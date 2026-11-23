Aaron Rodgers Remains Steelers' Starting Quarterback
Nov 23, 2026, 4:15 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will remain the starter, head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday when asked if he'd considered using another quarterback, according to Nick Farabaugh. I'd sit Rodgers in one-quarterback leagues and use him as a Superflex fallback for Friday's Week 12 home game against the Denver Broncos. Rodgers threw for 227 yards and a touchdown on 44 attempts in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, his busiest passing day since Week 6. He's averaged just 5.1 yards per attempt and taken eight sacks over Pittsburgh's last two games. Denver sacked Fernando Mendoza five times Sunday, and Rodgers could face that pass rush without his most-targeted receiver. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the league would review DK Metcalf's ejection for possible discipline. Metcalf leads Pittsburgh with 74 targets. McCarthy is optimistic that Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will play Friday, according to Farabaugh. Pittman still needs to be activated from injured reserve. If Metcalf sits, rookie Germie Bernard is my best bet to lead the receivers in targets after drawing 10 against Philadelphia.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Farabaugh
More Recent News
DK Metcalf Will Not be Suspended for Conduct
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 4:09 PM ETThe National Football League is not suspending Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf for trying to poke Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean in the eye on Sunday, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. However, Metcalf's conduct will still be reviewed for discipline in the form of fines after he was ejected from the loss to the Eagles in Week 11. The 28-year-old was tossed after a second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Sunday, which was the second straight year that he has been ejected after he tried to punch a fan in Detroit in 2025. It is good news for the Steelers and fantasy managers that Metcalf will not be suspended, but before being ejected on Sunday, he caught just one of four targets for two yards as his disappointing second season in Pittsburgh continues. The two-time Pro Bowler has caught 36 of his 74 targets through 10 games for 434 yards (12.1 yards per reception) and only two touchdowns. The Steelers' anemic passing game is not helping his fantasy case, and the impending return of receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) from Injured Reserve this week will not make Metcalf more appealing in starting fantasy football lineups for a tough matchup on Black Friday against the Denver Broncos. Metcalf currently ranks as the WR40 in half-PPR scoring as he continues to decline in his eighth year in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Activated from IR, Will Play on Monday
Will Brady
Nov 23, 2026, 4:08 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) has been activated from Injured Reserve and will play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Croskey-Merritt has been on IR with a groin injury since Week 5. Before getting hurt, the 25-year-old recorded 67 carries for 239 yards and two touchdowns across five games. The Commanders have a pair of veteran pass-catching backs in Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler who are likely to still see some work, limiting Croskey-Merritt's production upside in PPR-scoring fantasy leagues. Still, the second-year back could re-emerge as Washington's leading rusher, particularly around the goal line. Croskey-Merritt profiles as a solid flex option for fantasy managers in Week 11 against Cincinnati.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Jeremy Fowler
Jed York, John Lynch Agree to Contract Extensions
Keith Hernandez
More big news out of the Bay, In addition to a huge win last night for the 49ers, they got another big move right before the game as Jed York and John Lynch agreed to a contract extension that keeps with the Niners as President of Football Operations and GM for the foreseeable…— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 23, 2026
Nov 23, 2026, 4:04 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Arizona Cardinals Relieve Nick Rallis of Defensive Coordinator Job
Sources: Nick Rallis is out as the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2026
Senior defensive assistant coach Teryl Austin is expected to take over as interim defensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/6jo1PfRoZp
Nov 23, 2026, 4:03 PM ET
Rams Coach Sees Puka Nacua in Team's Future
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 4:02 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) remains an important part of the team's future, head coach Sean McVay said when asked about bringing him back next season, according to Michael J. Duarte. Nacua is in the final year of his rookie deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027. An extension or the franchise tag could keep him in Los Angeles. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Nacua faces a four- to five-month recovery from MCL surgery and is expected to be ready for the 2027 season. That timeline would keep him out through the NFL playoffs. Nacua averaged 10 catches per game in seven appearances this year after putting up 129 catches for 1,715 yards in 2025. I'd value the 25-year-old as a WR1 again if he's healthy and back in Los Angeles. If he signs elsewhere, I'd look at his new quarterback and competition for targets before projecting that same catch volume.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Michael J. Duarte
Jordan Addison Unlikely to Play Against Falcons
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 3:53 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Kevin O'Connell said, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. O'Connell was encouraged by Addison's progress after surgery on Nov. 16. Addison aggravated the thumb injury in practice before the Green Bay Packers game and has missed two straight games. He didn't practice last week and remains on Minnesota's active roster. I'd hold him in redraft if you can cover Week 12 without him. Tai Felton has caught nine passes for 75 yards in the two games Addison has missed. He drew five targets at Green Bay and a team-high 12 against the San Francisco 49ers. Jauan Jennings returned from a calf injury against San Francisco and drew six targets. Felton is worth a waiver claim in deeper PPR leagues while Addison is out. Minnesota threw 43 passes in the lopsided loss to San Francisco, and I'd want to see how often Felton is targeted in a closer game before starting him in most 12-team PPR leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
Ted Hurst III's Expanded Role Makes Him a Week 12 Stash
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 3:40 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III is worth stashing in 12-team leagues that start three receivers after taking on a bigger role coming out of the bye. He went from one offensive snap against the Chicago Bears to 44 against the Detroit Lions and caught five of a team-high seven targets for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Head coach Todd Bowles said the team wanted to get Hurst more involved and pointed to drops as something he needs to clean up. Hurst played more than twice as many snaps as Tez Johnson against Detroit. Chris Godwin Jr. and Emeka Egbuka still played more than Hurst, so his clearest path to steady work is staying ahead of Johnson in the rotation. He's rostered in one percent of Yahoo leagues. I'd keep him on the bench Monday night against the Carolina Panthers. He went three straight games without a catch before the bye, including the first Carolina meeting. I'd want to see him keep that playing time for another week before using him in a lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Mike McCarthy "Very Confident" That Michael Pittman Jr. Will Play This Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 3:31 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that he is "very confident" that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will play in Week 12 against the visiting Denver Broncos on Black Friday, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. Pittman practiced in full on Thursday and Friday, but the Steelers did not activate him from Injured Reserve on Saturday, so he missed another game in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Fellow receiver Roman Wilson returned from a finger injury, though, and caught three of his six targets for 43 yards. The 29-year-old Pittman has not played since the Week 3 loss to the division-rival Cleveland Browns, and he has caught only seven of his 12 targets for 89 yards and no touchdowns in his first three games with Pittsburgh before landing on the IR with a foot injury. It has been a rough start to his tenure in the Steel City, but with his return expected to come this week and with DK Metcalf potentially facing a suspension after another ejection this past weekend, Pittman's fantasy stock as a waiver-wire target is trending up. If Metcalf does not play in Week 12, Pittman could see heavy targets right away this Friday, albeit in a bad matchup against the Broncos' defense. Pittman is currently rostered in only 24% of Yahoo leagues, so he is widely available for those searching for WR reinforcements late in the year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Daniel Jones Didn't Request Release From Colts
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 3:28 PM ETFormer Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones did not ask for his release, head coach Shane Steichen reiterated Monday, according to Kevin Bowen. Indianapolis waived Jones on Friday, and teams have until 4 p.m. ET Monday to claim him. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Jones is unlikely to sign right away if he clears waivers. In redraft, I'd use his roster spot on a player who can help in Week 12. Jones started all 11 games for Indianapolis and threw seven touchdown passes and 13 interceptions while averaging 5.6 yards per attempt. He finished with 144 passing yards and an interception in Thursday's 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans. Anthony Richardson Sr. will make his first start since Week 16 of the 2024 season when the Colts host the New York Giants on Sunday. He's completed 50.6% of his career passes, but he has 640 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in 19 games. I'd target Richardson if I needed a second starter in Superflex this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Bowen
Colts Working to Add a Third QB to the Roster
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 3:22 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Monday that the team is working through signing a third quarterback after recently releasing Daniel Jones, according to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. Right now, the Colts only have Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard in their quarterback room as they head into a Week 12 matchup this Sunday at home against the visiting New York Giants. The Colts made the questionable decision not to trade the 29-year-old Jones at this year's deadline, only to release him a few weeks later after signing him to a two-year, $88 million contract extension back in May, even though he was coming off a torn Achilles tendon late last year. For now, they will turn back to Richardson, the former fourth overall pick out of Florida in 2023. The 24-year-old has always had elite rushing upside for a signal-caller, but injuries and the lack of accuracy have tanked Richardson's fantasy value since his rookie season. He will make his first start in Week 12 against the Giants since the 2024 season. In 19 games (15 starts) for the Colts, Richardson has completed just 50.6% of his pass attempts for 2,408 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions while running for 640 yards and 10 touchdowns on 118 carries. Regardless of how Richardson plays the rest of the way, the Colts figure to be a prime candidate to trade up to one or two overall in next year's NFL draft to try to secure a new franchise QB.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Fan 107.5 - Kevin Bowen
Colts Still Undecided on Alec Pierce's Return This Season
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 3:16 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) is doing some running in rehab, but head coach Shane Steichen said Monday the team hasn't decided whether he'll play again this season, according to Kevin Bowen. Steichen said the Colts would bring Pierce back only if he's fully healthy. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Indianapolis intends to shut Pierce down for the rest of the season so he can get healthy for 2027. Pierce has been on injured reserve since Sept. 26 after aggravating his surgically repaired heel against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. I'd move on in redraft unless you have an open IR spot. The Colts traded Keenan Allen and Josh Downs and will start Anthony Richardson Sr. against the New York Giants in Week 12. Laquon Treadwell has filled Pierce's spot on the outside, but he drew one target in Thursday's loss to the Houston Texans. Anthony Gould led Indianapolis with 48 receiving yards on two catches. I'd wait to see where Richardson goes with the ball before starting one of the Colts' wideouts.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Bowen
Seth McGowan Will Miss Time With Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 3:12 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Monday that rookie running back Seth McGowan (hamstring) "will miss some time" due to a hamstring injury that he suffered in Thursday night's loss to the division-rival Houston Texans, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. There is no exact timetable for McGowan's return, and the Colts probably will not rush him back in a lost season. The next question is whether the Colts will place McGowan on Injured Reserve, which would require him to sit out for at least four games. In the meantime, DJ Giddens will have short-term handcuff appeal in fantasy football leagues as the primary backup to starter Jonathan Taylor. The injury comes at a terrible time for the 25-year-old, who had a career game in the Week 10 win over the Miami Dolphins, when he had 12 rushing attempts for 77 yards and a rushing touchdown for the second straight week. McGowan had only three carries for seven yards and caught his only target for a one-yard gain in last Thursday's loss to Houston, though, and now he is out for the foreseeable future. Indy's backfield has been their lone bright spot on offense in 2026, and McGowan, a seventh-rounder, has been a big reason why, with an average of 5.0 yards per carry for 292 yards and two touchdowns as the complement to JT.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Terrance Ferguson Out for the Season With Ankle Injury
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 3:05 PM ETLos Angeles Rams second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is out for the season with his ankle injury, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. The Rams have decided to keep Ferguson on IR to end his season, and he will undergo surgery on his ankle after it did not improve, according to head coach Sean McVay. Ferguson was on the verge of returning from IR several weeks ago before tweaking his hamstring in practice, but it is his ankle injury that will ultimately end his sophomore season. The 23-year-old former second-rounder from Oregon came on strong for the Rams at the end of his rookie year, and he was expected to take over as L.A.'s primary pass-catching tight end this year before injuries got in the way. He will finish the 2026 season with only seven catches on 12 targets for 63 yards and one touchdown in three games played after posting an 11-231-3 line in 14 regular-season games in 2025. With both Ferguson and star receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) now both expected to miss the rest of the season, the Rams will need tight ends Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen to step up the rest of the way if the Rams are going to sneak into the playoffs. Both Higbee and Parkinson should be firmly on the TE streaming radar again in Week 12 on Wednesday against the Green Bay Packers, with veteran receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) likely to miss another game. In redraft formats, fantasy managers who were still stashing Ferguson can safely drop him.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Bhayshul Tuten Aggravates Ankle, Injury Not Believed to be Serious
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 2:57 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said that running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle) got stepped on in the Week 11 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday and "re-aggravated" it, according to Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. However, Tuten's re-check on his ankle "wasn't too bad." "He wants to continue to fight," Coen said. The 23-year-old has been battling a right-ankle/foot injury for the last several weeks, and he aggravated it on Sunday, making him questionable to play in Week 12 on Sunday against the division-rival Tennessee Titans. With Tuten's availability in question, fantasy managers looking for RB depth will want to take a peek at Chris Rodriguez Jr. off the waiver wire this week. Before leaving with just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter in New York on Sunday, Tuten had only 10 carries for 33 yards and three catches for 20 yards in Jacksonville's backfield. He also played a season-low 43% of the offensive snaps after he played 70% of the snaps in last week's blowout win over the Titans. Fantasy managers should expect Tuten to miss some practice time this week, and they should not be surprised if Tuten is held out as a precaution to allow him to rest in Week 12. If he is active, the expectation would be for Tuten and C-Rod to have more of an even backfield split in a game that the Jags should win easily once again.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Florida Times-Union - Ryan O'Halloran
Commanders the "Most Likely Landing Spot" for Brandon Aiyuk
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 2:49 PM ETThe Washington Commanders could offer pending free-agent wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk a spot on their practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. With their roster exemption expired, the San Francisco 49ers are releasing the former first-rounder on Monday, and he is expected to clear waivers. Rapoport believes that the Commanders are the most likely landing spot for Aiyuk, especially now that he has reportedly cleared any differences with quarterback Jayden Daniels, his college teammate at Arizona State. Now that Aiyuk has forced his release from the 49ers, he is becoming slightly more attractive in deeper fantasy football leagues as a speculative stash candidate, although he is still only rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues to begin the week. Aiyuk is believed to be fully healthy after suffering a season-ending knee injury in October of 2024 and sitting out all of last season. If Aiyuk were to land in Washington, he could have a clear path to WR2 duties alongside Stefon Diggs after Terry McLaurin's season-ending knee injury. The 28-year-old had 153 catches on 219 targets for 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns in 33 games played for the 49ers in 2022 and 2023. Aiyuk's knee injury might have slowed him down, but there are not many available receivers this late in the season with that kind of production in their career to draw from. Stay tuned for any news on Aiyuk's potential landing spot once he clears waivers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
49ers Are Releasing Brandon Aiyuk
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 2:41 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers are releasing wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Monday, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Aiyuk, a first-rounder in 2020, will now move on and wants to resume his career elsewhere after not playing in an NFL game since October of 2024, when he suffered a season-ending knee injury. The 28-year-old from Arizona State is believed to be fully recovered from his knee injury, but it remains to be seen whether he can recapture his pre-injury form if he latches on with a new club before the end of the 2026 season. Aiyuk's most likely landing spot is with the Washington Commanders, which would reunite him with former college teammate quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Commanders are certainly in need of adding some depth at the position behind veteran Stefon Diggs after Terry McLaurin's season-ending knee injury. Once Aiyuk clears waivers, he is expected to start working out for interested teams, which means he could land on a roster sooner rather than later. Before his season-ending knee injury in 2024, Aiyuk had 153 catches for 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns on 219 targets in San Francisco in 2022 and 2023. Fantasy managers desperate for help at the WR position in deeper leagues should at least consider stashing Aiyuk now in hopes that he can quickly become a weapon for any team that takes a chance on him. Right now, he is only rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Texans Plan to Share Work Between David Montgomery, Woody Marks
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 2:30 PM ETHouston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley said on Monday that the team plans to share the backfield work between running back David Montgomery and running back Woody Marks (concussion) when Marks returns from his head injury, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. "Both those guys capable guys put a lot of work into it, feel to it as well, want to keep them in a rhythm, balance each other well, see how it goes, only be a positive thing," Caley said. Montgomery looked fresh in his return from a groin injury that kept him out for four games in the team's Thursday night win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, carrying the ball 26 times for a season-high 107 yards while catching three of four targets for 17 yards in the passing game. Monty was the clear lead back with Marks sidelined with a concussion, but if Marks returns in Week 12 this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, the 29-year-old's ceiling and floor will be lowered in a timeshare in Houston's backfield. Montgomery looked good in his return, but he is still averaging only 3.1 yards per carry on 78 rushing attempts this year in six games, and both of his rushing scores came in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Both Marks and Montgomery will be RB3/flex options for fantasy managers when Marks returns if the Texans split the backfield down the middle.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr. Dealing With "Short-Term" Hamstring Strain
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 2:21 PM ETHouston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said that wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) is dealing with a relatively short-term hamstring strain, according to KPRC 2 Sports' Aaron Wilson. Harrison has missed the last two games with his hamstring strain, and it is unclear if he will be able to do enough in practice this week to be cleared to play on Sunday in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens. Even if he does play, the 24-year-old former first-rounder by the Arizona Cardinals cannot be trusted in starting fantasy football lineups, even with Jayden Higgins (knee) and Jaylin Noel (toe) both out for the rest of the season. Harrison began the year with five catches on 13 targets for 85 yards and one touchdown in four games with the Cardinals before the Texans acquired him in a trade. In three games with the Texans, it has been more disappointment for the former fourth overall pick from Ohio State, as he has caught six of 11 targets in Houston for 60 yards and one touchdown. Harrison will be competing for targets with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, and Kayshon Boutte when he returns, and he will likely be fighting an uphill battle for enough volume to make him intriguing again in fantasy. He is now rostered in 40% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Woody Marks "Trending in the Right Direction" to Return Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 2:10 PM ETHouston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said on Monday that running back Woody Marks (concussion) is "trending in the right direction" and is hopeful to have him on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Marks suffered a concussion in the Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns and was unavailable on a short week for last Thursday night's blowout win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts. With more time to rest, the Texans think he will be able to clear the league's concussion protocol by this weekend. The bad news for the 25-year-old, who was underwhelming with David Montgomery missing time due to an injury, is that he will be sharing the backfield once again with Monty when he returns after Monty had an impressive return last Thursday versus the Colts. Before his head injury, Marks had 107 carries for 391 yards (3.7 yards per rush) and two touchdowns on the ground, adding 16 receptions for 113 yards on 22 targets as a receiver in nine games played in 2026. If Marks is cleared to play this weekend against Baltimore, he should be considered a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex in fantasy football leagues, at best.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Jonathon Brooks Could Have Limited Role When Active
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 2:04 PM ETCarolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales admitted on Monday that Trevor Etienne's and Tre Tyus' special teams value is making it challenging to find a spot for running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) as he looks to come off Injured Reserve, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Brooks' return-from-IR window is open for only another eight days, and if the Panthers do not activate him by then, he will be lost for the rest of the 2026 season. The 23-year-old was able to practice in full last week, but he was not activated to play in the Week 11 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Brooks was a popular post-hype sleeper this preseason despite already tearing his ACL twice in his NFL career, but he is becoming harder to keep stashed, with a potential limited role coming once he's off IR. The former second-rounder from Texas did not see much work in two games this year before his injury, either, behind starter Chuba Hubbard, carrying the ball nine times for 30 yards and catching two of three targets for 43 yards through the air. Brooks should come off IR and be active for a Week 12 matchup against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Monday night, but he will be almost impossible to trust for standalone fantasy value as long as Hubbard remains healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person