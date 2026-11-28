Jalen McMillan Questionable for Week 12
Nov 28, 2026, 1:28 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee, calf) was limited in practice for the second straight day on Saturday and is listed as questionable to play in the Week 12 contest against the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. McMillan, who has been on Injured Reserve since Week 3 due to an MCL injury in his knee, was a full practice participant on Thursday before being downgraded to limited on Friday. The 24-year-old will most likely have to wait another week to come off IR and rejoin the active roster for a Week 13 matchup at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. Whenever the 24-year-old former third-rounder from Washington does rejoin the Bucs on game days, he will almost certainly be on a limited snap count as the WR4 behind Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., and rookie Ted Hurst III, leaving him very little fantasy value for the stretch run in a Bucs offense that has not moved the ball consistently through the air in 2026. McMillan played in two games to begin the year before injuring his knee, catching zero passes on just one target. He is currently rostered in only 3% of Yahoo leagues and should only be stashed as WR depth in much deeper formats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
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Colston Loveland Expected to Avoid Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 1:20 PM ETA second opinion on Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland's (knee) sprained MCL showed that he is now expected to avoid being placed on Injured Reserve, and the Bears are considering him week-to-week, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The worst was feared for Loveland after he was carted off the field in Detroit in the win over the division-rival Lions on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday. The 22-year-old second-year tight end has gotten some good news, although he should not be expected to be available for the team's next game in Week 13 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday, Dec. 6. But barring a setback, Loveland should be able to rejoin the team before the end of the regular season. The former 10th overall pick from Michigan has caught 41 of his 61 targets for 397 yards and three touchdowns in his second year in the NFL and is a surefire top-10 fantasy TE in fantasy football anytime he is active in the Bears' high-scoring offense. For however long Loveland is sidelined, Sam Roush should be Chicago's TE1, giving him some deep-league TE2 streaming potential going into next week against the Jags. After catching his third touchdown pass of the year in last week's win over the New Orleans Saints, Loveland caught his only target for five yards and lost a fumble on Thursday against the Lions before he was carted to the locker room.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Ladd McConkey Hopes to Continue His Fantasy Momentum into Week 12
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 28, 2026, 1:18 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey is coming off his biggest performance of the 2026 season. McConkey had a season-high eight targets and scored two touchdowns. His outing reminded managers they can trust him when he's healthy, and he can be a reliable WR2 and flex option. McConkey could be in for another heavy volume day after the team announced backup DJ Uiagalelei will start with Justin Herbert (concussion) out. Most backup quarterbacks lock into one pass-catcher and force-feed them targets throughout the game. As a result, McConkey enters Week 12 as RotoBaller's PPR WR32 in an opportunistic matchup against the New England Patriots. RotoBaller ranks the Patriots defense as the second-easiest matchup for receivers this week, and it's allowing the third-highest passing percentage this season. As a result, McConkey can be plugged into lineups as a solid flex play for Week 12.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Kimani Vidal an Intriguing Desperation Flex Play in Deeper Leagues
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 28, 2026, 1:13 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal could see a bigger role in the offense with key starters ruled out for Sunday's Week 12 game. The team ruled out Justin Herbert (concussion) and Keaton Mitchell (knee), opening up more carries for Vidal in a likely run-centric offense. As a result, Vidal enters Week 12 as RotoBaller's PPR RB47 in a tough matchup against the New England Patriots. RotoBaller ranks the Patriots defense as an average matchup for fantasy running backs this week, but they are allowing the 10th-fewest rushing yards this season. The Chargers offense will dip with backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei running the offense, but it's hard to believe it gets much worse for fantasy purposes. Vidal should be viewed as an intriguing desperation flex option in deeper leagues with an expected increased role for Week 12.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Dominic Zvada Remains a High-Upside Option Against Colts
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 28, 2026, 1:10 PM ETDespite accuracy struggles, New York Giants rookie kicker Dominic Zvada continues to produce in fantasy this season. Zvada went 3-for-4 and made both extra points in the 23-18 Week 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This season, Zvada has made 20 of 27 field-goal attempts and all 18 extra-point attempts, averaging 9.4 fantasy points per game. Zvada ranks fifth in the NFL in field-goal attempts and 13th in makes, but he ranks 25th in field-goal percentage. Only Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has more misses than Zvada this season. Zvada should continue to see volume against the Indianapolis Colts, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to kickers and the third-most field-goal attempts this season. While accuracy remains a concern for the rookie, he could be a high-upside option against a struggling Colts defense in Week 12.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Omarion Hampton Faces Uphill Battle as RB2 in Week 12 vs. Patriots
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 28, 2026, 1:09 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton will face an uphill battle to be a fantasy RB2 with Justin Herbert (concussion) out for the team's Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots. As a result, backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will make his first career start and lead a Chargers offense that has underperformed all season. Hampton enters Week 12 as RotoBaller's PPR RB23 in a tough matchup against the Patriots. RotoBaller ranks the Patriots' defense as an average matchup for fantasy running backs this week, but it is allowing the 10th-fewest rushing yards this season. However, Hampton could be the focal point of the offense if the team opts to go run-heavy to help ease Uiagalelei into the game. The Chargers' offense will take a dip with Uiagalelei under center, but it's hard to believe it could get much worse for fantasy purposes. Hampton should be viewed as a low-end RB2 who could see enough volume to boost his production.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
DJ Uiagalelei Tough to Trust in His First Career Start in Week 12 vs. Patriots
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Nov 28, 2026, 1:06 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is slated for his first career NFL start on Sunday against the New England Patriots, according to Noah Furtado of The Athletic. The News broke Friday evening that starting quarterback Justin Herbert will be out due to a concussion he sustained last week. It's been an unimaginable year for the Chargers at 1-9, with an offense mightily struggling under Mike McDaniel. Uiagalelei was once seen as a college phenom and a five-star prospect at the start of his collegiate career, but inconsistent play and poor performances led to him going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old enters Week 12 unranked in a decent matchup against the Patriots. RotoBaller ranks the Patriots defense as the ninth-easiest matchup for fantasy quarterbacks this week, and it's allowing the third-highest passing percentage this season. However, Uiagalelei should be left out of lineups in all fantasy formats if possible.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: The Athletic - Noah Furtado
New York Giants D/ST a Top Option Against Colts
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 28, 2026, 1:01 PM ETThe New York Giants' defense is coming off its best game of the 2026 season in Week 11. Last week, the Giants D/ST allowed 18 points and 354 total yards while recording two takeaways and three sacks in the 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Entering the week, the Jaguars offense ranked among the top five in points scored and had scored 30+ points in four straight games. In Week 12, the Jaguars face a smash spot against an Indianapolis Colts offense that ranks 30th in total yards and 26th in points scored. The Colts rank last in the NFL in giveaways (20). Although quarterback Daniel Jones is no longer the starter, backup Anthony Richardson Sr. has also struggled with turnovers. While Richardson poses a greater threat to this defense than Jones, the Giants D/ST is a must-start in Week 12.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely Looking to Bounce Back in Week 12
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 28, 2026, 12:51 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely is looking to rebound after a rough Week 11 outing. Likely hauled in just one of three targets for 35 yards in the 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, his fewest receptions and targets in a game this season. Despite that unproductive game, the former Raven tight end has been in the midst of a breakout season in 2026. He's already set career highs in every major statistic and currently ranks as the TE2 in half-PPR formats, behind only Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. Likely is in a great position to bounce back in Week 12, as he faces an Indianapolis Colts defense that has allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. This Colts defense has severely struggled against the pass over the last four weeks, and if quarterback J.J. McCarthy can rebound after a bad game, Likely should be a high-end TE1 in Week 12.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Tetairoa McMillan Not on Final Injury Report
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 12:49 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (foot) is not on the final Week 12 injury report on Saturday and is good to go against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. McMillan dealt with a minor foot injury in the team's 35-33 win over the visiting Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, but the 23-year-old first-rounder is good to go this week after having his practice reps limited over the last couple of days as a precaution. It is good news for quarterback Bryce Young and the Panthers' offense as they look to split the season series with the Bucs after losing 43-14 on Oct. 25. In that contest, McMillan was quiet, catching four of his six targets for 40 yards and no touchdowns. He is coming off a strong performance against the Ravens, catching six passes for 71 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season on nine targets, and he has scored twice in the last three games heading into the Monday night tilt on the road in Tampa. Now that McMillan has been cleared to play in Week 12, he will be on the WR2/3 borderline for fantasy managers as he looks to score for the second straight week. In his second NFL season, McMillan currently has a 55-731-4 line on 87 targets after he caught 70 passes for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games as a rookie in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Malachi Fields Still Waiting for Breakout Game in Week 12
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 28, 2026, 12:41 PM ETNew York Giants rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields will look to reach the end zone on Sunday for the first time since Week 4. In 10 games this season, Fields has caught 24 of 45 targets for 375 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.6 half-PPR fantasy points per game. Despite a crowded receiving room at the start of the season, the rookie has cemented himself as the clear-cut WR2 opposite Malik Nabers. Fields has played 77% of snaps, run 72% of routes, and holds a 13.1% target share. However, the Giants' underwhelming passing game keeps him outside fantasy-startable range. He faces an Indianapolis Colts defense that has allowed the 14th most fantasy points to wide receivers, including the 10th most passing yards allowed this season. As fantasy managers await the breakout game, Fields should not be in starting lineups in Week 12.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Rotoballer
Jonathon Brooks Questionable for Week 12
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 12:40 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen), who remains on Injured Reserve, is officially questionable to play on Monday night against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12, according to Sheena Quick. Brooks was a full participant in practice on Friday and has been nearing his return from a core-muscle injury in recent weeks, but the Panthers have admitted it has been tough to find a big enough role to justify activating the 23-year-old former second-rounder from Texas. We will know by Saturday afternoon's deadline if Brooks is officially activated from IR, and if he is activated, he figures to play a small change-of-pace role in Carolina's backfield behind starter Chuba Hubbard. Brooks has already torn his ACL twice in his NFL career and continues to battle injuries, having played in just five games since entering the league in 2024. In two games this year before going on IR, Brooks saw just nine carries for 30 yards and added two catches on three targets for 43 yards in the passing game. Brooks will be a handcuff option for fantasy managers who have Hubbard rostered, but upon his return, nobody should be considering him as a realistic standalone option. He is currently rostered in 35% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sheena Quick
Malik Nabers Offers WR1 Overall Upside Against Colts
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 28, 2026, 12:32 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers found the end zone for the first time since Week 5 and should remain a WR1 in Week 12. In 10 games this season, Nabers has caught 65 of 97 targets for 747 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 12.5 half-PPR fantasy points per game. Despite questions about his torn ACL from last year, Nabers has remained productive even after losing his starting quarterback early in the season. The star receiver faces an Indianapolis Colts secondary that has allowed wide receivers the 14th-most fantasy points this season. If the Colts can produce offensively and force the Giants to throw more, Nabers could have a monster game, though he hasn't cleared 100 yards since Week 7. Fantasy managers should view Nabers as a low-end WR1 in Week 12, with upside for WR1 overall value.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen McMillan Practicing Again on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 12:27 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee, calf) was seen practicing in the portion open to the media on Saturday, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. McMillan is trying to make his way back to the game-day roster for the Bucs for the first time since spraining the MCL in his knee in Week 3. The 24-year-old was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice before he was limited on Friday. We will know by Saturday afternoon whether McMillan will be officially activated from Injured Reserve. If the former third-rounder from the University of Washington returns in Week 12 for the Monday night matchup against the division-rival Carolina Panthers, he will not be a recommended starting fantasy option in his first game back with a likely limited workload and plenty of competition for targets in a Tampa passing game that has looked downright brutal for most of 2026. When McMillan returns, he will be battling for targets with Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., and rising rookie Ted Hurst III. Before injuring his knee in Week 3, McMillan had zero catches on just one target through two games for the Buccaneers, so fantasy managers are not exactly going to be running to the waiver wire to pick McMillan up anytime soon.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Devin Singletary Remains Off the Fantasy Radar Against Colts
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 28, 2026, 12:22 PM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary has struggled as the team's backup over the past two games. He has carried the ball twice for eight yards and added one catch for five yards. Despite Tyrone Tracy (hamstring) being on the injured reserve, the Giants have leaned on Cam Skattebo as the workhorse. Singletary has played just 10% of snaps in Weeks 10 and 11, while Skattebo has played around 85%. Although the Giants face an Indianapolis Colts defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season, Singletary is not expected to have a primary role on Sunday. Fantasy managers should not start Singletary and can safely drop him, with Tracy expected to return soon.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Davis Allen Expected to Go on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 12:20 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen (ankle) is expected to go on Injured Reserve, according to the Los Angeles Daily News' Adam Grosbard. Allen is expected to miss anywhere from four to six weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Wednesday's 26-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Eve. Fellow tight end Tyler Higbee (chest) also suffered a pulmonary contusion in the same contest and is week-to-week. With second-year TE Terrance Ferguson (ankle) out for the year, the Rams are down to Colby Parkinson and Max Klare at the position as they head into a showdown next Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old Allen will be forced to miss at least the next four games, so the earliest he will be eligible to return will be for Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Allen has tied his career high with three receiving touchdowns in 2026 in his fourth year in the league, but he has not really been on the streaming radar in fantasy football, with only 15 catches on 19 targets for 124 yards (8.3 yards per reception) in 11 games. With both Allen and Higbee likely out in Week 13, fantasy managers looking for a boost at the position should absolutely look into adding Parkinson next week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Daily News - Adam Grosbard
Brian Thomas Jr. a Speculative Flex Play Against Titans
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Nov 28, 2026, 12:18 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has a chance for a solid fantasy day in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. With Parker Washington (shoulder) out, the Jaguars will need their other pass catchers to step up. Jakobi Meyers, Brenton Strange, and even Josh Cameron seem like the more likely beneficiaries, but BTJ could take advantage of the situation as well. He has stats similar to Cameron's this season (three touchdowns, about 1.5 catches per game), but because of initial expectations and recent performance, Cameron is viewed as the more interesting option this week. Either way, the Titans are the juiciest matchup possible for receivers in fantasy and allowed three catches to BTJ just two weeks ago. In what should be a very successful passing day, BTJ is one of many potential beneficiaries in the Jaguars' passing attack in Week 12.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller WR Rankings
Cam Skattebo In Position to Feast Against Colts
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 28, 2026, 12:15 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo hopes to bounce back after a rough Week 11 outing. He had 14 carries for 34 yards and three receptions for 14 yards, and he fumbled in the 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Tyrone Tracy (hamstring) still on injured reserve, Skattebo has been the Giants' workhorse, totaling 56 carries over his last three games. The second-year back faces an Indianapolis Colts defense that has allowed running backs the seventh-most fantasy points this season. Since trading DeForest Buckner, the Colts' defense has allowed running backs four straight games with 115+ scrimmage yards. In what should be a positive game script for the Giants, fantasy managers can feel comfortable starting Skattebo as a low-end RB1 in Week 12.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Higbee Dealing With Pulmonary Contusion
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 12:14 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams do not know if tight end Tyler Higbee (chest), who is dealing with a pulmonary contusion, will be able to play against the Kansas City Chiefs next Thursday, Dec. 3 in Week 13, according to Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News. Higbee suffered the injury in the Wednesday night win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 and finished with just one catch on three targets for 14 yards before departing. With Davis Allen (ankle) heading to Injured Reserve and Terrance Ferguson (ankle) already ruled out for the rest of the season, the Rams' crowded TE room has suddenly dwindled down to Colby Parkinson and Max Klare. With Higbee looking doubtful at this point to play next Thursday evening, Parkinson should be a popular waiver-wire pickup at the tight end position going into Week 13 action. Despite injuries to both of the Rams' top pass-catchers -- Puka Nacua (knee, toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring) -- Higbee has underwhelmed as a trusted aerial target for quarterback Matthew Stafford this year. Through 12 weeks, Higbee has 32 catches on 46 targets for 318 yards (9.9 yards per reception) and only two touchdowns in 11 games played. For now, the Rams are considering Higbee to be week-to-week, but fantasy managers should not be expecting him to be active against the Chiefs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Daily News - Adam Grosbard
Davante Adams Not Ready to Open Practice Window Yet
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 12:06 PM ETLos Angeles Rams star wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) is not ready to open his 21-day practice window yet, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. It is unclear when Adams will be ready to return from Injured Reserve. It means that Adams will not be ready for the team's Week 13 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it remains to be seen if he can play in another massive game in Week 14 against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 13. The 33-year-old veteran has not played since injuring his hamstring on Oct. 18 in the loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. His status is even more important to the Rams' offense now that Puka Nacua (knee, toe) is not expected to return in the regular season or postseason after having knee surgery. The good news for Adams is that he has not suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury. However, fantasy managers who have been holding the veteran pass-catcher must remain patient as the fantasy playoffs quickly approach. Until Adams is able to return, Konata Mumpfield should operate as the Rams' No. 1 wideout, putting him in play as a flex option again in Week 13 against the Chiefs. Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler, had a league-high 14 touchdowns in 2025 in his first year with the Rams, and he had 30 catches on 49 targets for 480 yards and four TDs in six games before landing on IR.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
J.J. McCarthy Searching for More Touchdowns Against Colts
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 28, 2026, 12:04 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy will look to find the end zone more often in Week 12 as the team travels to take on the Indianapolis Colts. In four starts this season, McCarthy has completed 73 of 121 pass attempts for 845 yards, with just two touchdowns and one interception, averaging 12.2 fantasy points per game. He has scored only three touchdowns in five games, the fewest among starting quarterbacks on a per-game basis, and his touchdown-per-pass-attempt rate of 2.1% also ranks last. With Jameis Winston stealing quarterback sneak looks at the goal line and the offense struggling to move the ball over the last three games, McCarthy has not been able to produce startable fantasy numbers. He will look to bounce back against a Colts defense that has allowed the 12th most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. While McCarthy faces a vulnerable defense, he should be considered a QB3 for fantasy in Week 12.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller