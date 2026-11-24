Jalen Duren Practices With G-League Team
Nov 24, 2026, 3:55 PM ETEric Vincent of ClutchPoints.com reports that Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (hamstring) is being assigned to the Motor City Cruise for practice as he works toward a return from a right hamstring strain. Duren has played in just two games this season. Detroit hasn't provided a return timetable, but his participation in practice is an encouraging step in his recovery. Paul Reed should remain fantasy-relevant while Duren is sidelined, averaging 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. His role could decrease once Duren rejoins the rotation.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Eric VincentComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Giannis Antetokounmpo Participates in Practice on Tuesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 24, 2026, 3:26 PM ETAccording to Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints.com, Miami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) participated in most of Tuesday's practice after missing Sunday's win over Oklahoma City. The two-time MVP has missed just one game this season, and his participation is an encouraging sign ahead of Wednesday's matchup against Philadelphia. In his first season with Miami, the 31-year-old is averaging 28.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 60.2 percent from the field. If Antetokounmpo remains sidelined, Andrew Wiggins and Bobby Portis Jr. could take on larger roles, while Bam Adebayo could see additional scoring opportunities, boosting their fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Zachary Weinberger
Donte DiVincenzo Cleared for Team Basketball Activities
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 24, 2026, 3:04 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) has been cleared for team basketball activities, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic on Tuesday. DiVincenzo sustained a ruptured right Achilles tendon in late April but appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery time. Shams Charania of ESPN reports the 29-year-old has completed five-on-five scrimmages in recent weeks and is targeting a return "shortly before or after the New Year." With DiVincenzo and Anthony Edwards (knee) still out for a while, Minnesota's backcourt will have to keep relying on Terrence Shannon and Bones Hyland to take on heavier workloads.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Jon Krawczynski
Tyrese Haliburton Sent to G League on Tuesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 24, 2026, 2:46 PM ETThe Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday that guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) was assigned to the G League's Noblesville Boom to get practice reps as he recovers from a left hamstring strain. Haliburton has missed the last 14 games but is making progress. He is expected to remain sidelined for at least two more weeks, though a return date has not been confirmed. Andrew Nembhard and Quenton Jackson should continue seeing expanded roles in his absence, preserving their short-term fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Indiana Pacers
Jaden McDaniels Drops Career-High 34 Points
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 24, 2026, 8:58 AM ETMinnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels poured in a career-high 34 points during Monday's 142-116 win over the Brooklyn Nets, adding 10 rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 34 minutes. McDaniels was nearly flawless offensively, shooting 12-for-16 from the field and 4-for-4 from deep while recording his first double-double of the season. He has now scored 25 or more points in consecutive games and is averaging 18.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season. With Anthony Edwards (knee) still sidelined without a firm return date, McDaniels should continue to see plenty of offensive opportunities.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Mitchell Robinson Ruled Out Again Tuesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 24, 2026, 8:35 AM ETBoston Celtics center Mitchell Robinson (illness) will miss Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup with the Washington Wizards, marking his third consecutive absence. Robinson has struggled to carve out a significant role in his first season with Boston, averaging 5.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks across 14 appearances after opening the year as a starter. Neemias Queta should continue to handle the bulk of the center minutes, while Luka Garza figures to remain more involved off the bench with Robinson unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Julian Strawther Off the Injury Report for Tuesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 24, 2026, 8:27 AM ETDenver Nuggets guard/forward Julian Strawther (knee) is off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, putting him in position to make his season debut. The 24-year-old has missed Denver's first 15 games after spraining his left knee during the preseason. Strawther was playing well before the injury, averaging 13.3 points while shooting 43.5 percent from three across four exhibition appearances. His shooting gives Denver another perimeter option, though his workload could be modest initially after the lengthy layoff.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
P.J. Washington Questionable for Tuesday in Denver
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 24, 2026, 8:19 AM ETDallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets after missing the last two games. Washington was dealing with a left shoulder impingement before the illness surfaced, and his last appearance came Nov. 18, when he scored 21 points and knocked down five threes against Golden State. The 28-year-old is averaging 14.0 points and 6.7 rebounds this season. If Washington remains sidelined, Zaccharie Risacher should continue to see a larger role after starting the past two games, while Morez Johnson Jr. could pick up additional frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Cade Cunningham Probable for Tuesday Against Orlando
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 24, 2026, 8:12 AM ETDetroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (knee) is probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Orlando Magic. Cunningham played through the same right knee soreness Sunday, finishing with a season-low five points on 2-for-9 shooting but handing out a season-high 15 assists in a 107-97 loss to Atlanta. The rough shooting performance shouldn't carry much weight given his season-long production of 24.2 points and 8.3 assists per game. With Paolo Banchero (ankle) unavailable for Orlando, Cunningham has a good opportunity to get back on track offensively.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Hunter Patterson
Ryan Kalkbrenner Exits with Hip Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 9:31 PM ETCharlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (hip) was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's matchup against Memphis after exiting in the third quarter with soreness. The second-year big man had already seen his role shrink behind Moussa Diabate, who has taken over the heavier workload at center. Kalkbrenner is averaging 4.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 18.5 minutes per game. If Kalkbrenner misses more time, Diabate should be in line for another bump in minutes, with rookie Hannes Steinbach a candidate to pick up some of the leftover frontcourt work.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
Austin Reaves Trending Toward Friday Return
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 9:24 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (heel) is trending toward a return Friday against San Antonio after missing five straight games with a heel contusion and bone bruise. Head coach JJ Redick said the Lakers are "optimistic" after watching Reaves participate in a stay-ready game Monday morning. The 28-year-old was averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds on 51.3 percent shooting from the field and 40.9 percent from three before the injury. His return would give Los Angeles another primary creator alongside Luka Doncic and could cut into Quentin Grimes' recent workload after his 47-point eruption against Charlotte.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dave McMenamin
Larry Nance Jr. Exits with Ankle Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 9:09 PM ETIndiana Pacers forward/center Larry Nance Jr. (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's matchup against Oklahoma City after developing soreness. The 33-year-old has worked in a limited reserve role during his first season with Indiana, averaging just over 12 minutes per game. If the ankle keeps him out beyond Monday, Jay Huff could pick up more center minutes while Obi Toppin also has room for additional frontcourt work. Indiana is off until Friday's matchup against Philadelphia, giving Nance several days to recover before his next chance to play.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Indiana Pacers
Jordan McLaughlin Cleared to Play Monday Against Kings
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 9:04 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard Jordan McLaughlin (shoulder) is available for Monday's matchup against Sacramento after carrying a questionable tag with a contusion. The 30-year-old should have more room in the rotation with De'Aaron Fox (shin) and Dylan Harper (hip) both sidelined. Stephon Castle will handle most of the playmaking, but McLaughlin could provide some help off the bench after handing out five assists and collecting three steals in 11 minutes against the Clippers last Thursday. His limited scoring keeps the fantasy ceiling modest, though assists and steals give him some short-term appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Gabe Vincent Cleared to Suit Up for Sacramento
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 8:58 PM ETSacramento Kings guard Gabe Vincent is available for Monday's matchup against San Antonio after officially joining the team. The veteran is expected to provide backup point-guard minutes behind rookie Darius Acuff Jr., filling a need that grew after Ben Simmons (Achilles) went down in the preseason. Vincent averaged 4.4 points, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 three-pointers in 16.6 minutes across 53 games with the Lakers and Hawks last season. His fantasy ceiling is limited, but a 2-14 Sacramento team short on ball-handlers could give him enough minutes to carve out a steady rotation role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: James Ham
De'Aaron Fox Downgraded to Out Against Kings
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 8:46 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (shin) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Sacramento after initially carrying a questionable tag. Fox likely picked up the contusion during Saturday's win over New Orleans, when he finished with five points, two rebounds, and 10 assists in 26 minutes. The former King is averaging 12.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.8 assists across 16 games. With Victor Wembanyama (back) and Dylan Harper (hip) also out, Stephon Castle should take on even more ball-handling responsibility. Fox could return Wednesday in Portland.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jeff McDonald
Victor Wembanyama Ruled Out Monday Versus Kings
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 8:36 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (back) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Sacramento with bilateral low back tightness, marking his first absence of the season. The 22-year-old had appeared in all 17 games, averaging 29.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. Luke Kornet is the favorite to step into the starting lineup, while rookie Tarris Reed Jr. could pick up additional frontcourt minutes. De'Aaron Fox (shin) is also out, leaving Stephon Castle in line for a much larger playmaking role. Wembanyama could return Wednesday at Portland.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jeff McDonald
Jaxson Hayes Out Against the Lakers on Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 8:30 PM ETUtah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Lakers after aggravating the same knee that cost him two games earlier this month. Hayes exited Sunday's loss to Dallas early after playing 12 minutes, just two days after pulling down a season-high 14 rebounds against Phoenix. Utah is also without Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee), Lauri Markkanen (hand), and Jusuf Nurkic (foot), leaving the frontcourt especially thin. Mo Bamba should be in line for a larger role and carries added short-term appeal for rebounds and blocks.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Utah Jazz
Jaylon Tyson Cleared to Play Against Bulls
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 7:59 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Jaylon Tyson (ankle) is available for Monday's matchup against Chicago after missing three straight games for injury management. Tyson had started his previous two appearances, scoring 16 points with four three-pointers in 30 minutes at Miami before adding 18 points against Dallas. With Evan Mobley (toe) still out, Tyson should have room to step back into a sizable wing role. His return could also cut into Tyrese Proctor's recent workload after Proctor started against Chicago on Nov. 16 and scored 17 points.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Zion Williamson Good to Go Against Suns
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 7:53 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans forward/center Zion Williamson (thigh) is available for Monday's matchup against Phoenix after missing Saturday's loss to San Antonio with a contusion. The 26-year-old played 37 minutes Friday at Oklahoma City, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and two steals before sitting out the second night of the back-to-back. Williamson is averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 steals in 32.3 minutes across 16 appearances. With Trey Murphy III (knee) also available, New Orleans gets two key offensive pieces back for Monday's game.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Nic Claxton Available for Monday's Game Against Cavaliers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 7:49 PM ETChicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (illness) is available for Monday's matchup against Cleveland after missing Sunday's overtime loss to Denver. The 27-year-old is averaging 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 blocks in 20.4 minutes across six appearances after missing the first eight games with a hamstring injury. Jalen Smith (illness) is also available after erupting for a career-high 26 points Sunday, so Chicago once again has both centers at its disposal. Claxton's minutes could remain modest while the Bulls continue easing him into a larger workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: K.C. Johnson
Jalen Smith Suits Up Against Cleveland on Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 23, 2026, 7:38 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (illness) is available for Monday's matchup against Cleveland despite still feeling under the weather. Head coach Tiago Splitter plans to keep an eye on his workload after Smith logged 34 minutes in Sunday's overtime loss to Denver, when he erupted for a career-high 26 points on 10-for-14 shooting and knocked down six three-pointers. Smith is averaging 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.2 threes over his last six games. With Norman Powell (hamstring) out, Smith should remain involved offensively, though the back-to-back and lingering illness could keep his minutes in check.--Brian Dailisan
Source: K.C. Johnson