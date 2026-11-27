Trendon Watford Cleared to Return Friday
Nov 27, 2026, 8:34 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans forward Trendon Watford (ankle) has been upgraded from probable to available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. The 26-year-old has missed nine consecutive games with a right ankle sprain. Before the injury, Watford averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 54.5 percent shooting in 17.7 minutes per game across six appearances. His return could cut into Karlo Matkovic's playing time, but Derik Queen remains the more appealing fantasy option off the bench. Watford will likely need a considerably larger role to warrant fantasy consideration.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Stephen Curry Ruled Out for Three More Games
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 8:19 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (abdomen) will miss at least three more games, ESPN's Anthony Slater reports. The 38-year-old has resumed individual on-court work and is progressing in his recovery, with another evaluation scheduled for Wednesday. Curry has averaged 27.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists across 10 appearances this season. Fantasy managers should continue stashing the four-time NBA champion. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg remains a key offensive option despite his recent shooting struggles, while Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton should continue to benefit from Curry's absence. Melton is coming off a 24-point, seven-assist outing against Sacramento.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Tyrese Haliburton Closing in on Return
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 8:10 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) has practiced three times this week but remains sidelined, according to Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files. The 26-year-old hasn't played since Oct. 26 and is hoping to return by next week, though the Pacers have yet to establish a firm date. Haliburton averaged 21.8 points and 9.5 assists across four appearances before the injury. Fantasy managers should anticipate some caution with back-to-back games once he's cleared. His return will likely cut into rookie Braden Smith's playing time, while Andrew Nembhard could see a dip in assists as he shifts toward an off-ball role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Scott Agness
Zach Edey Cleared to Play Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 8:04 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle) has been upgraded from questionable to available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 24-year-old recorded seven points, four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in nine minutes against the Clippers on Wednesday before exiting with left ankle soreness. Edey has averaged 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 20.2 minutes per game this season. With Isaiah Stewart (hip) sidelined, Memphis will need Edey's presence inside, but Quinten Post and Taylor Hendricks could still see meaningful minutes if the Grizzlies limit his workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
Isaiah Stewart Downgraded to Out Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:56 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward/center Isaiah Stewart (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, per The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski. The 25-year-old is dealing with right hip soreness after recording 10 points and three rebounds in 14 minutes against the Clippers on Wednesday. Stewart has averaged 10.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 18.2 minutes per game this season. With Zach Edey (ankle) a game-time decision, Memphis could be thin up front. Quinten Post and Taylor Hendricks could both see increased playing time, making them intriguing streaming options if Edey is also ruled out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jon Krawczynski
Kyrie Irving Ruled Out Against Suns
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:51 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (knee) has been downgraded from questionable to out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Phoenix Suns due to left knee injury management. With Dallas already having secured a quarterfinal berth, it's not surprising to see the 34-year-old get the night off. Irving has averaged 17.3 points and 6.0 assists over his last three outings. Cooper Flagg, who dished out 12 assists against Denver on Tuesday, should shoulder more playmaking duties, while Max Christie and Walter Clayton Jr. could see increased offensive opportunities. Fantasy managers should continue to account for occasional rest days for Irving.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Mitchell Robinson Out Against Hawks While Recovering From COVID
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:42 PM ETBoston Celtics center Mitchell Robinson (illness) will miss Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Atlanta Hawks as he recovers from COVID, head coach Joe Mazzulla told Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe. The 28-year-old hasn't played since Nov. 18 and has averaged just 5.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 17.6 minutes per game this season. Neemias Queta has overtaken Robinson as Boston's starting center and remains the preferred fantasy option, averaging 10.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks. Luka Garza should continue seeing backup minutes in Robinson's absence.--Brian Dailisan
Source: gary washburn
T.J. McConnell Out of Action on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 27, 2026, 7:35 PM ETAlex Golden of SI.com reports that Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Philadelphia 76ers, marking his third straight absence due to left hamstring soreness. The 34-year-old previously missed the season's first nine games with a right hamstring strain before returning to the rotation. His next chance to play is Saturday against Chicago. Quenton Jackson should continue to see additional minutes behind Andrew Nembhard, giving him potential streaming value in deeper fantasy leagues.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Alex Golden
Larry Nance Jr. Cleared to Play Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:32 PM ETIndiana Pacers forward/center Larry Nance Jr. (ankle) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers after dealing with a right ankle bruise. The 33-year-old has come off the bench in all 17 appearances this season, averaging 4.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.9 three-pointers in 12.8 minutes per game. While he's shooting an impressive 40.5 percent from beyond the arc, his opportunities remain limited in a frontcourt featuring Ivica Zubac, Pascal Siakam, and Obi Toppin. Fantasy managers can safely leave Nance on the waiver wire.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Indiana Pacers
Dean Wade Downgraded to Out Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:26 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers forward Dean Wade (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Indiana Pacers due to injury management. The 30-year-old missed two games last week with the same hamstring issue but could return Saturday against Houston. With Jaylen Brown (hamstring) also sidelined, Dominick Barlow will make his first start of the season, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could see additional minutes off the bench. Wade's absence carries little direct fantasy impact, but Barlow is worth a look for managers in need of rebounds and blocks.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tony East
Kelly Oubre Jr. Available on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 27, 2026, 7:20 PM ETIndiana Pacers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Oubre was initially listed as questionable with a laceration on his non-shooting hand but has since been cleared to play. The former Sixer has scored at least 15 points in six consecutive games, most recently recording a season-high 20 points, four rebounds, two blocks, and four three-pointers against Oklahoma City on Monday. His recent scoring and three-point shooting make him a useful fantasy play against his former team.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Alex Golden
Joel Embiid Upgraded to Available Against Indiana
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:18 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Indiana Pacers, per PhillyVoice's Adam Aaronson. The 32-year-old missed the last two games but was heating up before falling ill, averaging 27.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.8 combined steals and blocks over his previous four outings. With Jaylen Brown (hamstring) sidelined, Embiid should see plenty of offensive opportunities alongside Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James. Fantasy managers can get Embiid back into their lineups but should monitor his availability for Saturday's game against Houston.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Adam Aaronson
Damian Lillard Unavailable on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 27, 2026, 7:10 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (calf) is unavailable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Golden State Warriors due to left calf soreness. The 36-year-old will miss his first game of the season after averaging 20.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 29.9 minutes through 18 appearances. His next chance to play comes Sunday against New Orleans. Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday, and Deni Avdija could see more minutes and offensive responsibility with Lillard sidelined, boosting their short-term fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Giannis Antetokounmpo Active on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 27, 2026, 6:37 PM ETEric Nehm of The Athletic reports that Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the New York Knicks. The two-time MVP posted 32 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes against Philadelphia on Wednesday. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points while shooting 60.2 percent from the field this season. Fantasy managers can confidently keep him in their lineups, with OG Anunoby's (calf) absence leaving New York without one of its top defenders.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Eric Nehm
Austin Reaves Available vs. Spurs on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Per Lakers, Austin Reaves (heel) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE vs. #Spurs tonight. #PorVida https://t.co/Q99pptlG59— Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 6:26 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Austin Reaves Set to Suit Up Friday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 27, 2026, 6:15 PM ETAccording to NBA insider Marc Stein, Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (heel) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. The 28-year-old returned to full practice Wednesday after missing five straight games with a left heel contusion. Reaves is enjoying a strong season, averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc. His return will likely send Quentin Grimes back to the bench and reduce Collin Sexton's offensive role.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Marc Stein
LaMelo Ball Sidelined on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 27, 2026, 5:55 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. The 25-year-old is dealing with a sprained left ankle he sustained during Wednesday's win over Oklahoma City, in which he finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists in 29 minutes. Ball is averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.6 steals this season. With Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) also sidelined, Ayo Dosunmu could take on more offensive responsibilities, boosting his fantasy value. Bones Hyland and Terrence Shannon Jr. could also see additional minutes.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Smith Probable vs. Pacers on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Bulls list Smith probable vs. Pacers. So is Noa Essengue, who has a right thumb sprain. https://t.co/Hie87lWwVv— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 3:21 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Kyrie Irving Questionable vs. Suns on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Kyrie Irving was added to the Mavericks’ injury report as questionable for tonight’s NBA Cup game against the Suns due to left knee injury management. He wasn’t listed on the earlier report.— Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) November 27, 2026
Read more on @DALSportsJrnl:https://t.co/LtmGKSDYOB
Nov 27, 2026, 3:20 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
LaMelo Ball Out vs. Grizzlies on Friday
Keith Hernandez
LaMelo downgraded to OUT for tonight. https://t.co/wPrTKGiEZj— Charlie Walton (@CharlieWaltonMN) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 1:40 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jalen Smith Practices on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Smith practiced, per Tiago Splitter https://t.co/2Th91eSGbO— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 1:36 PM ET--Keith Hernandez