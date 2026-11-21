Will Shipley Activated From Injured Reserve
Nov 21, 2026, 4:24 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (foot, illness) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced. Philadelphia listed him as questionable for Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after he was limited Wednesday and Thursday and missed Friday's practice with an illness. Shipley last played in Week 5, when he started against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby sidelined. He scored on a two-yard run before leaving with the foot injury that cost him four games. Barkley practiced in full all week and carries no injury designation. He took 13 of the 16 carries by Eagles running backs against the New York Giants before the bye. Practice squad call-up Elijah Mitchell handled the other three and caught three passes. Jaydon Blue rejoined the active roster Tuesday and has one catch and zero carries this season. Blue returned six kickoffs against the Giants, a role Shipley held before getting hurt. With Bigsby still on injured reserve, Shipley is a potential handcuff for Barkley managers in deeper leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
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49ers Release Brandin Cooks
The 49ers activated second-year DT CJ West off injured reserve and released veteran WR Brandin Cooks before heading from Colorado Springs to Mexico City to face the Vikings on Sunday night. The 49ers did not elevate anyone from the practice squad. CB Nate Hobbs ruled out.— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 21, 2026
Nov 21, 2026, 4:18 PM ET
Micah Parsons' Week 12 Status Hinges on Practice
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 4:10 PM ETGreen Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) is expected to practice Saturday through Monday, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Head coach Matt LaFleur will use those sessions to evaluate whether Parsons can make his season debut Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Green Bay has until Wednesday to activate Parsons from the physically unable to perform list. He began with individual drills in his first practice back from ACL reconstruction and meniscus repair, then progressed to team drills before Green Bay's Week 11 bye. The Packers listed him as limited in all three Week 10 practices and ruled him out against Minnesota. When he resumed practicing, Parsons said he did not expect to play his usual 50 to 60 snaps right away, making him a tougher Week 12 start in tackle-heavy IDP leagues. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford attempted 94 passes and took just four sacks over his last three starts. Parsons still warrants consideration if active in sack-heavy formats after recording 12.5 sacks and an NFL-leading 83 pressures in 14 games last season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tom Silverstein
Raiders Elevate TE Amid Brock Bowers' Uncertainty
Raiders elevated TE Carter Runyon and DT Chris Williams from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game against the Broncos.— Sam Warren (@samwarren83) November 21, 2026
Nov 21, 2026, 4:08 PM ET
Jonathon Brooks Out vs. Ravens
Panthers downgraded RB Jonathon Brooks to out for Sunday’s game vs. the Ravens due to his groin injury.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2026
Nov 21, 2026, 4:08 PM ET
Rachaad White Expected to Play Monday Night
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 3:55 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White (heel) is expected to play Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Saturday, according to Tashan Reed of The Washington Post. White was limited when he was added to the injury report Friday, and Washington held him out of Saturday's practice because of heel soreness. A comparable Sunday flex is the better play in 12-team PPR leagues. White ran for 47 yards in the Week 10 win over the New York Giants, matching his season high with 11 carries. Austin Ekeler drew four targets to White's two and finished with 13 touches to White's 12. White has caught five passes for 51 yards in his last three games and scored his only touchdown in that stretch against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quinn also said Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is trending toward playing after practicing in full Thursday and Friday. If Washington activates him from injured reserve, White's share of the carries could fall. Croskey-Merritt handled 58 carries to White's 29 in the four games they played together this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tashan Reed
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Is a Touchdown-Dependent Option in Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 3:40 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was a full participant Friday after two limited practices and has no game designation for Sunday's road matchup with the New York Giants. He's RB37 in RotoBaller's weekend Week 11 PPR rankings and belongs on the bench in 12-team leagues. New York held Washington running backs Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler to 73 yards on 20 combined carries in Week 10, and neither scored. Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) missed Thursday's practice, returned in a limited capacity Friday and also has no game designation. Tuten was limited in his final practice before facing the Tennessee Titans as well, then ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Rodriguez gained five yards on four carries and played 14% of Jacksonville's offensive snaps. He has four catches in nine games, and both of his double-digit PPR outings included a rushing touchdown. The more recent of those scores came from two yards out against the Baltimore Ravens with Jacksonville already ahead by 23 in the fourth quarter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Joey Slye Emerges as a Viable Week 11 Streaming Option Against Dallas
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 21, 2026, 3:38 PM ETTennessee Titans kicker Joey Slye is coming off an impressive performance against Jacksonville, connecting on three field goals from beyond 50 yards in Week 10. Slye has demonstrated his ability to make kicks from long distances, giving him the potential to produce strong fantasy numbers when Tennessee's offense can consistently move into scoring position. That has become more realistic in recent weeks, as the Titans have shown significant improvement offensively since shifting to a majority no-huddle approach. Tennessee has accumulated at least 320 yards of total offense in three consecutive games and now faces a Dallas Cowboys defense allowing 28.2 points per contest, the third-most in the NFL. This matchup also carries the highest over/under of any game in Week 11, sitting around 55 points, suggesting plenty of scoring opportunities could be available for both teams. While Tennessee's offense remains somewhat unpredictable, the combination of an improving attack, a favorable matchup, and a potentially high-scoring game makes Slye an intriguing streaming option for fantasy managers in Week 11. He checks in as RotoBaller's #12 kicker for this Sunday.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Pittman Jr. Not Activated From IR Ahead of Sunday's Game
Keith Hernandez
Nov 21, 2026, 3:33 PM ETContrary to a previous report, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will not come off Injured Reserve to play in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles, a source told Brooke Pryor of ESPN. The good news for the Steelers is that they activated receiver Roman Wilson (finger) from IR and will have him available this weekend as they look to bounce back from a blowout loss in Week 10 to the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals. The 29-year-old Pittman practiced in full on Thursday and Friday, but the Steelers are not confident yet in having him return to game action this Sunday in Philadelphia. Barring a setback with his foot injury, he should be ready for a Black Friday contest in Week 12 against the visiting Denver Broncos. When Pittman returns, the former second-rounder from USC in 2020 will be battling for targets with Wilson and rookie Germie Bernard behind DK Metcalf, making him nothing more than a low-upside WR4/flex in fantasy football leagues in what will be a tough matchup with the Broncos next Friday. Pittman has been dealing with injuries since training camp and got off to a slow start in his first year in the Steel City, catching just seven of 12 targets for 89 yards and no touchdowns in his first three games before going on IR with his foot injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor
Chimere Dike's Growing Role Makes Him an Intriguing Deep-League Option
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 21, 2026, 3:32 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike has seen his role in the offense increase dramatically over the past two games, playing 82% and 95% of the offensive snaps after failing to exceed a 21% snap share through the first seven weeks. Dike took advantage of his increased opportunities against Cincinnati in Week 8, catching five passes for 71 yards and his first receiving touchdown of the season. However, he was unable to build on that performance against Jacksonville last week, finishing with just two receptions for 16 yards despite playing nearly every offensive snap. With Wan'Dale Robinson now out for the season, Dike should continue to see significant playing time as Tennessee looks to establish its receiving rotation. Carnell Tate's potential return does create some uncertainty about his workload, but the Titans' recent offensive improvement and favorable matchup against Dallas provide reasons for optimism. Dike is still difficult to trust as a fantasy starter, although his increased snap share makes him an intriguing option in deeper leagues if he can translate that playing time into more consistent targets.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Tyjae Spears Lands on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 3:27 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) landed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss at least four games, beginning with Sunday's road game against the Dallas Cowboys. Spears missed Wednesday's practice, was limited Thursday and practiced in full Friday, when Tennessee listed him as questionable. He had just returned from a two-game absence to rush for 28 yards on four carries against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tennessee announced that Michael Carter will be elevated from the practice squad for Week 11. Carter's only four touches this season came against Cleveland in Week 7, when Tony Pollard handled 28. Pollard belongs in Week 11 PPR lineups. He ran for 246 yards and five touchdowns on 46 carries in the two games Spears missed and caught eight passes for 66 yards and a touchdown when Spears returned against Jacksonville. Spears is expendable in 12-team redraft leagues without an IR slot after logging 22 carries and 16 catches in seven games. His first eligible game is Dec. 20 against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Gunnar Helm Offers Sneaky Streaming Appeal in Favorable Week 11 Matchup
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 21, 2026, 3:26 PM ETTennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm has struggled to make a significant fantasy impact in his sophomore campaign, recording 21 receptions for 183 yards without a touchdown through nine games. However, 54% of his receiving yards have come in the past two weeks alone, an encouraging development as the Titans have found success with a faster-paced, no-huddle approach. While Helm is still far from a featured piece of Tennessee's passing attack, his recent uptick in production suggests he could be starting to carve out a larger role in the offense. He now faces a Dallas Cowboys defense that has struggled to limit opposing offenses across the board, creating a favorable environment for Tennessee's passing game. Helm remains behind several of Tennessee's wide receivers in the target pecking order, but a potentially pass-heavy game script could create additional opportunities for the young tight end. Although he's still a risky fantasy option, Helm could be a sneaky streaming candidate for managers in need of help at the position during this Week 11 "Bye-mageddon."--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Cardinals Officially Downgrade Carson Beck to Out
Keith Hernandez
Nov 21, 2026, 3:24 PM ETThe Arizona Cardinals officially downgraded rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) to out for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to back spasms, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website. Veteran journeyman Josh Johnson will make his first start for the Cardinals in Week 11 against KC. Beck's back spasms resurfaced this week, and he is now out after failing to practice on Friday. The Cardinals have been preparing for the possibility that Beck would not play this weekend since he landed on the Week 11 injury report on Thursday. The 25-year-old third-rounder from Miami will now hope to recover in time to make his second career NFL start in Week 12 when the team hosts the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 29. Despite his injury, he is expected to be the Cardinals' starting QB for the rest of the season when he recovers from his back spasms after Gardner Minshew (elbow) had season-ending right-elbow surgery on his UCL. Beck struggled in his NFL debut in the Week 10 loss to the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 108 yards and two interceptions, and he is likely to face plenty of adversity the rest of the way in an offense that lacks experienced receiving weapons for him to lean on. He will be a desperation QB2 option in superflex leagues for the rest of 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Elic Ayomanor Has Flex Appeal After Encouraging Week 10 Performance
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 21, 2026, 3:16 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor is coming off one of his most productive performances of the season, catching five of his 10 targets for 79 yards against Jacksonville in Week 10. The increased involvement was an encouraging development for the rookie, who has struggled to consistently earn targets and produce meaningful fantasy numbers throughout the season. Tennessee's recent shift toward a faster-paced offense has created more opportunities in the passing game, and Ayomanor could continue to benefit from the change. The Titans will also be without Wan'Dale Robinson for the remainder of the season, potentially opening up additional targets for Ayomanor. However, Carnell Tate is expected to return from injury this week, which could make it difficult for Ayomanor to replicate his Week 10 target volume. He draws a favorable matchup against a Dallas defense that has struggled against opposing passing attacks, but his inconsistent role makes him difficult to trust. Ayomanor remains a riskier flex option in deeper leagues with some upside if his recent involvement continues. He checks in as RotoBaller's #38 WR for Week 11.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs Back at Practice, Unlikely to Play Wednesday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 3:15 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) returned to practice Saturday, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Jacobs wore a cast on his fingers as Green Bay began preparing for Wednesday night's Week 12 game at the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Matt LaFleur said he doesn't expect Jacobs to play Wednesday, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Demovsky reported that Jacobs still needs to show he can hold onto the football. Jacobs fractured his right ring finger against the New England Patriots in Week 9, had surgery Nov. 13 and missed the Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Kaleb Johnson is the Packers back to add as insurance for Wednesday. He ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries over the last two games, including 10 carries for 42 yards against Minnesota. Johnson went without a catch in either game. Against the Vikings, MarShawn Lloyd caught three passes for 26 yards and had four carries on 14 snaps. Chris Brooks played 26 offensive snaps, 12 more than Johnson.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rob Demovsky
Mike Evans Set to Return on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 21, 2026, 3:14 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is set to return to action on Sunday Night Football in Mexico City against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Head coach Kyle Shanahan previously said that the team would make a decision on Evans' status for Sunday's game on Saturday after he was listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report with a right-Achilles injury that he suffered in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders. The 33-year-old has not played since then, but he made good progress in practice this week and trending towards returning in a tough matchup against one of the best defenses in the league in high altitude. The future Hall of Famer and six-time Pro Bowler has been a solid WR2 for fantasy managers in 2026 in his first year in the Bay Area, but you may want to temper expectations if he returns to action this weekend for the final international game of the year. Not only will Evans likely be on a more limited snap count at elevation, but the recent addition of veteran receiver Keenan Allen will add more target competition in a WR room in San Francisco that is slowly getting healthier. Through his first six games with the Niners, Evans has produced 27 catches on 39 targets for 420 yards and three touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Carnell Tate Offers High-End WR2 Upside if He Returns Against Dallas
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 21, 2026, 3:12 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate is trending toward a return after missing the past two games with a shoulder injury. Before the injury, the rookie had established himself as Cam Ward's most reliable receiving option, recording 34 receptions for 413 yards and a touchdown through seven games. Tate had also recorded at least five receptions and 50 receiving yards in four of his previous five appearances, showing encouraging consistency despite Tennessee's offensive struggles. His potential return comes at an ideal time, as the Titans have found success with a faster-paced offensive approach and now face a Dallas Cowboys defense allowing over 250 passing yards per game. The season-ending ankle injury to Wan'Dale Robinson could also create additional opportunities for Tate to establish himself as Ward's top target moving forward. Although Tate is officially questionable for Sunday, he practiced fully Friday and should immediately return to a significant role. If active, Tate offers appealing WR2 / flex value with upside in Week 11.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Nicholas Singleton Set for Expanded Role in Week 11
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 21, 2026, 3:08 PM ETTennessee Titans rookie running back Nicholas Singleton could be in line for an increased workload in Week 11 after the team placed Tyjae Spears on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury. The rookie out of Penn State is listed behind Tony Pollard and Spears on the depth chart, putting him in position to potentially move up the pecking order with Spears sidelined. However, Singleton has barely been involved in Tennessee's offense this season, recording just seven carries and frequently finding himself inactive on game days, including last week's matchup against Jacksonville. The Titans also elevated veteran Michael Carter from the practice squad, creating some uncertainty about how the backup touches will be distributed. Singleton draws an excellent matchup against a Dallas Cowboys defense that has struggled to stop opposing running backs, but Pollard figures to handle the overwhelming majority of the workload. While Spears' absence could create more opportunities for Singleton, he remains a dart throw option who should be avoided in most lineups until he establishes a consistent role in the offense.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: tennesseetitans.com
Saints Sign Kicker Charlie Smyth to Two-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Nov 21, 2026, 3:05 PM ETThe New Orleans Saints are signing kicker Charlie Smyth to the 53-man active roster on Saturday on a two-year deal, according to Michael McQuaid of NFL Ireland. Smyth will now be on the active roster for good after serving as the team's starting placekicker in each of the last two games after they released Daniel Carlson. In his two games with New Orleans, the 25-year-old has made four of his five field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries. The 25-year-old native of Northern Ireland will now be the Saints' starting kicker for the rest of the year and will have an opportunity to cement his role with the team going into next season if he continues to kick well. In a tough matchup on the road against the Chicago Bears in the Windy City this weekend, Smyth will not be a recommended starting fantasy option at kicker in just his third NFL game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Ireland - Michael McQuaid
Dominic Zvada Falling Out Of Fantasy Starting Conversation
John Johnson
Nov 21, 2026, 2:58 PM ETNew York Giants place kicker Dominic Zvada's impressive mid-season streak of double-digit fantasy point finishes has given way to two of his last three games being fraught with missed attempts. In Week 7 and Week 10 combined, he missed all three of his field goal attempts, even if he's made all of his extra point tries this season. The Giants may opt to take fewer risks by not putting the ball in his hands on field goal tries in Week 11, which could cap his upside. He may be in danger of getting cut if his streak of whiffs continues, unfortunately. It's probably better to look to other teams to get production from kickers for your fantasy football rosters. Zvada is a rookie, and though Giants head coach John Harbaugh has expressed confidence in the youngster, nobody would fault the veteran coach for going for it more often on fourth downs rather than attempting longer field goals. The matchup isn't great, either, as the opposing Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the NFL's better defenses. Zvada is best left on waivers or as a free agent in fantasy football leagues for now.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Roman Wilson Set to Come Off Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 2:57 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (hand) is set to come off injured reserve and play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Wilson has missed four games since injuring a finger against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. He practiced in full Wednesday and Thursday before Pittsburgh listed him as a full participant on Friday's estimated report following a walkthrough. He was listed as questionable on that report. Wilson scored in consecutive games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns before the injury, gaining 134 yards on six catches. His two longest catches accounted for 87 of those yards, and he played fewer than 40% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps in both games. He caught a season-high five passes for 28 yards against the New England Patriots in Week 2. Wilson is worth stashing in deeper leagues while Pittsburgh sorts out its slot rotation. He lined up there regularly before the injury, and rookie Germie Bernard has played nearly half of his snaps there this season. Bernard played 95% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps in the Week 10 rematch with Cincinnati.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport