Nov 23, 2026, 1:46 PM ET

UCF wide receiver Josh Derry posted a huge fantasy showing in Week 12 against Iowa State, and he'll look to end the regular season with another big outing against Colorado in Week 13. He made just four grabs against Iowa State, but went for 125 yards and three touchdowns. Derry has 125 or more yards in three straight games, and he's tallied 54 or more yards in seven straight appearances. On the season, the wideout has 833 yards and seven scores on 56 grabs, plus an eight-yard rush. Derry is trending up as the season winds down, and he's a good option for Week 13 in a favorable fantasy matchup against Colorado. The Buffaloes are allowing 391.1 yards and 29.3 points per game. That makes Derry a possible starting option in all leagues for championship week.