Ryan Kalkbrenner Unlikely to Face the Bulls on Wednesday
Nov 25, 2026, 8:37 AM ETCharlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (hip) is doubtful for Wednesday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls after exiting Monday's loss to Memphis with left hip soreness. The 24-year-old has already seen his role shrink behind Moussa Diabate and is averaging 4.5 points and 5.1 rebounds this season. Kalkbrenner did grab a career-high 15 boards against Cleveland on Nov. 9, but his minutes have remained limited since then. If he can't go Wednesday, Diabate should remain the primary option in the middle, with Hannes Steinbach potentially seeing a small bump off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Grayson Allen Questionable Against Chicago
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:30 AM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Grayson Allen (concussion) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls after missing the last three games. Allen remains in the league's concussion protocol, but the questionable tag gives him a chance to return. The 31-year-old is averaging 14.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.4 three-pointers across 13 appearances this season. With Kon Knueppel (hamstring) and Dennis Schroder (hamstring) already out, Allen could immediately take on a larger scoring role if cleared. If he remains sidelined, Christian Anderson Jr. should continue seeing added opportunities in the backcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Alex Caruso Off the Injury Report for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:20 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Alex Caruso is off the injury report for Wednesday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing the last three games with a right hip issue. The 32-year-old is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 42.5 percent from deep this season, but much of his fantasy appeal still comes on the defensive end. Caruso recorded four steals in just 18 minutes against Sacramento on Nov. 15. His return gives Oklahoma City another experienced perimeter option and could cut into some of the extra backcourt minutes available while he's out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jaylin Williams Sidelined Against Minnesota
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:07 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder forward/center Jaylin Williams (back) will miss Wednesday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves due to low back spasms, marking his third straight absence. Williams recently returned from a lengthy layoff but managed only three points in each of his two appearances before returning to the injury report. The 24-year-old is averaging 2.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 21.6 percent from the field this season. With Oklahoma City's frontcourt depleted, Kenrich Williams should remain involved after posting 20 points and nine rebounds Monday against Indiana.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Aday Mara Remains Out Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:01 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara (lower leg) will miss Wednesday's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a right shin contusion, marking his third straight absence. The rookie last played Friday against New Orleans, when he posted career highs in points and rebounds. Mara is averaging 10.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 22.4 minutes across 16 appearances. With Jaylin Williams (back) also sidelined, Isaiah Hartenstein should remain heavily involved after finishing with 18 points and nine rebounds Monday against Indiana.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Smith Questionable for Wednesday with Illness
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 24, 2026, 9:04 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte as he continues to deal with a gastrointestinal issue. Smith missed Friday's game against Washington but returned to deliver a career-high 26 points on 10-for-14 shooting with six three-pointers, four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks against Denver on Sunday. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this season. If Smith sits, Nic Claxton would be in line for a larger role after playing 23 minutes off the bench Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Victor Wembanyama Iffy Against Portland
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 24, 2026, 8:56 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (back) is questionable for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against Portland with bilateral low back tightness. The 22-year-old missed his first game of the season Monday against Sacramento after appearing in each of San Antonio's first 17 contests. Wembanyama is averaging 29.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while anchoring the Spurs on both ends. If he sits again, Luke Kornet should remain in the starting lineup after posting 18 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's win.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
De'Aaron Fox Remains Questionable for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 24, 2026, 8:49 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (shin) is questionable for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against Portland after sitting out Monday's win over Sacramento with a contusion. The two-time All-Star is averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while shooting just 26.5 percent from three this season. With Dylan Harper (hip) still sidelined, Stephon Castle would remain San Antonio's primary creator if Fox misses another game. Castle took full advantage Monday, finishing with 28 points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists against the Kings.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
Joel Embiid Unlikely to Face Heat on Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 24, 2026, 8:41 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) is doubtful for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against Miami after missing Monday's loss to Portland. The 32-year-old had been playing well before getting sick, posting 26 points, 17 rebounds, and nine assists against Milwaukee on Saturday. Embiid is averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists this season. If he sits again, Jabari Walker could remain in the starting five, while Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow would be candidates for extra frontcourt minutes. With road games at Indiana and Houston on back-to-back nights this weekend, Embiid's status will be worth tracking beyond Wednesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Yaxel Lendeborg Listed as Questionable for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 24, 2026, 8:32 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against Sacramento. The rookie is averaging 19.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while carrying a sizable role for a short-handed Golden State squad. Stephen Curry (abdomen) and Jimmy Butler III (knee) remain sidelined, putting even more importance on Lendeborg's availability. If he sits, Gui Santos and Georges Niang could pick up additional frontcourt minutes. Brandon Williams (hamstring) is also questionable and could give the Warriors another ball-handler if cleared.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable for Wednesday in Philadelphia
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 24, 2026, 8:21 PM ETMiami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Philadelphia after missing Sunday's win over Oklahoma City with tendinitis. The two-time MVP went through most of Tuesday's practice and said afterward that he feels "great," though his availability has not been finalized. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists this season. If he sits again, Bam Adebayo should remain at the center of Miami's offense after posting 24 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists against the Thunder.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Josh Hart Listed as Questionable for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 24, 2026, 8:13 PM ETNew York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against Cleveland. Hart told the New York Post that the shoulder has been bothering him for a couple of weeks, though he still logged a season-high 39 minutes Sunday and posted 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists against Indiana. The 31-year-old is averaging just 6.6 points per game and has gone scoreless three times in his last six appearances, leaving much of his fantasy value tied to rebounds and assists. With OG Anunoby (calf) out, Mohamed Diawara and Pacome Dadiet could see extra minutes if Hart sits.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Karl-Anthony Towns Iffy Against Cleveland
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 24, 2026, 8:00 PM ETNew York Knicks forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against Cleveland due to inflammation. Towns missed Saturday's win over Portland with an illness but returned Sunday to post 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks on 9-for-14 shooting against Indiana. He has recorded a double-double in all 16 appearances this season. If Towns sits, Andre Drummond would be the favorite to start after grabbing 13 rebounds against Portland. Cleveland will also be without Evan Mobley (toe).--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
OG Anunoby Set to Miss Third Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 24, 2026, 7:49 PM ETNew York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against Cleveland, marking his third straight absence. The Knicks are now listing the issue as a calf strain after previously calling it tightness. Anunoby is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks across 15 starts. With Jordan Clarkson (foot) also out and Josh Hart (shoulder) and Miles McBride (abdomen) questionable, Landry Shamet could stay busy after scoring 17 points Sunday. Pacome Dadiet may also pick up extra wing minutes if New York is further depleted.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kawhi Leonard Ruled Out for at Least One More Week
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 24, 2026, 7:40 PM ETToronto Raptors guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) has begun individual on-court workouts as he continues recovering from knee swelling, but the team will not provide another update for one week. The 35-year-old has appeared in only two games this season, averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals. Toronto has gone 4-11 without Leonard, and there is still no firm timetable for his return. Collin Murray-Boyles and Allen Graves should continue seeing additional frontcourt opportunities while Leonard remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Lewenberg
Tre Mann Cleared to Play Through Illness Tuesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 24, 2026, 7:29 PM ETWashington Wizards guard Tre Mann (illness) is available for Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup against Boston. The 25-year-old has barely cracked the rotation since arriving in Washington through an August trade, averaging 1.3 points, 0.5 assists, and 0.5 steals in just 5.1 minutes across eight appearances. With Trae Young handling the bulk of the playmaking and Bub Carrington also ahead of Mann in the backcourt mix, there is little fantasy value here unless injuries open up a larger role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Duren Practices With G-League Team
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 24, 2026, 3:55 PM ETEric Vincent of ClutchPoints.com reports that Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (hamstring) is being assigned to the Motor City Cruise for practice as he works toward a return from a right hamstring strain. Duren has played in just two games this season. Detroit hasn't provided a return timetable, but his participation in practice is an encouraging step in his recovery. Paul Reed should remain fantasy-relevant while Duren is sidelined, averaging 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. His role could decrease once Duren rejoins the rotation.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Eric Vincent
Giannis Antetokounmpo Participates in Practice on Tuesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 24, 2026, 3:26 PM ETAccording to Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints.com, Miami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) participated in most of Tuesday's practice after missing Sunday's win over Oklahoma City. The two-time MVP has missed just one game this season, and his participation is an encouraging sign ahead of Wednesday's matchup against Philadelphia. In his first season with Miami, the 31-year-old is averaging 28.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 60.2 percent from the field. If Antetokounmpo remains sidelined, Andrew Wiggins and Bobby Portis Jr. could take on larger roles, while Bam Adebayo could see additional scoring opportunities, boosting their fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Zachary Weinberger
Donte DiVincenzo Cleared for Team Basketball Activities
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 24, 2026, 3:04 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) has been cleared for team basketball activities, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic on Tuesday. DiVincenzo sustained a ruptured right Achilles tendon in late April but appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery time. Shams Charania of ESPN reports the 29-year-old has completed five-on-five scrimmages in recent weeks and is targeting a return "shortly before or after the New Year." With DiVincenzo and Anthony Edwards (knee) still out for a while, Minnesota's backcourt will have to keep relying on Terrence Shannon and Bones Hyland to take on heavier workloads.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Jon Krawczynski
Tyrese Haliburton Sent to G League on Tuesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 24, 2026, 2:46 PM ETThe Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday that guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) was assigned to the G League's Noblesville Boom to get practice reps as he recovers from a left hamstring strain. Haliburton has missed the last 14 games but is making progress. He is expected to remain sidelined for at least two more weeks, though a return date has not been confirmed. Andrew Nembhard and Quenton Jackson should continue seeing expanded roles in his absence, preserving their short-term fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Indiana Pacers
Jaden McDaniels Drops Career-High 34 Points
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 24, 2026, 8:58 AM ETMinnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels poured in a career-high 34 points during Monday's 142-116 win over the Brooklyn Nets, adding 10 rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 34 minutes. McDaniels was nearly flawless offensively, shooting 12-for-16 from the field and 4-for-4 from deep while recording his first double-double of the season. He has now scored 25 or more points in consecutive games and is averaging 18.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season. With Anthony Edwards (knee) still sidelined without a firm return date, McDaniels should continue to see plenty of offensive opportunities.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA