Nov 21, 2026, 5:41 PM ET

Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes (upper body) has returned home from the team's road trip, The Athletic's Joe Smith reports. This rules out Hughes for at least two games, starting with Saturday's tilt against Vancouver. He could miss more time, depending on how his evaluation goes. Hughes is pretty much irreplaceable. In terms of offensive impact, he and Edmonton's Evan Bouchard have been in a league of their own this season. The American star has 34 points (eight goals, 26 assists) in 24 games. Jonas Brodin is projected to replace Hughes on the first defensive pairing, while Brock Faber will take over his spot on the first power-play unit.