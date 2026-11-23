Rashod Bateman Is Worth a Bench Stash in Deeper Leagues
Nov 23, 2026, 11:39 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is worth a low-cost Week 12 claim in 12-team leagues that start three receivers. He's had at least five targets in each of Jacoby Brissett's two starts for Baltimore. Bateman caught two passes for 67 yards and a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers, with most of the yardage coming on his first score since Week 2. The targets are a better reason to add him. Zay Flowers led Baltimore in targets against Carolina, and rookie Ja'Kobi Lane led the team the week before. Bateman is getting regular looks even when someone else is the focus of the passing game. The Houston Texans have allowed the third-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers this season, so I'd consider Bateman if you're short a starter in a deeper league. He's had three catches or fewer in each of his last five games, which makes him tough to trust in leagues that start only two receivers. At five percent rostered in Yahoo leagues, he's likely to be there if you want to see another week of steady targets first.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Start Rashod Bateman This Week?
More Recent News
Seth McGowan Remains a Must-Add Waiver-Wire Target
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 23, 2026, 11:37 AM ETIndianapolis Colts rookie running back Seth McGowan (hamstring) remains a must-add off the waiver wire after his continued usage in the offense over the past five weeks, averaging nine opportunities a game. It's clear the Colts will not be competitive in 2026 (3-8 record), and they cut Daniel Jones after his Week 11 performance and shipped out star players at the trade deadline. Jonathan Taylor remains the last man standing, raising a huge question mark about how the Colts should and will utilize him for the rest of the season, considering it's possible he gets traded; therefore, it's likely in their best interest to limit Taylor's workload, leaving McGowan open for opportunities and as a strong handcuff. While McGowan hasn't gotten much opportunity, he has been extremely efficient on the touches he has earned, ranking sixth in yards per carry, third in EPA per attempt, and second in rush success rate. Due to his continued efficiency, he should remain rostered heading into Week 12.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Romeo Doubs Might Practice Later in the Week
Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on players returning from IR:— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 23, 2026
Alijah Vera-Tucker has a chance to practice today.
We might see Romeo Doubs in practice later in the week but too soon to tell.
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 23, 2026, 11:30 AM ET
Tyler Higbee Has Week 12 Streaming Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 11:28 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is a Week 12 streaming option in 12-team PPR leagues for Wednesday's game against the Green Bay Packers. He's available in 79% of Yahoo leagues. Puka Nacua (knee) is on injured reserve, and head coach Sean McVay indicated that Davante Adams (hamstring) and Terrance Ferguson (ankle and hamstring) are unlikely to return this week. With all three out against the Arizona Cardinals before the bye, Higbee led the Rams' tight ends with four targets and caught three passes for 17 yards and a touchdown. Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen each played about two-thirds of the offensive snaps, and Allen also caught a touchdown. Green Bay has allowed the second-fewest receiving yards per game to tight ends, so Higbee could need a touchdown to pay off if he gets a similar workload. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Adams is more likely to return around mid-December. I'd consider holding Higbee beyond Wednesday if he leads the Rams' tight ends in targets again.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Chimere Dike Emerging as an Intriguing Waiver-Wire Option
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 23, 2026, 11:26 AM ETTennessee Titans 24-year-old wide receiver Chimere Dike has been rock solid over the past few weeks, finishing as the WR8 in Week 8 and WR26 in Week 11. Over the past three games, he has earned 16 targets (24 for the season) and has caught 13 for 156 yards and one touchdown. With Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) missing the rest of the season and being the Titans' primary slot receiver, Dike has stepped into that role, and with Cam Ward playing better football of late, Dike continues to have some waiver-wire appeal as the Titans look ahead to Week 12's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who, albeit with a good defense and stiff against the run, are vulnerable to wide receivers.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathon Brooks Is a Deep-League Injured Reserve Stash
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 23, 2026, 11:17 AM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) is worth a Week 12 claim in deeper leagues if you have an open IR slot. He's rostered in 37% of Yahoo leagues. The Panthers opened his 21-day practice window on Nov. 11. He practiced fully last week and was listed as questionable Friday before Carolina kept him on injured reserve and ruled him out Saturday. Head coach Dave Canales said the team was weighing how to get Brooks onto the game-day roster with Chuba Hubbard handling the bulk of the carries and Trevor Etienne contributing as a returner. Hubbard took 27 of the backfield's 33 carries in Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens, and Etienne took the rest. Hubbard also led the backfield in carries in the opener, when Brooks got four. If Brooks is activated for Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I'd watch whether he takes any of the work that currently goes to Etienne. In a 12-team league where he'd take up a regular bench spot, I'd wait for Carolina to show it has a role for him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Hutchinson Remains an Intriguing Waiver-Wire Option
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 23, 2026, 11:15 AM ETHouston Texans 26-year-old wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson was held in check in Week 10 with only three targets, two receptions, and 13 yards in the Texans' 26-3 win over the Colts on Thursday night. Over the previous three weeks, Hutchinson has scored a touchdown and seen at least five targets, and given the nature of the game against the Colts, it was highly uncompetitive, and the Texans offense did not need to air the ball out in most of the second half. This season, Hutchinson has 57 targets, 358 yards, and three touchdowns, and is becoming a streamer option at wide receiver down the stretch, generating some waiver-wire interest heading into a good Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Terrance Ferguson Worth Stashing as He Nears Return
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 10:56 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring/ankle) is working his way back from a couple of injuries and is expected to be activated from the injured reserve list before Week 12. He is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Packers, but he could be active for Week 13, or certainly at some point down the stretch of the season. With Puka Nacua (MCL) and Davante Adams (hamstring) battling injuries, the Rams could desperately use their play-making tight end. Ferguson has played in just three games, catching seven of his 12 targets for 63 yards and a touchdown - almost all of that came in Week 2. Ferguson could be heavily utilized whenever he's officially cleared to play, so he's worth stashing in some leagues, especially if you are lacking at tight end.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Samaje Perine Offers Waiver-Wire Value With Red-Zone Role
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 23, 2026, 10:55 AM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine continues to get opportunities in scoring situations despite playing a secondary role behind Chase Brown. In Cincinnati's Week 10 win over Pittsburgh, Perine rushed six times for 14 yards and a touchdown while adding four catches for 25 yards. He has recorded 14 red-zone carries this season and scored twice on the ground since Week 7. Brown remains the clear lead back, leaving Perine with limited opportunities between the 20s. His goal-line role makes him a reasonable waiver-wire option in deeper leagues, while an injury to Brown would give him a much greater opportunity to contribute.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Adonai Mitchell Remains a Risky Waiver-Wire Pickup
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 23, 2026, 10:49 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell saw just three targets in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, finishing with two catches for 30 yards. The Jets leaned heavily on their running game, but Mitchell's limited involvement was still disappointing with Omar Cooper Jr. sidelined. He has caught just five passes on 18 targets over his last three games, a sharp drop from his seven-catch, 142-yard performance with a touchdown against Las Vegas in Week 8. That breakout showed what Mitchell is capable of, but he hasn't come close to repeating it. He's still worth a look in deeper leagues, although fantasy managers shouldn't count on much until his targets pick up.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Dell a Better Deep-League Option After Uninspiring Outing
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 10:46 AM ETHouston wide receiver Tank Dell has posted similar results in back-to-back games, and those performances have shown he's a better deep-league fantasy asset at this point. After catching three of his four targets for 21 yards against the Browns in Week 10, Dell went for 27 yards on three grabs and four targets in Week 11 against the Colts. He has played a little under 50% of the team's offensive snaps in three straight games. Dell went off for 105 yards and a touchdown on four receptions and nine targets in the first game of the stretch, but has regressed to so-so results over the past two games. Dell is worth rostering and starting in some deeper leagues as a result, but he'd only rise to standard league usability if he consistently is producing much more than he has over the past two weeks.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Will Shipley Offers Insurance Amid Teammate's Injury Uncertainty
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 23, 2026, 10:43 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley could become a worthwhile waiver-wire pickup following Saquon Barkley's (arm) injury in Sunday's 19-16 win over Pittsburgh. Barkley exited in the fourth quarter with an apparent left arm/shoulder injury and did not return. Shipley, activated from injured reserve ahead of the game after recovering from a foot injury, stepped into the backfield after Barkley left. He finished with four carries for nine yards. Barkley expressed optimism about playing Thursday against Dallas, although his availability remains worth monitoring on a short week. Shipley has limited standalone fantasy value but could be a useful injury replacement if Barkley can't play. Managers rostering Barkley may want to secure Shipley as insurance ahead of Thursday's game.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Chig Okonkwo One to Consider Rostering if Usage and Production Hold
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 10:38 AM ETWashington tight end Chig Okonkwo has had a bigger role of late, and it's led to some better fantasy performances. Since Week 5, the tight end has reached four targets in every game, and he has six or more targets in all but one of those contests. Okonkwo had four receptions for 24 yards, but across eight targets in his last appearance in Week 10. Before that, the tight end had reached at least 57 yards in three of the previous four games. He will have a chance to deliver again on Monday night in Week 11 against the Bengals, and if he produces well, he could be a bigger waiver wire asset before Week 12. At a tough fantasy position to find consistent production at, he's one to keep close tabs on.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Pat Bryant Offers Stash Upside After his Return
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 23, 2026, 10:37 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant has shown some promise since returning from injured reserve, catching seven passes for 88 yards and a touchdown over his last two games. He followed a four-catch, 56-yard performance against Carolina in Week 9 with three receptions for 32 yards in Sunday's 38-24 win over Las Vegas. Bryant briefly exited Sunday's contest with an apparent ankle issue but was able to return. With Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle ahead of him in the passing game, consistent targets could be difficult to come by. Still, Bryant has shown enough to warrant a bench spot in deeper fantasy leagues, where managers can afford to wait and see if his role expands.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Antonio Williams a Possible Waiver Add After Week 11
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 10:31 AM ETWashington wide receiver Antonio Williams is one to watch on the fantasy football waiver wire depending on how he fares on Monday night against Cincinnati. He's coming off a Week 10 performance in which he only had two targets, but he caught both for 42 yards and a touchdown. Williams has 326 receiving yards and two scores over 28 receptions and 41 targets in his nine games played so far. His ownership and start percentages rose a bit after Week 10, and if he delivers again in Week 11, he'll be a waiver wire pickup option for Week 12. He's played over 80% of the team's offensive snaps in three straight appearances, so he's a pretty solid deep-league option, and if the production keeps up, he could work into more and more standard leagues as the season winds down.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
RJ Harvey Worth Stashing Ahead of Potential Week 13 Return
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 23, 2026, 10:30 AM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (knee) remains on injured reserve but could return as early as Week 13 against Miami. Before suffering the injury, Harvey had established himself as a reliable receiving option out of the backfield, catching 25 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown in six games. His role remains uncertain, especially with rookie Jonah Coleman taking over the backfield. Coleman rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 38-24 win over Las Vegas, strengthening his hold on the starting job. Harvey could still be a valuable receiving option when healthy, making him worth stashing in deeper fantasy leagues for managers who can afford to wait for his return.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Kaleb Johnson a Possible Streamer if Role Sticks
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 10:23 AM ETGreen Bay running back Kaleb Johnson has had an expanded role of late with Josh Jacobs (finger) missing time, and Johnson could offer some streaming upside in Week 12 if Jacobs is out again. Johnson has 14 and 10 carries over his past two appearances, tallying 68 yards and a score against the Patriots in Week 9 before going for 42 yards against the Vikings in Week 10. He has 214 rushing yards and the score over 52 carries so far this season, which spans eight appearances - Johnson had just one reception for 10 yards across three targets, and that all came in Week 3. Johnson could split the Packers' backfield with MarShawn Lloyd in Week 12 if Jacobs is inactive again, and Johnson could have deep-league fantasy appeal in that role, at least, based on what he's done of late.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Caleb Douglas' Target Volume Makes Him Worth Adding
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 23, 2026, 10:22 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas continues to draw plenty of attention in the passing game, even as his production has been inconsistent. Douglas caught just two of his 10 targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 26-9 loss to Buffalo, but he has now seen 26 targets over his last three games. The rookie has remained a focal point of the offense with Kyle McCord starting in place of the injured Malik Willis (core). While the quarterback situation has limited his production, Douglas continues to see enough opportunities to warrant a waiver-wire pickup. He is worth adding in most fantasy leagues ahead of Week 12 against the Jets, although his inconsistent catch totals make him a risky weekly starter.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Kenny Gainwell Worth Stashing for Receiving Upside
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 23, 2026, 10:19 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell has been productive in the passing game despite playing a limited role behind Bucky Irving. He caught four passes for 43 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to Detroit, giving him seven receptions for 103 yards over his last two games. Irving continues to dominate the backfield, however, handling 21 touches on Sunday compared to just eight for Gainwell. Head coach Todd Bowles has discussed reducing Irving's workload, but that has yet to translate into more opportunities for his backup. While Gainwell remains difficult to trust as a weekly starter, his recent receiving production makes him a worthwhile bench stash in deeper leagues. He would also be in line for a much larger role if Irving were to miss time.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Konata Mumpfield an Intriguing Streaming Option in Expanded Role
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 23, 2026, 10:17 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield has a higher fantasy value and upside as he plays a bigger role for the offense. His role has expanded of late, and that will continue for at least the coming week with Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (MCL) out with injuries. Mumpfield has logged 27 or more offensive snaps in five straight games, and he finally showed some fantasy promise in his last appearance. In Week 10 against the Cardinals, the wideout caught three of his four targets for 81 yards. Mumpfield has 243 receiving yards and one touchdown over 14 receptions and 27 targets in his 10 games played overall. He will look to keep producing on Wednesday against the Packers after the Rams had their bye in Week 11.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Worth Adding With Teammate Banged Up
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 23, 2026, 10:16 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. could be in line for a larger role after Bhayshul Tuten exited Sunday's 23-18 loss to the Giants with an undisclosed injury. Tuten limped off late in the fourth quarter and did not return before New York ran out the clock. He had been dealing with ankle and foot issues leading up to the game, although it remains unclear whether Sunday's injury was related. Rodriguez rushed four times for 28 yards and added a 13-yard reception against New York. He has also scored four rushing touchdowns this season despite playing a limited role behind Tuten. With Tuten's availability for Week 12 against Tennessee uncertain, Rodriguez is worth adding as a potential injury replacement who could see a significant increase in carries.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller