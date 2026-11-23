Saquon Barkley Limited on Monday With Neck Injury
Nov 23, 2026, 5:16 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (neck, illness) was listed as a limited participant in the first practice of the week on Monday. Barkley reportedly suffered an arm injury late in Sunday's Week 11 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he is listed on the Week 12 injury report with a neck ailment. The 29-year-old has recovered from hamstring and back injuries that he was dealing with going into the Week 10 bye, but now he is working through a neck issue, and he admitted on Sunday that he will not be 100% health-wise for the rest of the season. Barkley's neck injury does not seem like something that will keep him from playing in the Thanksgiving Day matchup versus the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, but he probably will not practice much on a short week. The three-time Pro Bowler has a much lower fantasy ceiling and floor with quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the season, but he has still managed to find the end zone as a runner in four straight games after carrying the football a season-high 17 times for 75 yards and a touchdown on Sunday against the Steelers. On the negative side, Barkley did not have a catch for a second straight game, and he has not had more than two catches in a game all year. Going into a good matchup against Dallas, Barkley should be on the RB1/2 borderline in Week 12. In the first meeting with Dallas, Barkley had seven carries for 62 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the season while adding two catches for nine yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Start Saquon Barkley This Week?
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A.J. Brown Not Spotted at Practice Monday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 23, 2026, 4:58 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) was not spotted at his team's practice on Monday, per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Brown was removed early from his team's Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions and is expected to miss multiple weeks, making it unlikely that he'll be able to suit up for New England's Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. It's been an injury-marred season for the 29-year-old, who has already missed time with ankle and knee issues. Brown has also been ineffective when on the field, recording 11 catches for 128 yards on 26 targets across four games. With Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) on Injured Reserve and expected to miss the remainder of 2026, Brown's fantasy value in redraft leagues is the lowest it's been in quite some time.--Will Brady
Source: Boston Herald - Doug Kyed
Ravens Not Pursuing Daniel Jones
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 4:49 PM ETWhen asked about potential interest in former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said he is OK with the team's QB room and is not going to speculate on any players not with the team, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Both Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) could miss the rest of the 2026 season, which is why the Ravens acquired veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals. Jones, who struggled in his second season with the Colts while coming off a torn Achilles late last year, would not really be an upgrade over Brissett. The 33-year-old Brissett has lost both of his first two starts with the Ravens while completing 66.3% of his pass attempts for 616 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers. Jones, who is not believed to be in a rush to sign with a new team, completed a career-low 58.4% of his passes for 1,974 yards, seven touchdowns, and a league-leading 13 interceptions in 11 starts in his final season with Indy, although in his defense, the Colts have been without receiver Alec Pierce (heel) for most of the year, and they recently traded away receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs at the deadline. Wherever Jones lands, he will not necessarily be handed another starting opportunity.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
MarShawn Lloyd a Potential Injury Replacement to Target on the Waiver Wire
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 23, 2026, 4:48 PM ETAcross nine games (four starts) in 2026, Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd has recorded 267 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 77 touches. While Lloyd has been one of the NFL's least efficient players on a per-touch basis this season, he's continued to see opportunities in Green Bay due to the frequent unavailability of Packers RB1 Josh Jacobs (finger). Jacobs could return for Green Bay's Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, in which case Lloyd would be highly unlikely to see a fantasy-relevant workload. If Jacobs remains sidelined, Lloyd would likely be in line to split work with fellow Packers back Kaleb Johnson. As an injury stash in deeper fantasy leagues, Lloyd could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kyren Williams Upgrades to Full Participation on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 4:38 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (toe) has been battling through some toe soreness as the Rams come out of their bye week, but he upgraded to a full practice on Monday and should be cleared to play on Wednesday against the Green Bay Packers, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. The 26-year-old remains a key part of the Rams' offense, especially with both receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) expected to miss the rest of the season, but before the Week 11 bye, Blake Corum had been out-touching and outproducing him in the backfield. Williams had a strong stretch from Weeks 4 through 8 with a combined 74 rushing attempts for 334 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns, adding 22 receptions for 136 yards through the air. But he has taken more of a back seat to Corum in wins over the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals in the last two contests, seeing 27 carries for 68 yards (2.5 yards per attempt) and no scores while catching five of nine targets for 25 yards as a receiver. He will continue to be a big part of the Rams' backfield, but if his toe is not 100% against Green Bay on Wednesday, it would not be a surprise to see Corum once again see a bigger piece of the workload. Williams has become a more volatile RB2 for fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Josh Jacobs Remains Limited on Monday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 23, 2026, 4:35 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) was a limited practice participant on Monday, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Jacobs missed Green Bay's final game before their Week 11 bye with a finger injury, and it appears his status is still in question for the Packers' Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night. Across three games in 2026, Jacobs has recorded 148 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 47 touches. While the veteran back has only played in two full contests this season due to injury and off-field issues, he's operated as Green Bay's workhorse rusher when active. If Jacobs plays on Wednesday, he profiles as a must-start running back for fantasy managers. If he remains sidelined, the Packers backfield will likely be led by the combination of Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Pat Freiermuth Could Be a Viable Tight End Streamer in Week 12
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 23, 2026, 4:34 PM ETAcross 10 games in 2026, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has recorded 32 catches for 309 yards and five touchdowns on 43 targets. Most of Freiermuth's fantasy production this season has come from touchdown receptions, and he's been held out of the end zone in four of his last five games. However, Freiermuth has logged at least 35 receiving yards in three straight contests and saw five targets from Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the team's Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. With Steelers wideout DK Metcalf's role in the team's offense in question, Freiermuth could see a bump in targets going forward. His upside is minimal, but Freiermuth profiles as a potential tight end streamer for fantasy managers in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
John Lynch Agrees to Contract Extension
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 4:19 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers owner Jed York and president of football operations and general manager John Lynch agreed to a contract extension that will keep Lynch with the organization for the foreseeable future, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. York and Lynch agreed to the extension on Sunday before the team's impressive win over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. Lynch's contract was set to expire after the 2026 season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan signed a multi-year contract extension with the team in September. Lynch was originally hired as the 49ers' GM in 2017, which was also Shanahan's first season as the head coach. The duo has led the Niners to a 91-68 regular-season record since 2017 and 9-5 in the postseason, which includes two Super Bowl appearances. The 49ers have the best record in the NFL at 9-1 after their 35-10 victory over Minnesota. Before Shanahan and Lynch arrived in the Bay Area, the 49ers had not been to the playoffs since 2013.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Jay Glazer
Cardinals Relieve Nick Rallis of Defensive Coordinator Job
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 23, 2026, 4:18 PM ETThe Arizona Cardinals have fired defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter reports that former senior defensive assistant Teryl Austin will take over as the team's interim DC. Rallis had served as Arizona's defensive coordinator since 2023, taking over the role under former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon. Current Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur chose to retain Rallis before the start of the 2026 season, but it appears he's reversed that stance 11 weeks in. Arizona's defense has struggled this season, currently ranking 26th in the NFL in total yardage allowed and 31st in total points allowed. Rallis never had the most talent to work with during his three-plus seasons with the Cardinals, but his unit also never finished better than 21st in yardage allowed. Austin brings significant experience to Arizona, having served as a defensive coordinator for three different teams, most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2022 through 2025.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Aaron Rodgers Remains Steelers' Starting Quarterback
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 4:15 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will remain the starter, head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday when asked if he'd considered using another quarterback, according to Nick Farabaugh. I'd sit Rodgers in one-quarterback leagues and use him as a Superflex fallback for Friday's Week 12 home game against the Denver Broncos. Rodgers threw for 227 yards and a touchdown on 44 attempts in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, his busiest passing day since Week 6. He's averaged just 5.1 yards per attempt and taken eight sacks over Pittsburgh's last two games. Denver sacked Fernando Mendoza five times Sunday, and Rodgers could face that pass rush without his most-targeted receiver. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the league would review DK Metcalf's ejection for possible discipline. Metcalf leads Pittsburgh with 74 targets. McCarthy is optimistic that Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will play Friday, according to Farabaugh. Pittman still needs to be activated from injured reserve. If Metcalf sits, rookie Germie Bernard is my best bet to lead the receivers in targets after drawing 10 against Philadelphia.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Farabaugh
DK Metcalf Will Not be Suspended for Conduct
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 4:09 PM ETThe National Football League is not suspending Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf for trying to poke Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean in the eye on Sunday, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. However, Metcalf's conduct will still be reviewed for discipline in the form of fines after he was ejected from the loss to the Eagles in Week 11. The 28-year-old was tossed after a second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Sunday, which was the second straight year that he has been ejected after he tried to punch a fan in Detroit in 2025. It is good news for the Steelers and fantasy managers that Metcalf will not be suspended, but before being ejected on Sunday, he caught just one of four targets for two yards as his disappointing second season in Pittsburgh continues. The two-time Pro Bowler has caught 36 of his 74 targets through 10 games for 434 yards (12.1 yards per reception) and only two touchdowns. The Steelers' anemic passing game is not helping his fantasy case, and the impending return of receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) from Injured Reserve this week will not make Metcalf more appealing in starting fantasy football lineups for a tough matchup on Black Friday against the Denver Broncos. Metcalf currently ranks as the WR40 in half-PPR scoring as he continues to decline in his eighth year in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Activated from IR, Will Play on Monday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 23, 2026, 4:08 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) has been activated from Injured Reserve and will play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Croskey-Merritt has been on IR with a groin injury since Week 5. Before getting hurt, the 25-year-old recorded 67 carries for 239 yards and two touchdowns across five games. The Commanders have a pair of veteran pass-catching backs in Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler who are likely to still see some work, limiting Croskey-Merritt's production upside in PPR-scoring fantasy leagues. Still, the second-year back could re-emerge as Washington's leading rusher, particularly around the goal line. Croskey-Merritt profiles as a solid flex option for fantasy managers in Week 11 against Cincinnati.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Jeremy Fowler
Rams Coach Sees Puka Nacua in Team's Future
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 4:02 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) remains an important part of the team's future, head coach Sean McVay said when asked about bringing him back next season, according to Michael J. Duarte. Nacua is in the final year of his rookie deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027. An extension or the franchise tag could keep him in Los Angeles. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Nacua faces a four- to five-month recovery from MCL surgery and is expected to be ready for the 2027 season. That timeline would keep him out through the NFL playoffs. Nacua averaged 10 catches per game in seven appearances this year after putting up 129 catches for 1,715 yards in 2025. I'd value the 25-year-old as a WR1 again if he's healthy and back in Los Angeles. If he signs elsewhere, I'd look at his new quarterback and competition for targets before projecting that same catch volume.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Michael J. Duarte
Jordan Addison Unlikely to Play Against Falcons
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 3:53 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Kevin O'Connell said, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. O'Connell was encouraged by Addison's progress after surgery on Nov. 16. Addison aggravated the thumb injury in practice before the Green Bay Packers game and has missed two straight games. He didn't practice last week and remains on Minnesota's active roster. I'd hold him in redraft if you can cover Week 12 without him. Tai Felton has caught nine passes for 75 yards in the two games Addison has missed. He drew five targets at Green Bay and a team-high 12 against the San Francisco 49ers. Jauan Jennings returned from a calf injury against San Francisco and drew six targets. Felton is worth a waiver claim in deeper PPR leagues while Addison is out. Minnesota threw 43 passes in the lopsided loss to San Francisco, and I'd want to see how often Felton is targeted in a closer game before starting him in most 12-team PPR leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
Ted Hurst III's Expanded Role Makes Him a Week 12 Stash
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 3:40 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III is worth stashing in 12-team leagues that start three receivers after taking on a bigger role coming out of the bye. He went from one offensive snap against the Chicago Bears to 44 against the Detroit Lions and caught five of a team-high seven targets for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Head coach Todd Bowles said the team wanted to get Hurst more involved and pointed to drops as something he needs to clean up. Hurst played more than twice as many snaps as Tez Johnson against Detroit. Chris Godwin Jr. and Emeka Egbuka still played more than Hurst, so his clearest path to steady work is staying ahead of Johnson in the rotation. He's rostered in one percent of Yahoo leagues. I'd keep him on the bench Monday night against the Carolina Panthers. He went three straight games without a catch before the bye, including the first Carolina meeting. I'd want to see him keep that playing time for another week before using him in a lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Mike McCarthy "Very Confident" That Michael Pittman Jr. Will Play This Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 3:31 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that he is "very confident" that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will play in Week 12 against the visiting Denver Broncos on Black Friday, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. Pittman practiced in full on Thursday and Friday, but the Steelers did not activate him from Injured Reserve on Saturday, so he missed another game in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Fellow receiver Roman Wilson returned from a finger injury, though, and caught three of his six targets for 43 yards. The 29-year-old Pittman has not played since the Week 3 loss to the division-rival Cleveland Browns, and he has caught only seven of his 12 targets for 89 yards and no touchdowns in his first three games with Pittsburgh before landing on the IR with a foot injury. It has been a rough start to his tenure in the Steel City, but with his return expected to come this week and with DK Metcalf potentially facing a suspension after another ejection this past weekend, Pittman's fantasy stock as a waiver-wire target is trending up. If Metcalf does not play in Week 12, Pittman could see heavy targets right away this Friday, albeit in a bad matchup against the Broncos' defense. Pittman is currently rostered in only 24% of Yahoo leagues, so he is widely available for those searching for WR reinforcements late in the year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Daniel Jones Didn't Request Release From Colts
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 3:28 PM ETFormer Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones did not ask for his release, head coach Shane Steichen reiterated Monday, according to Kevin Bowen. Indianapolis waived Jones on Friday, and teams have until 4 p.m. ET Monday to claim him. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Jones is unlikely to sign right away if he clears waivers. In redraft, I'd use his roster spot on a player who can help in Week 12. Jones started all 11 games for Indianapolis and threw seven touchdown passes and 13 interceptions while averaging 5.6 yards per attempt. He finished with 144 passing yards and an interception in Thursday's 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans. Anthony Richardson Sr. will make his first start since Week 16 of the 2024 season when the Colts host the New York Giants on Sunday. He's completed 50.6% of his career passes, but he has 640 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in 19 games. I'd target Richardson if I needed a second starter in Superflex this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Bowen
Colts Working to Add a Third QB to the Roster
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 3:22 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Monday that the team is working through signing a third quarterback after recently releasing Daniel Jones, according to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. Right now, the Colts only have Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard in their quarterback room as they head into a Week 12 matchup this Sunday at home against the visiting New York Giants. The Colts made the questionable decision not to trade the 29-year-old Jones at this year's deadline, only to release him a few weeks later after signing him to a two-year, $88 million contract extension back in May, even though he was coming off a torn Achilles tendon late last year. For now, they will turn back to Richardson, the former fourth overall pick out of Florida in 2023. The 24-year-old has always had elite rushing upside for a signal-caller, but injuries and the lack of accuracy have tanked Richardson's fantasy value since his rookie season. He will make his first start in Week 12 against the Giants since the 2024 season. In 19 games (15 starts) for the Colts, Richardson has completed just 50.6% of his pass attempts for 2,408 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions while running for 640 yards and 10 touchdowns on 118 carries. Regardless of how Richardson plays the rest of the way, the Colts figure to be a prime candidate to trade up to one or two overall in next year's NFL draft to try to secure a new franchise QB.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Fan 107.5 - Kevin Bowen
Colts Still Undecided on Alec Pierce's Return This Season
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 3:16 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) is doing some running in rehab, but head coach Shane Steichen said Monday the team hasn't decided whether he'll play again this season, according to Kevin Bowen. Steichen said the Colts would bring Pierce back only if he's fully healthy. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Indianapolis intends to shut Pierce down for the rest of the season so he can get healthy for 2027. Pierce has been on injured reserve since Sept. 26 after aggravating his surgically repaired heel against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. I'd move on in redraft unless you have an open IR spot. The Colts traded Keenan Allen and Josh Downs and will start Anthony Richardson Sr. against the New York Giants in Week 12. Laquon Treadwell has filled Pierce's spot on the outside, but he drew one target in Thursday's loss to the Houston Texans. Anthony Gould led Indianapolis with 48 receiving yards on two catches. I'd wait to see where Richardson goes with the ball before starting one of the Colts' wideouts.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Bowen
Seth McGowan Will Miss Time With Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 3:12 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Monday that rookie running back Seth McGowan (hamstring) "will miss some time" due to a hamstring injury that he suffered in Thursday night's loss to the division-rival Houston Texans, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. There is no exact timetable for McGowan's return, and the Colts probably will not rush him back in a lost season. The next question is whether the Colts will place McGowan on Injured Reserve, which would require him to sit out for at least four games. In the meantime, DJ Giddens will have short-term handcuff appeal in fantasy football leagues as the primary backup to starter Jonathan Taylor. The injury comes at a terrible time for the 25-year-old, who had a career game in the Week 10 win over the Miami Dolphins, when he had 12 rushing attempts for 77 yards and a rushing touchdown for the second straight week. McGowan had only three carries for seven yards and caught his only target for a one-yard gain in last Thursday's loss to Houston, though, and now he is out for the foreseeable future. Indy's backfield has been their lone bright spot on offense in 2026, and McGowan, a seventh-rounder, has been a big reason why, with an average of 5.0 yards per carry for 292 yards and two touchdowns as the complement to JT.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Terrance Ferguson Out for the Season With Ankle Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 3:05 PM ETLos Angeles Rams second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is out for the season with his ankle injury, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. The Rams have decided to keep Ferguson on IR to end his season, and he will undergo surgery on his ankle after it did not improve, according to head coach Sean McVay. Ferguson was on the verge of returning from IR several weeks ago before tweaking his hamstring in practice, but it is his ankle injury that will ultimately end his sophomore season. The 23-year-old former second-rounder from Oregon came on strong for the Rams at the end of his rookie year, and he was expected to take over as L.A.'s primary pass-catching tight end this year before injuries got in the way. He will finish the 2026 season with only seven catches on 12 targets for 63 yards and one touchdown in three games played after posting an 11-231-3 line in 14 regular-season games in 2025. With both Ferguson and star receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) now both expected to miss the rest of the season, the Rams will need tight ends Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen to step up the rest of the way if the Rams are going to sneak into the playoffs. Both Higbee and Parkinson should be firmly on the TE streaming radar again in Week 12 on Wednesday against the Green Bay Packers, with veteran receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) likely to miss another game. In redraft formats, fantasy managers who were still stashing Ferguson can safely drop him.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins