touched Kamara 10 to five last week. Heading into a clash with New York, both Kamara and Miller rank as RB3 options. Either could produce at a fantasy-relevant level, but it may be unlikely for both to actually finish as top-36 backs.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Chris Olave Expected to Play Against Giants in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:35 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (illness) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 6 contest against the New York Giants despite being listed as questionable, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Evidently, Olave overcame his illness enough to play in Week 6. Although Olave was held to just four catches last week, he has been remarkable this season, ranking as the WR5 in PPR leagues with 39 catches, 537 yards, and one touchdown. While we'd like to see him get even more involved around the goal line, fantasy managers can't argue that he has been a volume machine while posting high-yardage upside. The 26-year-old continues to rank as an undisputed WR1 in fantasy football heading into a very favorable matchup against the Giants.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Quinshon Judkins a True Game-Time Decision for Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:31 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) remains listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision for Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The team will determine Judkins' status after he goes through pregame warmups, which means that fantasy managers should get a definitive answer on his availability by 11:30 a.m. EDT. The Ohio State product has consistently produced as an RB3/flex option this year, posting between 7.0 and 10.0 PPR points in four of his five games so far. He has carved out a sizable role as a receiver, but he has been quite inefficient on the ground while handling a reduced touchdown share relative to his rookie campaign last year. If Judkins plays this week, he'd rank as a low-end RB2 or high-end RB3, depending on league size.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Rico Dowdle Expected to Return for Week 6 vs. Buccaneers
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:26 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite being listed as questionable, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Dowdle played in the first two games of the season but wasn't much of a factor, canceling out his four receptions with a very underwhelming 2.47 yards per carry. His return comes amid a surge of dominance from Jaylen Warren, who seems to have a pretty firm grasp on the lead-back role. Warren ranks as the RB8 in PPR leagues, and over his last three games, he has 321 rushing yards, 12 catches, 169 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. The return of Dowdle may allow the Steelers to give Warren a few more snaps off, but we'd be surprised if they don't continue to treat him as a near-every-down back. That would keep Dowdle off the fantasy radar for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Tyler Warren a Game-Time Decision for Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 8:20 AM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) is a game-time decision for Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Tennessee Titans, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Warren entered this weekend listed as questionable, and it sounds like the Colts won't be able to confirm his status until after he goes through pregame warmups. The Colts' offense would look entirely different if Warren can't play, as he ranks as the overall TE6 in PPR leagues with at least nine fantasy points in each of his five games so far this season. The Colts are favored over the Titans, but losing Warren would shrink the gap between the two teams, especially since Indianapolis is already without wide receiver Alec Pierce (foot). Warren will be a TE1 if he plays. If he can't suit up, Mo Alie-Cox would lead the tight end room without having any sort of streaming appeal.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Samaje Perine Worth a Look Despite Bengals' Bye
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 18, 2026, 2:50 AM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine is worth waiver-wire consideration ahead of Week 6, despite his team's bye week. Perine put together a productive rushing line (14/68) in Cincinnati's win against the Dolphins last Sunday. In fact, he was more involved in the Bengals' ground attack than backfield mate Chase Brown (13/39), and pushed the latter to below a 70% snap share (60%) for the first time all season. While the role reversal is likely a one-off, Brown has been somewhat underwhelming as a rusher over five weeks. He'll likely keep his stellar role in the passing game, but if the veteran continues to outshine him in efficiency, Perine could carve out a bigger workload. The 31-year-old is a nice deep-league stash through Cincinnati's bye.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Brenton Strange a Good Bet for Week 6 and Beyond?
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 18, 2026, 2:29 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange has commanded a vastly superior target share over his past two appearances, making him an appealing streaming candidate ahead of a divisional bout with the Houston Texans. Strange began the campaign with seven receptions on 10 targets (72 yards) through the first three games and was officially off the radar for fantasy. However, a combined 14/163 line on back-to-back eight-target outings is enough to raise an eyebrow. Furthermore, the Penn State product leads all Jaguars pass catchers over that stretch in each major receiving category, excluding touchdowns. It's an intriguing development for Strange, and he's aided by a matchup against a Houston defense that has yet to put it all together in 2026. Fantasy managers on the search for assistance at tight end can turn to the 25-year-old this Sunday, and if he posts another similar outing to his previous two, he could be worth holding through the team's Week 7 bye.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Wan'Dale Robinson an Excellent Play Off Waivers
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 18, 2026, 2:15 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has been productive recently and will look to continue that trend on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. Robinson's 2026 numbers won't jump off the page, but he's still provided value, even in the league's worst scoring offense. Aside from a one-catch dud in Week 2, the fifth-year pro has been solid, collecting at least five targets in all but one appearance and five or more receptions in three. Robinson's outlook also improves in Week 6 with a tantalizing matchup against a sieve-like Colts pass defense. Over six weeks, Indianapolis ranks fifth in passing yards allowed per game (254) and sixth in points allowed per game (27.6). A sub-optimal offensive line and erratic play from quarterback Cam Ward work against him, but the Kentucky native is well-positioned to produce ahead of the divisional clash.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Brian Robinson a Viable Fantasy Option for Managers in a Pinch
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 18, 2026, 2:00 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson is in play for fantasy managers who need help ahead of his home game against the Chicago Bears this Sunday. The former Alabama Crimson Tide posted season lows in rushing yards (16) and opportunities (eight) in Week 5's loss to the Ravens. However, Robinson's involvement was intriguing the three games prior, when he racked up 163 yards on the ground and four touchdowns across 35 carries (4.65 yards per carry). That kind of output and workload can't be the expectation, especially while he shares a backfield with Bijan Robinson. Still, Atlanta currently sports the league's highest run rate (53.23%), so if the 27-year-old's snap share can stabilize, he'll be in a good position to be useful for fantasy. Chicago isn't the easiest matchup on paper, but Robinson can be utilized as a low-floor bye-week fill-in.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jakobi Meyers a Strong Streamer in Favorable Spot
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 18, 2026, 1:45 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is a fine option off the waiver wire for Week 6's matchup with their division-rival Houston Texans in London. Meyers joined Jacksonville in a trade with the Raiders at last season's deadline and became a go-to target during the team's playoff push. In 2026, the veteran's role has taken a step back, acting as little more than a tertiary option in the Jags' attack. That said, Meyers currently ranks third among Jacksonville's pass catchers in receptions (15), yards (202), and targets (18). While it may not always show up in the box score due to a run-heavy game plan, the 29-year-old has been involved. He's worth streaming consideration, especially against a Texans defense that hasn't been as formidable as it was in 2025.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Rachaad White an Immediate Plug-and-Play RB for Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 11:06 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White is worth adding off the waiver wire as a solid streaming option for Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. Injuries and limited production have kept White off the fantasy radar since Week 3, but he should get back on track Monday against the Niners as he occupies the lead-back role with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) inactive. Since Croskey-Merritt hasn't missed a game this season prior to Week 6, we don't know exactly what White's role will look like. However, all signs point to White serving as the team's primary ball-carrier while splitting receiving responsibilities with Austin Ekeler. As a result, that should make White an immediate fantasy starter as a high-end RB3 or perhaps even a low-end RB2 in deeper leagues. Given that White remains available in 44% of fantasy leagues, he has the potential to be an immediate plug-and-play streamer for many managers dealing with bye weeks or injuries at the running back position.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Germie Bernard Among the Top Streamers for Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 10:51 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard is a top streamer option for Week 6, and he remains available to be added in 65% of fantasy leagues. Bernard occupied a relatively small role through the first four weeks of the season, but his stock took off in Week 5, when he jumped to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart following injuries to Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger). Last Sunday, he broke out with nine targets, six catches, and 80 receiving yards. He should continue to occupy a large role in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, serving as one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets not named DK Metcalf. The wide receiver position continues to get thinner and thinner across the NFL due to bye weeks and injuries, so Bernard is a worthwhile streaming option for many managers in Week 6.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Devaughn Vele Continues to Occupy a Very Significant Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 10:46 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele has outperformed expectations through the first five weeks of the 2026 season, and he should continue to contribute as a high-end WR3 or low-end WR2 as long as he's the No. 2 option on the depth chart. Vele ranks as the overall WR23 in PPR leagues so far this year with 25 catches, 252 yards, and two touchdowns. After occupying a mere depth role last year, he has stepped up in a huge way this year, averaging 7.4 targets per game and accruing at least six targets in all five games so far this year. Not only has his volume been impressive, but he's fetching some high-value targets in a solid offense led by Tyler Shough. While the Saints have limped to a 1-4 start, the offense has looked decent for most of the season so far, and all signs point to Vele continuing to produce as a fantasy-relevant option going forward. His roster share has not yet reflected his high level of production, and he remains available in a staggeringly high proportion (53%) of leagues. Managers looking for an immediate wide receiver contributor should consider adding Vele ahead of Week 6.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker a Solid Streamer with Consistent Production
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 10:37 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has emerged as a viable addition off the waiver wire with his production lately. The 25-year-old has caught four passes in each of his last three games, and his receiving total has finished between 41 and 43 yards in each of those three contests. He now ranks as the WR32 in PPR leagues through five weeks, and that includes a poor Week 1 performance. Tucker got his snap share up to a season-high mark of 75% in Week 5, and he now leads the receiver room as the unit's de facto alpha wideout. That role doesn't mean a ton in a Las Vegas offense that is really led by Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, but it's still a testament to the respectable passing volume headed his way. Tucker has 13 targets over his last two games, and he's a solid streamer who will offer consistent production in 12+ team leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller