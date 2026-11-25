Kyren Williams Has Been Dealing with Turf Toe
Nov 25, 2026, 10:50 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (toe) has been dealing with turf toe, according to Tom Pelissero of Netflix. According to Pelissero, Williams has been managing the injury for a month. Pelissero also reports that Williams is using special tape and a full-length carbon fiber insert in his shoe to help manage the pain, but the turf toe problem is causing issues, especially when Williams accelerates. Williams is active for Wednesday's game against the Green Bay Packers and has received touches in the contest, but he has been ceding snaps and touches to fellow running back Blake Corum over the past few weeks. The situation with Williams is something to monitor.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Tom Pelissero - Netflix
More Recent News
Tyler Higbee Ruled Out Vs. Packers With Chest Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 25, 2026, 11:01 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (chest) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday night's contest against the Green Bay Packers due to a chest injury, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports. The Rams also officially announced Higbee as out for the game. Higbee was seen walking to the locker room early in the fourth quarter. He caught one pass (on three targets) for 14 yards before exiting the game. Earlier in the game, the Rams ruled out fellow tight end Davis Allen (ankle) due to an ankle injury. Colby Parkinson and Max Klare are still available at tight end for L.A.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Gary Klein - Los Angeles Times
J.K. Dobbins Placed on Reserve/Suspended List by Broncos
What we learned w/Broncos today:— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) November 26, 2026
-Aaron Rodgers released by Steelers before Broncos game
-Sai’vion Jones & Taylor Rapp ruled OUT for Steelers game
-Jonah Coleman named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
-Coleman named FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week
-Vance Joseph on…
Nov 25, 2026, 10:49 PM ET
Woody Marks is a Full Participant on Wednesday
Andy Webb
Nov 25, 2026, 10:47 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) was listed as a full participant during Wednesday's practice session. Marks wasn't able to practice at all last week before getting ruled out for Thursday's win over the Indianapolis Colts. The full practice session to begin the week means that Marks is trending in the right direction ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. He'll need to clear the league's concussion protocol before getting back on the field. David Montgomery returned last Thursday and rushed for 107 yards on 26 carries during the win over the Colts. Even if Marks does play, his fantasy value is going to take a hit with Montgomery back in the mix.--Andy Webb
Source: Adam Wexler
Jake Bates a Solid Kicker Option in Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 10:44 PM ETDetroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has been steady in 2026, converting 17 of 19 field goal attempts and all 33 of his extra-point tries. In Week 12, Bates and the Lions will host the Chicago Bears in a game that could turn into a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair. The Lions currently rank 5th in the NFL in scoring offense (28.8 points per game), while the Bears rank 8th (26.2). The game will also be played inside a dome at Ford Field, removing any potential weather concerns for Bates from the equation. Bates profiles as a mid-tier top-12 kicker for fantasy managers against Chicago on Thanksgiving Day.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
De'Zhaun Stribling a Couple of Weeks Away from Returning to Practice
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 25, 2026, 10:38 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) is still a couple of weeks away from being able to return to the field, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, ESPN's Nick Wagoner reports. On Tuesday, Shanahan said, "I mean, nothing's changed. So, I think it's a couple weeks away." Wagoner's read on Shanahan's comments is that Stribling is still a couple of weeks away from returning to practice, not necessarily returning to game action. Stribling is dealing with a deltoid ligament sprain in his left ankle, an injury he suffered in Week 1. Following surgery on Sept. 16, Stribling has been on injured reserve since Sept. 19. While Stribling remains on IR, he has been seen working on the side in November.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Nick Wagoner - ESPN
Sam Darnold Practices in Full on Wednesday
Andy Webb
Nov 25, 2026, 10:33 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quad, ribs) was able to practice in full during Wednesday's session, according to John Boyle of the team's official website. Darnold has missed each of the last two games, but he appears to be on track to return versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. He has been dealing with both a quad injury and a cracked rib, so we'll see if he heals up both injuries in time ahead of Sunday's game. The Seahawks are going to wait and see how Darnold looks during practice before making a final decision. If he's unable to play, Drew Lock is expected to get another start for this important divisional game.--Andy Webb
Source: John Boyle
Sam LaPorta Could See Target Increase in Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 10:28 PM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has struggled since his team's Week 6 bye, recording just 12 catches for 161 yards on 22 targets over his last five games. However, the 25-year-old started to show signs of a potential breakthrough in Week 11, recording three catches for 62 yards on six targets against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In Week 12, LaPorta and the Lions will take on the Chicago Bears. While Detroit has shifted to a more run-heavy approach lately, the Lions may need to take to the air early and often to keep up with Chicago's high-powered offense. His profile carries risk, but LaPorta's past production and his potentially favorable game script against the Bears make him a must-start tight end for fantasy managers in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Watson Ruled Out for Remainder of Wednesday's Game
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 25, 2026, 10:21 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a concussion, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. The Packers also announced that Watson will not return on Wednesday. Watson took a big hit to the helmet from Rams safety Kamren Kinchens, who was ejected from the game for the hit. Watson was initially designated as questionable to return, but after further evaluation, he will not be able to complete Wednesday's game. Earlier in the game, Watson briefly exited the contest with a thigh injury, but he was able to return from that. Watson ends his night with four receptions (on four targets) for 65 yards and a touchdown. The Packers will now rely on wide receivers Matthew Golden, Savion Williams, and Bo Melton, along with tight end Tucker Kraft, in the passing game.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Matt Schneidman - The Athletic
Zay Flowers is a Limited Participant on Wednesday
Andy Webb
Nov 25, 2026, 10:20 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (ankle) was listed as a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session. Fantasy managers shouldn't be too concerned yet. Flowers might've picked up the injury during Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Ravens are likely just being cautious to begin the week. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor this ankle injury throughout the rest of the week ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans. He played 88 percent of the offensive snaps this past weekend, hauling in eight receptions for 97 yards in the loss. It doesn't sound like the ankle injury is impacting his performance too much right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Jonas Shaffer
Derrick Henry is Limited During Wednesday's Practice
Andy Webb
Nov 25, 2026, 10:13 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (concussion) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. Head coach Jesse Minter said Henry was limited to begin the week after being placed in the league's concussion protocol. He noted that Henry is expected to be available for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans. Henry cleared the five-step protocol after being checked for a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. It sounds like Henry is still dealing with a few symptoms to begin this week. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor his status throughout the week. If he does miss time, Justice Hill would take over as the lead back for Sunday's game against the Texans.--Andy Webb
Source: Jonas Shaffer
Isaac TeSlaa Remains a Risky Start in Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 10:07 PM ETWhile Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has held down his team's WR3 role for all of 2026, the 24-year-old has recorded just 13 catches for 225 yards and a touchdown on 31 targets across 10 games. While TeSlaa has flashed high-end ball-winning ability at points in his career, he remains an afterthought as long as Detroit's talented group of pass-catchers ahead of him remain healthy. In a crucial division matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 12, the Lions seem likely to rely heavily on running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. TeSlaa should not be trusted as a starter by fantasy managers against Chicago on Thanksgiving Day.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jameson Williams Could Be Well-Positioned for Big Plays in Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 9:59 PM ETAcross 10 games in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has recorded 36 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns on 57 targets. The 25-year-old's target volume and overall production consistency remain less reliable than most fantasy managers would like. However, Williams is also averaging 17 yards per reception for the third consecutive season and has recorded all six of his touchdown catches in Detroit's last five games. In Week 12, the Lions will host a Chicago Bears defense that currently ranks 24th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.7). Chicago has also been highly susceptible to surrendering big plays through the air, as they are tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the most 40-plus-yard pass plays allowed (12). Williams' profile always carries risk, but he profiles as a WR2 option for fantasy managers in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Watson is Questionable to Return with Possible Concussion
Andy Webb
Nov 25, 2026, 9:56 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (concussion) is considered questionable to return for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Watson is currently being evaluated for a concussion after taking a big shot to the helmet. This is the second injury scare for Watson during this game alone. Before exiting, Watson hauled in all four of his targets for 65 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy managers will have to wait and see if Watson will get cleared to return for the second half of this game. If he doesn't return, Matthew Golden, Savion Williams, and Bo Melton would be the primary wideouts for the rest of this contest.--Andy Webb
Source: Matt Schneidman
Amon-Ra St. Brown Remains a Must-Start Wide Receiver in Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 9:48 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been one of the NFL's most productive pass-catchers this season, recording 70 receptions for 792 yards and eight touchdowns on 97 targets across 10 games. However, St. Brown's usage is trending down in recent weeks. After recording at least eight targets in each of Detroit's first eight games, the 27-year-old has seen just 11 targets over the team's last two. The Lions have shifted to a much more run-heavy approach lately, with quarterback Jared Goff averaging just 28.2 pass attempts per game since the team's Week 6 bye. However, Detroit may be forced to throw the ball more in what could be a high-scoring Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day. The Bears defense has been somewhat vulnerable through the air, currently ranking 24th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.7). St. Brown remains a must-start wide receiver option for fantasy managers in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chicago Bears D/ST a Risky Week 12 Stream
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 9:39 PM ETThe Chicago Bears defense takes a hit in value for their divisional clash with the Detroit Lions in Week 12. The unit has been incredible recently, and finally showed its ceiling in a road win against the Saints on Sunday. Chicago racked up six sacks in the dominant effort, and has now accounted for 10 total through the last two contests. Unfortunately, the unit faces an unfavorable matchup against a Detroit offense that's posted 66 points over the last two weeks and ranks fifth in the NFL with 28.8 points per game. Stud defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons should continue to wreak havoc in opposing backfields, but Chicago's D/ST drops to streaming territory with the formidable matchup on tap. They'll rank as RotoBaller's D/ST16 ahead of Week 12's slate.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Sione Vaki is Tough to Trust in Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 9:38 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Sione Vaki has played a minimal role in his team's offense for most of the 2026 season, recording just 250 yards from scrimmage on 46 touches across 10 games. While Vaki has been efficient when given the opportunity, Lions RB1 Jahmyr Gibbs has dominated the team's backfield workload. In Week 12, Detroit seems likely to remain heavily reliant on Gibbs in a crucial division matchup against the Chicago Bears. Chicago has also been strong against the run this season, ranking seventh in the NFL in total rushing yards allowed (940) and 12th in rushing touchdowns allowed (8). Vaki carries stash appeal as a handcuff running back, but he should be left on fantasy benches in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Watson Walking to Locker Room After Taking Hard Hit
Kamren Kinchens has been ejected for his hit on Christian Watson, who is up and now walking to the locker room under his own power— weston hodkiewicz (@WesHod) November 26, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 9:34 PM ET
Cairo Santos a Strong Play on Thanksgiving Day
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 9:34 PM ETChicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos is an excellent fantasy option when his team squares off against the hosting Detroit Lions this Thursday. Santos banged through both of his field-goal attempts in a 21-13 win over the Saints on Sunday. However, he notched a rare miss on a second-quarter extra point attempt. It was just his second misfire since the start of the 2024 campaign. New Orleans did well to knock Chicago off track in Week 11, but the hope is for a big-time bounce-back when lining up with Detroit on Thanksgiving. The Lions' defense has played better lately, though it has been against weaker competition. Chicago should test the unit, and Santos sits favorably ahead of a matchup with the week's highest over/under (55.5). The 35-year-old is RotoBaller's K6 in what projects to be an exciting game.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kalif Raymond a Touchdown-Dependent Option Vs. Detroit
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 9:26 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond remains a decent deep league play for this week's meeting with the Detroit Lions. Raymond tied teammate Rome Odunze for the team lead with four targets their last time out. Unfortunately, he couldn't do much with them on an inefficient day overall by the Bears' passing attack. The former undrafted free agent will look for better results in Week 12's plus matchup with a sieve-like Lions pass defense. For what it's worth, Detroit has clamped down over recent weeks in that aspect against weaker competition, but the real threat to Raymond's value lies in fellow wideout Zavion Thomas. The rookie has steadily worked in more recently, and totaled 86 yards on four opportunities in Week 11. For now, Raymond is a low-end asset in deeper formats on the eighth-highest-scoring offense. However, Thomas' snap share is worth monitoring over the final stretch. The veteran lands as RotoBaller's PPR WR64 for Thursday's contest.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kyle Monangai an Unsteady Week 12 Play
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 9:21 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai was not as involved in his return to the lineup during last weekend's win against the Saints, clouding his outlook for a tough matchup with the Detroit Lions this Thursday. Monangai saw no fewer than 10 carries in each of his first four appearances this season, but was inefficient in Week 11 (8/18) and yielded six carries to teammate Salvon Ahmed, who mixed in for 16% of snaps. Granted, Monangai probably wasn't back to 100% yet after a long layoff. The quick turnaround in Week 12 doesn't figure to help his prospects either. Furthermore, Detroit has been sound against opposing ground attacks, allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game (16.9) to RBs. The second-year pro will eventually reassert his standing as the sole second backfield option, but he takes a small hit in value until then. Monangai is RotoBaller's PPR RB41 for the divisional clash.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN