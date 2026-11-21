RotoBaller's updated Week 11 wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football WR rankings and win more.
Welcome RotoBallers! The full Week 11 slate begins Sunday afternoon, so now's the perfect time to check our fantasy football lineups. However, with six teams on bye and many high-end WRs off, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Matthew Golden, Christian Watson, and Drake London, managers may be forced to make a tough start/sit decision. Fortunately, our updated WR PPR rankings for Week 11 will help you put the final touches on your lineup.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 11 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 11 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|1
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|3
|1
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|7
|2
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|8
|2
|5
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|9
|2
|6
|Nico Collins
|WR
|18
|2
|7
|George Pickens
|WR
|19
|2
|8
|Parker Washington
|WR
|21
|2
|9
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|22
|2
|10
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|25
|2
|11
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|27
|3
|12
|Chris Olave
|WR
|28
|3
|13
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|29
|3
|14
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|31
|3
|15
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|35
|3
|16
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|37
|3
|17
|DJ Moore
|WR
|38
|3
|18
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|40
|4
|19
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|44
|4
|20
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|46
|4
|21
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|47
|4
|22
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|50
|4
|23
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|51
|4
|24
|Mike Evans
|WR
|52
|4
|25
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|54
|5
|26
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|57
|5
|27
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|58
|5
|28
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|59
|5
|29
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|64
|5
|30
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|65
|5
|31
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|66
|5
|32
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|67
|5
|33
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|68
|5
|34
|Josh Downs
|WR
|69
|5
|35
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|71
|5
|36
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|72
|6
|37
|Tank Dell
|WR
|74
|6
|38
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|75
|6
|39
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|77
|6
|40
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|78
|6
|41
|Malik Washington
|WR
|80
|7
|42
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|83
|7
|43
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|86
|7
|44
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|87
|7
|45
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|88
|7
|46
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|89
|8
|47
|Tre Harris
|WR
|92
|8
|48
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|93
|8
|49
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|96
|8
|50
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|103
|8
|51
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|105
|8
|52
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|107
|8
|53
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|109
|8
|54
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|110
|9
|55
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|115
|9
|56
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|117
|9
|57
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|120
|9
|58
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|125
|9
|59
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|129
|9
|60
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|132
|10
|61
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|136
|10
|62
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|139
|10
|63
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|140
|10
|64
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|142
|10
|65
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|143
|10
|66
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|146
|11
|67
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|149
|11
|68
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|150
|11
|69
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|152
|11
|70
|Myles Price
|WR
|153
|11
|71
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|154
|11
|72
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|155
|11
|73
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|156
|11
|74
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|159
|11
|75
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|160
|12
|76
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|162
|12
|77
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|163
|12
|78
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|164
|12
|79
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|167
|12
|80
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|168
|12
|81
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|169
|12
|82
|Deion Burks
|WR
|170
|12
|83
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|171
|12
|84
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|172
|13
|85
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|173
|13
|86
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|174
|13
|87
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|176
|13
|88
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|177
|13
|89
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|179
|13
|90
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|182
|14
|91
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|187
|15
|92
|Chris Bell
|WR
|188
|15
|93
|Jack Bech
|WR
|194
|15
|94
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|195
|15
|95
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|200
|15
|96
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|201
|16
|97
|Tai Felton
|WR
|202
|16
|98
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|204
|16
|99
|John Metchie III
|WR
|208
|16
|100
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|209
|16
|101
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|212
|16
|102
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|214
|16
|103
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|215
|16
|104
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|216
|16
|105
|Cody White
|WR
|217
|16
|106
|Derius Davis
|WR
|224
|16
|107
|Dareke Young
|WR
|225
|16
|108
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|226
|16
|109
|Harrison Wallace III
|WR
|227
|16
|110
|Andrew Armstrong
|WR
|228
|16
|111
|Tay Martin
|WR
|230
|16
|112
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|235
|16
|113
|Mitch Tinsley
|WR
|238
|16
|114
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|240
|16
|115
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|241
|16
|116
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|242
|16
|117
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|244
|16
|118
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|246
|16
|119
|Colbie Young
|WR
|251
|16
|120
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|252
|16
|121
|Malik McClain
|WR
|256
|16
|122
|Camden Brown
|WR
|259
|16
|123
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|260
|16
|124
|Nikko Remigio
|WR
|261
|16
|125
|David Moore
|WR
|263
|16
|126
|Brandon Johnson
|WR
|275
Week 11 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and he has only appeared in four games total in 2026 thus far, but Smith will return in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Following a Week 10 bye week, Smith logged a limited practice session on Wednesday before being upgraded to a full participant on Thursday and Friday.
Smith enters Sunday's contest with the Steelers without an injury designation. The last time Smith was on the field, he led the Eagles in targets (14), receptions (seven) and receiving yards (75), while scoring a touchdown, in a 25-14 Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The game against the Panthers was played with Tanner McKee at quarterback.
Against the Steelers this week, Smith will play with quarterback Joe Milton III for the first time, as McKee has since been benched and Jalen Hurts (blood clots) is expected to miss the rest of the 2026 campaign. The Steelers have issues defending the pass, allowing 242.2 passing yards per game (30th in the NFL). However, Pittsburgh only gives up 19.0 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (11th in the league), according to Pro Football Reference.
Pro Football Focus grades Smith as the fifth-best wide receiver in 2026 with a receiving grade of 90.2, and his offensive grade of 90.5 leads the Eagles. In four appearances in 2026, Smith has recorded 26 receptions (on 41 targets) for 310 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
According to RotoBaller, Smith's average of 14.0 fantasy points per game (half-PPR scoring) ranks 10th in the NFL. For Week 11, Smith ranks as RotoBaller's No. 21 wide receiver (half-PPR) and he is projected to score 10.4 fantasy points. Smith should have plenty of opportunities against the Steelers as Philadelphia's No. 1 wide receiver, but Milton's play will dictate Smith's production.
DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has been inconsistent throughout the 2026 campaign and is currently in a bit of a slump, with just five total receptions over his past three games. He does, however, draw a favorable matchup this week against a Philadelphia Eagles defense allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts.
On the downside, the Eagles are especially vulnerable against slot receivers, a position at which Metcalf lines up on just over 13% of his snaps. Additionally, Metcalf could face added target competition on Sunday, as both Roman Wilson (hand) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) logged two consecutive full practices and are listed as questionable heading into the weekend.
Metcalf still has the strongest track record of the group with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but his recent output and the expected low-scoring game environment should steer fantasy managers away from starting him as anything more than a boom-or-bust flex option.
Keenan Allen, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Keenan Allen had five receptions for 61 yards on seven targets in his team debut in Week 10. Head coach Kyle Shanahan had said before that game that Allen would be eased into the offense, but the team took advantage of the Cowboys' leaky defense and gave the receiver the second-most targets on the team. Shanahan didn't necessarily go back on his word, as Allen was on the field for only 48% of the 49ers' offensive snaps.
Allen could be in for a similarly limited snap share in Week 11, especially if Mike Evans (Achilles) returns to action on Sunday. Team usage aside, Allen's matchup against the Vikings is not ideal. Minnesota is allowing the fifth-fewest PPR points per game and has given up just five touchdowns to opposing receivers. Allen's situation carries inherent risk, but in a week when six teams are on bye, he deserves flex consideration.
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker posted a bottom-of-the-barrel performance in Week 10 to carry on his streak of poor fantasy performances. He ended the day with no catches on four targets and one rush attempt for three yards. Coker hasn't had a satisfactory fantasy outing since Week 6, when he garnered 13 receptions and caught six of them for 97 yards.
The Carolina Panthers' offense has struggled to get much going over the past four weeks, only scoring 18.25 points per game, and Coker's production has cratered with it. Coker has only earned 18 targets and caught seven of them for 74 yards and one touchdown over his most recent four-game stretch. In this same time frame, Coker has a target rate of only 11.3%, which is not conducive to a meaningful fantasy role.
The Panthers' offense has seemed to prioritize the run game and getting their top WR, Tetairoa McMillan, the ball. The Panthers' Week 11 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, are middle of the road in fantasy points allowed against opposing wide receivers, but the game is projected to be a lower-scoring one. Jalen Coker falls into the mid-WR3 range in Week 11 for fantasy managers willing to take a chance.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Keenan Allen, Jalen Coker, DeVonta Smith, DK Metcalf. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Keenan Allen, Jalen Coker, DeVonta Smith, DK Metcalf:
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