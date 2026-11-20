Joey Pollizze looks at 2026 DST fantasy football strength of schedules for Weeks 11-17, and the best fantasy football DST matchups for the rest of the season.
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our second edition of the best fantasy football defense streamers and matchups for the remainder of the season. We will give fantasy managers the information and analysis they need to get a leg up on their league mates at the D/ST position over the final weeks of the season.
This will be your go-to article to bookmark for the rest of the 2026 fantasy campaign. We will identify the defenses with the best matchups from Week 11 to Week 17, defenses to target for the fantasy football playoffs (Week 15 to Week 17), and the best defenses rostered in under 50% of leagues to stream the rest of the year.
Let's dive into the best fantasy football defenses, streamers, and matchups for Weeks 11-17.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Strength of Schedule Process
There's a lot that goes into the fantasy football strength-of-schedule process. One of the biggest things fantasy managers should look at when targeting defenses is their opponent. Each fantasy manager should ask themselves whether the opponent their defense is set to face is actually good. This includes quarterback play, offensive line play, and other offensive metrics.
The fantasy strength of schedule process also looks at the defenses playing against those offenses. Fantasy managers certainly don't want to rely on the Dolphins or Titans defense in must-win games in the final stretch of the fantasy season. Defensive metrics to take into account when looking at the top defensive plays include pressure rate, EPA/play, yards allowed, takeaways, and pass rush win rate.
Those two things help us build the fantasy strength-of-schedule process. The overall defense, combined with their matchups, helps us find the best defenses to pick up on waivers over the next few weeks.
2026 Rest-of-Season Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Every defense will be considered for this part of the article. We will look at the defenses with the best matchups over the final seven weeks of the season. This list below will look at the 13 defenses with the best "plus matchups" in the final eight weeks of the season.
The "plus matchups" include opponents that rank 20th or worse versus fantasy D/ST. This will also include some offenses that have recently undergone quarterback changes, like the Patriots turning to Tommy DeVito in the wake of Drake Maye's recent injury, the Dolphins rolling with Kyle McCord for at least a few more weeks, and Joe Milton III taking over for the injured Jalen Hurts.
There are a few other offenses that are considered plus matchups and will be featured throughout. Those teams include the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, and Arizona Cardinals.
New York Jets
Plus Matchups: 4
- Chargers in Week 11
- Dolphins in Week 12
- Cardinals in Week 15
- Patriots in Week 16
Indianapolis Colts
Plus matchups: 4
- Giants in Week 12
- Eagles in Week 14
- Titans in Week 15
- Browns in Week 17
Las Vegas Raiders
Plus matchups: 4
- Browns in Week 12
- Chargers in Week 14
- Titans in Week 16
- Cardinals in Week 17
Los Angeles Chargers
Plus Matchups: 4
- Jets in Week 11
- Patriots in Week 12
- Buccaneers in Week 13
- Dolphins in Week 16
Detroit Lions
Plus matchups: 4
- Buccaneers in Week 11
- Falcons in Week 13
- Titans in Week 14
- Giants in Week 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Plus matchups: 3
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- Chargers in Week 13
- Saints in Week 15
- Falcons in Week 16
Back-to-back INTs for the Buccaneers defense!
TBvsCHI on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/7UXVJ9makU
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2026
Cincinnati Bengals
Plus matchups: 3
- Saints in Week 12
- Browns in Week 13
- Colts in Week 16
Cleveland Browns
Plus matchups: 3
- Falcons in Week 14
- Giants in Week 15
- Colts in Week 17
Kansas City Chiefs
Plus Matchups: 3
- Cardinals in Week 11
- Patriots in Week 15
- Chargers in Week 17
San Francisco 49ers
Plus matchups: 3
- Giants in Week 13
- Chargers in Week 15
- Eagles in Week 17
Minnesota Vikings
Plus matchups: 3
- Falcons in Week 12
- Patriots in Week 14
- Jets in Week 17
Denver Broncos
Plus Matchups: 3
- Dolphins in Week 13
- Jets in Week 14
- Patriots in Week 17
Buffalo Bills
Plus matchups: 3
- Dolphins in Week 11
- Patriots in Week 13
- Dolphins in Week 17
2026 Fantasy Strength of Schedule Time Frames
Let's now dive into the best fantasy defenses for the next four weeks and for the fantasy football playoffs.
- Rest of Regular Season (RORS): Weeks 11-14
- Fantasy Playoffs: Weeks 15-17
Rest of Regular Season (Weeks 11-14)
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions have a favorable upcoming schedule. They play the Buccaneers in Week 11 (27th ranked), the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 (30th ranked), and the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 (14th ranked) in three of the next four weeks. Even though this defense lost Aidan Hutchinson for the season, this defense still has plenty of potential moving forward.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the best stashes for the late-season run. After facing the Lions in Week 11, the Buccaneers play the Panthers (18th-ranked) in Week 12, the Chargers (32nd-ranked) in Week 13, and the Ravens (19th-ranked) in Week 14. This group also has some solid matchups in the fantasy playoffs against the Saints (23rd-ranked) in Week 15, and the Falcons (30th-ranked) in Week 16.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers have a prime opportunity in the next couple of weeks. This defense will play the New York Jets (20th-ranked) in Week 11, the New England Patriots (26th-ranked) in Week 12, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (27th-ranked) in Week 13. Los Angeles will also face a rookie quarterback in Fernando Mendoza in Week 14.
FUMBLE 🚨 Chargers recover with 2:01 remaining!
LACvsBAL on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ET8gkT0fum
— NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2026
Fantasy Playoffs (Weeks 15-17)
Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have a favorable fantasy playoff schedule. The Chiefs will play the Patriots (26th-ranked) in Week 15 and the Chargers (ranked 32nd) in Week 17. New England will likely be without Maye in that contest, and Kansas City scored 15 fantasy points against Los Angeles earlier in the year. Fantasy managers can start this D/ST in two of the three playoff matchups.
Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns could realistically be started in all three playoff weeks. The Browns will play the Giants in Week 15, the Ravens in Week 16, and the Colts in Week 17. This defense will be a must-start against the Colts in the fantasy football championship, with Anthony Richardson Sr. under center, and could potentially be started against the Giants in the first round and the Ravens in the second round.
BROWNS WIN https://t.co/mQGRiqo4mM
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers can be started in two of the three weeks in the fantasy playoffs. The 49ers will play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17. With San Francisco ranking 10th in EPA/play, 12th in points allowed, second in rush yards per game, and seventh in takeaways this season, this group can be trusted in both of those fantasy playoff games.
New York Jets
The New York Jets might not be a good defense, but they have two favorable matchups in the fantasy football playoffs. The Jets will play the Arizona Cardinals (24th-ranked) in Week 15 and the New England Patriots (26th-ranked) in Week 16. This defense will have some appeal in both of those games, especially since this group will face Carson Beck and DeVito in the first two rounds.
D/ST Streaming Road Map (Weeks 11-17)
This section will be your go-to streaming section for each of the final eight weeks of the regular season. Unlike the other sections, this will only look at defenses rostered in under 50% of Yahoo! leagues. Any defense that is currently rostered in over 50% of leagues will not be considered a streaming defense for the sake of this article.
For each week, I will provide my top streaming option (Option 1) and a secondary option (Option 2):
Week 11:
- Option 1: Chargers vs. NYJ (31% rostership)
- Option 2: Jets at LAC (22% rostership)
Week 12:
- Option 1: Commanders at ARI (10% rostership)
- Option 2: Giants at IND (9% rostership)
Note: The Chargers also play the Patriots this week. So fantasy managers can pick them up for both Week 11 against the Jets and Week 12 against the Colts.
Week 13:
- Option 1: Eagles at ARI (29% rostership)
- Option 2: Bengals at CLE (47% rostership)
Note: The Commanders also play the Titans this week. So fantasy managers can pick them up for Week 12 against the Cardinals and Week 13 against the Titans.
Week 14:
- Option 1: Eagles vs. IND (29% rostership)
- Option 2: Lions vs. TEN (62% rostership)
Week 15:
- Option 1: Packers vs. MIA (32% rostership)
- Option 2: 49ers at LAC (41% rostership)
- Bonus Option 3: Giants vs. CLE (9% rostership)
Week 16:
- Option 1: Bengals at IND (47% rostership)
- Option 2: Chargers at MIA (31% rostership)
- Bonus Option 3: Saints vs. ARI (16% rostership)
Week 17:
- Option 1: Browns vs. IND (14% rostership)
- Option 2: 49ers vs. PHI (41% rostership)
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