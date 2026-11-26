Giannis Antetokounmpo Likely to Play Friday
Nov 26, 2026, 7:15 PM ETMiami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) is probable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the New York Knicks, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The two-time MVP returned from a one-game absence Wednesday, piling up 32 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes against Philadelphia. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points on 60.2 percent shooting from the field this season. Fantasy managers should feel comfortable keeping him in their lineups, especially with OG Anunoby (calf), one of New York's best defenders, doubtful for Friday's contest.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira WindermanComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Joel Embiid Questionable for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 7:07 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Indiana Pacers, per PhillyVoice's Adam Aaronson. The former MVP has missed two consecutive games since putting up 26 points, 17 rebounds, and nine assists against Milwaukee last Saturday. With Jaylen Brown (hamstring) already ruled out, Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James could carry an even heavier offensive load if Embiid remains sidelined. Jabari Walker will likely keep his starting spot, while Dominick Barlow and Adem Bona offer short-term streaming appeal for fantasy managers who need rebounds and blocks.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Adam Aaronson
Jaylen Brown Ruled Out Against Pacers
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 7:01 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Indiana Pacers, per PhillyVoice's Adam Aaronson. The 30-year-old exited Wednesday's win over Miami with tightness in the same left hamstring that cost him two games last week. Brown's availability for Saturday's matchup against Houston is also worth monitoring. With Joel Embiid (illness) questionable, Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James, and VJ Edgecombe could shoulder even more of the offensive load. Dean Wade is a candidate to join the starting lineup, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could see additional minutes off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Adam Aaronson
Jusuf Nurkić, Jaxson Hayes Questionable vs. Denver Friday
Jusuf Nurkić is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Denver.— Eric Spyropoulos (@EricSpyroNBA) November 26, 2026
Jaxson Hayes is also questionable
Nov 26, 2026, 6:52 PM ET
Dylan Harper and De'Aaron Fox Questionable for Friday vs. Lakers
The 15-4 Spurs have moved both Dylan Harper and De’Aaron Fox to questionable for Friday’s showdown against the visiting 15-3 Lakers. https://t.co/mt8Y4WlvXL pic.twitter.com/a3dgUXKwOo— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 26, 2026
Nov 26, 2026, 6:52 PM ET
LaMelo Ball Questionable Against Grizzlies
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 6:51 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, per Charlie Walton. The 25-year-old injured his left ankle late in Wednesday's win over Oklahoma City, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists in 29 minutes. Ball is averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.6 steals this season. With Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) already sidelined, Ayo Dosunmu could shoulder more playmaking responsibilities if Ball sits, while Bones Hyland and Terrence Shannon Jr. would be worth considering as short-term streaming options.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlie Walton
Austin Reaves Questionable for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 6:41 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (heel) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, per NBA insider Marc Stein. The 28-year-old returned to full practice Wednesday after missing five consecutive games with a left heel contusion. Reaves is enjoying an excellent season, averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from deep. His return would likely send Quentin Grimes back to the bench and cut into Collin Sexton's offensive opportunities, diminishing the short-term fantasy appeal of both guards.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Cade Cunningham (right knee) Out vs. Bucks Friday
Cade Cunningham (right knee— Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) November 26, 2026
tendinopathy) is out tomorrow against the Bucks.
Jalen Duren and Duncan Robinson remain out as well.
Nov 26, 2026, 5:22 PM ET
Moritz Wagner (knee) Out vs. Raptors Friday
Moritz Wagner has been ruled out for the #Nets tomorrow at the #Raptors with left knee injury management. #NBA— Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) November 26, 2026
Nov 26, 2026, 4:57 PM ET
Mitchell Robinson Questionable vs. Atlanta on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Injury Report for tomorrow vs. ATL:— Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 26, 2026
Mitchell Robinson - Illness - QUESTIONABLE
Nov 26, 2026, 2:07 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
LeBron James Notches First Triple-Double as a Sixer
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 9:14 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers forward LeBron James delivered his first triple-double as a Sixer in Wednesday's 111-104 NBA Cup win over the Miami Heat, posting a season-high 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. The 41-year-old shot 9-for-15 from the field and 4-for-6 from deep, scoring 14 consecutive points in the second quarter. James has gone 8-for-11 from beyond the arc over his last two outings after shooting just 10-for-46 through his first 13 games. With Joel Embiid (illness) sidelined and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) battling a recurring injury, James could continue shouldering more of the offensive load Friday against Indiana.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
OG Anunoby Resumes Individual On-Court Work
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 9:05 AM ETNew York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (calf) progressed to individual on-court work Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. The 29-year-old missed his third consecutive game Wednesday against Cleveland with a left calf strain. With the Knicks winning all three games in his absence, there's little incentive to rush him back. Pacome Dadiet chipped in seven points in 14 minutes against Cleveland but remains a fringe fantasy option. Anunoby's ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him an easy hold, with Friday's NBA Cup matchup against Miami representing his next opportunity to return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Stefan Bondy
Andre Drummond Leaves Early Against Cleveland
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 8:57 AM ETNew York Knicks center Andre Drummond (head) didn't play in the second half of Wednesday's 121-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers after taking a hit to the head in the second quarter. The 33-year-old finished with three points and two rebounds in nine minutes. James Wiseman stepped into the backup center role, collecting six points and seven rebounds in just six minutes. Wiseman could see more playing time if Drummond misses Friday's matchup against Miami, especially with Karl-Anthony Towns having entered Wednesday's contest on the injury report with right knee inflammation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Stefan Bondy
Zach Edey Exits with Left-Ankle Soreness
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 8:42 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle) sat out the second half of Wednesday's 115-97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers after reporting left ankle soreness at halftime, per Damichael Cole. The 24-year-old recorded seven points, four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in just nine minutes. Edey has undergone two surgeries on the same ankle over the past 18 months, making his status for Friday's matchup in Minnesota worth monitoring. Isaiah Stewart would be the most intriguing fantasy pickup if Edey misses time, while Taylor Hendricks and Quinten Post could also see increased frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Damichael Cole
LaMelo Ball Helped Off the Court Against Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 8:35 AM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) had to be helped off the court after rolling his left ankle late in Wednesday's 113-106 NBA Cup win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 25-year-old finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists, shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc. Head coach Chris Finch said afterward that the injury looked bad but was unsure of its severity. With Anthony Edwards (knee) already sidelined, Ayo Dosunmu could take on even more playmaking duties, while Bones Hyland and Terrence Shannon Jr. would be worth a look if Ball misses Friday's matchup against Memphis.--Brian Dailisan
Source: ESPN
Moritz Wagner Exits with Left-Knee Soreness
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 8:28 AM ETBrooklyn Nets center Moritz Wagner (knee) was ruled out at halftime of Wednesday's 104-97 win over the Milwaukee Bucks after experiencing left knee soreness. The 29-year-old finished with two points in four minutes. Given that Wagner tore his left ACL in December 2024, his status for Friday's matchup in Toronto bears watching. He entered Wednesday averaging 9.9 points and 3.3 rebounds on 60.9 percent shooting in 17.9 minutes per game. Day'Ron Sharpe, who posted 11 points and 14 rebounds against Milwaukee, and Noah Clowney stand to benefit from extra frontcourt minutes if Wagner misses time.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brooklyn Nets
De'Aaron Fox Remains a Game-Time Decision Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:58 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (lower leg) remains a game-time decision for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, per Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News. Head coach Mitch Johnson is more optimistic about Victor Wembanyama (back) playing than Fox, who missed Monday's win over Sacramento with a right shin contusion. The former Kentucky standout is averaging 13.6 points, 5.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 28.6 minutes per game this season. With Dylan Harper (hip) also sidelined, Stephon Castle could once again run the offense after putting up 28 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds against the Kings.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jeff McDonald
Victor Wembanyama Remains a Game-Time Decision Against Portland
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:55 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (back) remains a game-time decision for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, per San Antonio Express-News' Jeff McDonald. Head coach Mitch Johnson is more optimistic about Wembanyama playing than De'Aaron Fox (lower leg). The 22-year-old missed his first game of the season Monday due to lower back tightness and is averaging 29.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks. With a 10 p.m. ET tip-off, fantasy managers should have a backup plan in place. Stephon Castle and Julian Champagnie could again shoulder more of the offensive load if both stars sit.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jeff McDonald
Markelle Fultz Signs with Raptors 905
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:45 PM ETFree-agent guard Markelle Fultz is joining the Toronto Raptors' G-League affiliate, the Raptors 905, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The former No. 1 overall pick earned a 10-day contract with Toronto last March, averaging just 7.2 minutes across five NBA appearances. Fultz was more productive in the G League, averaging 11.0 points, 5.9 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals across seven starts last season. Even if the 28-year-old earns another NBA contract, finding consistent minutes behind Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead could prove difficult. Fultz can safely be left off fantasy radars for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Stephen Curry to be Re-Evaluated on Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:38 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (abdomen) will be re-evaluated on Friday, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson. The 38-year-old suffered a right oblique tear against the Houston Rockets on Nov. 11 and is averaging 27.8 points and 3.9 assists while shooting 45.7 percent from deep this season. Friday's evaluation should provide more clarity on his recovery timeline, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect an immediate return. Yaxel Lendeborg (illness) and Brandin Podziemski should remain heavily involved offensively, while De'Anthony Melton and Brandon Williams (hamstring) could benefit from additional backcourt opportunities until Curry returns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dalton Johnson
Brandon Williams Expected Back Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:32 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Brandon Williams (hamstring) is expected to return Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings, head coach Steve Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson. The former Maverick has missed six consecutive games since straining his left hamstring against New Orleans on Nov. 9. Williams was averaging 10.4 points, 2.3 assists, and 2.1 rebounds in just 16.1 minutes per game before the injury. With Stephen Curry (abdomen) still sidelined, Williams is worth a speculative pickup for fantasy managers needing points and assists, while LJ Cryer could see his minutes decline.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dalton Johnson