Damian Lillard Unavailable on Friday
Nov 27, 2026, 7:10 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (calf) is unavailable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Golden State Warriors due to left calf soreness. The 36-year-old will miss his first game of the season after averaging 20.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 29.9 minutes through 18 appearances. His next chance to play comes Sunday against New Orleans. Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday, and Deni Avdija could see more minutes and offensive responsibility with Lillard sidelined, boosting their short-term fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
More Recent News
Joel Embiid Available vs. Indiana Friday
Joel Embiid is officially AVAILABLE for Sixers-Pacers.— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 28, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 7:01 PM ET
Mitchell Robinson in Reconditioning Program After COVID-19
Mazzulla said there'll probably be some re-conditioning program for Robinson to return: "I'd imagine so after coming off COVID, so like I said, he's in that process now of coming back and we'll see how he progresses as he gets better." https://t.co/Vot6IT8qjH— Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 6:43 PM ET
Dean Wade Out vs. Indiana Friday
Dean Wade out for the 76ers tonight.— Tony East (@TonyREast) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 6:39 PM ET
Giannis Antetokounmpo Active on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 27, 2026, 6:37 PM ETEric Nehm of The Athletic reports that Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the New York Knicks. The two-time MVP posted 32 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes against Philadelphia on Wednesday. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points while shooting 60.2 percent from the field this season. Fantasy managers can confidently keep him in their lineups, with OG Anunoby's (calf) absence leaving New York without one of its top defenders.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Eric Nehm
Austin Reaves Available vs. Spurs on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Per Lakers, Austin Reaves (heel) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE vs. #Spurs tonight. #PorVida https://t.co/Q99pptlG59— Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 6:26 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Austin Reaves Set to Suit Up Friday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 27, 2026, 6:15 PM ETAccording to NBA insider Marc Stein, Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (heel) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. The 28-year-old returned to full practice Wednesday after missing five straight games with a left heel contusion. Reaves is enjoying a strong season, averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc. His return will likely send Quentin Grimes back to the bench and reduce Collin Sexton's offensive role.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Marc Stein
LaMelo Ball Sidelined on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 27, 2026, 5:55 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. The 25-year-old is dealing with a sprained left ankle he sustained during Wednesday's win over Oklahoma City, in which he finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists in 29 minutes. Ball is averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.6 steals this season. With Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) also sidelined, Ayo Dosunmu could take on more offensive responsibilities, boosting his fantasy value. Bones Hyland and Terrence Shannon Jr. could also see additional minutes.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Smith Probable vs. Pacers on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Bulls list Smith probable vs. Pacers. So is Noa Essengue, who has a right thumb sprain. https://t.co/Hie87lWwVv— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 3:21 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Kyrie Irving Questionable vs. Suns on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Kyrie Irving was added to the Mavericks’ injury report as questionable for tonight’s NBA Cup game against the Suns due to left knee injury management. He wasn’t listed on the earlier report.— Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) November 27, 2026
Read more on @DALSportsJrnl:https://t.co/LtmGKSDYOB
Nov 27, 2026, 3:20 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
LaMelo Ball Out vs. Grizzlies on Friday
Keith Hernandez
LaMelo downgraded to OUT for tonight. https://t.co/wPrTKGiEZj— Charlie Walton (@CharlieWaltonMN) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 1:40 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jalen Smith Practices on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Smith practiced, per Tiago Splitter https://t.co/2Th91eSGbO— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 1:36 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Mitchell Robinson Out vs. Atlanta on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Mitchell Robinson is out tonight with illness, per team. It will be his fourth straight absence— Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 12:15 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Karl-Anthony Towns Downgraded to Questionable vs. Miami
Keith Hernandez
For the Knicks, OG Anunoby (calf) is listed as doubtful. Listed as questionable for the Knicks are Karl-Anthony Towns (abdominal), Jordan Clarkson (foot) and Miles McBride (adductor). https://t.co/oburitawYK— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 12:08 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Mo Bamba Questionable vs. Denver on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Mo Bamba has been added to the injury report as questionable with an illness. https://t.co/VsXoPERIkp— Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 11:23 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Kelly Oubre Jr. Questionable Against 76ers
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:59 AM ETIndiana Pacers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a laceration on his non-shooting hand. The former Sixer has scored at least 15 points in six consecutive games, most recently recording a season-high 20 points, four rebounds, two blocks, and four three-pointers against Oklahoma City on Monday. Aaron Nesmith and Quenton Jackson could see increased opportunities if Oubre is unavailable. Given his recent scoring consistency and ability to contribute defensively, Oubre remains an appealing fantasy option if cleared to play.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Duren Ruled Out Again on Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:48 AM ETDetroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, marking his 16th consecutive absence. The 22-year-old practiced with the Pistons on Tuesday before beginning a rehabilitation assignment with the Motor City Cruise on Wednesday, a promising step toward his return from a right hamstring strain. Duren averaged 13.0 points and 7.5 rebounds across two appearances this season. John Collins and Paul Reed should continue splitting the center minutes, though the latter's window of streaming appeal could be closing as Duren inches closer to a return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Zach Edey Listed as Questionable for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:41 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 24-year-old exited Wednesday's win over the Clippers with left ankle soreness after recording seven points, four rebounds, and two blocks in nine minutes. It's a concerning development given his two surgeries on the same ankle over the past 18 months. Edey has remained productive despite a managed workload, averaging 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 20.2 minutes. With Isaiah Stewart (hip) also questionable, Taylor Hendricks and Quinten Post could emerge as viable streaming options for Memphis' injury-depleted frontcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Duncan Robinson Remains Out Against Bucks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:34 AM ETDetroit Pistons guard/forward Duncan Robinson (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, marking his sixth consecutive absence. The 32-year-old is considered day-to-day as he progresses in his rehabilitation from a left quadriceps strain. Robinson was enjoying a career year before the injury, averaging 17.4 points while shooting 43.1 percent from beyond the arc on 9.1 attempts per game. Kevin Huerter, who contributed 13 points, six rebounds, and five assists against Orlando on Tuesday, remains an appealing short-term fantasy option with Robinson and Cade Cunningham (knee) sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
OG Anunoby Unlikely to Face Miami
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:28 AM ETNew York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (calf) is doubtful for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Miami Heat. The 29-year-old progressed to individual on-court work Wednesday, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, but appears likely to miss his fourth consecutive game with a left calf strain. Despite shooting just 40.1 percent from the field this season, Anunoby remains a solid multi-category fantasy contributor. Landry Shamet should retain his starting spot and remains worth streaming for points and threes, while Jose Alvarado could see additional opportunities if Miles McBride (groin) and Jordan Clarkson (foot) remain sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Mitchell Robinson Questionable Against Hawks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:22 AM ETBoston Celtics center Mitchell Robinson (illness) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Atlanta Hawks after missing three consecutive games. The 28-year-old is averaging 5.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks this season. Neemias Queta has filled in admirably, most recently recording 21 points, five rebounds, and two blocks against Washington on Tuesday. Queta should retain his starting role if Robinson remains sidelined, while Luka Garza and Chris Cenac Jr. could continue to see additional minutes off the bench. Given Robinson's modest production, fantasy managers can afford to take a wait-and-see approach upon his return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report