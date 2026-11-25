Victor Hedman Misses Wednesday's Action Due to Illness
Nov 25, 2026, 6:55 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (illness) isn't available for Wednesday's mouthwatering matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes. Tampa Bay appears to be carrying some bug in the locker room, as both Hedman and Erik Cernak have been ruled out due to illness. With the two veterans missing, Max Crozier and Emil Lilleberg will get a chance to play. Meanwhile, the top pairing of John Carlson and Charle-Edouard D'Astous will have an even more important role on the back end, and both are strong fantasy options.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Tampa Bay LightningComments · Join ChatOpen App
More Recent News
Lightning Activate Brandon Hagel From Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 6:47 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning winger Brandon Hagel (lower body) was activated from Injured Reserve and is expected to rejoin the lineup Wednesday against Carolina, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Tampa Bay has been without him for three games. Hagel has made a significant impact as a scorer and playmaker this season, notching 13 goals and 11 assists in 20 games. He has two three-point games in his last three outings. The Lightning need another big performance from him against the reigning champions.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Erik Erlendsson
Evgeni Malkin Available Against Flames Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 6:37 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (upper body) will play on Wednesday night against the Calgary Flames. Malkin has missed two games with an upper-body injury. The veteran star has seven assists in his last five appearances and has been in top form throughout the season. He has scored six goals and 18 points in 19 games. The Penguins will link up their big guns against Calgary, with Malkin set to skate on the first line alongside Sidney Crosby.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Good to Go Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 6:31 PM ETFlorida Panthers forwards Aleksander Barkov (knee) and Brad Marchand (knee) have been cleared for action ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Ottawa Senators. Both players have featured in just a handful of games this season while dealing with knee injuries. Barkov will resume his duties as the top-line center and will join the first power-play unit. Marchand will strengthen the second power-play unit and link up with the third line. The duo's return comes at an ideal time, with Florida facing the Atlantic Division leaders.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Colton Dach Remains Sharp in Front of Goal
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 9:58 AM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Colton Dach scored the team's first goal in Tuesday's 5-3 defeat against Vegas. He made a big mark on the game, with six SOG and four hits. Dach has played his best hockey of the season lately, scoring in three of the last four games. In total, he has contributed six goals in 21 games this season, adding two assists. The 23-year-old has also recorded 40 SOG and 52 hits. Despite his impressive recent form, Dach is unlikely to keep playing at this level for much longer.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Evan Bouchard Surpasses 40-Point Mark with Two Assists
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 9:48 AM ETEdmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard recorded two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Bouchard's passing ability helped Edmonton tie the game at two entering the third period, but the Oilers ran out of gas. As a result of another productive outing, Bouchard became only the third defenseman in NHL history to record at least 40 points in 27 games or fewer in a single season. He's the first Oilers rearguard to reach 40 points so quickly. Bouchard continues to lead all defensemen in points and sits fourth in overall scoring. His work includes 12 goals and 29 assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Jack Eichel Pots Two Goals Against Oilers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 9:41 AM ETVegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel provided two goals in Tuesday's 5-3 road win against the Edmonton Oilers. He opened the scoring on the power play 6:13 into the game and potted Vegas' fourth goal in the third period, which turned out to be the game-winning tally. This was Eichel's second consecutive multi-point outing. He's been held scoreless just twice in November. Eichel's hot run of form has put him tied for seventh in scoring in the NHL. He has 11 goals and 22 assists in 26 contests.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Trevor Connelly Records First Career Three-Point Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 9:30 AM ETVegas Golden Knights left wing Trevor Connelly tallied two goals and one assist in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over Edmonton to record his first career three-point game. The 20-year-old became the youngest player in franchise history with multiple goals in a game. Connelly made it 2-0 midway through the first period and completed the scoring with an empty-netter. His special performance on Tuesday night elevated Connelly to the top of the league's rookie scoring list. He has 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 26 games. A four-game point streak, which includes two goals and four assists, makes Connelly the hottest rookie around.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Marc Gatcomb Exits Early Versus Oilers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 9:16 AM ETVegas Golden Knights right wing Marc Gatcomb (face) didn't finish Tuesday's matchup with the Edmonton Oilers, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. The 27-year-old left the action after taking a high stick to the face. Gatcomb leads all Vegas forwards with 84 hits in 24 games. On the offensive end, he has contributed one goal and two assists. The Golden Knights will likely bring Raphael Lavoie back into the lineup if Gatcomb misses additional time. The team will face San Jose next on Friday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Danny Webster
Filip Hallander Exits with Lower-Body Injury Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 9:06 AM ETEdmonton Oilers left wing Filip Hallander (lower body) missed most of Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Vegas. He suffered a lower-body injury early in the game, logging just 3:06 of ice time over five shifts. Hallander has made 15 appearances with the Oilers this season, scoring one goal and delivering 21 hits. The Swedish forward has been a depth piece, and his potential absence won't make a difference in fantasy. Max Jones may re-enter the lineup when Edmonton returns to action on Friday against Seattle. It's also possible Zach Hyman (illness) will be ready to return.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Conor Geekie Will Miss 4-5 Months After Surgery
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 6:59 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning center Conor Geekie (shoulder) will be out for 4-5 months after undergoing surgery, the team announced Tuesday. Geekie has been out for the last three games, and it looks like he won't be an option until late March. Before hurting his shoulder, Geekie was a regular in the lineup, recording five points (four goals, one assist), 27 SOG, and 59 hits in 20 games. He has averaged 11:27 of ice time, so Geekie's absence won't have a major impact in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Nikolaj Ehlers to Remain Out Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 6:52 PM ETCarolina Hurricanes left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body) will miss a second straight game on Wednesday against Tampa Bay, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. He's trying to shake off a minor lower-body injury. Ehlers has been in fine form throughout 2026-27, posting 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 23 games. After his exit from the lineup, Taylor Hall returned to a second-line role. With two goals and one assist in the last two games, Hall has started to pick up steam.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Walt Ruff
Evgeni Malkin Returns to Practice Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 6:41 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (upper body) returned to practice Tuesday. The veteran star has dealt with several health issues this season, most recently missing two games with an upper-body injury. But he appears to be on track to rejoin the lineup Wednesday against Calgary. Despite missing time, Malkin is Pittsburgh's second-highest scorer. He has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 19 games. After being held scoreless against Dallas, the team responded by placing Malkin on the top line with Sidney Crosby during Tuesday's practice.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ryan Pulock to Miss 1-2 Weeks With Shoulder Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 6:31 PM ETNew York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (shoulder) won't be available for 1-2 weeks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Pulock has been sidelined for two games due to a shoulder issue and will be out for at least three more games. The veteran rearguard has appeared in 17 games this season, recording four assists, 15 SOG, 30 blocks, 12 hits, and a plus-seven rating. Matthew Kessell, who recorded two assists in Monday's 4-2 loss to Toronto, is expected to have an increased role until Pulock returns.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Andrew Gross
Cale Makar Logs Full Practice Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 6:28 PM ETColorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) practiced fully Tuesday, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports. This suggests that Makar may be ready to return to the lineup. He has missed three games with a lower-body injury. Makar has recorded 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 19 games this season, with four multi-point performances in his last seven appearances. The fantasy value of Devon Toews and Sam Malinski will take a hit with Makar's return. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Aarif Deen
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Officially Available Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 6:25 PM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) will play on Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights. He's been officially cleared to return from a five-game absence. Edmonton plans to use Nugent-Hopkins as a top-line winger next to Connor McDavid and Kasperi Kapanen. Linking up with the NHL's top scorer is a significant boost to Nugent-Hopkins' fantasy value, though he doesn't necessarily need highly skilled linemates to make an offensive impact. In 12 appearances this season, Nugent-Hopkins has tallied four goals and seven assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Mathieu Olivier Makes Early Exit Against Devils
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 9:57 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier (upper body) suffered a new injury blow in Monday's matchup against New Jersey, Jason Newland of The Hockey News reports. He left the game late in the second period after sustaining an upper-body injury. Last week, Olivier couldn't finish a tilt against Chicago due to injury. Ultimately, he didn't miss any games. It remains to be seen whether the same will happen this time. Columbus has a rematch against New Jersey scheduled for Wednesday. Olivier has recorded a team-high 62 hits in 22 games, along with three goals and three assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jason Newland
Kyle Palmieri Sustains Lower-Body Injury Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 9:47 AM ETNew York Islanders left wing Kyle Palmieri (lower body) was hurt in the second period of Monday's 4-2 loss to Toronto. He appeared to injure his right leg in a collision in the Islanders' crease, and the team ruled him out for the third period. Palmieri has seen action on the first line and the second power-play unit, but his numbers have been disappointing in 2026-27. With 23 games played, he has four goals and nine points. Palmieri's exit from the lineup could give Anthony Duclair a larger role, especially after his run of three goals in four games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: New York Islanders
Morgan Frost Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Monday's Loss
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 9:40 AM ETCalgary Flames center Morgan Frost (upper body) left Monday's 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators in the second period. He suffered an upper-body injury on a hit from Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven. After a trip to the locker room, Frost returned for a couple of shifts, but he couldn't finish the game. Frost has recorded 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 25 outings this season. Recently, he's been slumping, going scoreless in six of his last eight games. Frost has been skating on the first line and the first power-play unit, making his absence significant for the Flames.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Michael Carcone Unavailable for 3-4 Months
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 9:29 AM ETUtah Mammoth left wing Michael Carcone (upper body) will be sidelined for 3-4 months, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports. The 30-year-old is recovering from upper-body surgery and won't play again until at least late February. Carcone provides physicality to the Mammoth's lineup, recording 38 hits in 15 games this season. He has one goal and two assists. Utah's frontline has been badly banged up, but there was some positive news on Monday when Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther rejoined the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Cole Bagley
Erik Gustafsson Ruled Out for 2-4 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 9:21 AM ETLos Angeles Kings defenseman Erik Gustafsson (hand) will miss 2-4 weeks and has been placed on Injured Reserve. He suffered a non-displaced fracture in his hand on Saturday against Ottawa. During his first campaign in L.A., Gustafsson has made 16 appearances. He has averaged one block per game while picking up nine points (two goals, seven assists). Cody Ceci filled the void in the lineup on Monday against Montreal, recording four hits and a plus-one rating across 16:22 of ice time. He will likely see regular playing time until Gustafsson returns, but Ceci doesn't offer much fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Los Angeles Kings