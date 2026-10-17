Christian McCaffrey Could See More Receiving Work Amid WR Injuries
Oct 17, 2026, 5:15 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had 68 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and three catches for 15 receiving yards on five targets last week. In Week 6, the 49ers face the Commanders, who have been surprisingly effective against the run. Washington has allowed just two rushing touchdowns, the sixth-fewest rushing yards, and the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2026. McCaffrey's utility as a receiver will keep him in play as a top option at his position. The Commanders are in the middle of the pack defending against passes to running backs, and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) has been ruled out, and Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) is questionable, which means more targets could come CMC's way. McCaffrey projects as an RB1 and should be started in fantasy football in Week 6.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
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Brock Purdy's Week 6 Outlook Still Rosy Despite WR Injuries
Dan Stephens
Dan Stephens
Oct 17, 2026, 5:10 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy passed for a season-low 189 yards in his 19-for-29 effort against the Seahawks in Week 5. Purdy also had two touchdowns in the win, giving him his fifth consecutive multi-score game to start the season. Purdy's touchdown rate has kept him in the running as a QB1 from week to week despite averaging 239.2 pass yards per game (16th in the NFL). The 49ers' wide receiver room has been racked by injuries this season, and Week 6 is no different. Deebo Samuel (hamstring) has been ruled out, as has been expected, and Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) has a questionable tag after sitting out of practice all week. Still, the Commanders represent one of the softest matchups a quarterback could ask for, having offered up 24-plus fantasy points in four of their first five games. Given the inviting opponent and Purdy's reputation as a system quarterback, he could find success no matter who is plugged in at wide receiver and projects as a QB1 in Week 6.--Dan Stephens
Source: NFL.com
Jalen Nailor Remains Tough for Fantasy Managers to Trust in Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 4:58 PM ETAfter missing his team's Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots with a concussion, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor has been cleared to return in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills. The 27-year-old has played a minimal role in his team's offense so far, recording five catches for 52 yards on 11 targets across four games. Nailor could have a favorable matchup against the Bills, who rank 31st in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,379) and 29th in passing touchdowns allowed (13) through five weeks. However, Nailor is buried on the Raiders pecking order for targets behind tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Tre Tucker, and running back Ashton Jeanty. Even in a game that could turn into a high-scoring affair, Nailor is hard for fantasy managers to trust as a starter in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Williams in Line to Return in Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 4:47 PM ETThe Chicago Bears are "planning to start" quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Williams has been sidelined since Week 2 by a hamstring injury and is officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday, but Rapoport reports that the third-year QB is "ready to roll." Across two games before getting hurt, Williams threw for 407 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 107 yards and two scores. Coming off of a hamstring injury, Williams may not be quite as aggressive as a runner right away. Still, the 24-year-old carries tremendous upside for fantasy managers while he's at the helm of the high-powered Bears offense. Williams profiles as a low-end QB1 option for fantasy managers in Week 6 against Atlanta.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Saints Elevate Cedric Tillman Amid Teammate's Uncertainty
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 4:36 PM ETThe New Orleans Saints have elevated wide receiver Cedric Tillman from their practice squad to their active roster ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants, per Mike Triplett of NewOreleans.Football. Tillman's elevation is particularly noteworthy given the uncertain health status of star Saints wideout Chris Olave (illness), who is officially listed as questionable to play in Week 6 due to an illness. Tillman has not recorded a catch in his one game for New Orleans this season, but he hauled in 21 receptions for 270 yards and two scores on 39 targets across 13 games with the Cleveland Browns in 2025. If Olave is inactive on Sunday, Tillman could join Saints wideouts Devaughn Vele and Bryce Lance as more intriguing wide receiver options for fantasy managers in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Mike Triplett
Ja'Kobi Lane Officially Activated from Injured Reserve for Week 6 Return
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 4:27 PM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) has been activated from Injured Reserve and will make his return in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Lane has been sidelined since fracturing his wrist in Baltimore's Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. A third-round pick out of USC, Lane hauled in 49 catches for 745 yards and four touchdowns across 11 games in his final collegiate season for the Trojans in 2025. The 22-year-old had one catch for 11 yards on three targets before suffering the wrist injury in his first NFL game. Now that Lane has returned, he could be competing with veteran Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman for the WR2 role in Baltimore behind Zay Flowers.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
A.J. Brown Officially Activated from Injured Reserve, Will Play in Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 4:20 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) has officially been activated from Injured Reserve and will play in his team's Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Brown has been sidelined since suffering a high-ankle sprain in New England's Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The 29-year-old is in his first season with the Patriots, but he has a long history of being a highly productive wideout and should immediately become the number one target for New England quarterback Drake Maye. Across 15 games with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, Brown recorded 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns on 121 targets. Now that he's officially active, Brown profiles as a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Jalen Hurts Set to Be Placed on Injured Reserve
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 4:08 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) is being placed on Injured Reserve due to a superficial blood clot in his leg, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Reporting earlier on Saturday indicated that Hurts would avoid IR, but Schefter writes that the Eagles will indeed make the move following "consultations with numerous doctors and experts." As a result, Hurts will remain sidelined through at least Week 10, when the Eagles have their bye. Across five games in 2026, the 28-year-old has thrown for 933 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 107 yards and a score. Without him, the Eagles will likely turn to quarterback Tanner McKee in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers and beyond. McKee has thrown for 597 passing yards, five touchdowns, and one interception across six games (two starts) with the Eagles since the start of 2024.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Stefon Diggs Questionable in Week 6
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 4:00 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) has been listed as questionable to play against the San Francisco 49ers due to a hamstring injury. Diggs missed last week's tie with the New York Giants and did not practice on Thursday before being marked as a limited participant on Friday and Saturday. Diggs has been a key contributor for Washington this season, totaling no fewer than four receptions in each of his first four games. He has racked up 31 targets and 18 receptions for 170 yards and three touchdowns on the year. The Commanders take on a 49ers pass defense that has allowed opponents to pass for just 199.6 yards per game this season, the eighth-best mark in the NFL.--Alex Brasky
Source: Commanders injury report
Roman Wilson Placed on Injured Reserve
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 3:50 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers placed Roman Wilson (dislocated finger) on Injured Reserve, which will sideline him for at least the next four weeks. Wilson is the Steelers' third-leading receiver, recording 14 receptions for 188 yards and a couple of touchdowns this season. With Wilson unavailable, that will likely mean more targets for rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard, who has totaled 13 receptions for 140 yards on the year. Additionally, fellow Pittsburgh wide receiver DK Metcalf did not practice on Friday due to an illness. Bernard is RotoBaller's 36th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score nine fantasy points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week. Tampa Bay has allowed an average of 226.6 yards passing per game this season, which is middle of the pack. During a win over the Dallas Cowboys last week, Tampa Bay gave up 316 yards to Dallas through the air, including a three-reception, 90-yard performance from WR3 Ryan Flournoy, which included a 48-yard reception.--Alex Brasky
Source: Steelers official site
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Losing Value as Jaguars Handcuff
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 3:38 PM ETAfter a slow week in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is losing value as his team's top handcuff to starter Bhayshul Tuten. Rodriguez Jr. carried the ball just twice for five yards while recording one reception for six yards against Philadelphia, which ended his streak of two straight weeks with a touchdown. The week before, Rodriguez Jr. received six carries, totaling 35 yards and a touchdown. He has averaged four yards per carry leading into Jacksonville's Week 6 tilt with the Houston Texans, who have allowed a slim average of 78.4 yards rushing per game this season, the third-best mark in the NFL. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Goodson a Potential Waiver-Wire Addition as Handcuff
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 3:30 PM ETCowboys running back Tyler Goodson is a handcuff option and a potential deep-league waiver wire addition as Dallas prepares to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 6. Goodson didn't receive a carry or a target during the Cowboys' loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, but remains the backup to starter Javonte Williams, RotoBaller's eighth-ranked running back. The Packers have allowed 127.6 yards per game this season, ninth-worst in the NFL. With that said, the Green Bay defense limited the Chicago Bears to just 81 yards on the ground during a Week 5 win last Sunday.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Blake Corum a Deep-League Option in Week 6
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 3:21 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum is a deep league option as he goes up against a leaky Arizona Cardinals run defense in Week 6. Corum found the end zone for the first time this year during a loss to the Buffalo Bills, scoring a rushing touchdown while finishing with just 19 yards rushing on five carries. He also recorded three receptions for 53 yards during his most productive performance of the season. The Cardinals allowed the Detroit Lions to run rampant in Week 5, as Detroit racked up 163 yards on the ground, including a couple of touchdowns for running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Arizona has allowed an average of 126.6 yards rushing per game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Ty Johnson Waiting in Wings for Bills
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 17, 2026, 3:10 PM ETBills running back Ty Johnson played a critical role in Buffalo's Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Rams, finishing the game with four receptions for 72 yards. He has 10 receptions for 131 yards since returning from a hamstring injury in Week 3. While Johnson has been a non-factor in the running game, recording just one carry for three yards this season, he could see an uptick in usage in that department if fellow Bills running back James Cook's fumbling issues continue this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. Cook nearly gave the game away late against the Rams, fumbling for the ninth time in his last 13 games. Johnson was listed on the Bills' injury report with a hamstring injury, but returned to full practice on Friday and does not have an injury designation entering Sunday's matchup with Las Vegas. He and Ray Davis are behind Cook on the Bills' depth chart.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
CJ Donaldson Drawing Waiver Interest as Saints Backfield Battles Injuries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 3:05 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back CJ Donaldson has seen his playing time increase as injuries continue to deplete the team's backfield. The rookie led New Orleans running backs with a 42% offensive snap share against Minnesota in Week 5, although he managed just 13 yards on four carries and caught one pass for seven yards. Kendre Miller handled 10 rushing attempts for 30 yards and a touchdown despite playing fewer snaps, leaving Donaldson without a substantial rushing workload. With Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) and Ty Chandler (knee) on injured reserve, another opportunity could be approaching. Alvin Kamara (back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants after being limited in practice throughout the week. Donaldson has totaled only 42 rushing yards and 10 receiving yards through five games, but his increased involvement and the uncertainty surrounding Kamara make him worth considering as a speculative waiver stash in deeper leagues. Miller remains the more appealing short-term option if Kamara cannot play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
DJ Moore's Shoulder Injury Makes Him a Risky Week 6 Option
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 2:50 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) faces an appealing matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, but his availability remains uncertain after missing Monday's overtime win over the Rams. Moore is questionable after sitting out practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning in a limited capacity Friday. The 29-year-old initially injured his shoulder against Detroit in Week 2 and aggravated it against New England in Week 4. His season totals of 12 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown are heavily influenced by a five-catch, 100-yard performance against Houston in the opener. Across his other three appearances, Moore has managed just seven receptions for 78 yards. Las Vegas presents an opportunity for a rebound after allowing Drake Maye to throw for 374 yards and four touchdowns last week. Still, Moore's health and uncertain workload make him a risky WR3/flex option even if he plays. Fantasy managers should have an alternative available with Buffalo not kicking off until 4:25 p.m. ET.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Higbee's Consistent Production Makes Him a Week 6 Streaming Option
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 2:35 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has caught at least five passes for 60 yards in three consecutive games, putting him in a favorable position for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Since Terrance Ferguson (ankle) went down, Higbee has caught 18 of 23 targets for 212 yards and a touchdown, including five receptions for a season-high 83 yards against Buffalo in Week 5. He played 67% of the offensive snaps in that contest, while fellow tight end Colby Parkinson managed just two targets despite playing a similar number of snaps. Arizona has been particularly vulnerable against tight ends, surrendering 258 receiving yards and four touchdowns to the position over its last three games. Higbee has become a reliable receiving option for Matthew Stafford, and Ferguson's continued absence should help preserve his opportunities. He is a worthwhile Week 6 streaming option, especially in PPR leagues, with the potential to deliver low-end TE1 production.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kyren Williams' Receiving Surge Bolsters Week 6 Outlook
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 17, 2026, 2:13 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams has caught 22 passes over his last three games, adding another dimension to his fantasy production heading into Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Williams rushed 16 times for 49 yards and a touchdown in Monday's overtime loss to Buffalo, while catching six of eight targets for another 27 yards. He played 73% of the offensive snaps, maintaining his lead role despite Blake Corum scoring on one of his five carries and adding three receptions for 53 yards. Arizona offers an appealing opportunity after allowing Jahmyr Gibbs to rush for 151 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 45-21 loss to Detroit. Williams has already scored five total touchdowns through five games, and his increased receiving involvement provides another avenue for production when rushing yards are harder to come by. He remains a high-end RB1 and should be locked into starting lineups across all fantasy formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Chig Okonkwo Facing Tough Matchup vs. 49ers
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Oct 17, 2026, 2:09 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo is coming off of his best game of the season in Week 5, catching four of his six targets for 60 yards. Okonkwo had an unfortunate runout to begin his tenure in Washington, leaving Week 1 early with a hamstring injury and then missing the first two games of his career. Then, after returning in Week 4, the 27-year-old tight end played the majority of the game with a third-string rookie seventh-round quarterback, limiting his production. Okonkwo seems to have a solid connection with star quarterback Jayden Daniels, but it will be tested against Fred Warner and the 49ers' defense on Monday night, which has allowed the fourth-fewest PPR points per game to opposing tight ends so far this season. Okonkwo projects as a mid-range TE2 for Week 6, ranking as RotoBaller's TE22.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Antonio Williams A Deep-League Option on Monday Night vs. 49ers
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Oct 17, 2026, 2:06 PM ETWashington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams has caught multiple passes in every game so far this season. Williams currently ranks third among rookie wide receivers and tight ends with 31 yards per game (minimum 100 routes). The rookie third-rounder has seen his role spike over the past two weeks with both Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (hamstring) missing a game each, leading the team with a 74.4% route share after being at 36.5% over weeks one through three. While both McLaurin and Diggs are listed as questionable for Monday night, both veterans are trending toward playing, which severely limits Williams's fantasy upside. Williams is best left on the bench in Week 6 except for deeper leagues.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller
Stefon Diggs on WR2/WR3 Line for Monday Night Matchup
Kyle McCarthy
Kyle McCarthy
Oct 17, 2026, 2:05 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) missed Week 5's game against the Giants due to a hamstring injury, but he is trending positively to play in Week 6 (despite a questionable tag) after getting in back-to-back limited practice sessions on Friday and Saturday. Diggs has been productive in the four games played so far in Washington, leading the team with 7.5 targets per game and three receiving touchdowns. The 32-year-old wideout has not exceeded 55 receiving yards in a game since Week 17 last season with the Patriots, but Diggs will have a good opportunity to produce on Monday night against the 49ers. San Francisco has only allowed the seventh-fewest PPR points per game to opposing wide receivers, and while Diggs has been productive for fantasy, his route share has still been limited so far this season, maxing at 74.3% in Week 3. Diggs profiles as a WR3 in PPR leagues for Week 6 if he suits up.--Kyle McCarthy
Source: RotoBaller