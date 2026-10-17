Tyler Allgeier a Last-Minute Waiver-Wire Add Ahead of Week 6
Oct 17, 2026, 6:53 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier is set to be the team's lead back on Sunday in their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was ruled out, according to team reporter Darren Urban. Love missed Wednesday and Thursday practices, prompting Mike LaFleur to tell reporters that the rookie's injured ankle will require further rest. Allgeier instantly becomes a waiver-wire pickup and can be slotted into fantasy lineups as an RB2. The 26-year-old enters Week 6 as RotoBaller's PPR RB24 against the Rams. The Rams' defense has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards this season and recently surrendered 111 rushing yards to James Cook on Monday Night Football. Allgeier is no stranger to fantasy points when given heavy volume and should be in fantasy lineups in Week 6.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: ESPN.com - Darren Urban
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Can Managers Trust Jordan Mason When He Returns to Action?
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 17, 2026, 6:36 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) is expected to return to action after the team's Week 6 bye, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. The 27-year-old was placed on Injured Reserve with a fractured thumb after the team's Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Mason has missed his required four games after landing on Injured Reserve and will get an additional week because of the bye. During Mason's absence, Aaron Jones Sr. has handled the majority of the work and has been the PPR RB11 in overall scoring, averaging 15.1 points per game. Jones' production should give Mason managers hope that he can become a solid fantasy asset for the remainder of the season. However, it will be interesting to see how the team utilizes both backs when Mason returns. If Mason is on the waiver wire, he is a worthy bench stash until he returns to the lineup.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Seifert
Brycen Tremayne Likely Returning to Limited Role in Week 6 vs. Eagles
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 17, 2026, 6:19 PM ETCarolina Panthers wideout Brycen Tremayne has made the most of his expanded role over the last two games. The 26-year-old has hauled in six of his nine targets for 115 receiving yards and has seen over an 80 percent snap percentage during that stretch. However, Tremayne likely saw his role increase because Jalen Coker missed time with a quad injury. Coker is set to return to action in Week 6 and will cut into Tremayne's workload. Tremayne enters Week 6 as RotoBaller's PPR WR81 in a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles defense has been thrown on the seventh-most and allowed the 11th-most receiving yards this season. Tremayne should be out of lineups because of a tough defensive matchup and more target competition for Week 6.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com
San Francisco 49ers D/ST A Worthy Streaming Option Against Commanders
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 5:59 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers' D/ST put up their best fantasy production to date in Week 5 despite giving up 29 points in the team's win over the Seahawks. The unit's success was driven by San Francisco's five sacks, one interception, and two fumble recoveries, including one in Seattle's end zone for a touchdown. A boom week like that will be hard to follow, especially with the losses in personnel the 49ers will have in Week 6. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw will serve a one-game suspension for an illegal headbutt last week, and Joey Bosa (knee, calf) will need at least one more week to recover before returning to action. Additionally, defensive back Upton Stout (shoulder) and lineman Mykel Williams (knee) are questionable. The Commanders have done well at protecting the ball but allowed five sacks last week and are in the middle of the pack with 23 points scored per game. San Francisco doesn't make for an elite option, but they will be a serviceable streamer in Week 6.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Eddy Pineiro Could See More Chances In Potential Shootout
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 5:55 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro missed a field goal attempt from 52 yards out but was good on his 44-yard try that ended up being the difference in last week's 32-39 win over the Seahawks. He was 3-for-3 on extra point attempts, as well. The 49ers' efficiency on offense has eaten into Pineiro's production in 2026, allowing him just eight field goal attempts (with five makes) through the first five weeks. Pineiro could see more action this week, though. The 49ers' upcoming meeting with the Commanders has one of the highest point totals on the Week 6 slate. If the offensive bonanza comes to fruition, it will put Pineiro in a good spot for some extra chances to put points on the board. Pineiro has a top-12 projection in Week 6, and fantasy managers can feel good about including him in starting lineups.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
George Kittle In Smash Spot In Week 6
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 5:51 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's production took a big step back in Week 5, when he caught five of his six targets for a mere 24 receiving yards. It was a disappointment after a three-week stretch where he averaged 77.3 receiving yards and scored at least one touchdown in each game. Kittle could be in for a major rebound in Week 6. For starters, the 49ers will face the Washington Commanders, who have rank in the bottom five in fantasy points, receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns allowed to opposing tight ends. Secondly, given the spate of injuries in San Francisco's wide receiver room, Kittle is in line to see more time as Brock Purdy's first read. As usual, Kittle is among the top options at tight end this week and should is a lock for fantasy lineups.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Brandin Cooks A Pivot Option Amid Injuries To Teammates
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 5:45 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandin Cooks had one catch in his team debut last week, but it was good for a seven-yard touchdown. Amid injuries to Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) and Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles), Cooks was mostly rotated into two-WR sets, and his snap share was nearly equal to that of Samuel, Jacob Cowing (ankle), and Jordan Watkins. With Samuel ruled out for Week 6, and Evans questionable after not practicing all week, Cooks might take another step forward on Monday night. The 49ers will host the Commanders in the final game of the slate, and Washington has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2026. Cooks currently projects as a WR5 in Week 6. He is best suited for deep leagues and is worth stashing elsewhere as a late pivot option for teams rostering Evans.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Mike Evans Worth Gambling On In Week 6 Despite Injuries
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 5:34 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans fought through a rib injury to snag seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 5. Evans logged three straight DNPs ahead of the 49ers' Week 6 matchup with the Washington Commanders, though he was able to work out on the side. Not only was Evans still bothered by the rib ailment, but he is also battling Achilles soreness. If Evans can tough out the injuries again, he could have another big week. The Washington Commanders have given up the fourth most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026, and have given up at least 120 yards and a touchdown to a wide receiver in three of their first five games. Evans projects as a WR2, but if a late decision comes for Evans to sit, fantasy managers have a grab bag of receivers to pivot to on Monday night that includes Jacob Cowing (ankle), Brandin Cooks, and Jordan Watkins.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Kaelon Black Could See More Work In Mismatch
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 5:24 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black hasn't seen much work as the team's change-of-pace back lately. The rookie wowed in Week 1, handing a season-high 14 carries for 65 yards, but he has averaged 5.8 carries and 17.8 rushing yards in the four games since. The disparity between the 49ers and Commanders in their Week 6 meeting could put more on Black's plate. If the 49ers get out to an early lead, they are more likely to preserve Christian McCaffrey and give more work to Black, as we saw in Week 1. The Commanders' run defense has been stout, allowing the sixth-fewest rushing yards to running backs, but the 49ers' improved run blocking in 2026 has led to 4.6 yards per attempt. Black projects as an RB4/5 in Week 6. While he won't be suitable to start in most leagues, his upside makes him an option in deep leagues that may need a solution as a bye-week streamer.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Christian McCaffrey Could See More Receiving Work Amid WR Injuries
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 5:15 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had 68 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and three catches for 15 receiving yards on five targets last week. In Week 6, the 49ers face the Commanders, who have been surprisingly effective against the run. Washington has allowed just two rushing touchdowns, the sixth-fewest rushing yards, and the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2026. McCaffrey's utility as a receiver will keep him in play as a top option at his position. The Commanders are in the middle of the pack defending against passes to running backs, and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) has been ruled out, and Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) is questionable, which means more targets could come CMC's way. McCaffrey projects as an RB1 and should be started in fantasy football in Week 6.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Brock Purdy's Week 6 Outlook Still Rosy Despite WR Injuries
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 5:10 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy passed for a season-low 189 yards in his 19-for-29 effort against the Seahawks in Week 5. Purdy also had two touchdowns in the win, giving him his fifth consecutive multi-score game to start the season. Purdy's touchdown rate has kept him in the running as a QB1 from week to week despite averaging 239.2 pass yards per game (16th in the NFL). The 49ers' wide receiver room has been racked by injuries this season, and Week 6 is no different. Deebo Samuel (hamstring) has been ruled out, as has been expected, and Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) has a questionable tag after sitting out of practice all week. Still, the Commanders represent one of the softest matchups a quarterback could ask for, having offered up 24-plus fantasy points in four of their first five games. Given the inviting opponent and Purdy's reputation as a system quarterback, he could find success no matter who is plugged in at wide receiver and projects as a QB1 in Week 6.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Jalen Nailor Remains Tough for Fantasy Managers to Trust in Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 4:58 PM ETAfter missing his team's Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots with a concussion, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor has been cleared to return in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills. The 27-year-old has played a minimal role in his team's offense so far, recording five catches for 52 yards on 11 targets across four games. Nailor could have a favorable matchup against the Bills, who rank 31st in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,379) and 29th in passing touchdowns allowed (13) through five weeks. However, Nailor is buried on the Raiders pecking order for targets behind tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Tre Tucker, and running back Ashton Jeanty. Even in a game that could turn into a high-scoring affair, Nailor is hard for fantasy managers to trust as a starter in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Williams in Line to Return in Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 4:47 PM ETThe Chicago Bears are "planning to start" quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Williams has been sidelined since Week 2 by a hamstring injury and is officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday, but Rapoport reports that the third-year QB is "ready to roll." Across two games before getting hurt, Williams threw for 407 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 107 yards and two scores. Coming off of a hamstring injury, Williams may not be quite as aggressive as a runner right away. Still, the 24-year-old carries tremendous upside for fantasy managers while he's at the helm of the high-powered Bears offense. Williams profiles as a low-end QB1 option for fantasy managers in Week 6 against Atlanta.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Saints Elevate Cedric Tillman Amid Teammate's Uncertainty
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 4:36 PM ETThe New Orleans Saints have elevated wide receiver Cedric Tillman from their practice squad to their active roster ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants, per Mike Triplett of NewOreleans.Football. Tillman's elevation is particularly noteworthy given the uncertain health status of star Saints wideout Chris Olave (illness), who is officially listed as questionable to play in Week 6 due to an illness. Tillman has not recorded a catch in his one game for New Orleans this season, but he hauled in 21 receptions for 270 yards and two scores on 39 targets across 13 games with the Cleveland Browns in 2025. If Olave is inactive on Sunday, Tillman could join Saints wideouts Devaughn Vele and Bryce Lance as more intriguing wide receiver options for fantasy managers in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Mike Triplett
Ja'Kobi Lane Officially Activated from Injured Reserve for Week 6 Return
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 4:27 PM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) has been activated from Injured Reserve and will make his return in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Lane has been sidelined since fracturing his wrist in Baltimore's Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. A third-round pick out of USC, Lane hauled in 49 catches for 745 yards and four touchdowns across 11 games in his final collegiate season for the Trojans in 2025. The 22-year-old had one catch for 11 yards on three targets before suffering the wrist injury in his first NFL game. Now that Lane has returned, he could be competing with veteran Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman for the WR2 role in Baltimore behind Zay Flowers.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
A.J. Brown Officially Activated from Injured Reserve, Will Play in Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 4:20 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) has officially been activated from Injured Reserve and will play in his team's Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Brown has been sidelined since suffering a high-ankle sprain in New England's Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The 29-year-old is in his first season with the Patriots, but he has a long history of being a highly productive wideout and should immediately become the number one target for New England quarterback Drake Maye. Across 15 games with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, Brown recorded 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns on 121 targets. Now that he's officially active, Brown profiles as a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Jalen Hurts Set to Be Placed on Injured Reserve
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 4:08 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) is being placed on Injured Reserve due to a superficial blood clot in his leg, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Reporting earlier on Saturday indicated that Hurts would avoid IR, but Schefter writes that the Eagles will indeed make the move following "consultations with numerous doctors and experts." As a result, Hurts will remain sidelined through at least Week 10, when the Eagles have their bye. Across five games in 2026, the 28-year-old has thrown for 933 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 107 yards and a score. Without him, the Eagles will likely turn to quarterback Tanner McKee in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers and beyond. McKee has thrown for 597 passing yards, five touchdowns, and one interception across six games (two starts) with the Eagles since the start of 2024.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Stefon Diggs Questionable in Week 6
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 4:00 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) has been listed as questionable to play against the San Francisco 49ers due to a hamstring injury. Diggs missed last week's tie with the New York Giants and did not practice on Thursday before being marked as a limited participant on Friday and Saturday. Diggs has been a key contributor for Washington this season, totaling no fewer than four receptions in each of his first four games. He has racked up 31 targets and 18 receptions for 170 yards and three touchdowns on the year. The Commanders take on a 49ers pass defense that has allowed opponents to pass for just 199.6 yards per game this season, the eighth-best mark in the NFL.--Alex Brasky
Source: Commanders injury report
Roman Wilson Placed on Injured Reserve
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 3:50 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers placed Roman Wilson (dislocated finger) on Injured Reserve, which will sideline him for at least the next four weeks. Wilson is the Steelers' third-leading receiver, recording 14 receptions for 188 yards and a couple of touchdowns this season. With Wilson unavailable, that will likely mean more targets for rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard, who has totaled 13 receptions for 140 yards on the year. Additionally, fellow Pittsburgh wide receiver DK Metcalf did not practice on Friday due to an illness. Bernard is RotoBaller's 36th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score nine fantasy points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week. Tampa Bay has allowed an average of 226.6 yards passing per game this season, which is middle of the pack. During a win over the Dallas Cowboys last week, Tampa Bay gave up 316 yards to Dallas through the air, including a three-reception, 90-yard performance from WR3 Ryan Flournoy, which included a 48-yard reception.--Alex Brasky
Source: Steelers official site
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Losing Value as Jaguars Handcuff
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 3:38 PM ETAfter a slow week in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is losing value as his team's top handcuff to starter Bhayshul Tuten. Rodriguez Jr. carried the ball just twice for five yards while recording one reception for six yards against Philadelphia, which ended his streak of two straight weeks with a touchdown. The week before, Rodriguez Jr. received six carries, totaling 35 yards and a touchdown. He has averaged four yards per carry leading into Jacksonville's Week 6 tilt with the Houston Texans, who have allowed a slim average of 78.4 yards rushing per game this season, the third-best mark in the NFL. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Goodson a Potential Waiver-Wire Addition as Handcuff
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 3:30 PM ETCowboys running back Tyler Goodson is a handcuff option and a potential deep-league waiver wire addition as Dallas prepares to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 6. Goodson didn't receive a carry or a target during the Cowboys' loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, but remains the backup to starter Javonte Williams, RotoBaller's eighth-ranked running back. The Packers have allowed 127.6 yards per game this season, ninth-worst in the NFL. With that said, the Green Bay defense limited the Chicago Bears to just 81 yards on the ground during a Week 5 win last Sunday.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller