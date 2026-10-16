Keon Coleman Remains Attractive Due to Teammate's Injury
Oct 16, 2026, 6:28 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman only had one catch for seven yards in the Monday night overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams to conclude Week 5 action, but he found the end zone for the second straight week in the process. The context here is that DJ Moore could miss a second straight game in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders after originally suffering an AC joint sprain in his shoulder in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. The 23-year-old Coleman has been on the rise since as a potential flex play with Moore banged up. Coleman did not do anything at all against the Rams besides his touchdown, but he caught six of seven targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in the Week 4 loss to the division-rival New England Patriots. If Moore misses another game on Sunday, Coleman will have the opportunity to break out once again as a top option in the passing game for quarterback Josh Allen. The Raiders have allowed 236.4 passing yards per game through the first five weeks of the 2026 season, which ranks ninth-most in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Trey Smack Has Streaming Appeal In Week 6
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 16, 2026, 6:44 PM ETGreen Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack is looking to bounce back after an uneven performance against Chicago. Smack made a 35-yard field goal but missed two other attempts and an extra point in the 31-7 victory. He is 7-for-10 on field goals through five games, including 2-for-2 from at least 50 yards with a season-long 59-yard make. Head coach Matt LaFleur expressed confidence in the rookie following last week's misses and said Smack was trying to compensate for the swirling winds at Lambeau Field. Green Bay's offense is coming off a 428-yard performance, while Dallas ranks 31st in total defense. Smack's recent misses add some risk, but his leg strength and role in a productive offense give him a favorable Week 6 outlook. RotoBaller ranks Smack K12 for Week 6, making him a viable streaming option against Dallas.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Evans Misses Another Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 6:44 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) was listed as a non-participant for the second straight day on Friday, according to Harrison Rich of The San Francisco Chronicle. Evans is trending towards being at least questionable for Monday night's contest at home against the Washington Commanders, even if he returns to the practice field for the final session of the week on Saturday. The 33-year-old has been playing through a painful rib injury and is also now dealing with soreness in his Achilles. The 49ers cannot afford to have their best pass-catcher join the list of wideouts on Injured Reserve this year, which is why he has not been practicing much during the week. If Evans returns to practice on Saturday, he could have a good chance of playing in Week 6. The future Hall of Fame receiver will have an even higher target share if he is active on Monday night, with Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) expected to miss time with a hamstring injury he suffered in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. Despite battling nagging injuries in his first year in San Fran, Evans has secured 24 of his 34 targets for 326 yards and three touchdowns and has continued to be a must-start WR2 in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Francisco Chronicle - Harrison Rich
Pierre Strong Jr. Has Minimal Flex Appeal In Week 6
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 16, 2026, 6:34 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Pierre Strong Jr. played 41% of the offensive snaps in his first game of the season against Chicago, but the production was limited. Strong rushed five times for seven yards and caught three of four targets for 11 yards. MarShawn Lloyd remained the lead option, handling 10 carries and scoring two touchdowns. Chris Brooks (ankle) is on injured reserve, which has opened additional snaps in the backfield. Josh Jacobs is eligible to return in Week 7, so Strong's current role may last only one more game. Dallas has allowed an NFL-high 168.4 rushing yards per game, giving Green Bay a favorable matchup Sunday night. Strong's involvement in the passing game offers some value, but his limited workload and production make him difficult to trust. RotoBaller ranks Strong RB45 for Week 6, leaving him as a deep-league Flex option.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Deshaun Watson A Mid-Tier Starting QB For Week 6
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 16, 2026, 6:32 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returns home for a Week 6 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens after losing a road contest to the New York Jets last week. Watson was inaccurate overall against the Jets in Week 5, completing 15-of-33 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown pass to wide receiver Denzel Boston. Watson will look to build on and improve his performance from last week back at home against the Ravens. The Ravens' pass defense ranks 18th in the NFL with 223.6 passing yards allowed per game and has allowed just five passing touchdowns this season. Watson has struggled to put up QB1 numbers this season and has a completion rate of 64.2 percent this year with 1,010 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns. Watson could have trouble finding the end zone against Baltimore who has allowed just one passing touchdown per game so far this season. But Watson has at least one passing touchdown in each of his two previous home games this season. Expect another mid-tier performance from Watson as the Browns are back in Cleveland.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
MarShawn Lloyd Has Risky RB2 Appeal In Week 6
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 16, 2026, 6:25 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd rushed 10 times for 31 yards and two touchdowns against Chicago while adding one reception for six yards. Lloyd scored on runs of six and four yards, giving him both of Green Bay's goal-to-go rushing touchdowns. He led the backfield with a 44% snap share, although Pierre Strong Jr. was close behind at 41%, keeping Green Bay's backfield in a committee. Lloyd has averaged only 2.8 yards per carry through five games, and his two touchdowns accounted for most of his fantasy production last week. He has handled 23 touches over the past two games, while his short-yardage role gives him additional scoring opportunities. Dallas has allowed an NFL-high 168.4 rushing yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry, including 241 rushing yards against Tampa Bay last week. Josh Jacobs will be eligible to return in Week 7, making this an important opportunity for Lloyd. RotoBaller ranks Lloyd RB19 for Week 6, placing him in the RB2 range with some workload risk.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Tucker Kraft Is A Strong TE1 In Week 6
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 16, 2026, 6:19 PM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft caught all five of his targets for 64 yards against Chicago, including a season-long 46-yard reception. He has drawn 20 targets over the past three games, catching 15 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown during that stretch. Kraft has become one of Green Bay's most reliable receiving options alongside Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, giving Jordan Love multiple productive weapons in the passing game. His recent target volume gives him a solid fantasy floor even when he does not reach the end zone. Dallas provides another favorable matchup after struggling against the pass through five games. The Cowboys have allowed 10 passing touchdowns without recording an interception this season. Kraft's steady usage and after-the-catch ability give him upside in this matchup. RotoBaller ranks Kraft TE6 for Week 6, making him a strong TE1 against Dallas.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Dak Prescott Remains a High-Floor QB1 With High-End Volume
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 6:17 PM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the upset loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday night, but he still managed to throw for over 300 yards for the second straight week on 42 passing attempts while adding one touchdown. Dallas' offense struggled as a whole, though, and it did not help matters that star receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a quadriceps injury in the second half and was unavailable to return late in the fourth quarter. He has only thrown one touchdown in each of the last three games after starting the 2026 campaign with six touchdown passes and just one pick in the first two contests. The four-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 1,381 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions in the first five games of his 11th year in the league, which makes him the QB9 overall in fantasy going into Sunday night's showdown at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers' defense allows the fifth-fewest passing yards per game (181.0), but the Cowboys' offense will be hungry for an answer after last week's disappointment, and Lamb is good to go from a health standpoint. Prescott has at least 40 pass attempts in each of the last three weeks as Dallas continues its high-volume passing attack.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Matthew Golden Is A Low-End WR1 In Week 6
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 16, 2026, 6:09 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden caught six passes for 123 yards against Chicago, recording his second 100-yard game of the season. Through five games, Golden has 24 receptions for 397 yards and two touchdowns. He failed to score after finding the end zone in each of the previous two games, but his production remained strong. Dallas has allowed 10 passing touchdowns without recording an interception through five games, giving Golden another favorable matchup. Opposing quarterbacks have also completed 72.1% of their passes against the Cowboys. Golden has seen at least seven targets in three straight games, giving him a reliable role alongside Christian Watson. His ability to make plays downfield should serve him well against a struggling Dallas defense. RotoBaller ranks Golden WR11 for Week 6, making him a low-end WR1.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Dameon Pierce Set for Lead-Back Duties for Banged-Up Eagles Offense
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 6:07 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles' offense has been decimated by injuries in the last couple of weeks, which will force running back Dameon Pierce into a lead-back role for the team in Week 6 against the visiting Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Starter Saquon Barkley suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and has been ruled out for a second straight game. Backups Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) have been placed on Injured Reserve, which leaves only Pierce and Carson Steele for backfield work this weekend. Additionally, starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) is out indefinitely with a superficial blood clot, so Philly could be looking to lean on their ground game on Sunday against Carolina. The 26-year-old Pierce had 11 carries for only 14 yards and caught two of his five targets for minus-two yards in the Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday after Shipley left with a foot injury. Added volume alone puts Pierce on the RB3/flex radar in fantasy this week, but behind a patchwork offensive line without Hurts under center, fantasy managers may want to temper expectations.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Christian Watson Is A High-End WR1 In Week 6
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 16, 2026, 6:00 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson caught six of eight targets for 143 yards and two touchdowns against Chicago. He scored from 42 and 53 yards and has now topped 140 receiving yards twice this season. Watson remains Jordan Love's most dangerous downfield threat. Through five games, Watson has 26 receptions for 474 yards and six touchdowns. Dallas provides another favorable matchup. The Cowboys rank 31st in total defense and have struggled against the pass this season. Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft give Green Bay other productive options, but Watson continues to lead the team in receiving yards and touchdowns. His big-play ability gives him significant upside against a vulnerable Dallas defense. RotoBaller ranks Watson WR4 for Week 6, making him a high-end WR1.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Love Is A Strong QB1 In Week 6
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 16, 2026, 5:51 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns on 25 of 31 passes against Chicago last week. It was his third 300-yard game of the season. Love connected with Christian Watson and Matthew Golden for 266 receiving yards, and both enter Week 6 playing at a high level. Love now has 1,408 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions through five games. The Packers' offensive line remains worth monitoring with Aaron Banks (knee/toe) and Jacob Monk (quad) both questionable for Sunday. Love faces another favorable matchup this week against the Dallas Cowboys, who rank 31st in total defense and have allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete more than 72% of their passes. Dallas has also given up 10 passing touchdowns without recording an interception this season. RotoBaller ranks Love QB4 for Week 6. Lock him into lineups as a high-end QB1.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
DJ Moore Questionable to Play in Week 6 Against Raiders
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 5:48 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is listed as questionable to play in Week 6 on Sunday on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News. Receiver Joshua Palmer (shoulder) is also questionable for the game. Moore initially suffered a sprained AC joint in his shoulder in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday night but played through the injury, catching seven of his 12 targets for 78 yards in Week 3 and 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots, respectively. The 29-year-old did not play in Monday night's overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams, though, and he could miss a second straight game in Week 6 against the Raiders. Keon Coleman found the end zone in Week 5 against the Rams with Moore out and could be a nice flex play again this weekend in Sin City if Moore is inactive again. Moore's questionable tag makes him much riskier this weekend with the Bills' game kicking off in the later window if he is a true game-time decision. Before his injury in Week 2, Moore had a strong Buffalo debut in the season-opening win over the Houston Texans, catching five of eight targets for 100 yards and his first touchdown of 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Buffalo News - Jay Skurski
Carson Steele Could Be Involved Versus Panthers in Week 6
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 16, 2026, 5:46 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles are down three running backs, as Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Tank Bigsby (abdomen, IR) and Will Shipley (foot, IR) are all unavailable for a Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. This likely means that Carson Steele could see his first touches of the season for the depleted Philadelphia offense. Steele was activated off of the team's practice squad and signed to the 53-man roster ahead of the Eagles' Week 5 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. However, Steele did not see any snaps on offense against the Jaguars. He did play 20 snaps on special teams, though. The Eagles don't have many options in the backfield due to the injuries, but Dameon Pierce, who played 48 snaps against Jacksonville, is expected to start. Steele should have opportunities behind Pierce on Sunday against Carolina, but what his exact role looks like is unclear. It also would not be surprising to see the Eagles sign practice squad running back Jaydon Blue to the active roster ahead of Week 6. Steele has played in 18 career games, including three starts. He has rushed 56 times for 183 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and tallied seven receptions for 26 yards. Steele has not yet scored an NFL touchdown. Steele ranks as RotoBaller's No. 72 running back for Week 6, and he is projected to accumulate 4.5 fantasy points. There is no reason to pick Steele up or add him to your lineup in standard leagues until Philadelphia's backfield picture becomes clearer.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
DeVonta Smith Returning To Work with Backup QB
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 16, 2026, 5:40 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring/toe) has missed the past two games due to a hamstring injury, but will return to action in a Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. In addition to the hamstring issue he was already dealing with, a toe injury is now being listed for Smith as well. Smith enters Sunday's game without an injury designation after missing Wednesday's practice, getting in a limited session on Thursday and practicing in full on Friday. Prior to progressing to the limited session on Thursday, Smith was seen working on the side at multiple practices as he ramped up toward a return. While Smith's return is promising news for fantasy managers, he will be catching passes from backup quarterback Tanner McKee, as starter Jalen Hurts (calf) is out indefinitely due to a blood clot in his calf. The Eagles are short-handed elsewhere on offense with multiple injuries in the backfield. Through three appearances in 2026, Smith has amassed 169 offensive snaps. He leads the team in receptions with 19 (on 27 targets), despite missing two games, and is second on the Eagles with 235 receiving yards (behind Dontayvion Wicks' 260). Smith has recorded one touchdown this season. Carolina allows 230.8 passing yards per game, but, per Pro Football Reference, is giving up just 16.2 fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Smith should immediately pick back up as Philadelphia's No. 1 wide receiver, but due to his injuries and with McKee getting the start, Smith is a riskier fantasy start than he normally would be. Smith ranks as RotoBaller's No. 22 for Week 6--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Washington Jr. Fading as Deep-League Handcuff
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 5:37 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. has been a decent waiver-wire pickup as a handcuff with Ashton Jeanty banged up with ankle/foot injuries in recent weeks. But with Jeanty getting healthier this week and being removed from the injury report, the 23-year-old has gone back to being strictly a deep-league handcuff for fantasy managers who have Jeanty rostered. The fourth-rounder from Arkansas only had one rushing attempt for five yards and caught his only target in the passing game for five yards in negative game script in the 45-17 blowout loss on the road on Sunday to the New England Patriots in Week 5. Jeanty said this week that he is feeling as healthy as he has been all year going into the Week 6 contest at home against the Buffalo Bills. Washington has yet to see double-digit carries in his first five NFL games, and his role is expected to stay small this weekend in another matchup that could have the Raiders abandoning the run. The young back has been efficient with his limited touches, though, averaging 5.0 yards per attempt on 25 carries for 125 yards and one touchdown. Washington has added only two catches for four yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dameon Pierce Poised For Large Role Against Panthers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 16, 2026, 5:33 PM ETWith running backs Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Tank Bigsby (abdomen, IR) and Will Shipley (foot, IR) all out, the Philadelphia Eagles may need to rely heavily on Dameon Pierce in a Week 6 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. In addition to the depleted depth at running back, the Eagles will also be without quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) due to a superficial blood clot in his calf. The Eagles will start Tanner McKee at quarterback on Sunday against the Panthers. The injury situation is dire in Philadelphia. The Eagles signed Pierce off of the practice squad and added him to their active 53-man roster ahead of the Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. He played 48 offensive snaps, but Jacksonville held Pierce to just 11 carries for 14 yards (1.3 yards per attempt) and two receptions that lost a combined two yards in an extremely inefficient 2026 debut for Pierce. The Eagles will also have running back Carson Steele available, but expect Pierce to lead the backfield against the Panthers. Pierce could have a much easier time against a Carolina defense that allows 156.5 rushing yards per game (31st in the NFL). In 44 career games played, Pierce has recorded 430 attempts for 1,698 rushing yards (3.9 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns, while adding 47 receptions for 266 yards (5.7 yards per catch) and one receiving touchdown. Pierce ranks as RotoBaller's No. 32 running back for Week 6 and is projected to produce 6.7 fantasy points. He is a risky play, but should see enough volume to warrant flex upside.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Harold Fannin Jr. has Been Inconsistent to Start Sophomore Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 5:30 PM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2025 with 72 receptions on 107 targets for 731 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games played, but so far in 2026, he has been hit or miss as a TE1 in fantasy. The 22-year-old former third-rounder from Bowling Green has 18 catches on his 27 targets for 157 yards and three touchdowns in his first five games. Fannin had three touchdowns in Weeks 3 and 4 before falling flat in Sunday's Week 5 loss to the New York Jets, when he caught just one of his four targets for a four-yard gain. The Browns were dealing with rainy conditions all day in New York last weekend, though, so the young tight end will be looking to bounce back in a divisional matchup this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. Fannin is on the TE1/2 borderline going into Week 6, with more volatility now that we know that both rookie receivers KC Concepcion Jr. and Denzel Boston will be active after being on the injury report this week. His touchdowns have been nice, but he has only two games over 50 receiving yards so far in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Cody White Continues Deep-League Potential vs. Bills
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 16, 2026, 5:28 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White is emerging within an injury-riddled receiving corps, but is it enough to target him in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills? Jalen Nailor (concussion) is expected to play on Sunday, and the Raiders' target share already flows mostly through tight end Brock Bowers. With Tre Tucker and pass-catching running back Ashton Jeanty also in the mix, it's unlikely White will produce enough for standard fantasy leagues. Then again, the sixth-year veteran caught two of four targets for 44 yards in last week's 45-17 loss to the New England Patriots, marking his second consecutive game with four targets. Plus, Buffalo's struggling defense is allowing 280.4 passing yards per game and 13 passing touchdowns on the season. White is worth consideration in deep leagues with 14 or more teams.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Tre Tucker Offers Deep-League Appeal vs. Bills
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 16, 2026, 5:28 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has started flexing deep-league fantasy muscle, and that could continue in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills. Despite an inconsistent start to his 2026 campaign and just one touchdown on his season tally, Tucker has finished each of his last four games with four or more receptions. That includes four catches on five targets in a Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots, where he finished second in receptions behind tight end Brock Bowers. Buffalo is allowing the second-most passing yards per game this season (280.4) and a whopping 13 touchdowns in the air, which could grant more opportunities for the 25-year-old receiver. Tucker doesn't generate enough for standard fantasy league production, but could be a target for managers in deeper formats in need of a wide receiver.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Michael Mayer Offers Streaming Upside vs. Bills
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 16, 2026, 5:26 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer has probably hit the waiver wire in your league, but he still has some fantasy value as the Silver and Black gear up to host the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Mayer's target share and production have taken an expected dip since Brock Bowers returned to the gridiron, and the TE2 had just one catch for two yards in a 45-17 Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots. However, the former second-round pick from Notre Dame also ranks in the top 20 in targets and receiving yards among tight ends. The Bills are allowing 280.4 passing yards per game, so Kirk Cousins could vary his targets in Week 6. Mayer is a streaming option in deep leagues.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN