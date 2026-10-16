William Eklund Out 10-12 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Oct 16, 2026, 9:42 AM ETOttawa Senators winger William Eklund (ankle) underwent surgery and will be out for 10-12 weeks. Senators head coach Travis Green provided the update before Thursday's matchup with the Islanders. Eklund's absence is a big blow for Ottawa's top six. With Eklund sidelined, Stephen Halliday has seen time on the first line. He had points in back-to-back games before going scoreless on Thursday. Players like Warren Foegele and Fabian Zetterlund could also receive some top-line usage until Eklund returns. Unfortunately, we may not see him back in action until 2027.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Brandon Montour Sustains Lower-Body Injury Against Lightning
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 16, 2026, 9:37 AM ETSeattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour (lower body) is questionable for Saturday's clash against Florida after being injured in Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay. The former Panther sustained a lower-body injury in the opening frame. He initially tried to play through it before leaving the game in the second period. Montour has been productive at both ends of the ice this season, registering five assists, 13 SOG, 13 blocks, and seven hits in eight games. If Montour can't play this weekend, Cale Fleury will return to the lineup for his third appearance of the season, and the top defensive duo of Vince Dunn and Adam Larsson could see heavy minutes on the ice.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Seattle Kraken
Josh Norris in Concussion Protocol
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 16, 2026, 9:28 AM ETBuffalo Sabres forward Josh Norris is in concussion protocol after being hurt in Thursday's overtime win against Toronto. Shortly before Owen Power's game-winning goal in overtime, Norris was involved in a collision with Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and didn't finish the contest. Norris has had a tough start to the season, totaling just two points (one goal, one assist) in eight games. This is another setback for him. Buffalo lost Jiri Kulich (undisclosed) before Thursday's game, and Jason Zucker (abdomen) remained out, so the team's forward depth will be tested in the upcoming games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
John Tavares Hurt in Thursday's Loss
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 16, 2026, 9:20 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares had a productive night cut short by an undisclosed injury on Thursday against Buffalo. He left the game in the third period after colliding with Sabres forward Josh Norris. Before leaving, Tavares set up two goals, making it his second straight multi-point game. In total, Tavares has seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games. Gavin McKenna could rejoin the top six if Tavares misses time. On Thursday, this year's top draft pick played just 6:36 and saw his point streak come to an end at four games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Kirill Kaprizov Fine After Injury Scare
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 16, 2026, 9:12 AM ETMinnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov (undisclosed) is reportedly fine after being injured in Thursday's win over St. Louis. In the third period, he received a hit from Blues goaltender Joel Hofer and didn't finish the game. However, The Athletic's Michael Russo reported that a couple of teammates indicated after the game that Kaprizov was "OK." We should get an official update before Sunday's game against Columbus. Kaprizov has looked spectacular early in the season, recording 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in eight games. He has finished without a point only once and has four multi-point performances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Michael Russo
Artem Zub Making Season Debut Against Islanders
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 15, 2026, 6:32 PM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub (knee) will slot into the lineup for his season debut on Thursday against the New York Islanders. He has finally shaken off a knee injury, providing much-needed reinforcement to Ottawa's blue line. On defense, the team will remain without Jake Sanderson (lower body) and Nikolas Matinpalo (upper body). Zub, who recorded a career-high 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) in 81 games last season, will join Thomas Chabot on the first defensive pairing. As a result, Jordan Spence must settle for a third-pairing role. Spence hasn't done much offensively this season and now has even less fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ridly Greig Set to Play Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 15, 2026, 6:27 PM ETOttawa Senators forward Ridly Greig (strain) will suit up on Thursday against the New York Islanders. He missed the end of Tuesday's loss to St. Louis with what head coach Travis Green described as a "strain," but Greig has been cleared to play on Thursday night. Greig has one point in five outings this season. He's struggled to produce offensively and likely won't make a significant impact against the Islanders either, as he will work on the fourth line and won't have power-play duties.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Bowen Byram Out Against Jets With Upper-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 15, 2026, 6:21 PM ETChicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) is day-to-day and won't play on Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets. This will be Byram's second absence this season, after he missed one game at the start of the month for personal reasons. Since moving from Buffalo, Byram has struggled to meet his usual standards. He has recorded one assist and a minus-seven rating in his first six appearances for the Blackhawks. Still, Byram will be a big loss for Chicago, as he leads the team with 24:42 of ice time per game. With Byram out, Ethan Del Mastro is expected to join the blue line, but he offers little value from a fantasy perspective.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Filip Chytil Available for Season Debut Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 15, 2026, 6:13 PM ETVancouver Canucks center Filip Chytil (shoulder) will make his 2026-27 debut in Thursday's matchup with the Florida Panthers. This will be his first regular-season appearance since Feb. 2. Chytil has dealt with several health issues and missed the start of this season with a shoulder injury. He will center the third line on Thursday night and skate with the second power-play unit. While Chytil isn't a flashy player, he's averaged close to 0.5 points per game in his career, which gives him some fantasy appeal. Arshdeep Bains will sit as a healthy scratch to accommodate Chytil's return.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Luke Evangelista Misses Second Straight Game Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 15, 2026, 6:05 PM ETNew Jersey Devils winger Luke Evangelista (illness) will remain sidelined Thursday against the New York Rangers. At the start of the week, Evangelista played through illness against Ottawa, but he exited the lineup Tuesday against Detroit and will miss a second consecutive game. Evangelista has tallied two goals and one assist in five appearances. The Devils also remain without Connor Brown (lower body) up front, giving Dawson Mercer and Arseny Gritsyuk a chance to move into the top six. Gritsyuk looks like the better fantasy target at the moment, having notched two points (one goal, one assist) in the last three games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Pavel Buchnevich Won't Play Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 15, 2026, 6:00 PM ETSt. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich (personal) won't be in action against Minnesota Thursday night. He has left the team for the birth of his child. Buchnevich produced three assists in the last game against Ottawa and has improved offensively in recent outings. Overall, he has five points (one goal, four assists) in six games. Zach Dean will re-enter the lineup to fill in for Buchnevich. Dean has a limited skill set and isn't a recommended fantasy target. The Blues also have a road game Saturday against Nashville, and it's unclear whether Buchnevich will rejoin the team by then.--Taavi Pailk
Source: St. Louis Blues
Rasmus Dahlin Unavailable Against Maple Leafs
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 15, 2026, 5:52 PM ETBuffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) will miss Thursday's clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He recently exited the lineup with an upper-body injury and will miss a second straight game. Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said Dahlin is 50/50 to play on Saturday against Montreal. Owen Power and Olen Zellweger have more fantasy value with Dahlin on the shelf. Both have also been productive offensively: Zellweger is coming off a two-goal game, and Power is averaging a point per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Nazem Kadri Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 15, 2026, 9:58 AM ETColorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri recorded an assist on both of the team's goals in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Dallas. He set up Gabriel Landeskog and Brock Nelson. With this effort, Kadri boosted his total to five assists this season. While he hasn't yet scored in seven outings, the veteran forward has played a big role on offense. Nathan MacKinnon is the only Avalanche player with more assists this season. Kadri continues his search for his first goal of the year Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Lane Hutson Records Third Multi-Point Outing of the Season
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 15, 2026, 9:50 AM ETMontreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson was in top form Wednesday night in a special matchup against his brother, Cole, and the Washington Capitals. He finished an entertaining 5-4 loss with a goal and an assist. Hutson scored an even-strength goal in the first period and set up a power-play goal in the third. With three multi-point games already this season, Hutson is tied for fourth in scoring among defensemen. He has notched eight points (two goals, six assists) in seven games. The 22-year-old has enjoyed back-to-back multi-point outings. Hutson will try to stretch the streak to three games on Saturday against Buffalo. So far, he has registered two three-game multi-point streaks in his young career.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Alex Tuch Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Canadiens
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 15, 2026, 9:39 AM ETWashington Capitals winger Alex Tuch led the offense in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over Montreal. He scored two goals, including a short-handed tally, and added one assist. This was Tuch's second multi-point performance of the season. The 30-year-old has been inconsistent in his new gear, but Tuch's overall productivity has been fine. After seven games, he leads the Capitals with five goals and is tied for the scoring lead with six points. In Saturday's tilt against New Jersey, Tuch will attempt to record points in back-to-back games for the first time since joining the Capitals.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Oskar Back Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Wednesday's Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 15, 2026, 9:28 AM ETDallas Stars forward Oskar Back (upper body) joined the team's growing list of absentees in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over Colorado. He was on the ice for only five shifts before being ruled out for the rest of the contest with an upper-body injury. Back has one assist in seven outings this season. He generally doesn't see much action, but Back's ice time has grown in recent games because of Dallas' lineup issues. Up front, the team has lost two key contributors: Matt Duchene (abdomen) and Wyatt Johnston (illness). Dallas hopes to have Johnston back on Saturday against Chicago. Johnston will likely fill Back's spot in the lineup if he can't play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dallas Stars
Nicolas Roy Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 15, 2026, 9:18 AM ETColorado Avalanche forward Nicolas Roy was a late scratch on Wednesday against Dallas due to a lower-body injury, Ryan O'Hara of The Hockey News reports. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar labeled him day-to-day. Roy has started the season well on the fourth line, recording two goals and two assists in six games. In Roy's absence, Gavin Brindley made his season debut. He was largely anonymous, logging just 6:46 of ice time. Colorado will finish this week's slate against Pittsburgh on Friday. Roy could be back for that one, as his injury hasn't been deemed serious.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ryan O'Hara
Red Wings Determined to Keep Simon Edvinsson
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 15, 2026, 9:08 AM ETDetroit Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has no interest in trading defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who is an unsigned restricted free agent, Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com reports. "I have zero interest in trading Simon Edvinsson," Horcoff said Wednesday. "I want to keep him." Horcoff called Edvinsson a "big part" of the Red Wings' future and "someone that's very hard to come by." He's open to "anything" regarding a new contract. Edvinsson, the sixth pick of the 2021 draft, has shown huge potential. In 2025-26, he recorded 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists), 88 SOG, 148 blocks, 94 hits, and a plus-12 rating across 72 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Rasmus Ristolainen to Remain Out Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 7:28 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) will remain out on Thursday against Detroit, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports. Ristolainen isn't traveling with the team and will miss a sixth consecutive game. However, O'Connor reported that Ristolainen is close to returning, so he may be an option Saturday night against Ottawa. The Finnish blue-liner was in the lineup for the first three games of the season, registering one goal, four SOG, seven blocks, and four hits. With Cam York (upper body) also out, Oliver Bonk has taken on a big role on the Flyers' defense, though he isn't an appealing fantasy option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Charlie O'Connor
Mike Matheson to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 7:18 PM ETMontreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (lower body) remains day-to-day and is set to miss a second consecutive game on Wednesday against Washington, according to Sportsnet's Priyanta Emrith. Matheson's absence has left a significant gap on defense, as he has averaged 24:09 of ice time in 2026-27. Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle led the blue line in ice time during Tuesday's shootout win over Buffalo. The two are expected to be busy again on Wednesday. Matheson's next chance to return will be in a rematch with the Sabres on Saturday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: PruPriyanta Emrith
Stars Hope to Have Wyatt Johnston Back on Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 7:15 PM ETDallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston (illness) is expected to be back in the lineup on Saturday against Chicago, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports. Johnston isn't feeling well and will miss a second consecutive game on Wednesday night against Colorado. However, the team hopes to have him available for the weekend. Johnston has recorded four assists in five appearances this season. With Johnston joining Matt Duchene (core) on the shelf, Tyler Seguin saw more action on Tuesday against Colorado, producing a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss. Sam Steel's usage has also increased recently.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Lia Assimakopoulos