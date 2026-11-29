Brock Purdy Not Guaranteed to Return Next Week
Nov 29, 2026, 12:19 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (ankle) has been ruled out for the Week 12 divisional clash against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday due to a mid-ankle sprain, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Purdy is not guaranteed to return for a Week 13 matchup on the road against the New York Giants. The 49ers were surprised at how much Purdy's ankle swelled up on him this week, and they will not know about his Week 13 availability until he tries to return to practice next week. With Purdy out for at least this weekend against Seattle, backup Mac Jones will step into the starting role for the first time this year, putting him on the superflex streaming map as a low-end QB2 option for fantasy managers. The 26-year-old Purdy has been a must-start, high-end QB1 in 2026 through his 10 starts, throwing for 2,624 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions while leading the Niners to a 9-1 record. He has thrown for multiple touchdown passes in eight of his 10 games this year and has gone 60-for-79 passing for 876 yards, eight touchdowns, and only one interception in his last three games. Fantasy managers will be hoping that Purdy can heal quickly and be ready to return next weekend in the Big Apple.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
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Brock Bowers Unlikely to Play Against Browns
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 12:14 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is unlikely to play Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport said Bowers plans to see how the ankle feels in warmups. The Raiders still list him as questionable for the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. He missed Friday's practice after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. Bowers has 50 catches in eight games and leads the Raiders with 676 receiving yards and six touchdown catches. Michael Mayer started in his place against the Denver Broncos last week and caught one pass for four yards on four targets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
Seahawks Have No Intention of Benching Sam Darnold
Keith Hernandez
Nov 29, 2026, 12:09 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks have "no intention" of replacing quarterback Sam Darnold with Drew Lock despite the fact that Lock has played well in his last two starts, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Darnold is making his return on Sunday in a big divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers after not playing since Week 8 due to a quadriceps injury and a cracked rib that he suffered in the loss to the Chicago Bears. The Seahawks made it clear that Darnold would start this weekend after he practiced in full all week, but they want to see him take care of the football better. Darnold has nine interceptions in his last six games played and has thrown only one more touchdown than interceptions in his second year with the team after leading them to a Super Bowl championship in 2025. The two-time Pro Bowler has gone 127-for-211 passing for 1,478 yards in his seven starts in his ninth year in the NFL, and he will be a shaky QB2 streamer in his return on Sunday against the 49ers on the road. In the 32-29 loss to the 49ers back on Oct. 11, Darnold went 18-for-29 passing for 195 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. The Seahawks could change their stance on Darnold quickly if he continues to turn the ball over, but he should have more leash after how well he played for Seattle just a year ago.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Daniel Jones Drawing Interest From Falcons, Other Teams
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 11:59 AM ETFormer Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has drawn interest from as many as 14 teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Atlanta released Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday. Michael Penix Jr. is set to make his ninth start of the season Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Andy Dalton will back him up, with rookie Jack Strand listed as the emergency third quarterback. Jones has been a free agent since clearing waivers on Nov. 23. Indianapolis released him three days earlier and named Anthony Richardson Sr. its starter. Jones passed for 144 yards and was intercepted once in his final start against the Houston Texans. He had seven touchdown passes and 13 interceptions in 11 starts for the Colts this season. Rapoport said Jones could join a practice squad to get reps with a team ahead of the 2027 season. He could still sign to a contender's active roster later this season if it needs a quarterback.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Packers Hope Christian Watson Will be Available for Week 13
Keith Hernandez
From NFL GameDay Morning: A look at some key injuries, focusing on Brock Bowers, Colston Loveland and a couple of #Packers. Plus, #MyCauseMyCleats make their on-air debut. pic.twitter.com/5V3Z9gODW9— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2026
Nov 29, 2026, 11:56 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Warned He Would Go Public Before Steelers Exit
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 11:52 AM ETFormer Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told head coach Mike McCarthy he would "expose everything going on here" if McCarthy refused to change who called plays, Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday for ESPN. According to the report, Rodgers wanted quarterbacks coach Tom Arth to call plays. McCarthy replied, "Go for it," and said he was proud of what the team was building. Pittsburgh named Mason Rudolph the starter late Tuesday and said Rodgers would be inactive against Denver. On Wednesday, Rodgers criticized McCarthy's preparation on The Pat McAfee Show and said he wouldn't return to the team. The Steelers released him later that day, and he cleared waivers Thursday. Rodgers passed for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns in 10 starts for Pittsburgh this season. ESPN reported no clear landing spot for him in free agency. Rudolph threw for 142 yards and a touchdown in his first start of the season, a 27-5 win over the Denver Broncos on Friday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Andrei Iosivas Active on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 29, 2026, 11:47 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb), who was activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday, is officially active for the team's Week 12 game on Sunday against the visiting New Orleans Saints. It will be Iosivas' first game action since the win over the Houston Texans on Sept. 20. It comes at a good time for the Bengals, too, as he can help replace Tee Higgins (hamstring), who has been ruled out this weekend due to an injury that popped up on Friday. Most of the passing-game targets against the Saints will likely go through All-Pro pass-catcher Ja'Marr Chase with Higgins down, but both Iosivas and Dohnte Meyers could see expanded roles for the Bengals in a plus matchup against the Saints' defense. Iosivas is still a very shaky flex option for fantasy managers in deeper leagues, though, after his long layoff due to a thumb injury. In his two games played this year before landing on IR, Iosivas had only three receptions on four targets for 19 yards and no touchdowns. In his previous three years in the NFL, the former sixth-rounder from Princeton never topped 479 receiving yards, 36 catches, or six touchdowns in a single season. With Higgins potentially being ready for the Week 13 tilt against the division-rival Cleveland Browns, Iosivas might not have a ton of waiver-wire appeal for the rest of the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Cincinnati Bengals
Tee Higgins Inactive for Week 12
Keith Hernandez
Nov 29, 2026, 11:40 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) is officially inactive on Sunday against the visiting New Orleans Saints in Week 12, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Higgins was listed as questionable coming into Sunday's contest, but it is a bit of a surprise that the star receiver will not be available this weekend. Fantasy managers obviously will want to quickly replace Higgins in their starting lineups. With Higgins out, All-Pro wideout Ja'Marr Chase should be peppered with targets in a good matchup against New Orleans, and tight end Mike Gesicki will have clear TE1 upside after he had a big game in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders. The 27-year-old Higgins was added to the Week 12 injury report after not practicing on Friday. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 13 against the division-rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Dec. 6. In addition to Chase and Gesicki seeing more targets, Dohnte Meyers could serve as the team's WR2, even with Andrei Iosivas making his return from Injured Reserve on Sunday. Higgins, who has 55 catches for 867 yards and seven touchdowns so far in 2026, is a must-start fantasy WR anytime he is in the starting lineup in one of the most potent offenses in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Josh Jacobs Expected Back in Week 13
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 11:37 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) is expected to return in Week 13 on Dec. 6 against the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jacobs missed the past two games after surgery on a broken ring finger. He was limited Sunday and Monday before the Los Angeles Rams game. Green Bay held a walkthrough Tuesday and estimated he would have been limited again. The Packers listed him as questionable, and he was inactive Wednesday. Kaleb Johnson led Green Bay with eight carries for 13 yards against the Rams. Jacobs has 11 catches and three touchdowns in three games this season, including two receiving scores.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Michael Penix Jr. Is a Risky Week 12 Option Against Minnesota
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 11:25 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 286 yards on 43 attempts against the Kansas City Chiefs before the bye and finished without a touchdown pass. The Minnesota Vikings led the NFL with 38 sacks through Week 11 and host Atlanta on Sunday. Starting left guard Matthew Bergeron (back) and wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) missed practice all week and were ruled out. Penix completed 34.9% of his passes under pressure through Week 10, the third-lowest rate among qualified quarterbacks, according to Next Gen Stats. He could still put up yards if Atlanta has to throw that often again. Sustaining drives against Minnesota could be harder with a backup at left guard. Penix is QB29 in RotoBaller's Week 12 weekend rankings, leaving him in the mix for deeper Superflex leagues and a tougher sell in one-quarterback formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tee Higgins Not Seen During Pre-Game Warmups
Keith Hernandez
No sign of Tee Higgins (questionable, hamstring) out here in pregame warmups. We will get the official inactives in 15 minutes but that's an ominous sign for his availability.— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 29, 2026
Nov 29, 2026, 11:16 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Brock Bowers Unlikely to Play Against Browns
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 11:12 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is unlikely to play Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Bowers remains questionable for the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff after missing Friday's practice. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday. Michael Mayer is next on the depth chart and started against the Denver Broncos last week with Bowers inactive. Mayer caught one pass for four yards on four targets in that game. If Bowers sits again, his next chance to play is Dec. 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers after the Raiders' Week 13 bye.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Tommy Devito Faces Tough Week 12 Matchup
Chris Blomstrand
Nov 29, 2026, 10:56 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito faces a tough Los Angeles Chargers defense in Week 12. With Drake Maye out for the foreseeable future, New England is putting its season's fate in Tommy DeVito's hands. DeVito spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons as the New York Giants' starting quarterback, playing in eight games and appearing in 12. In those 12 games, he threw for 1,358 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. When DeVito steps onto the field in Week 12, he will do so without the Patriots' number one wide receiver option, AJ Brown, who was placed on the IR earlier this week, and a depleted offensive line. The Chargers defense is a formidable foe, allowing the 12th-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks. DeVito isn't set up to succeed this week because he has limited big-play options, and the Chargers should be able to stack the box and force him to beat them. Fantasy owners should start DeVito only in 12- 14-team superflex leagues.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Denzel Boston Unlikely To Suit Up In Week 12
Chris Blomstrand
Nov 29, 2026, 9:52 AM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston (quadriceps) is considered a long shot to play in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 22-year-old star wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury and other ailments. Boston burst onto the NFL and fantasy scene with 20.5 PPR fantasy points in just his second NFL game. He was considered the frontrunner for offensive rookie of the year through the first quarter of the season. Boston caught six of seven targets for 98 yards in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints; however, he has registered under ten PPR fantasy points in his other four matchups since Week 5. This season, Boston ranks as the WR30 in PPR formats, averaging 10.5 fantasy points per contest. Fellow rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. should see more usage and targets with Boston's absence.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Jeremy Fowler of ESPN
NFL Expected to Have More Discussions About Catch Rules
Andy Smith
Nov 29, 2026, 8:42 AM ETAccording to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL is expected to have more discussion about what constitutes a catch following a recent string of controversial plays. Schefter noted that while the league already had several conversations in the offseason, recent plays suggest it will likely revisit the discussion. Over the past two weeks, many plays have been highlighted across the league and raised questions about what constitutes a catch. In their loss to the Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington appeared to secure a catch, but it was ruled incomplete, which greatly affected the result of the contest. On Thanksgiving night, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was part of another controversy that had a great impact not only on the game result but potentially on the No. 1 seed in the entire AFC. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor this situation, but the NFL will likely revisit it in the coming months.--Andy Smith
Source: Adam Schefter
Mike Evans Expected to Play Sunday
Andy Smith
Nov 29, 2026, 8:36 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is expected to play Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks. The veteran wideout returned to the starting lineup last Sunday after a brief three-game absence. In his return, Evans quickly made an impact, catching his passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers have been carefully managing his workload through practices and even listed him as questionable on Friday's final report. However, Evans appears not to be in any serious danger of missing Sunday's contest. Through seven games, the veteran pass-catcher has fit in quite nicely with his new club, averaging an elite 15.7 PPR points per game and finding the back of the end zone four times over this brief stretch. Even though he will not have his QB1, Brock Purdy (ankle), throwing passes to him, Evans remains a must-start WR2 for Week 12 against a tough Seattle secondary.--Andy Smith
Source: Adam Schefter
Aaron Rodgers Has No "Clear and Obvious" Suitors
Andy Smith
Nov 29, 2026, 8:31 AM ETAccording to Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers has no "clear and obvious" signs of entering the Week 12 Sunday slate. The Steelers released the future first-ballot Hall of Famer after a disagreement with the coaching staff earlier in the week. Rodgers would then express his frustration publicly with the coaching staff and team on Wednesday. The Steelers turned to No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph on Friday afternoon, who would lead them to victory over the Denver Broncos and is expected to remain their starter for the rest of the season. Schefter noted that barring an injury to a playoff team, Rodgers would not find a suitor. Even teams like the Ravens, Patriots, and Vikings, who have all had to make changes to their QB room, will not show interest in signing the veteran QB. Before his release, Rodgers averaged 224.1 passing yards per game with a 16:6 TD:INT. Fantasy managers should not consider stashing Rodgers in any redraft format for the time being. Even if he signs with a team late in the season, he would only have mid-end QB2 value in deep superflex leagues.--Andy Smith
Source: Adam Schefter
Commanders Eyeing Week 14 for Brandon Aiyuk's Debut
Andy Smith
Nov 29, 2026, 8:23 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is "eyeing" to make his team debut in Week 14 against the Houston Texans. Aiyuk joined Washington's practice squad earlier this week after parting ways with the 49ers. While he has been practicing, the veteran wideout will still need more time to adjust to the team's playbook. Aiyuk has not stepped on an NFL field since the 2024 season due to an injury and a lengthy contract dispute with the 49ers. In 2022 and 2023, Aiyuk posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns while finding the back of the end zone 15 times. For now, Aiyuk projects as a solid stash candidate, as he could slide into the WR2 role in this offense over the back half of the campaign. Although he has made no impact in the NFL over nearly two seasons, he has been productive when on the field and will join a WR room that lacks proven options beyond veteran Stefon Diggs and emerging rookie Antonio Williams.--Andy Smith
Source: Adam Schefter
Travis Hunter a Speculative Stash Following Injury to Teammate
Alex Ciulla
Nov 29, 2026, 2:16 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter should be in line for a heavier offensive workload in this weekend's home tilt with the Tennessee Titans. The former second-overall pick had a standout performance in a Week 6 loss to the Texans, notching 59 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-4 receiving. Since then, though, Hunter has just five total looks while participating on no more than six snaps in a given outing (four games). The timing is strange, but he expects an increase in snap volume over the coming weeks with the news about fellow wideout Parker Washington (shoulder). As it stands, Washington is week-to-week with a shoulder injury, opening the door for Hunter to see a bump in opportunity. The second-year pro has been superb on defense thus far, so owners shouldn't expect the team to go out of their way to play him on offense. However, his athleticism and attachment to the league's sixth-highest-scoring unit (28.7 points per game) at least put him on the radar in deeper formats. Hunter is worthy of a speculative add for fantasy managers with an open bench spot.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kaelon Black Remains Rosterable Despite Week 11 Dud
Alex Ciulla
Nov 29, 2026, 2:01 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black took a step back against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 11, but still projects as a solid fantasy asset down the season's final stretch. Black had a rough time getting anything going against Minnesota, despite the 49ers cruising to a 35-10 home victory. The rookie logged just six carries in the win and posted his lowest rushing total of the campaign (eight yards). Unfortunately, it was a step in the wrong direction, as he'd recorded at least 11 carries in three straight appearances before Sunday's stinker. Owners can take solace in the fact that Black is the primary backup and would be slated for all the work he could handle if teammate Christian McCaffrey were ever made to miss time. For now, he remains an excellent handcuff/stash candidate, though fantasy managers should temper expectations in a divisional clash with the Seattle Seahawks this weekend.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Braelon Allen's Fantasy Upside Fading
Alex Ciulla
Nov 29, 2026, 1:46 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen was productive in the team's Week 11 win against the Chargers, though he's lost considerable fantasy appeal in recent weeks. Allen stepped in admirably for teammate Breece Hall during his five-game absence, stabilizing New York's rushing attack. Over the sample, the former Wisconsin Badger averaged 100.8 rushing yards per outing on a robust 5.42 yards per carry. However, Hall has regained control of the backfield's lead since his return in Week 9, dropping Allen's workload and fantasy value in one fell swoop. Additionally, the former has taken nearly all of the receiving work, out-targeting Allen 11-4 across the three contests. The 22-year-old is still one of the league's premier handcuffs, but remains a volatile option for owners with Hall back at full strength. New York's rushing attack will benefit from a susceptible Dolphins run defense in Week 12.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN