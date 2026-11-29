Michael Penix Jr. Is a Risky Week 12 Option Against Minnesota
Nov 29, 2026, 11:25 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 286 yards on 43 attempts against the Kansas City Chiefs before the bye and finished without a touchdown pass. The Minnesota Vikings led the NFL with 38 sacks through Week 11 and host Atlanta on Sunday. Starting left guard Matthew Bergeron (back) and wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) missed practice all week and were ruled out. Penix completed 34.9% of his passes under pressure through Week 10, the third-lowest rate among qualified quarterbacks, according to Next Gen Stats. He could still put up yards if Atlanta has to throw that often again. Sustaining drives against Minnesota could be harder with a backup at left guard. Penix is QB29 in RotoBaller's Week 12 weekend rankings, leaving him in the mix for deeper Superflex leagues and a tougher sell in one-quarterback formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Tee Higgins Not Seen During Pre-Game Warmups
Keith Hernandez
No sign of Tee Higgins (questionable, hamstring) out here in pregame warmups. We will get the official inactives in 15 minutes but that's an ominous sign for his availability.— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 29, 2026
Nov 29, 2026, 11:16 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Brock Bowers Unlikely to Play Against Browns
Bruno Mulé
Nov 29, 2026, 11:12 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is unlikely to play Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Bowers remains questionable for the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff after missing Friday's practice. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday. Michael Mayer is next on the depth chart and started against the Denver Broncos last week with Bowers inactive. Mayer caught one pass for four yards on four targets in that game. If Bowers sits again, his next chance to play is Dec. 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers after the Raiders' Week 13 bye.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Daniel Jones Drawing Interest from Many Teams, Including the Falcons
Keith Hernandez
From NFLGameDay Morning: The #Falcons and Tua Tagovailoa parted ways, which coincides with FA QB Daniel Jones' market heating up. pic.twitter.com/cWP6gCbnK0— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2026
Nov 29, 2026, 11:10 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Tommy Devito Faces Tough Week 12 Matchup
Chris Blomstrand
Nov 29, 2026, 10:56 AM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito faces a tough Los Angeles Chargers defense in Week 12. With Drake Maye out for the foreseeable future, New England is putting its season's fate in Tommy DeVito's hands. DeVito spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons as the New York Giants' starting quarterback, playing in eight games and appearing in 12. In those 12 games, he threw for 1,358 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. When DeVito steps onto the field in Week 12, he will do so without the Patriots' number one wide receiver option, AJ Brown, who was placed on the IR earlier this week, and a depleted offensive line. The Chargers defense is a formidable foe, allowing the 12th-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks. DeVito isn't set up to succeed this week because he has limited big-play options, and the Chargers should be able to stack the box and force him to beat them. Fantasy owners should start DeVito only in 12- 14-team superflex leagues.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Josh Jacobs Expected to Return Next Week
From NFL GameDay Morning: A look at some key injuries, focusing on Brock Bowers, Colston Loveland and a couple of #Packers. Plus, #MyCauseMyCleats make their on-air debut. pic.twitter.com/5V3Z9gODW9— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2026
Nov 29, 2026, 10:52 AM ET
More on Aaron Rodgers' Ultimatum to Mike McCarthy
Keith Hernandez
Exchange between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy before Rodgers went public on @PatMcAfeeShow.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2026
Rodgers: “If you don’t do it my way, I’m going to expose everything going on here.”
McCarthy: “Go for it. I’m tired of your bulls---, I’m proud of what we’re building here. I like the… https://t.co/781DLerhpQ
Nov 29, 2026, 10:31 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Denzel Boston Unlikely To Suit Up In Week 12
Chris Blomstrand
Nov 29, 2026, 9:52 AM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston (quadriceps) is considered a long shot to play in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 22-year-old star wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury and other ailments. Boston burst onto the NFL and fantasy scene with 20.5 PPR fantasy points in just his second NFL game. He was considered the frontrunner for offensive rookie of the year through the first quarter of the season. Boston caught six of seven targets for 98 yards in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints; however, he has registered under ten PPR fantasy points in his other four matchups since Week 5. This season, Boston ranks as the WR30 in PPR formats, averaging 10.5 fantasy points per contest. Fellow rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. should see more usage and targets with Boston's absence.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Jeremy Fowler of ESPN
NFL Expected to Have More Discussions About Catch Rules
Andy Smith
Nov 29, 2026, 8:42 AM ETAccording to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL is expected to have more discussion about what constitutes a catch following a recent string of controversial plays. Schefter noted that while the league already had several conversations in the offseason, recent plays suggest it will likely revisit the discussion. Over the past two weeks, many plays have been highlighted across the league and raised questions about what constitutes a catch. In their loss to the Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington appeared to secure a catch, but it was ruled incomplete, which greatly affected the result of the contest. On Thanksgiving night, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was part of another controversy that had a great impact not only on the game result but potentially on the No. 1 seed in the entire AFC. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor this situation, but the NFL will likely revisit it in the coming months.--Andy Smith
Source: Adam Schefter
Mike Evans Expected to Play Sunday
Andy Smith
Nov 29, 2026, 8:36 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is expected to play Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks. The veteran wideout returned to the starting lineup last Sunday after a brief three-game absence. In his return, Evans quickly made an impact, catching his passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers have been carefully managing his workload through practices and even listed him as questionable on Friday's final report. However, Evans appears not to be in any serious danger of missing Sunday's contest. Through seven games, the veteran pass-catcher has fit in quite nicely with his new club, averaging an elite 15.7 PPR points per game and finding the back of the end zone four times over this brief stretch. Even though he will not have his QB1, Brock Purdy (ankle), throwing passes to him, Evans remains a must-start WR2 for Week 12 against a tough Seattle secondary.--Andy Smith
Source: Adam Schefter
Aaron Rodgers Has No "Clear and Obvious" Suitors
Andy Smith
Nov 29, 2026, 8:31 AM ETAccording to Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers has no "clear and obvious" signs of entering the Week 12 Sunday slate. The Steelers released the future first-ballot Hall of Famer after a disagreement with the coaching staff earlier in the week. Rodgers would then express his frustration publicly with the coaching staff and team on Wednesday. The Steelers turned to No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph on Friday afternoon, who would lead them to victory over the Denver Broncos and is expected to remain their starter for the rest of the season. Schefter noted that barring an injury to a playoff team, Rodgers would not find a suitor. Even teams like the Ravens, Patriots, and Vikings, who have all had to make changes to their QB room, will not show interest in signing the veteran QB. Before his release, Rodgers averaged 224.1 passing yards per game with a 16:6 TD:INT. Fantasy managers should not consider stashing Rodgers in any redraft format for the time being. Even if he signs with a team late in the season, he would only have mid-end QB2 value in deep superflex leagues.--Andy Smith
Source: Adam Schefter
Commanders Eyeing Week 14 for Brandon Aiyuk's Debut
Andy Smith
Nov 29, 2026, 8:23 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is "eyeing" to make his team debut in Week 14 against the Houston Texans. Aiyuk joined Washington's practice squad earlier this week after parting ways with the 49ers. While he has been practicing, the veteran wideout will still need more time to adjust to the team's playbook. Aiyuk has not stepped on an NFL field since the 2024 season due to an injury and a lengthy contract dispute with the 49ers. In 2022 and 2023, Aiyuk posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns while finding the back of the end zone 15 times. For now, Aiyuk projects as a solid stash candidate, as he could slide into the WR2 role in this offense over the back half of the campaign. Although he has made no impact in the NFL over nearly two seasons, he has been productive when on the field and will join a WR room that lacks proven options beyond veteran Stefon Diggs and emerging rookie Antonio Williams.--Andy Smith
Source: Adam Schefter
Travis Hunter a Speculative Stash Following Injury to Teammate
Alex Ciulla
Nov 29, 2026, 2:16 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter should be in line for a heavier offensive workload in this weekend's home tilt with the Tennessee Titans. The former second-overall pick had a standout performance in a Week 6 loss to the Texans, notching 59 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-4 receiving. Since then, though, Hunter has just five total looks while participating on no more than six snaps in a given outing (four games). The timing is strange, but he expects an increase in snap volume over the coming weeks with the news about fellow wideout Parker Washington (shoulder). As it stands, Washington is week-to-week with a shoulder injury, opening the door for Hunter to see a bump in opportunity. The second-year pro has been superb on defense thus far, so owners shouldn't expect the team to go out of their way to play him on offense. However, his athleticism and attachment to the league's sixth-highest-scoring unit (28.7 points per game) at least put him on the radar in deeper formats. Hunter is worthy of a speculative add for fantasy managers with an open bench spot.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kaelon Black Remains Rosterable Despite Week 11 Dud
Alex Ciulla
Nov 29, 2026, 2:01 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black took a step back against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 11, but still projects as a solid fantasy asset down the season's final stretch. Black had a rough time getting anything going against Minnesota, despite the 49ers cruising to a 35-10 home victory. The rookie logged just six carries in the win and posted his lowest rushing total of the campaign (eight yards). Unfortunately, it was a step in the wrong direction, as he'd recorded at least 11 carries in three straight appearances before Sunday's stinker. Owners can take solace in the fact that Black is the primary backup and would be slated for all the work he could handle if teammate Christian McCaffrey were ever made to miss time. For now, he remains an excellent handcuff/stash candidate, though fantasy managers should temper expectations in a divisional clash with the Seattle Seahawks this weekend.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Braelon Allen's Fantasy Upside Fading
Alex Ciulla
Nov 29, 2026, 1:46 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen was productive in the team's Week 11 win against the Chargers, though he's lost considerable fantasy appeal in recent weeks. Allen stepped in admirably for teammate Breece Hall during his five-game absence, stabilizing New York's rushing attack. Over the sample, the former Wisconsin Badger averaged 100.8 rushing yards per outing on a robust 5.42 yards per carry. However, Hall has regained control of the backfield's lead since his return in Week 9, dropping Allen's workload and fantasy value in one fell swoop. Additionally, the former has taken nearly all of the receiving work, out-targeting Allen 11-4 across the three contests. The 22-year-old is still one of the league's premier handcuffs, but remains a volatile option for owners with Hall back at full strength. New York's rushing attack will benefit from a susceptible Dolphins run defense in Week 12.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jalen Coker a Drop Candidate Due to Inconsistent Play
Andy Webb
Nov 28, 2026, 10:55 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker was electric to begin the season, but he hasn't been the same player since then. Over the last five games, Coker has recorded 11 receptions for 121 receiving yards and one touchdown. It hasn't been all his fault, as the Panthers' offense has been struggling to produce points consistently lately. It probably won't get any easier for Coker against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense in Week 12. The Bucs' defense is ranked 12th-best in the league in terms of passing defense. Coker might be able to offer flex value this weekend. However, fantasy managers who need a more consistent option might want to move on. Coker has been struggling for weeks and the Panthers' schedule doesn't get any easier in the coming weeks.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Mike Washington Jr. is Losing Steam as Streaming Option
Andy Webb
Nov 28, 2026, 10:42 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. saw a spike in volume in Week 8, but he hasn't seen anywhere near the same amount of usage since then. Last week, Washington carried the ball nine times for 42 yards in the loss to the Denver Broncos. Lead back Ashton Jeanty surprisingly looked good on the ground during that game. He has also been the one doing the majority of the receiving work in the backfield. Washington hasn't been the same fantasy option since his 25 rushing attempt game in Week 8. Right now, Washington cannot be trusted as a starting option in fantasy leagues while Jeanty is healthy. He's only worth holding as a handcuff, but fantasy managers in 12-team standard formats can probably feel safe letting him go.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Cade Otton is Avoidable for Week 12
Andy Webb
Nov 28, 2026, 10:30 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton hasn't been a viable fantasy option at all over the last month or so. Over the last five games, Otton has recorded six receptions for 37 yards with zero touchdowns. The 27-year-old was seeing consistent targets during the beginning of the season, but he has only seen more than four in a single game since Week 9. He'll head into a decent matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. The Panthers' defense ranks 20th against opposing tight ends this season. During their last meeting, Otton finished with zero receptions and only saw one target. He hasn't been consistent enough to trust in basically any fantasy formats right now. He'll be a desperation TE2 play for the Monday Night matchup against Carolina.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ted Hurst III Could be Desperation Deep-League Play
Andy Webb
Nov 28, 2026, 10:19 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III came out of nowhere and posted his biggest performance of the season against the Detroit Lions last week. The rookie wideout hauled in five of his seven targets for 56 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Before that game, Hurst went three straight games without a catch. It was odd to see the 22-year-old get targeted seven times after seeing three total targets combined over his last three games. It's going to be tough to judge his fantasy value coming into the Week 12 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. It's possible that the Bucs now trust Hurst to be a consistent playmaker, or he'll go back to his one-target type of games. The Panthers' defense is ranked 9th in the league in pass defense this season. The expectation is that the Bucs are going to run the ball a lot and exploit the Panthers' shaky run defense. Fantasy managers shouldn't view Hurst as anything more than a desperation deep league play for Week 12.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Godwin Jr. is Desperation Flex Option
Andy Webb
Nov 28, 2026, 10:08 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has been almost unplayable for fantasy managers this season. The veteran wideout has finished with fewer than 30 receiving yards in each of the last four games. The 30-year-old has only surpassed four receptions in a single game once this season. He'll now head into a tougher matchup against the Carolina Panthers' defense in Week 12. During the last meeting against the Panthers, Godwin finished with four receptions on five targets for 27 yards in the win. The Panthers come into this game ranked ninth in the league in pass defense. The Bucs are expected to use a run-heavy approach once again, given the Panthers' struggles to contain the rushing game. Fantasy managers should view Godwin as a low-end flex option, considering he hasn't given fantasy managers much reason to trust him this season.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Emeka Egbuka is Risky Flex Play for Week 12
Andy Webb
Nov 28, 2026, 9:55 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has been an extremely frustrating player to roster for fantasy managers this season. The second-year wideout has put together a few decent performances, but he has mostly been disappointing this season. Over the last two games, Egbuka has finished with five receptions for 56 yards. He'll head into a fairly tough matchup against the Carolina Panthers' defense in Week 12. The Panthers' pass defense ranks 12th in the league coming into this Week 12 contest. Egbuka did not play during the last meeting between these two teams in Week 7. The Bucs had a ton of success running the ball during that game, and they didn't really need to pass the ball. The expectation is that the Bucs will try to use a run-heavy approach again. Egbuka comes into this game ranked as WR35 in RotoBaller rankings. He should be viewed as a risky flex option given his lack of consistency this season.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference