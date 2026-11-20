Fantasy football Week 11 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from the No. 3 most accurate ranker last year, Jamie Calandro. Read his 2026 fantasy rankings analysis and outlooks.
RotoBaller writer Jamie Calandro shares his Week 11 fantasy football lineup rankings for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Last year, Jamie finished as the third-most accurate ranker in the industry among hundreds of other industry experts! This rankings article also includes rankings analysis that will hopefully help you make some tough decisions when it comes to sit/start. Jamie is also on X @jac3600 and in our RotoBaller Discord channel, answering questions.
Regular starting options are included to highlight that some of your must-start players have a good chance of supplying winning totals. Much of the analysis helps fantasy players make the tough decisions between two or more similarly valued players.
The rankings are updated as news breaks until the full slate begins on Sunday. Following the positional advice below, you can consult the player rankings tables. The fantasy football lineup rankings analysis is based on half-PPR scoring rules.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 11
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|2
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|3
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|4
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|5
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|6
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|7
|Jared Goff
|DET
|8
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|9
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|10
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|11
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|12
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|13
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|14
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|15
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|16
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|17
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|18
|Jacoby Brissett
|BAL
|19
|J.J. McCarthy
|NYG
|20
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|21
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|22
|Joe Milton III
|PHI
|23
|Kyle McCord
|MIA
|24
|Fernando Mendoza
|LV
|25
|Carson Beck
|ARI
|26
|Daniel Jones
|FA
|27
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|IND
|28
|Cade Klubnik
|NYJ
|29
|Jalon Daniels
|TB
|30
|Jameis Winston
|NYG
|31
|Justin Fields
|KC
Cam Ward is the poster QB this week for streaming. He's actually taken major steps forward in the last two weeks, finishing in the top 12 both times. I have him QB11 this week with room for improvement, as he faces a Dallas squad that has allowed the fourth-highest passer rating and the third-most FPPG to opposing QBs.
Baker Mayfield looks like he's now trending towards playing. If he does, he goes against a Detroit defense that has allowed the sixth-most yards and the most FPPG to QBs. If Baker sits, Jalon Daniels is in the same spot, and he brings some rushing upside to the table as well. Don't forget, Detroit is now without Aidan Hutchinson for the year as well.
You're still starting Brock Purdy, but Minnesota's defense is real. QB10 is the lowest I've had him in a while, and the conversation has to at least be had about whether Cam Ward is the better option for this week only. ... Bo Nix, Bryce Young, Kirk Cousins, and Jacoby Brissett are usable, but unexciting streaming options if you're hurting at the position this week.
Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 11
Emmett Johnson had an elite level of usage (88% snap share) and efficiency (4.6 YPC, 11.7 YPR) in his first start for Kenneth Walker III last week. He faces an unimposing test against the Cardinals as 15.5-point home favorites and should get a massive workload again. I have him RB3 and am completely unapologetic about it.
Jonah Coleman has cracked my top-five as well, which may be aggressive but also not one I'm backing off of. He has two straight top-12 finishes at the RB position and now gets a cakewalk matchup against the Raiders, who have allowed 4.9 YPC, the sixth-most FPPG, and 13 rushing TDs. He should absolutely go off.
Tony Pollard is in my top 10 with a revenge game against the Cowboys. He still has the lion's share of touches even with Tyjae Spears back last week, and the Cowboys are just as bad against the run as they are against the pass (second-most FPPG allowed, third-most rushing yards, and 10 rushing TDs).
People are dropping Ollie Gordon II in their ranks a bit against the pass-funnel Bills, but I'm not. Kyle McCord was aggressively targeting his RBs, and Gordon received five of them. The Bills have allowed the fourth-most receptions to RBs, so Gordon should be rather game-script-proof in this one.
Cam Skattebo has a bankable workload but a scary floor. His 21 carries and 89% snap share is wonderful, but the Jags have allowed the second-fewest FPPG to RBs and have now added to their front line. ... Kyle Monangai's return muddies D'Andre Swift a bit, but not enough to be worried. In addition, Monangai himself is in the RB2/FLEX conversation against a Saints team that has given up the most FPPG to running backs.
Cincinnati is better against the run than the pass, but Jacory Croskey-Merritt's likely return Monday night is a welcome addition for the Commanders as they find themselves back in the NFC East race. JCM should get ample touches in a game that has an O/U of 53.5 and is FLEX-playable.
I have Aaron Jones Sr. one spot ahead of Jordan Mason this week in their 50/50 timeshare. San Francisco has allowed the most catches to opposing RBs, and Jones' route participation share is elite.
Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 11
Carnell Tate would be a massive play against the Swiss cheese Dallas defense if he goes, and he had 40 targets in the five games before getting injured. If he doesn't play, Elic Ayomanor is coming off a 5-79-0 game on ten targets. He's startable in this contest even if Tate plays.
Jordyn Tyson even shot past Chris Olave as Tyler Shough's main weapon. He led the team in targets (13), catches (11), and receiving yards (80). Tyson ran out of the slot at a high rate last game, so he could be peppered with targets as Chicago's pass rush pressures Shough. I have him one spot behind Olave based on the latter's pedigree, but I could see it flip-flopping.
Tampa's QB situation is up in the air, but Emeka Egbuka is the WR1 against a sieve-like Lions passing defense. It's better for him if Mayfield is under center (even though he had two top-15 finishes with Jalon Daniels), but he's absolutely a startable asset in this track meet.
Ladd McConkey is an unfortunate bust, but so are the Chargers as a whole. One bright spot was Tre' Harris, who caught all five targets for 86 yards last week in the Bolts' first win of the year. If McConkey is out again, look for Harris to be Justin Herbert's first read.
With Omar Cooper Jr. ruled out, Garrett Wilson enters the top 12 and Adonai Mitchell becomes a viable streamer. The Chargers have allowed the fourth-highest YPA and the sixth-most FPPG to WRs. ... Josh Downs had five targets despite only playing 11 snaps. This is a prime game to get him more involved, as the Cardinals have allowed the most PPG in the league, and he's very streamable for a Chiefs team with an implied total of 28.5.
The Bills' defense is pass-funnel, and they are very susceptible to big plays. Caleb Douglas remained the Miami WR1 with eight targets last week, so Kyle McCord can find him if the offensive line holds up. ... Keenan Allen faces a brutal matchup against Minnesota, but was also heavily involved on a per-snap basis last week. He loses a lot of luster if Mike Evans can come back.
Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 11
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|2
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|3
|George Kittle
|SF
|4
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|5
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|6
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|7
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|8
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|9
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|10
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|11
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|12
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|13
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|14
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|15
|Cade Otton
|TB
|16
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|17
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|18
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|19
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|20
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|21
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|22
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|DAL
|23
|David Njoku
|LAC
|24
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|25
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|26
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|27
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|28
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|29
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|30
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|31
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|32
|Charlie Kolar
|LAC
|33
|Noah Gray
|KC
|34
|Foster Moreau
|HOU
|35
|Elijah Higgins
|ARI
|36
|Noah Fant
|NO
|37
|Daniel Bellinger
|TEN
|38
|Nate Boerkircher
|JAC
|39
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|40
|Josh Cuevas
|BAL
As this article was being written, Dalton Kincaid was hit with a doubtful tag. Dawson Knox is almost universally on waivers and immediately gets a streamable matchup against a Dolphins team that has allowed the second-most FPPG to opposing TEs. Buffalo has an implied total of 31.5 points.
T.J. Hockenson is firmly in the TE1 conversation if he returns this week. Jordan Addison is on IR, and we all know Kirk Cousins' love for tight ends. Heck, he put Gavin Bartholomew on the map immediately last week! San Francisco has given up the eighth-most FPPG to opposing TEs.
Mark Andrews lives! Speaking of tight-end whisperers, Jacoby Brissett came over to Baltimore and immediately fed his TEs 11 targets (Andrews got eight of them). Carolina is a middling matchup for tight ends, but their pass defense as a whole is below average.
Brevyn Spann-Ford only drew three targets last week, but he had an every-down role in Jake Ferguson's absence. Anyone on the Cowboys at least deserves your attention. ... On the other side of the ball, Gunnar Helm has 17 targets over the past three weeks and should get a target boost with Wan'Dale Robinson absent. If Carnell Tate sits, even better for Helm.
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