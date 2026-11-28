Malachi Fields Still Waiting for Breakout Game in Week 12
Nov 28, 2026, 12:41 PM ETNew York Giants rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields will look to reach the end zone on Sunday for the first time since Week 4. In 10 games this season, Fields has caught 24 of 45 targets for 375 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.6 half-PPR fantasy points per game. Despite a crowded receiving room at the start of the season, the rookie has cemented himself as the clear-cut WR2 opposite Malik Nabers. Fields has played 77% of snaps, run 72% of routes, and holds a 13.1% target share. However, the Giants' underwhelming passing game keeps him outside fantasy-startable range. He faces an Indianapolis Colts defense that has allowed the 14th most fantasy points to wide receivers, including the 10th most passing yards allowed this season. As fantasy managers await the breakout game, Fields should not be in starting lineups in Week 12.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Rotoballer
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Jonathon Brooks Questionable for Week 12
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 12:40 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen), who remains on Injured Reserve, is officially questionable to play on Monday night against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12, according to Sheena Quick. Brooks was a full participant in practice on Friday and has been nearing his return from a core-muscle injury in recent weeks, but the Panthers have admitted it has been tough to find a big enough role to justify activating the 23-year-old former second-rounder from Texas. We will know by Saturday afternoon's deadline if Brooks is officially activated from IR, and if he is activated, he figures to play a small change-of-pace role in Carolina's backfield behind starter Chuba Hubbard. Brooks has already torn his ACL twice in his NFL career and continues to battle injuries, having played in just five games since entering the league in 2024. In two games this year before going on IR, Brooks saw just nine carries for 30 yards and added two catches on three targets for 43 yards in the passing game. Brooks will be a handcuff option for fantasy managers who have Hubbard rostered, but upon his return, nobody should be considering him as a realistic standalone option. He is currently rostered in 35% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sheena Quick
Malik Nabers Offers WR1 Overall Upside Against Colts
Nathan Harvey
Nov 28, 2026, 12:32 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers found the end zone for the first time since Week 5 and should remain a WR1 in Week 12. In 10 games this season, Nabers has caught 65 of 97 targets for 747 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 12.5 half-PPR fantasy points per game. Despite questions about his torn ACL from last year, Nabers has remained productive even after losing his starting quarterback early in the season. The star receiver faces an Indianapolis Colts secondary that has allowed wide receivers the 14th-most fantasy points this season. If the Colts can produce offensively and force the Giants to throw more, Nabers could have a monster game, though he hasn't cleared 100 yards since Week 7. Fantasy managers should view Nabers as a low-end WR1 in Week 12, with upside for WR1 overall value.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Tetairoa McMillan Not on Final Injury Report
Tetairoa McMillan will play on Sunday against the Bucs as he was left off the final injury report for the week.#Panthers have ruled out OLB Pat Jones and ILB Bobby Okereke.— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 28, 2026
RB Jonathon Brooks (IR), OLB Thomas Incoom (IR) and TE Feleipe Franks are all questionable.
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Nov 28, 2026, 12:28 PM ET
Jalen McMillan Practicing Again on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 12:27 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee, calf) was seen practicing in the portion open to the media on Saturday, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. McMillan is trying to make his way back to the game-day roster for the Bucs for the first time since spraining the MCL in his knee in Week 3. The 24-year-old was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice before he was limited on Friday. We will know by Saturday afternoon whether McMillan will be officially activated from Injured Reserve. If the former third-rounder from the University of Washington returns in Week 12 for the Monday night matchup against the division-rival Carolina Panthers, he will not be a recommended starting fantasy option in his first game back with a likely limited workload and plenty of competition for targets in a Tampa passing game that has looked downright brutal for most of 2026. When McMillan returns, he will be battling for targets with Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., and rising rookie Ted Hurst III. Before injuring his knee in Week 3, McMillan had zero catches on just one target through two games for the Buccaneers, so fantasy managers are not exactly going to be running to the waiver wire to pick McMillan up anytime soon.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Devin Singletary Remains Off the Fantasy Radar Against Colts
Nathan Harvey
Nov 28, 2026, 12:22 PM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary has struggled as the team's backup over the past two games. He has carried the ball twice for eight yards and added one catch for five yards. Despite Tyrone Tracy (hamstring) being on the injured reserve, the Giants have leaned on Cam Skattebo as the workhorse. Singletary has played just 10% of snaps in Weeks 10 and 11, while Skattebo has played around 85%. Although the Giants face an Indianapolis Colts defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season, Singletary is not expected to have a primary role on Sunday. Fantasy managers should not start Singletary and can safely drop him, with Tracy expected to return soon.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Davis Allen Expected to Go on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 12:20 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen (ankle) is expected to go on Injured Reserve, according to the Los Angeles Daily News' Adam Grosbard. Allen is expected to miss anywhere from four to six weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Wednesday's 26-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Eve. Fellow tight end Tyler Higbee (chest) also suffered a pulmonary contusion in the same contest and is week-to-week. With second-year TE Terrance Ferguson (ankle) out for the year, the Rams are down to Colby Parkinson and Max Klare at the position as they head into a showdown next Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old Allen will be forced to miss at least the next four games, so the earliest he will be eligible to return will be for Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Allen has tied his career high with three receiving touchdowns in 2026 in his fourth year in the league, but he has not really been on the streaming radar in fantasy football, with only 15 catches on 19 targets for 124 yards (8.3 yards per reception) in 11 games. With both Allen and Higbee likely out in Week 13, fantasy managers looking for a boost at the position should absolutely look into adding Parkinson next week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Daily News - Adam Grosbard
Brian Thomas Jr. a Speculative Flex Play Against Titans
Seth Quinn
Nov 28, 2026, 12:18 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has a chance for a solid fantasy day in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. With Parker Washington (shoulder) out, the Jaguars will need their other pass catchers to step up. Jakobi Meyers, Brenton Strange, and even Josh Cameron seem like the more likely beneficiaries, but BTJ could take advantage of the situation as well. He has stats similar to Cameron's this season (three touchdowns, about 1.5 catches per game), but because of initial expectations and recent performance, Cameron is viewed as the more interesting option this week. Either way, the Titans are the juiciest matchup possible for receivers in fantasy and allowed three catches to BTJ just two weeks ago. In what should be a very successful passing day, BTJ is one of many potential beneficiaries in the Jaguars' passing attack in Week 12.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller WR Rankings
Cam Skattebo In Position to Feast Against Colts
Nathan Harvey
Nov 28, 2026, 12:15 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo hopes to bounce back after a rough Week 11 outing. He had 14 carries for 34 yards and three receptions for 14 yards, and he fumbled in the 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Tyrone Tracy (hamstring) still on injured reserve, Skattebo has been the Giants' workhorse, totaling 56 carries over his last three games. The second-year back faces an Indianapolis Colts defense that has allowed running backs the seventh-most fantasy points this season. Since trading DeForest Buckner, the Colts' defense has allowed running backs four straight games with 115+ scrimmage yards. In what should be a positive game script for the Giants, fantasy managers can feel comfortable starting Skattebo as a low-end RB1 in Week 12.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Higbee Dealing With Pulmonary Contusion
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 12:14 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams do not know if tight end Tyler Higbee (chest), who is dealing with a pulmonary contusion, will be able to play against the Kansas City Chiefs next Thursday, Dec. 3 in Week 13, according to Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News. Higbee suffered the injury in the Wednesday night win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 and finished with just one catch on three targets for 14 yards before departing. With Davis Allen (ankle) heading to Injured Reserve and Terrance Ferguson (ankle) already ruled out for the rest of the season, the Rams' crowded TE room has suddenly dwindled down to Colby Parkinson and Max Klare. With Higbee looking doubtful at this point to play next Thursday evening, Parkinson should be a popular waiver-wire pickup at the tight end position going into Week 13 action. Despite injuries to both of the Rams' top pass-catchers -- Puka Nacua (knee, toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring) -- Higbee has underwhelmed as a trusted aerial target for quarterback Matthew Stafford this year. Through 12 weeks, Higbee has 32 catches on 46 targets for 318 yards (9.9 yards per reception) and only two touchdowns in 11 games played. For now, the Rams are considering Higbee to be week-to-week, but fantasy managers should not be expecting him to be active against the Chiefs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Daily News - Adam Grosbard
Davante Adams Not Ready to Open Practice Window Yet
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 12:06 PM ETLos Angeles Rams star wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) is not ready to open his 21-day practice window yet, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. It is unclear when Adams will be ready to return from Injured Reserve. It means that Adams will not be ready for the team's Week 13 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it remains to be seen if he can play in another massive game in Week 14 against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 13. The 33-year-old veteran has not played since injuring his hamstring on Oct. 18 in the loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. His status is even more important to the Rams' offense now that Puka Nacua (knee, toe) is not expected to return in the regular season or postseason after having knee surgery. The good news for Adams is that he has not suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury. However, fantasy managers who have been holding the veteran pass-catcher must remain patient as the fantasy playoffs quickly approach. Until Adams is able to return, Konata Mumpfield should operate as the Rams' No. 1 wideout, putting him in play as a flex option again in Week 13 against the Chiefs. Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler, had a league-high 14 touchdowns in 2025 in his first year with the Rams, and he had 30 catches on 49 targets for 480 yards and four TDs in six games before landing on IR.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
J.J. McCarthy Searching for More Touchdowns Against Colts
Nathan Harvey
Nov 28, 2026, 12:04 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy will look to find the end zone more often in Week 12 as the team travels to take on the Indianapolis Colts. In four starts this season, McCarthy has completed 73 of 121 pass attempts for 845 yards, with just two touchdowns and one interception, averaging 12.2 fantasy points per game. He has scored only three touchdowns in five games, the fewest among starting quarterbacks on a per-game basis, and his touchdown-per-pass-attempt rate of 2.1% also ranks last. With Jameis Winston stealing quarterback sneak looks at the goal line and the offense struggling to move the ball over the last three games, McCarthy has not been able to produce startable fantasy numbers. He will look to bounce back against a Colts defense that has allowed the 12th most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. While McCarthy faces a vulnerable defense, he should be considered a QB3 for fantasy in Week 12.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Cameron an Intriguing Flex as Week 12 Injury Replacement
Seth Quinn
Nov 28, 2026, 12:00 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron finally has a chance to break out with Parker Washington (shoulder) out in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans' pass defense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season, proven by the Jaguars' passing offense dominating them just two weeks ago. Washington was the main beneficiary of that, but with him now out, Cameron is one of multiple options that could step up hugely on Sunday. The rookie receiver has shown flashes this season in limited play time, but may now finally get the play time necessary to be fantasy relevant. He has three touchdowns on the season, and has caught three passes in each of the last two games. His snap share has a chance to massively increase from the 30-50% he has hovered between all season. Cameron is a risky, yet exciting starting Flex in Week 12.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller WR Rankings
Chris Rodriguez Jr. a Low-End RB2 in Sudden Starting Role
Seth Quinn
Nov 28, 2026, 11:53 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) is suddenly an interesting fantasy option in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) did not practice all week and has been ruled out for Sunday, making the 27-year-old back a legitimate option for fantasy managers. He has averaged just 6.3 carries per game this season, but now has a chance for high volume in what should be an easy victory for the Jaguars. The Titans do rank 19th against the run, much better comparatively to their 32nd rank against the pass, meaning the passing game will likely be relied on early. However, game script should favor Rodriguez Jr. later in the game, giving him a solid floor. He may be a bit touchdown-dependent in terms of upside, but Rodriguez Jr. should be viewed as a solid starting fantasy option in Week 12.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller RB Rankings
Trevor Lawrence Among Top-Tier QB Options in Week 12
Seth Quinn
Nov 28, 2026, 11:47 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has the best possible matchup in the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. The 27-year-old QB will face the division rival a second time in three weeks, but this time without star receiver Parker Washington (shoulder) and star running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot). Lawrence is still a top option in fantasy due to the Titans being ranked dead last in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks this season, and he also had a huge outing in Week 10, putting up 352 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Jaguars have depth at receiver with Josh Cameron and Brian Thomas Jr. ready to step up, so Lawrence should have no problem overcoming the loss of Washington. Chris Rodriguez Jr. should also help keep the running game afloat. Lawrence is a must-start in Week 12 despite some key offensive injuries around him.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller QB Rankings
New York Jets D/ST Is a Strong Start Against Miami
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 11:32 AM ETThe New York Jets D/ST faces a Miami Dolphins offense that will start quarterback Kyle McCord for the third straight game. McCord has taken five sacks and thrown zero touchdown passes in his first two starts. New York sacked Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert six times last week, with David Bailey getting two to bring his season total to 9.5. The Jets still have to contend with Ollie Gordon II, who ran for 103 yards in the first meeting. Defensive tackle David Onyemata (abdomen) practiced in full Friday and is questionable. He told the New York Post he expects to play Sunday. The Jets still need to activate him from injured reserve. His return could help New York contain Gordon and force McCord to throw more often. The pass rush makes RotoBaller's D/ST5 a strong start in Week 12 even if Onyemata remains on injured reserve.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Oscar Delp Could See Increased Opportunities in Week 12
Dakota Legg
Nov 28, 2026, 11:31 AM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Oscar Delp caught his lone target for six yards in Week 11's loss to the Bears. The rookie third-rounder has been stuck behind Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant on the depth chart, though Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out and Fant (calf) is questionable to face Cincinnati. If both are unable to play, Delp would step in as the Saints' TE1 against a Bengals defense allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. As a prospect, Delp was viewed as a quick, soft-handed pass catcher who could eventually offer some upside as a receiver. For now, he would be a hard-to-trust option, as his best performance of the season has been two catches for 10 yards. Delp is currently TE47 in RotoBaller's rankings, though that could improve if he is the only tight end available.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Noah Fant a Risky Streaming Option if Healthy Against Cincinnati
Dakota Legg
Nov 28, 2026, 11:28 AM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Noah Fant saw five targets in Week 11, hauling in two catches for 19 yards in the loss to Chicago. Through the first three weeks of the season, Fant recorded eight receptions for 66 yards and three touchdowns, but he has since been phased out of the offense, with just six catches for 49 yards over his six last games. He is currently listed as questionable to face his former team this week while dealing with a calf injury. Fellow tight end Juwan Johnson (hamstring) has already been ruled out for Week 12 against the Bengals, which would put Fant and rookie tight end Oscar Delp next in line for the Saints' tight end rotation. Cincinnati allows the ninth-most points per game to opposing tight ends, and if Fant is able to suit up, he would be a touchdown-dependent option. However, managers can likely find a better option on waivers this week. He comes in at TE29 in RotoBaller's rankings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jason Sanders Is in the Week 12 Starting Mix
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 11:25 AM ETNew York Jets kicker Jason Sanders checks in at K12 in RotoBaller's Week 12 rankings for Sunday's visit to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Dolphins. Through Week 11, the Dolphins allowed 3.9 trips to the red zone per game and the Jets had the league's lowest red-zone touchdown rate. That combination gives Sanders chances when New York moves the ball and struggles to finish. The Jets scored 25 points in the first meeting and Sanders made one of two field goals, so a decent scoring day for New York can still leave him with modest volume. He has made 27 of 30 field goals this season, including five from 50 yards or longer. His range gives New York an option if drives stall short of the red zone. Sanders is a viable one-week stream in 12-team leagues, with Miami giving New York opportunities for multiple attempts.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Mason Taylor Is a Deep-League Option Against Miami
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 11:24 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Mason Taylor caught five passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns in the first meeting with the Miami Dolphins. The Jets used two or more tight ends on 47.1% of their plays in that game, giving Taylor a chance to stay involved alongside Kenyon Sadiq. Taylor has drawn five red-zone targets since Week 6, a useful role when the Jets lean on their running game. He saw two targets last week and Sadiq drew three against the Los Angeles Chargers, so there may be few chances to go around again on Sunday. Miami has been around league average in yards per target allowed to tight ends over its last six games. At TE34 in RotoBaller's weekend rankings, Taylor is a fallback in deep leagues that start two tight ends, where his scoring-area work is the main reason to consider him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Geno Smith Is a Superflex Fallback Against Miami
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 11:23 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns in his first meeting with the Miami Dolphins. New York trailed throughout the second half in Week 7 and leaned more on Smith than it needed to in last week's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Smith threw three touchdowns again in that game, finishing with 176 yards on just 21 attempts. Miami's run defense gives the Jets a reason to lean on Breece Hall and Braelon Allen again Sunday, and the Dolphins have allowed just two touchdown passes over their last three games. That makes it harder to count on Smith repeating last week's scoring output on so few throws. RotoBaller ranks Smith QB25 in its weekend update. The first meeting shows what he can do if called on to throw more often, making him a fallback in Superflex this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller