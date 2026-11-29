Nov 29, 2026, 10:07 AM ET

Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun (upper body) was limited to 8:27 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 win over St. Louis. He exited the game in the first period after falling face-first into the end boards and glass. During the second period, the team ruled Chychrun out for the rest of the game with an upper-body injury. Chychrun has been busy on both ends for the Capitals, registering 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) and 40 blocks in 24 games. Cole Hutson could move to the first power-play unit if Chychrun misses time, while there would be an opening in the lineup for Vincent Desharnais.