NFL Could Step in and Create a Longer Suspension for Josh Jacobs

Oct 16, 2026, 9:47 PM ET

Denver Broncos pass rusher Jonathon Cooper (personal) was reinstated from the Commissioner Exempt List on Friday, per Mike Klis. Cooper was placed on the Exempt List in late August while under investigation for domestic violence. The NFL is still conducting its own investigation, but Cooper is now eligible to play as of Week 7 versus the Arizona Cardinals. Cooper hasn't played or practiced all season, so we'll see when he's actually ready for game action. The 28-year-old registered 50 tackles and eight sacks across 17 games with the Broncos last season. Once he's ready to play, his return will be a welcoming sight for this defense.