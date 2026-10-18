Brian Robinson a Viable Fantasy Option for Managers in a Pinch
Oct 18, 2026, 2:00 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson is in play for fantasy managers who need help ahead of his home game against the Chicago Bears this Sunday. The former Alabama Crimson Tide posted season lows in rushing yards (16) and opportunities (eight) in Week 5's loss to the Ravens. However, Robinson's involvement was intriguing the three games prior, when he racked up 163 yards on the ground and four touchdowns across 35 carries (4.65 yards per carry). That kind of output and workload can't be the expectation, especially while he shares a backfield with Bijan Robinson. Still, Atlanta currently sports the league's highest run rate (53.23%), so if the 27-year-old's snap share can stabilize, he'll be in a good position to be useful for fantasy. Chicago isn't the easiest matchup on paper, but Robinson can be utilized as a low-floor bye-week fill-in.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
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Jakobi Meyers a Strong Stream in Favorable Spot
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 18, 2026, 1:45 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is a fine option off the waiver wire for Week 6's matchup with their division-rival Houston Texans in London. Meyers joined Jacksonville in a trade with the Raiders at last season's deadline and became a go-to target during the team's playoff push. In 2026, the veteran's role has taken a step back, acting as little more than a tertiary option in the Jags' attack. That said, Meyers currently ranks third among Jacksonville's pass catchers in receptions (15), yards (202), and targets (18). While it may not always show up in the box score due to a run-heavy game plan, the 29-year-old has been involved. He's worth streaming consideration, especially against a Texans defense that hasn't been as formidable as it was in 2025.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Rachaad White an Immediate Plug-and-Play for Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 11:06 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White is worth adding off the waiver wire as a solid streaming option for Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers. Injuries and limited production have kept White off the fantasy radar since Week 3, but he should get back on track Monday against the Niners as he occupies the lead-back role with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) inactive. Since Croskey-Merritt hasn't missed a game this season prior to Week 6, we don't know exactly what White's role will look like. However, all signs point to White serving as the team's primary ball-carrier while splitting receiving responsibilities with Austin Ekeler. As a result, that should make White an immediate fantasy starter as a high-end RB3 or perhaps even a low-end RB2 in deeper leagues. Given that White remains available in 44% of fantasy leagues, he has the potential to be an immediate plug-and-play streamer for many managers dealing with bye weeks or injuries at the running back position.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Germie Bernard Among the Top Streamers for Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 10:51 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard is a top streamer option for Week 6, and he remains available to be added in 65% of fantasy leagues. Bernard occupied a relatively small role through the first four weeks of the season, but his stock took off in Week 5, when he jumped to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart following injuries to Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger). Last Sunday, he broke out with nine targets, six catches, and 80 receiving yards. He should continue to occupy a large role in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, serving as one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets not named DK Metcalf. The wide receiver position continues to get thinner and thinner across the NFL due to bye weeks and injuries, so Bernard is a worthwhile streaming option for many managers in Week 6.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Devaughn Vele Continues to Occupy a Very Significant Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 10:46 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele has outperformed expectations through the first five weeks of the 2026 season, and he should continue to contribute as a high-end WR3 or low-end WR2 as long as he's the No. 2 option on the depth chart. Vele ranks as the overall WR23 in PPR leagues so far this year with 25 catches, 252 yards, and two touchdowns. After occupying a mere depth role last year, he has stepped up in a huge way this year, averaging 7.4 targets per game and accruing at least six targets in all five games so far this year. Not only has his volume been impressive, but he's fetching some high-value targets in a solid offense led by Tyler Shough. While the Saints have limped to a 1-4 start, the offense has looked decent for most of the season so far, and all signs point to Vele continuing to produce as a fantasy-relevant option going forward. His roster share has not yet reflected his high level of production, and he remains available in a staggeringly high proportion (53%) of leagues. Managers looking for an immediate wide receiver contributor should consider adding Vele ahead of Week 6.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker a Solid Streamer with Consistent Production
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 17, 2026, 10:37 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has emerged as a viable addition off the waiver wire with his production lately. The 25-year-old has caught four passes in each of his last three games, and his receiving total has finished between 41 and 43 yards in each of those three contests. He now ranks as the WR32 in PPR leagues through five weeks, and that includes a poor Week 1 performance. Tucker got his snap share up to a season-high mark of 75% in Week 5, and he now leads the receiver room as the unit's de facto alpha wideout. That role doesn't mean a ton in a Las Vegas offense that is really led by Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, but it's still a testament to the respectable passing volume headed his way. Tucker has 13 targets over his last two games, and he's a solid streamer who will offer consistent production in 12+ team leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ja'Kobi Lane has Stash Appeal Following Return
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 17, 2026, 9:53 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) was activated off the Injured Reserve ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Lane has been sidelined since fracturing his wrist during the season opener. It's unclear what kind of role he's going to have during his first week back. Once he's back to full speed, Lane could find himself in a decent role as the WR2 of this offense. The rookie wideout looked great during camp, so we'll see what he can do now. Fantasy managers looking for help at the wide receiver spot should consider stashing Lane. He probably won't be a great option for this weekend, but he should be able to help fantasy managers down the road.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kendrick Bourne an Intriguing Waiver-Wire Target
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 17, 2026, 9:45 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is likely to see increased fantasy value moving forward. Bourne moved into the slot role with Marvin Harrison Jr. inactive last week due to a pending trade. Bourne hauled in five of his eight targets for 70 yards in the loss to the Detroit Lions. With Harrison no longer in the picture, Bourne figures to see a significant target share weekly. The Los Angeles Rams have shutdown corners on the outside, so they might target Bourne in the slot more frequently this weekend. Fantasy managers looking for a deep league flex play should consider using Bourne.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dameon Pierce an Interesting Streaming Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 17, 2026, 9:37 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Dameon Pierce will get the start in the backfield during Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Pierce will be forced to start due to Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and Will Shipley (foot) both being out for this game. Last week, Pierce rushed 11 times for 14 yards during the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The hope is that Pierce has better results against the Panthers' defense, which has struggled to stop the rushing game. They've allowed 156.5 rushing yards per game, which is the second-most in the NFL right now. Fantasy managers looking for help at running back should consider streaming Pierce this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jordyn Tyson is a Great Stash Candidate
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 17, 2026, 9:21 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) will remain sidelined for the upcoming Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants. Tyson has been on the Injured Reserve all season after sustaining a hamstring strain in August. Saints head coach Kellen Moore said that Tyson isn't quite ready to practice yet. He did add that Tyson is progressing well, but he remains week-to-week. The Saints play the Steelers in Week 7 and then are on bye in Week 8. It seems possible that Tyson could make his season debut in Week 9, but that'll depend on how he progresses. Fantasy managers with an open IR spot should be stashing Tyson, with him likely returning sooner rather than later.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Mike Evans is in Danger of Missing Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 17, 2026, 9:13 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) is currently listed as questionable ahead of Monday's Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Evans has been working on the side during each of the last two practices while nursing ribs and Achilles injuries. According to Larry Krueger, Evans looks like he's on the wrong side of questionable heading into Monday's game. The 49ers should give another update on his status soon. If Evans is unable to play, Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins would be the starting wideouts for Monday's game. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for more updates ahead of Monday's game.--Andy Webb
Source: Larry Krueger
Zach Charbonnet a Must-Add With Return Looming
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 17, 2026, 7:14 PM ETSeattle Seahawks Zach Charbonnet (knee) has a legitimate chance to make his season debut in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, who cited multiple sources. Charbonnet tore his ACL during Seattle's divisional-round playoff win over San Francisco in January, and the team opened his 21-day practice window on October 1. With the Seattle backfield in a mess, Charbonnet has a chance to swoop in and take the lead role. Charbonnet has always been viewed as a talented running back, but his value was capped when Kenneth Walker III was on the roster. With Walker in Kansas City, Charbonnet has an opportunity to show the Seahawks he can be the guy. The team did use the No. 32 overall pick on running back Jadarian Price (chest), but he is on Injured Reserve with a chest injury and didn't establish himself as the lead back when healthy. If Charbonnet is on the waiver wire, he should be a priority add and needs to be rostered in all fantasy leagues.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: ESPN - Jeremy Fowler
Tyler Allgeier a Last-Minute Waiver-Wire Add Ahead of Week 6
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 17, 2026, 6:53 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier is set to be the team's lead back on Sunday in their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was ruled out, according to team reporter Darren Urban. Love missed Wednesday and Thursday practices, prompting Mike LaFleur to tell reporters that the rookie's injured ankle will require further rest. Allgeier instantly becomes a waiver-wire pickup and can be slotted into fantasy lineups as an RB2. The 26-year-old enters Week 6 as RotoBaller's PPR RB24 against the Rams. The Rams' defense has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards this season and recently surrendered 111 rushing yards to James Cook on Monday Night Football. Allgeier is no stranger to fantasy points when given heavy volume and should be in fantasy lineups in Week 6.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: ESPN.com - Darren Urban
Can Managers Trust Jordan Mason When He Returns to Action?
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 17, 2026, 6:36 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) is expected to return to action after the team's Week 6 bye, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. The 27-year-old was placed on Injured Reserve with a fractured thumb after the team's Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Mason has missed his required four games after landing on Injured Reserve and will get an additional week because of the bye. During Mason's absence, Aaron Jones Sr. has handled the majority of the work and has been the PPR RB11 in overall scoring, averaging 15.1 points per game. Jones' production should give Mason managers hope that he can become a solid fantasy asset for the remainder of the season. However, it will be interesting to see how the team utilizes both backs when Mason returns. If Mason is on the waiver wire, he is a worthy bench stash until he returns to the lineup.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Seifert
Brycen Tremayne Likely Returning to Limited Role in Week 6 vs. Eagles
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 17, 2026, 6:19 PM ETCarolina Panthers wideout Brycen Tremayne has made the most of his expanded role over the last two games. The 26-year-old has hauled in six of his nine targets for 115 receiving yards and has seen over an 80 percent snap percentage during that stretch. However, Tremayne likely saw his role increase because Jalen Coker missed time with a quad injury. Coker is set to return to action in Week 6 and will cut into Tremayne's workload. Tremayne enters Week 6 as RotoBaller's PPR WR81 in a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles defense has been thrown on the seventh-most and allowed the 11th-most receiving yards this season. Tremayne should be out of lineups because of a tough defensive matchup and more target competition for Week 6.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
San Francisco 49ers D/ST A Worthy Streaming Option Against Commanders
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 5:59 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers' D/ST put up their best fantasy production to date in Week 5 despite giving up 29 points in the team's win over the Seahawks. The unit's success was driven by San Francisco's five sacks, one interception, and two fumble recoveries, including one in Seattle's end zone for a touchdown. A boom week like that will be hard to follow, especially with the losses in personnel the 49ers will have in Week 6. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw will serve a one-game suspension for an illegal headbutt last week, and Joey Bosa (knee, calf) will need at least one more week to recover before returning to action. Additionally, defensive back Upton Stout (shoulder) and lineman Mykel Williams (knee) are questionable. The Commanders have done well at protecting the ball but allowed five sacks last week and are in the middle of the pack with 23 points scored per game. San Francisco doesn't make for an elite option, but they will be a serviceable streamer in Week 6.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Eddy Pineiro Could See More Chances In Potential Shootout
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 5:55 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro missed a field goal attempt from 52 yards out but was good on his 44-yard try that ended up being the difference in last week's 32-29 win over the Seahawks. He was 3-for-3 on extra point attempts, as well. The 49ers' efficiency on offense has eaten into Pineiro's production in 2026, allowing him just eight field goal attempts (with five makes) through the first five weeks. Pineiro could see more action this week, though. The 49ers' upcoming meeting with the Commanders has one of the highest point totals on the Week 6 slate. If the offensive bonanza comes to fruition, it will put Pineiro in a good spot for some extra chances to put points on the board. Pineiro has a top-12 projection in Week 6, and fantasy managers can feel good about including him in starting lineups.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
George Kittle In Smash Spot In Week 6
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 5:51 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's production took a big step back in Week 5, when he caught five of his six targets for a mere 24 receiving yards. It was a disappointment after a three-week stretch where he averaged 77.3 receiving yards and scored at least one touchdown in each game. Kittle could be in for a major rebound in Week 6. For starters, the 49ers will face the Washington Commanders, who have rank in the bottom five in fantasy points, receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns allowed to opposing tight ends. Secondly, given the spate of injuries in San Francisco's wide receiver room, Kittle is in line to see more time as Brock Purdy's first read. As usual, Kittle is among the top options at tight end this week and should be a lock for fantasy lineups.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Brandin Cooks A Pivot Option Amid Injuries To Teammates
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 5:45 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandin Cooks had one catch in his team debut last week, but it was good for a seven-yard touchdown. Amid injuries to Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) and Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles), Cooks was mostly rotated into two-WR sets, and his snap share was nearly equal to that of Samuel, Jacob Cowing (ankle), and Jordan Watkins. With Samuel ruled out for Week 6, and Evans questionable after not practicing all week, Cooks might take another step forward on Monday night. The 49ers will host the Commanders in the final game of the slate, and Washington has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2026. Cooks currently projects as a WR5 in Week 6. He is best suited for deep leagues and is worth stashing elsewhere as a late pivot option for teams rostering Evans.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Mike Evans Worth Gambling On In Week 6 Despite Injuries
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 5:34 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans fought through a rib injury to snag seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 5. Evans logged three straight DNPs ahead of the 49ers' Week 6 matchup with the Washington Commanders, though he was able to work out on the side. Not only was Evans still bothered by the rib ailment, but he is also battling Achilles soreness. If Evans can tough out the injuries again, he could have another big week. The Washington Commanders have given up the fourth most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026, and have given up at least 120 yards and a touchdown to a wide receiver in three of their first five games. Evans projects as a WR2, but if a late decision comes for Evans to sit, fantasy managers have a grab bag of receivers to pivot to on Monday night that includes Jacob Cowing (ankle), Brandin Cooks, and Jordan Watkins.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Kaelon Black Could See More Work In Mismatch
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 5:24 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black hasn't seen much work as the team's change-of-pace back lately. The rookie wowed in Week 1, handing a season-high 14 carries for 65 yards, but he has averaged 5.8 carries and 17.8 rushing yards in the four games since. The disparity between the 49ers and Commanders in their Week 6 meeting could put more on Black's plate. If the 49ers get out to an early lead, they are more likely to preserve Christian McCaffrey and give more work to Black, as we saw in Week 1. The Commanders' run defense has been stout, allowing the sixth-fewest rushing yards to running backs, but the 49ers' improved run blocking in 2026 has led to 4.6 yards per attempt. Black projects as an RB4/5 in Week 6. While he won't be suitable to start in most leagues, his upside makes him an option in deep leagues that may need a solution as a bye-week streamer.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com