Jaylen Brown Likely to Return Monday
Nov 22, 2026, 7:46 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Portland. The 76ers have been without Brown for two contests, but he's on track to return Monday night. Brown had 31 points in back-to-back outings before suffering a left hamstring strain. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has run with the starters in recent games and will land back on the bench with Brown's return. The veteran will remain an important part of the rotation, but as a bench contributor, he offers little from a fantasy perspective.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Tyrese Haliburton Out vs. Knicks Sunday Night with Left Hamstring Injury (@Pacers)
Injury Report for tonight’s game against the Knicks:— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 23, 2026
Pascal Siakam - Available (left hip soreness)
T.J. McConnell - Out (left hamstring soreness)
Tyrese Haliburton - Out (left hamstring strain)
Ben Sheppard - Out (left meniscus surgery)
Johnny Furphy - Out (right ACL… pic.twitter.com/7ZjUpBtLOM
Nov 22, 2026, 7:41 PM ET
Pascal Siakam Available vs. Knicks on Sunday Night Overcoming Hip Injury
Pascal Siakam is available and in the starting lineup tonight in New York. He was listed as questionable: left hip soreness/tightness.— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) November 23, 2026
Nembhard, Nesmith, Oubre Jr., Zubac also starting.
Knicks have won four in a row, including a one-point win over the Blazers last night.
Nov 22, 2026, 7:38 PM ET
Pascal Siakam Ready to Face Knicks
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 7:37 PM ETIndiana Pacers forward/center Pascal Siakam (hip) will suit up on Sunday against the New York Knicks. Due to a hip problem, Siakam was initially considered questionable for the contest, but he has been upgraded to available. Siakam has been on a good run recently, averaging 25.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across his last six outings. However, he struggled against the Knicks on Nov. 13, going 5-for-13 from the field for 19 points and grabbing only three rebounds.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NBA Injury Report
Karl-Anthony Towns Good to Go Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 7:30 PM ETNew York Knicks forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns (illness) has been cleared to play for Sunday's matchup with Indiana, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports. The big man has been dealing with an illness and missed his first game of the season on Saturday against Portland. He was initially considered questionable for Sunday's action. Andre Drummond put in a solid shift as a starter against the Blazers as Towns' replacement in the starting unit. He has far less fantasy appeal as a member of the second unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kristian Winfield
Buddy Hield Starts with Norman Powell Injured
Jordan Hawkins set to check in as first sub. Hield started today in place of Powell, who’s injured.— Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 23, 2026
Nov 22, 2026, 7:22 PM ET
Miles McBride Won't Play Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 7:22 PM ETNew York Knicks guard Miles McBride (groin) won't suit up on Sunday against Indiana, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports. He will sit out his first game of the season due to an adductor issue. McBride has had a tough season, and this injury marks another setback. The 26-year-old has managed only 6.8 points per game in 7.2 minutes. Jose Alvarado and Tyler Kolek are candidates for more minutes against the Pacers, but neither is an attractive fantasy option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kristian Winfield
Brandon Ingram Officially Available Monday
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 7:11 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers guard/forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday's clash against Houston. It's now official: Ingram will make his season debut Monday night, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported Friday. While it will be great to see him back on the court, fantasy managers should tame their expectations. He's coming off a very serious injury and might be under a minutes restriction for a while. The Clippers enter a four-game week, giving Ingram a chance to shake off plenty of rust.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NBA Injury Report
Charles Bassey Starting at Center vs Boston on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Steve Kerr said he will start Charles Bassey at center tonight vs Boston and wants “to give this lineup a look” moving forward. Said it is in part to shift Draymond Green to power forward and have him guard perimeter players. Draymond will be on Jayson Tatum at times tonight.— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 22, 2026
Nov 22, 2026, 6:58 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Mavericks Start Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg vs. Jazz
Dallas Mavericks Starters vs. Utah Jazz:— Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) November 22, 2026
G Kyrie Irving
G Cooper Flagg
F Caleb Martin
F Zaccharie Risacher
C Daniel Gafford
Nov 22, 2026, 6:56 PM ET
Bennedict Mathurin, Dejounte Murray, Trendon Watford Ruled Out
Keith Hernandez
Pelicans injury report vs. Suns:— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 22, 2026
OUT: Bennedict Mathurin (left plantar fasciitis), Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain), Trendon Watford (right ankle sprain).
PROBABLE: Zion Williamson (left thigh contusion), Bryce McGowens (left elbow infection), Trey Murphy III (bilateral…
Nov 22, 2026, 6:51 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Bub Carrington and Deandre Ayton Available vs. Orlando Sunday Night
Bub Carrington (illness) and Deandre Ayton (illness) are AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Orlando. pic.twitter.com/Vjr6MZs0N7— Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 22, 2026
Nov 22, 2026, 6:50 PM ET
Ryan Dunn Questionable for Monday Night's Game Against Pelicans
Keith Hernandez
Suns injury report at Pelicans:— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 22, 2026
Ryan Dunn (right quad soreness) QUESTIONABLE.
Mark Williams (left shoulder surgery) OUT. #Suns
Nov 22, 2026, 6:48 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Magic Stick with Same Starting Lineup for Fourth Straight Game
The #Magic are starting Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Anthony Black, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. at Washington tonight.— Jason Beede (@therealBeede) November 22, 2026
This is the fourth game in a row for Orlando with the same starting lineup after it utilized 8 different starting lineups in the team’s first 12 games.
Nov 22, 2026, 6:46 PM ET
Hawks List Kingston Flemings Questionable with Back Injury for Sunday
Keith Hernandez
The Hawks are 2.5-point home underdogs today against the Pistons… if you enjoy that sort of thing, Kingston Flemings is listed as questionable, with McCollum, Landale, Gueye, Newell ruled out. Duren, Robinson, Okorie, Prince out for Detroit; Holland listed as questionable.https://x.com/BTRowland/status/2124512477073346649
Nov 22, 2026, 10:11 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
T.J. McConnell Ruled Out Against Knicks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 22, 2026, 8:50 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against New York after exiting Friday's loss to Cleveland with soreness. The 34-year-old missed the first nine games of the season with a right hamstring strain before recently working his way back into the rotation. McConnell had started to find a rhythm, scoring 14 points in 18 minutes against Houston on Wednesday. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) also sidelined, Quenton Jackson should pick up more minutes behind Andrew Nembhard. McConnell's next chance to return comes Monday against Oklahoma City.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Patrick Williams Listed as Probable Against the Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Nov 22, 2026, 8:23 AM ETChicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (thumb) is probable for Sunday's matchup against Denver after landing on the injury report with a sprain. The former No. 4 pick also exited Monday's loss to Cleveland with a right finger injury before returning Wednesday, making this his second hand-related issue in less than a week. Williams is averaging 6.9 points and 1.9 assists while maintaining a modest role in Chicago's rotation. With Caleb Wilson (hand) still sidelined, Williams and Noa Essengue should continue seeing frontcourt minutes, though Williams remains a limited fantasy option unless his production picks up.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Nikola Topic Won't Face the Heat on Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 22, 2026, 8:16 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Miami, marking his second straight absence with a hip strain. The 21-year-old has appeared in only three games this season, averaging 2.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 11.3 minutes, so his absence carries little standalone fantasy impact. Oklahoma City's backcourt is thin, though, with Alex Caruso (hip) also out and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back, neck) questionable. Bennett Stirtz scored 18 points Friday and could take on a larger role if Gilgeous-Alexander joins them on the sideline.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Alex Caruso Ruled Out Again Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 22, 2026, 8:08 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Alex Caruso (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Miami, marking his second straight absence with hip soreness. The 32-year-old is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 19.3 minutes per game, with much of his fantasy value coming from the defensive end. Oklahoma City is also without Cason Wallace (shoulder), while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back, neck) is questionable. If the Thunder are forced to dig deeper into the rotation, Bennett Stirtz and Nique Clifford could both pick up a few extra minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jock Landale Out Against Detroit
Brian Dailisan
Nov 22, 2026, 7:56 AM ETAtlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Detroit, marking his fourth straight absence. Landale missed the previous three games with right hip inflammation, but he is now dealing with a right great toe sprain. The 31-year-old is averaging 6.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 15.4 minutes across nine appearances. With Mouhamed Gueye (foot) and Asa Newell (toe) also sidelined, Onyeka Okongwu should continue handling a heavy workload while Zuby Ejiofor fills the backup center role. Landale's next chance to return comes Friday at Boston.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kingston Flemings Carries Questionable Tag for Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 22, 2026, 7:49 AM ETAtlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Detroit after missing three straight games with a lumbar strain. The No. 8 overall pick had started five consecutive contests before the injury and could step back into a prominent backcourt role with CJ McCollum (calf) facing an extended absence. Aaron Wiggins has started the past two games in Flemings' place and scored 19 points with four three-pointers against Charlotte on Friday. If Flemings remains sidelined, Wiggins should stay in the first unit and remain a useful source of scoring and threes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report