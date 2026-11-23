Sean Payton Thinks J.K. Dobbins is Going to be "Super Important"
Nov 23, 2026, 1:47 PM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins was fresh coming out of the bye week to face the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but he ended up playing just one snap, while rookie Jonah Coleman handled an 85% snap share and a season-high 24 carries for 111 yards and three rushing touchdowns in the 38-24 victory at home. Head coach Sean Payton said on Monday that the Broncos did not go into the Week 11 contest thinking that Coleman would be that much of the lead back, and he made sure to name Dobbins' importance for the RB room going forward. "J.K.'s going to be super important during this stretch. Obviously, Jonah," Payton said. The 27-year-old Dobbins came into Sunday's game as the clear second option in Denver's backfield after Coleman's recent resurgence, but nobody could have predicted only one carry for no gain for Dobbins in a good matchup against the Raiders, especially with RJ Harvey (knee) still on Injured Reserve. The Broncos could look to get Dobbins more involved going forward, but with Harvey's return on the horizon as well, he has become an obvious drop candidate in 12-team fantasy football leagues. Dobbins has not seen double-digit carries since Oct. 15 against the Seattle Seahawks, and he has only five carries for 18 yards and one catch for four yards in the last two games. He cannot be trusted in starting fantasy lineups this Friday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
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Josh Derry Looks to End Regular Season with Another Big Outing
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 1:46 PM ETUCF wide receiver Josh Derry posted a huge fantasy showing in Week 12 against Iowa State, and he'll look to end the regular season with another big outing against Colorado in Week 13. He made just four grabs against Iowa State, but went for 125 yards and three touchdowns. Derry has 125 or more yards in three straight games, and he's tallied 54 or more yards in seven straight appearances. On the season, the wideout has 833 yards and seven scores on 56 grabs, plus an eight-yard rush. Derry is trending up as the season winds down, and he's a good option for Week 13 in a favorable fantasy matchup against Colorado. The Buffaloes are allowing 391.1 yards and 29.3 points per game. That makes Derry a possible starting option in all leagues for championship week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kenneth Walker Will Remain Chiefs Starter When Healthy
Patrick McGrath
Nov 23, 2026, 1:37 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) has missed the past two games with a groin injury, and in his absence, rookie Emmett Johnson has racked up 314 total yards and three touchdowns, twice turning in a top-six fantasy finish. While fantasy managers have speculated what a workload split might look like upon Walker's return, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy left little doubt about the hierarchy of the room when speaking with the media on Monday. "Kenneth is the starter. If Kenneth is to play, he'll remain the starter," he told reporters. "We're coaching that next man to be prepared to be the man. Emmett has done a great job, but we also understand the value that Kenneth brings as well." Johnson remains a must-start as long as Walker is out, but he should also maintain flex value as the second back in Kansas City's rejuvenated offense, while Walker likely projects as a top-five fantasy option in every game for which he's available moving forward.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Charles Goldman
Jalen Coker Cleared from Concussion Protocol
#Panthers WR Jalen Coker has been cleared from concussion protocol, per Canales.— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 23, 2026
Nov 23, 2026, 1:34 PM ET
Jack Bech Proving a Capable Fill-in and Favorite Target of Rookie QB
Patrick McGrath
Nov 23, 2026, 1:24 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech led the team with eight receptions in Sunday's loss to the Broncos, ending the day with 88 yards and a touchdown. Through two starts by first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, Bech has averaged a team-leading 7.5 targets per game, and with All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) sidelined by an ankle injury in Week 11, the 2025 second-round pick proved more than capable of providing usable fantasy production. Conflicting reports about the severity of Bowers' injury have left his Week 12 availability up in the air, but Bech should be targeted on waivers as a potential plug-and-play starter should Bowers miss another week, while also possessing longer-term potential if his budding connection with Mendoza proves legitimate.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman Could Have Workload Managed on Short Week
Sean Payton was asked about how he handles Jonah Coleman's workload on a short week after getting a lot of snaps on Sunday: "We have a program relative to Thursday games, Friday games"— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) November 23, 2026
Will take his snaps and all of that into account.
"It's a position we feel like we have a lot…
Nov 23, 2026, 1:22 PM ET
Michael Mayer Best Avoided on Waivers
Patrick McGrath
Nov 23, 2026, 1:13 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer became a popular Week 11 waiver pickup with the availability of Brock Bowers (ankle) in question, but throughout the 2026 season, Mayer has been far more productive functioning as the team's second tight end, and that trend continued against the Broncos. The fourth-year tight end caught only one of his three targets for four yards, and he has now scored nearly 3.5 fewer fantasy points per game in contests played without Bowers. A Week 12 matchup against the Browns, a bottom-half defense against fantasy tight ends, could see him right back in the weekly waiver conversation, particularly if Bowers misses another game with the ankle injury that knocked him out of a Week 10 loss to the Seahawks, but Mayer's fantasy value is directly tied to the freedom created by his All-Pro teammate. Should Mayer find himself once more in the number one role, he should be considered unplayable and avoided on waivers.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs Practicing Again on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 12:55 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) was practicing on Monday for the third day in a row as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night to kick off Week 12, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Jacobs has been limited so far in practice, which began on Saturday, but head coach Matt LaFleur said the 28-year-old is unlikely to play in Los Angeles on Thanksgiving Eve as he continues to recover from finger surgery. Jacobs has only been doing individual drills in practice over the last couple of days, and it looks like Green Bay is setting him up to make his return on Dec. 6 against the New Orleans Saints in Week 13. Fantasy managers should not count on having Jacobs active this week, with the Packers likely to go with a backfield committee of MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, and Chris Brooks again versus a stout Rams defense. Jacobs has averaged just 2.2 yards per carry and has played in just three games in 2026 due to his finger injury and a domestic-violence case, but he has found the end zone three times (one rushing, two receiving) and continues to have a nose for the end zone in a high-scoring Packers offense when he is healthy as the primary RB for the Packers. Fantasy managers need to stay patient, and they will hopefully get Jacobs back for their starting lineups in Week 13.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Josh Jacobs Unlikely to Play Wednesday Against Rams
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 12:26 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) is unlikely to play Wednesday against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Jacobs did individual work Saturday and was limited Sunday as he works back from surgery on his broken right ring finger. The Packers' website reported Monday that Jacobs has been practicing with a modified cast on his right hand and remains unlikely to play. Jacobs missed the Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings before Green Bay's bye. If he sits again, Kaleb Johnson is a flex option in deeper leagues. Johnson ran for 68 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries after Jacobs left the Week 9 game against the New England Patriots, then took 10 of the Packers' 16 running back carries for 42 yards against Minnesota. Johnson played just 14 offensive snaps against Minnesota. Chris Brooks played 26, mostly in obvious passing situations, and MarShawn Lloyd caught three passes. Johnson didn't see a target, so I'd favor a back with a regular receiving role in full PPR.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Schneidman
Malik Willis Will Not Require Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Nov 23, 2026, 12:12 PM ETAs of Monday, Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that quarterback Malik Willis (groin) will not require surgery, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. Hafley said the team will re-evaluate, depending on how Willis feels at the end of his minimum required stay on Injured Reserve (four games). It is good news for Willis, but the earliest he is eligible to return from IR will be Week 14, so fantasy managers who had been using him in two-QB superflex formats need to remain patient. In the meantime, the entire Miami offense will have a lower ceiling and floor with Kyle McCord under center. In his first full season as the Dolphins' starter under center, Willis completed only 58.2% of his pass attempts for 1,396 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions in his first eight starts in South Beach while leading the Dolphins to a 1-7 record. The former third-rounder by the Tennessee Titans in 2022 from Liberty has also run the ball 38 times for 232 yards and three touchdowns. As long as Willis does not go under the knife, he will have a chance to return later this season, but he will have limited value in superflex leagues upon his return by the time the fantasy postseason begins.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marcel Louis-Jacques
A.J. Brown Unlikely to Play Against Chargers
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 12:02 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Mike Vrabel told WEEI on Monday. Vrabel said Brown would miss Monday's practice. According to Taylor Kyles, Vrabel described Brown's hamstring, knee, and ankle injuries as unrelated. Brown missed four games on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. The Patriots listed both ankle and knee injuries when he missed Weeks 8 and 9. He returned against the Detroit Lions in Week 10 and caught two passes for 27 yards before leaving with the hamstring injury. The Associated Press reported Friday that Brown is expected to miss several games. I'd hold him in fantasy leagues and line up a replacement who can cover more than one week. Mack Hollins has caught eight passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in two games since coming off injured reserve. Four of his five catches against Detroit came from Tommy DeVito for a combined 22 yards. With DeVito starting Sunday, Hollins is a short-term option in deeper PPR leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Taylor Kyles
Roman Wilson's Fantasy Value Hinges on Teammate's Week 12 Availability
Nicho Roessler
Nov 23, 2026, 11:57 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson was activated for Week 11 after dealing with a hand injury that had him sidelined for four games, and he returned to action in Week 11, playing 69 percent of the snaps and earning six targets, hauling in three of them for 43 yards (long of 33 yards). It was hard to fully read into Wilson's snap share in Week 11, with DK Metcalf getting thrown out of the game on Sunday and with the NFL reviewing his actions for potential discipline, but Wilson has had his moments prior to his hand injury, catching touchdown passes in back-to-back weeks in Week 3 and Week 4, and earning 5.2 targets on 22.4 routes when active and playing. Wilson's fantasy ceiling will likely depend on Metcalf's Week 12 status and whether any suspension is around the corner, as Wilson's standalone value isn't one fantasy managers in normal 12-team leagues will want to chase.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Romeo Doubs Could Return to Practice This Week
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 11:50 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) could return to practice later this week, head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Doubs has missed four games since going on injured reserve Oct. 19. Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers is his first chance to play, and the Patriots would still need to activate him. Vrabel also told WEEI he doesn't expect A.J. Brown (hamstring) to play this week. Doubs caught 14 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns in six games before the injury. He averaged 18.6 yards per catch, though he saw four targets or fewer in five of those games. Tommy DeVito will start in place of the injured Drake Maye. DeVito threw for 81 yards on 24 attempts after replacing Maye against the Detroit Lions. I'd keep Doubs on the bench in Week 12 even if he's activated. If you have an open IR spot in a deeper league, he's worth holding to see if he can earn a bigger share of the targets while Brown is out.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Doug Kyed
Elic Ayomanor's Fantasy Upside Limited by Teammate's Return
Nicho Roessler
Nov 23, 2026, 11:48 AM ETTennessee Titans 23-year-old wide receiver out of Stanford, Elic Ayomanor, has drawn some waiver-wire appeal of late with the injury to Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) that shut him down for the season. While he performed well in Week 10 against the Jaguars, earning 10 targets for 79 yards, he was quiet in Week 11 with only three targets with Carnell Tate returning to the lineup. Ayomanor is a great route runner who is explosive and generates separation, as shown by his fourth-ranked separation score and fourth-ranked explosive reception rate; he just doesn't get massive opportunities, with only 3.7 targets per game. While we saw an increase in volume with Tate out, his return did seem to affect him more than it did Chimere Dike. Moving forward, fantasy managers should stash Ayomanor for Tate if he misses any additional time.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Rashod Bateman Is Worth a Bench Stash in Deeper Leagues
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 11:39 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is worth a low-cost Week 12 claim in 12-team leagues that start three receivers. He's had at least five targets in each of Jacoby Brissett's two starts for Baltimore. Bateman caught two passes for 67 yards and a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers, with most of the yardage coming on his first score since Week 2. The targets are a better reason to add him. Zay Flowers led Baltimore in targets against Carolina, and rookie Ja'Kobi Lane led the team the week before. Bateman is getting regular looks even when someone else is the focus of the passing game. The Houston Texans have allowed the third-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers this season, so I'd consider Bateman if you're short a starter in a deeper league. He's had three catches or fewer in each of his last five games, which makes him tough to trust in leagues that start only two receivers. At five percent rostered in Yahoo leagues, he's likely to be there if you want to see another week of steady targets first.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Seth McGowan Remains a Must-Add Waiver-Wire Target
Nicho Roessler
Nov 23, 2026, 11:37 AM ETIndianapolis Colts rookie running back Seth McGowan (hamstring) remains a must-add off the waiver wire after his continued usage in the offense over the past five weeks, averaging nine opportunities a game. It's clear the Colts will not be competitive in 2026 (3-8 record), and they cut Daniel Jones after his Week 11 performance and shipped out star players at the trade deadline. Jonathan Taylor remains the last man standing, raising a huge question mark about how the Colts should and will utilize him for the rest of the season, considering it's possible he gets traded; therefore, it's likely in their best interest to limit Taylor's workload, leaving McGowan open for opportunities and as a strong handcuff. While McGowan hasn't gotten much opportunity, he has been extremely efficient on the touches he has earned, ranking sixth in yards per carry, third in EPA per attempt, and second in rush success rate. Due to his continued efficiency, he should remain rostered heading into Week 12.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Higbee Has Week 12 Streaming Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 11:28 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is a Week 12 streaming option in 12-team PPR leagues for Wednesday's game against the Green Bay Packers. He's available in 79% of Yahoo leagues. Puka Nacua (knee) is on injured reserve, and head coach Sean McVay indicated that Davante Adams (hamstring) and Terrance Ferguson (ankle and hamstring) are unlikely to return this week. With all three out against the Arizona Cardinals before the bye, Higbee led the Rams' tight ends with four targets and caught three passes for 17 yards and a touchdown. Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen each played about two-thirds of the offensive snaps, and Allen also caught a touchdown. Green Bay has allowed the second-fewest receiving yards per game to tight ends, so Higbee could need a touchdown to pay off if he gets a similar workload. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Adams is more likely to return around mid-December. I'd consider holding Higbee beyond Wednesday if he leads the Rams' tight ends in targets again.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Chimere Dike Emerging as an Intriguing Waiver-Wire Option
Nicho Roessler
Nov 23, 2026, 11:26 AM ETTennessee Titans 24-year-old wide receiver Chimere Dike has been rock solid over the past few weeks, finishing as the WR8 in Week 8 and WR26 in Week 11. Over the past three games, he has earned 16 targets (24 for the season) and has caught 13 for 156 yards and one touchdown. With Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) missing the rest of the season and being the Titans' primary slot receiver, Dike has stepped into that role, and with Cam Ward playing better football of late, Dike continues to have some waiver-wire appeal as the Titans look ahead to Week 12's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who, albeit with a good defense and stiff against the run, are vulnerable to wide receivers.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathon Brooks Is a Deep-League Injured Reserve Stash
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 11:17 AM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) is worth a Week 12 claim in deeper leagues if you have an open IR slot. He's rostered in 37% of Yahoo leagues. The Panthers opened his 21-day practice window on Nov. 11. He practiced fully last week and was listed as questionable Friday before Carolina kept him on injured reserve and ruled him out Saturday. Head coach Dave Canales said the team was weighing how to get Brooks onto the game-day roster with Chuba Hubbard handling the bulk of the carries and Trevor Etienne contributing as a returner. Hubbard took 27 of the backfield's 33 carries in Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens, and Etienne took the rest. Hubbard also led the backfield in carries in the opener, when Brooks got four. If Brooks is activated for Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I'd watch whether he takes any of the work that currently goes to Etienne. In a 12-team league where he'd take up a regular bench spot, I'd wait for Carolina to show it has a role for him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Hutchinson Remains an Intriguing Waiver-Wire Option
Nicho Roessler
Nov 23, 2026, 11:15 AM ETHouston Texans 26-year-old wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson was held in check in Week 10 with only three targets, two receptions, and 13 yards in the Texans' 26-3 win over the Colts on Thursday night. Over the previous three weeks, Hutchinson has scored a touchdown and seen at least five targets, and given the nature of the game against the Colts, it was highly uncompetitive, and the Texans offense did not need to air the ball out in most of the second half. This season, Hutchinson has 57 targets, 358 yards, and three touchdowns, and is becoming a streamer option at wide receiver down the stretch, generating some waiver-wire interest heading into a good Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Terrance Ferguson Worth Stashing as He Nears Return
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 10:56 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring/ankle) is working his way back from a couple of injuries and is expected to be activated from the injured reserve list before Week 12. He is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Packers, but he could be active for Week 13, or certainly at some point down the stretch of the season. With Puka Nacua (MCL) and Davante Adams (hamstring) battling injuries, the Rams could desperately use their play-making tight end. Ferguson has played in just three games, catching seven of his 12 targets for 63 yards and a touchdown - almost all of that came in Week 2. Ferguson could be heavily utilized whenever he's officially cleared to play, so he's worth stashing in some leagues, especially if you are lacking at tight end.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN