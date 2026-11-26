Aaron Rodgers Gave Steelers an Ultimatum
Nov 26, 2026, 12:48 PM ETAccording to The Ringer's Tom Pelissero, future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy an ultimatum before the Steelers ultimately placed the four-time MVP signal-caller on waivers on Wednesday. Pelissero adds that frustration in the Steelers' facility among teammates and coaches had been building about Rodgers, who had recently been calling plays himself. Rodgers apparently went to McCarthy on Tuesday and demanded more changes, including to the play-calling process. McCarthy was open to changes, but the feedback he got from coaches and in the locker room was that it was not what they wanted. Ultimately, Rodgers gave McCarthy an ultimatum: "Run things my way, or I quit." The Steelers called Rodgers' bluff and quickly pivoted to make Mason Rudolph the starter for the upcoming Week 12 game on Black Friday against the Denver Broncos. Dianna Russini reported on Wednesday that there is not really a market for Rodgers after the fallout with Pittsburgh, but an injury to a starter could quickly change that. If the 42-year-old does not get picked up by another team before the end of the 2026 season, it is unclear if he would be comfortable retiring after his messy exit from the Steelers or coming back for another season in 2027. In his two seasons in the Steel City, Rodgers went 16-10 with 5,563 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 26 starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
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Commanders Officially Sign Brandon Aiyuk to the Practice Squad
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 26, 2026, 12:15 PM ETThe Washington Commanders officially signed free-agent wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to their practice squad on Thursday, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. Aiyuk was reinstated from the left-squad list earlier this week and then waived by the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday. After going unclaimed on waivers, the 28-year-old former first-rounder in 2020 from Arizona State quickly found a new home with the Commanders, who had been linked to Aiyuk for a while. Aiyuk will reunite with quarterback Jayden Daniels, whom he played with in college at Arizona State. The former 25th overall pick will need time to learn Washington's offense and get his conditioning up to par, but eventually, Aiyuk figures to be a starter in three-wide sets in D.C. with Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the year. Veteran Stefon Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams have been Daniels' top two wideouts of late, with former first-rounder Treylon Burks also involved, so Aiyuk will certainly have his work cut out for him to carve out a consistent role. It is hard to say how Aiyuk will look after missing all of the 2025 season due to multiple torn ligaments in his knee that he suffered in 2024. But Aiyuk had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2022 and 2023, so if he can recapture some of that form, he could quickly become fantasy-relevant down the stretch in the nation's capital. He is much more intriguing as a waiver-wire pickup now, and his ownership on Yahoo has gone up to 19% after his signing with the Commanders.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Mark Andrews a Drop Candidate Following Continued Struggles
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 26, 2026, 10:07 AM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been a tough player to roster for fantasy managers this season. Following Sunday's game, Andrews has finished with fewer than 30 receiving yards in nine of his last 10 games. The veteran tight end has seen his target volume drop with Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas getting more involved in the last few games. It seems clear that the Ravens aren't going to trust Andrews with a bigger role offensively. He has a tough matchup against the Houston Texans in Week 12, and the Ravens are on a bye week following that game. Given the circumstances, fantasy managers in redraft formats might want to move on with Andrews' outlook not getting any better. At this stage, Andrews is basically a touchdown-dependent play going forward.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Seth McGowan is Safe to Drop in Redraft Leagues
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 26, 2026, 9:50 AM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (hamstring) will miss some time after sustaining an injury during last Thursday's loss to the Houston Texans. Head coach Shane Steichen said McGowan will be sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury during a kickoff in the first half of Thursday's loss. The 25-year-old has gained a larger role in the backfield in recent weeks, but the injury makes it difficult to hold him in certain formats. Steichen didn't say how long McGowan would be out, so fantasy managers in redraft formats might want to move on. Jonathan Taylor is the lead back, and that's not going to change unless he suffers an injury. At best, McGowan splits up the carries, but it hasn't been enough fantasy value to warrant holding McGowan in 12-team redraft leagues. Fantasy managers in dynasty leagues should keep McGowan due to the uncertainty in the backfield following this season.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Germie Bernard a Cut Candidate with Teammate Returning
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 26, 2026, 9:39 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard saw a team-high 10 targets during last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The rookie wideout hauled in six of them for 40 yards in the defeat. Despite seeing double-digit targets, Bernard isn't an ideal long-term fantasy option in redraft formats. Fellow wideout DK Metcalf was ejected from Sunday's contest, but he won't be suspended and will be active for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos. Also, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is trending towards being activated off the Injured Reserve and playing this week. With that being said, Bernard could quickly lose targets with Metcalf and Pittman likely active going forward. He's worth holding in deep leagues and dynasty formats, but Bernard might be a cut-candidate in 12-team leagues.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Christian Watson Placed in Concussion Protocol
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 26, 2026, 9:24 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (concussion) has been placed in the league's concussion protocol following Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Watson took a hit to the head that forced him to exit ahead of halftime. He didn't return to the contest and is now uncertain for Week 13 due to a concussion he sustained during that game. Before leaving, Watson hauled in all four of his targets for 65 yards and a touchdown. His absence would be a significant blow to this offense, but fantasy managers will need to monitor his status over the next week. Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft would likely become the primary pass-catchers, assuming Watson isn't ready for next week's matchup against the New Orleans Saints.--Andy Webb
Source: Ian Rapoport
Kaleb Johnson Could be Benched After Late-Game Penalty
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 26, 2026, 9:18 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson could be headed towards a reduced role after a costly late-game penalty during Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur mentioned that the penalty was unacceptable and that he can't put players on the field who are going to create negative plays. LaFleur did say that Johnson isn't the only player making mistakes, but regardless, this isn't a good look for Johnson. He carried the ball eight times for 13 yards and hauled in one reception for 13 yards through the air in the loss. Lead back Josh Jacobs (finger) might be ready to play in Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints. If not, MarShawn Lloyd might see an expanded role due to Johnson's struggles.--Andy Webb
Source: Matt Schneidman
Kyren Williams Productive While Playing Through Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 26, 2026, 12:02 AM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (toe) totaled 12 rushing attempts, 46 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown during Wednesday's Week 12 win over the Green Bay Packers. He also caught four of his five targets for an additional 19 receiving yards. Prior to the game, it was reported that Williams has been dealing with turf toe for quite some time. That could explain why he was held to a woeful mark of 1.92 yards per carry in Week 10, and it also explains why he had just 12 carries on Wednesday while teammate Blake Corum had 32. Williams did still finish the game with a respectable 16 touches, but the injury is clearly impacting his workload and productivity. The injury reportedly affects him most while accelerating, and it seems like he's going to have to deal with more workload management and pain management before the ailment clears up. As long as the turf toe injury is bothering him, Williams will drop to the mid-to-low RB2 tier for fantasy football. If there's any saving grace for the 26-year-old running back, it's that he has been able to handle more receiving work with Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee, suspension) sidelined.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Watson Productive Despite Early Exit in Week 12
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 25, 2026, 11:55 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (concussion) caught all four of his targets for 65 yards and one touchdown during Wednesday's Week 12 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. The Packers' passing attack was disappointing on Wednesday, but Watson led the way with the team-high mark in catches and receiving yards before exiting with a concussion. Managers are certainly pleased that he was able to produce at a solid level before exiting the game, especially since teammate Matthew Golden (one catch, 39 yards) wasn't as fortunate. Watson has now posted at least 16.5 PPR points in three of his last four games, and he has produced as a top-six wide receiver in PPR scoring this year. He did enter concussion protocol, though, so managers will have to monitor his status heading into a favorable Week 13 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The good news is that there are 11 days until that NFC battle, which gives Watson a little extra time to recover and get cleared in time for his next game. He'll continue to rank as a solid WR1 in fantasy football if he's active.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Blake Corum Shoulders an Enormous Workload in Week 12 Win
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 25, 2026, 11:48 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum totaled 32 carries, 184 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown during Wednesday's Week 12 win over the Green Bay Packers. He also converted two of his three targets into an additional 21 receiving yards. Corum has been impressive for most of this season, but this was easily his best game yet as he posted new career-high marks in touches and yards. He also extended his touchdown streak to seven games, and he is averaging a whopping 17.4 PPR points per game during that seven-game stretch. Prior to Wednesday's game, it was reported that teammate Kyren Williams (toe) is working through turf toe, which is likely why the Rams leaned so heavily on Corum this week. As the Rams work on keeping Williams healthy for the playoff push, we would expect Corum to remain heavily involved, especially as the team takes on a run-first identity with Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) sidelined. Corum ranks as a high-end RB2 going forward, even though he has to share a backfield with Williams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Love Picked Off Twice in Uncharacteristic Performance
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 25, 2026, 11:44 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 198 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions during Wednesday's Week 12 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. He also rushed for seven yards and took one sack. Love turned in his lowest fantasy points total of the season, as well as his first multi-interception game of the year. This was also his lowest passing yards total since Week 4. The 28-year-old emerged from last week's bye as the overall QB8 in scoring, so Wednesday's performance was certainly uncharacteristic, to say the least. He saw minimal contributions from wide receiver Matthew Golden and tight end Tucker Kraft, and he only looked wide receiver Christian Watson's way four times. If there's any saving grace, it's the fact that Love was playing against a strong Rams defense and will have 11 days to regroup before a much softer matchup against the New Orleans Saints. He's still a fine QB1 for fantasy lineups going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
J.K. Dobbins Placed on Suspended List by Broncos
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 25, 2026, 11:36 PM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (suspension) has officially been placed on the reserve/suspended list, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR. We heard earlier today that Dobbins was being suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team, and this transaction makes it official. This roster move also takes the veteran running back off the 53-man roster, presumably so that Denver can replace him with a different running back heading into Week 12. This move isn't particularly disruptive for fantasy managers, as Dobbins has been incredibly disappointing lately. He took a backseat to R.J. Harvey (knee) earlier in the year, and now, Jonah Coleman has supplanted him on the depth chart, too. Dobbins has just 355 scrimmage yards on 108 touches this year, and he hit a new low last week when he logged just one snap against the Las Vegas Raiders. As long as Coleman stays healthy, it doesn't seem like there's any way for Dobbins to achieve fantasy relevance in Denver. This week, as he serves his suspension, his backup duties will likely be shifted to Tyler Badie (thumb), who is working his way back from an injured reserve stint.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Zac Stevens
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Limited in Practice on Wednesday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 25, 2026, 11:31 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle) was limited in practice on Wednesday, according to John Boyle of the team's official website. Smith-Njigba didn't leave with an injury during the team's last game in Week 10, so it's possible that he suffered the injury during practice. Because the star receiver is coming off a bye week, the team may just be exercising caution by managing his workload leading up to Week 12. He will have two more practice sessions on Thursday and Friday to get ready for a huge divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Smith-Njigba has been the undisputed overall WR1 this year, catching 79 passes for 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns through 10 games. His next trip to the end zone will set a new career-high for single-season touchdowns, and he's also on pace to post a career-best mark in receptions and receiving yards. He had 102 yards and a touchdown in his last game against the Niners, and he should continue to be deployed as a high-end WR1 in fantasy football as long as the ankle issue doesn't get any worse.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jayden Daniels Practices in Full Wednesday with Left Elbow/Hand Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 25, 2026, 11:16 PM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow, left hand) appeared on the team's injury report on Wednesday with left elbow and left hand injuries, but he logged a full practice session. The Commanders conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday, so the report was estimated. Daniels appears to be trending in the right direction and does seem to be in danger of missing a Week 12 road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Daniels led Washington to a 22-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 11, throwing for 289 yards and rushing for 55 yards. In eight appearances in 2026, Daniels has completed 161 out of 248 passes (64.9%) for 1,788 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. He has added 48 carries for 335 rushing yards and two additional scores on the ground.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Washington Commanders
Tyler Higbee Ruled Out Vs. Packers With Chest Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 25, 2026, 11:01 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (chest) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday night's contest against the Green Bay Packers due to a chest injury, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports. The Rams also officially announced Higbee as out for the game. Higbee was seen walking to the locker room early in the fourth quarter. He caught one pass (on three targets) for 14 yards before exiting the game. Earlier in the game, the Rams ruled out fellow tight end Davis Allen (ankle) due to an ankle injury. Colby Parkinson and Max Klare are still available at tight end for L.A.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Gary Klein - Los Angeles Times
Kyren Williams Has Been Dealing with Turf Toe
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 25, 2026, 10:50 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (toe) has been dealing with turf toe, according to Tom Pelissero of Netflix. According to Pelissero, Williams has been managing the injury for a month. Pelissero also reports that Williams is using special tape and a full-length carbon fiber insert in his shoe to help manage the pain, but the turf toe problem is causing issues, especially when Williams accelerates. Williams is active for Wednesday's game against the Green Bay Packers and has received touches in the contest, but he has been ceding snaps and touches to fellow running back Blake Corum over the past few weeks. The situation with Williams is something to monitor.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Tom Pelissero - Netflix
Woody Marks is a Full Participant on Wednesday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 25, 2026, 10:47 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) was listed as a full participant during Wednesday's practice session. Marks wasn't able to practice at all last week before getting ruled out for Thursday's win over the Indianapolis Colts. The full practice session to begin the week means that Marks is trending in the right direction ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. He'll need to clear the league's concussion protocol before getting back on the field. David Montgomery returned last Thursday and rushed for 107 yards on 26 carries during the win over the Colts. Even if Marks does play, his fantasy value is going to take a hit with Montgomery back in the mix.--Andy Webb
Source: Adam Wexler
Jake Bates a Solid Kicker Option in Week 12
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 10:44 PM ETDetroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has been steady in 2026, converting 17 of 19 field goal attempts and all 33 of his extra-point tries. In Week 12, Bates and the Lions will host the Chicago Bears in a game that could turn into a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair. The Lions currently rank 5th in the NFL in scoring offense (28.8 points per game), while the Bears rank 8th (26.2). The game will also be played inside a dome at Ford Field, removing any potential weather concerns for Bates from the equation. Bates profiles as a mid-tier top-12 kicker for fantasy managers against Chicago on Thanksgiving Day.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
De'Zhaun Stribling a Couple of Weeks Away from Returning to Practice
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 25, 2026, 10:38 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) is still a couple of weeks away from being able to return to the field, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, ESPN's Nick Wagoner reports. On Tuesday, Shanahan said, "I mean, nothing's changed. So, I think it's a couple weeks away." Wagoner's read on Shanahan's comments is that Stribling is still a couple of weeks away from returning to practice, not necessarily returning to game action. Stribling is dealing with a deltoid ligament sprain in his left ankle, an injury he suffered in Week 1. Following surgery on Sept. 16, Stribling has been on injured reserve since Sept. 19. While Stribling remains on IR, he has been seen working on the side in November.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Nick Wagoner - ESPN
Sam Darnold Practices in Full on Wednesday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 25, 2026, 10:33 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quad, ribs) was able to practice in full during Wednesday's session, according to John Boyle of the team's official website. Darnold has missed each of the last two games, but he appears to be on track to return versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. He has been dealing with both a quad injury and a cracked rib, so we'll see if he heals up both injuries in time ahead of Sunday's game. The Seahawks are going to wait and see how Darnold looks during practice before making a final decision. If he's unable to play, Drew Lock is expected to get another start for this important divisional game.--Andy Webb
Source: John Boyle
Sam LaPorta Could See Target Increase in Week 12
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 10:28 PM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has struggled since his team's Week 6 bye, recording just 12 catches for 161 yards on 22 targets over his last five games. However, the 25-year-old started to show signs of a potential breakthrough in Week 11, recording three catches for 62 yards on six targets against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In Week 12, LaPorta and the Lions will take on the Chicago Bears. While Detroit has shifted to a more run-heavy approach lately, the Lions may need to take to the air early and often to keep up with Chicago's high-powered offense. His profile carries risk, but LaPorta's past production and his potentially favorable game script against the Bears make him a must-start tight end for fantasy managers in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller