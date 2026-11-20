Fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em and lineup advice for all 2026 Week 11 matchups. Joey analyzes in-depth Week 11 matchups via game-by-game breakdowns.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our weekly Start 'em and Sit 'em article! This Week 11 matchups analysis and fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em piece will hopefully help you make winning lineup decisions every week of the fantasy season.
Week 10 saw some unexpected performances that we called in this very article last week. Parker Washington (28.2 PPR fantasy points) and Emmett Johnson (35.1 PPR fantasy points) were both on the love list, while Tucker Kraft (2.9 PPR fantasy points) and Tre Tucker (1.9 PPR fantasy points) were both on the hate list.
Let's dive into every Week 11 game (Sunday through Monday) and analyze the best starts and sits. Good luck with your fantasy teams in Week 11!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Matchups Analysis - Sunday 1:00 EST Games
Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs
Matchups We Love:
Patrick Mahomes had his best fantasy game of the season last week, scoring a season-high 35.4 fantasy points behind a five-touchdown game. Mahomes could deliver another big fantasy performance against the Cardinals in Week 11. Arizona has given up the second-most fantasy points to QBs this season and a top-10 fantasy QB in three of the last four weeks. Mahomes is an easy QB1 this weekend.
MAHOMES FIVE TOUCHDOWN PASSES 🔥 https://t.co/G1ZClQomml
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
TE Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce missed most of last week's game with an ankle issue, so his two-catch, 30-yard performance isn't much of a surprise. Fantasy managers should expect him to get back on track against the Cardinals in Week 11. Arizona has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points and fourth-most receiving touchdowns to opposing TEs this season. Kelce should be in most lineups as a TE1.
TE Trey McBride
Trey McBride's fantasy value takes a massive hit with Beck under center. He scored a season-low 8.7 PPR fantasy points behind a five-catch, 37-yard receiving day. While he is still a TE1 start in most cases, both his ceiling and floor are both lower with the rookie. The good news is that Kansas City ranks 28th in fantasy points and 29th in receptions allowed to the position this year.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Carson Beck
Carson Beck didn't throw the ball well in his first career start. Beck completed just 11-of-18 passes for 108 yards and two interceptions. Unfortunately, things don't get easier for him this week against the Chiefs. Kansas City has given up the third-fewest fantasy points, second-fewest passing touchdowns, and only two top-16 fantasy QB finishes this year. Beck is hard to trust in Superflex formats.
Other Matchups:
Cardinals RBs
Bam Knight (54%) and Tyler Allgeier (46%) split this backfield almost evenly last week. Neither really did much with their opportunities, as Knight finished with 1.9 PPR fantasy points and Allgeier had 1.4 PPR fantasy points. With Arizona as big underdogs in this game, both will be lower-end flex options. Allgeier ran only five routes in last week's loss.
RB Emmett Johnson
All signs point to Johnson starting out of the Chiefs backfield for the second straight week. Kansas City will remain super careful with Kenneth Walker III (groin), and that will put Johnson on RB1 radars again in Week 11. The rookie handled 22 carries for 101 yards on the ground while also catching six passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns last Sunday. You're starting him if Walker misses.
Chiefs WRs
Both Rashee Rice and Josh Downs had solid fantasy performances last week. Rice caught five passes for 82 yards, and Downs caught four passes for 53 yards and one touchdown across just 11 snaps. Both should be started in most leagues this week. Rice will be a low-end WR2 against this Cardinals secondary, while Downs will be a potential flex option in 12+ team leagues. Downs should play more snaps as he continues to learn the playbook.
Injuries:
- Kenneth Walker III (groin)
Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers
Matchups We Love:
Derrick Henry has struggled to run the ball since Lamar Jackson went down. Henry has rushed for under 60 yards in five straight games and has scored under 15 PPR fantasy points in four of those five contests. But this will be the veteran's best matchup yet. He will face a Panthers defense that ranks 30th in fantasy points allowed, 22nd in rush yards allowed, and 31st in rush touchdowns allowed to RBs. Henry is a solid RB2 play.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Bryce Young
Bryce Young scored under 12 fantasy points for the third time in four weeks last week. In each of those three contests, he has failed to throw for more than 210 yards and throw multiple passing touchdowns. That does not bode well for him entering the week against a Ravens defense that has given up the 12th-fewest passing yards and sixth-fewest passing touchdowns this season. He's more of a QB2.
Other Matchups:
Jacoby Brissett threw for a season-high 340 yards in his Ravens debut last week. This week, he will come in as a mid-tier QB2 in Superflex formats. The Panthers have given the 12th-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs, and only one QB has scored above 17 fantasy points against this defense since Week 5.
Chuba Hubbard has been one of the best fantasy picks from the later rounds. He ranks as the RB4 in PPR fantasy points per game and is coming off a 34.2 PPR fantasy point day against the Saints last week. That will make him a must-start RB1 against the Ravens in Week 11. This Baltimore defense just let Omarion Hampton rush for 105 yards and one touchdown this past Monday.
WR Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers showed some strong rapport with Brissett in his first start in Baltimore. Flowers caught six passes for 74 yards while seeing seven targets in the loss. The slot playmaker will come in as a middle-of-the-pack WR2 in this matchup against the Panthers. Carolina has allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points to slot WRs through 10 weeks.
Panthers WRs
Both Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker have not provided consistent fantasy numbers lately. McMillan has scored above 15 PPR fantasy points just once since Week 5, and Coker hasn't scored in double figures in PPR formats in four straight weeks. Both will come lower-ranked against a Ravens secondary that hasn't allowed a 15+ fantasy scorer at the position in consecutive weeks.
McMillan is a low-end WR2, while Coker is more of a WR4.
TE Mark Andrews
Mark Andrews was heavily involved in the Ravens' passing attack last week. He caught eight passes for 82 yards en route to scoring a season-high 16.2 PPR fantasy points. Brissett targeted Andrews early and often in Week 10, and this matchup against the Panthers will make the veteran playmaker a low-end TE1. Carolina has allowed a TE to score in double figures in PPR formats in four of the last seven weeks.
Darren Waller has been an inconsistent fantasy option this season. He has scored under five PPR fantasy points in two of the last three weeks, but also has an overall TE1 finish (eight catches for 90 yards and one touchdown) during this stretch. Waller, though, should only be a TE1 option in deeper formats. The Ravens have given up the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing TEs in 2026.
Injuries:
- Lamar Jackson (thumb)
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Matchups We Love:
James Cook will remain a must-start RB1 in all formats. He has finished as a top-14 fantasy RB in five straight games and now gets a favorable matchup against the Dolphins in Week 11. Miami has given up the fifth-most fantasy points and sixth-most rushing yards to opposing RBs this season. Make sure Cook is in all lineups this weekend.
Dalton Kincaid hasn't exactly been a strong TE1 play in several weeks. He's finished as a top-12 fantasy TE only once since Week 3 and caught just two passes for 58 yards in last week's win. However, Kincaid will come in as a low-end TE1 in a plus matchup this week. The Dolphins are allowing 16.2 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing TEs in 2026.
Matchups We Hate:
WR DJ Moore
DJ Moore has clearly been Josh Allen's favorite target when he's been on the field. Moore has seen at least six targets in four of his five full games played this season and has finished as a top-15 fantasy WR in two of the last three weeks. However, the veteran playmaker should be downgraded to WR3 range this week. The Dolphins haven't allowed many big games to WRs (third-fewest fantasy points allowed).
Other Matchups:
QB Kyle McCord
Kyle McCord had his fair share of struggles in his first career start last week. He completed just 53% of his passes for 209 yards while scoring only 12.8 fantasy points. This week, start him only if you're desperate for a QB2 in Superflex formats. The Bills have given up the 10th-fewest fantasy points and 12th-fewest rushing yards to opposing QBs in 2026.
QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen will remain a must-start QB1 in all formats. No explanation needed.
Ollie Gordon II has actually provided reliable fantasy numbers since taking over De'Von Achane. He has finished as a top-18 fantasy RB in five of the last seven weeks and has a dominant 78% snap share over the last three weeks. That's enough reason to start him as an RB2 in Week 11. The Bills have allowed nine different RBs to finish top-18 at the position this season.
Dolphins WRs
Both Malik Washington and Caleb Douglas will have some fantasy appeal this week. Washington scored 13.4 PPR fantasy points in Week 10 (thanks to a passing touchdown), and Douglas caught three passes for 71 yards in that same game. Both won't have a high ceiling, but should have a solid floor against a Bills secondary that ranks 27th in receiving touchdowns allowed to WRs.
Douglas is a WR3, while Washington is a high-floor flex option.
Khalil Shakir has been held in check since Moore returned to the lineup. Shakir has been held to under 10 PPR fantasy points in back-to-back games and only saw three targets in Week 10. That makes the slot playmaker more of a WR4 this week. The good news for him, though, is that Miami has given up the ninth-most fantasy points to slot WRs.
TE Greg Dulcich
Even with six teams on bye this week, Greg Dulcich can't be relied on as a TE1 play. He caught only two passes for 14 yards in Week 9 and caught none in Week 10. With McCord only targeting Dulcich twice in last week's loss, there are a handful of better TE plays for Week 11. The Bills have also allowed just one receiving touchdown to the TE position this season.
Injuries:
None
New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears
Matchups We Love:
D'Andre Swift has a favorable matchup in front of him in Week 11. The Saints have given up the second-most fantasy points, fourth-most rushing yards, and most rushing touchdowns to opposing backs this season. After Chuba Hubbard just scored 34.2 PPR fantasy points against this defense last week, Swift is a must-start RB1.
Colston Loveland can finally be trusted as a TE1 again. He has finished as a TE1 in three of his last four games and saw at least six targets in each of those four contests. Loveland will now get a fantastic matchup against a Saints defense that ranks 26th in fantasy points allowed, 23rd in receptions allowed, and 28th in receiving yards allowed to opposing TEs through 10 weeks.
Matchups We Hate:
Saints RBs
Travis Etienne Jr. returned from his hamstring strain last week and logged 21 snaps (33%). Audric Estime saw the brunt of the work with a 43% snap share, while Alvin Kamara was limited to 25%. While Etienne's snap share should continue to rise in Week 11, he will come in as a lower-end RB2. The Bears rank 12th in fantasy points allowed and ninth in rushing yards allowed to RBs this season.
Other Matchups:
Caleb Williams will enter Week 11 as a solid QB1 play. Although he has scored above 17 fantasy points just once over his last four games, he has thrown for over 275 yards in three of his last four contests. Considering the Saints just let Shedeur Sanders throw for 297 yards and two touchdowns back in Week 9, Williams has a high fantasy ceiling this Sunday.
QB Tyler Shough
Tyler Shough hasn't been a viable QB1 option in recent weeks. He has scored under 15 fantasy points in three of his last five games and only threw for 187 yards and one touchdown last week against the Panthers. Shough will come in as more of a high-end QB2 in Superflex formats this week against a Bears defense that has allowed over 18 fantasy points to the position in four of its past five games.
Bears WRs
Luther Burden III has taken over as the top WR in this offense. Burden has scored over 17 PPR fantasy points in four straight games and seen 19 combined targets over the past two weeks. He will be a high-end WR2 in this matchup against New Orleans. As for Rome Odunze, he will come in as more of a WR3. He has totaled at least 60 receiving yards in three straight games.
Saints WRs
Both Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson should be started in most formats this week. Although Olave was quiet last week, this is a much better matchup for him. The Bears have given up the second-most yards per completion this season. He will be a high-end WR2. Tyson will come in as a WR2 as well. He caught 11 passes for 80 yards last week and looks to face minimal restrictions moving forward.
Most fantasy managers shouldn't be thinking about starting Juwan Johnson in Week 11. He has caught two passes or fewer in four straight games and is no longer a major factor in the passing game. He has seen just five targets over the past two weeks. Johnson should be sat in most formats against the Bears.
Injuries:
None
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
Matchups We Love:
All signs point to Baker Mayfield (foot) missing this week's contest. That will force Jalon Daniels to make his fourth career start. Daniels scored 13.4 fantasy points, 13.9 fantasy points, and 13.2 fantasy points in his three previous starts earlier this year. In Week 11, the rookie quarterback will be a middle-of-the-pack QB2 option. The Lions have given up the most fantasy points and the fifth-most rush yards to opposing QBs.
TE Cade Otton
If you are desperate at the TE position this week, Cade Otton has some TE1 value in deeper leagues. The Lions have given up the most fantasy points, receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns to opposing TEs this season. This defense has also allowed nine top-10 fantasy TE finishes in 2026. Otton has some sneaky value in a week with six teams on bye.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Jared Goff
This Buccaneers defense is legit. This unit has given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points, ninth-fewest passing yards, ninth-fewest passing touchdowns, and seventh-fewest rushing yards to opposing QBs through 10 weeks. That's not great news for Goff, who recently struggled against a top Vikings defense in Week 8. He will be a risky QB1 play.
RB Bucky Irving
Bucky Irving has been on another level recently. He has scored at least 21 PPR fantasy points in three straight games and ranks as the RB7 in fantasy points per game this year. However, the matchup and Mayfield's injury hurt his ceiling this week. The Lions have given up the fourth-fewest rush yards to the position, and Irving scored under seven PPR fantasy points in two of Daniels' three starts. He's more of an RB2.
BUCKY IRVING ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! 🤯
📺: #TBvsDAL on Prime Video https://t.co/UXHsDjVmD7
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 9, 2026
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Even though Jahmyr Gibbs is listed in this section, you are still starting him in all formats. He ranks first among all running backs in fantasy points per game, rush yards per game, and rushing touchdowns per game. It doesn't really matter that Tampa Bay has given up the fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.
Other Matchups:
WR Emeka Egbuka
Emeka Egbuka will come in as a high-floor WR3 this week against the Lions. Daniels starting in this game does limit Egbuka's ceiling, but the young quarterback fed his WR1 on plenty of short routes in his previous two starts. Egbuka caught six passes for 38 yards with a rushing touchdown in Week 5 and caught seven passes for 48 yards and one touchdown in Week 6. He's still a solid bet in this matchup.
Lions WRs
This isn't an easy matchup for the Lions WRs. The Buccaneers rank ninth in fantasy points allowed and 10th in receiving yards allowed to the position through 10 weeks. However, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams will still have plenty of value this week. St. Brown is always a must-start WR1, while Williams is a low-end WR2. Williams' strong 34.2% receiving air yards share makes him a solid play.
TE Sam LaPorta
Sam LaPorta hasn't produced much in the passing game recently. He has scored under eight PPR fantasy points in four straight games and caught only one pass for 16 yards last week. His recent production should make fantasy managers hesitant to start him as a TE1 in Week 11. Still, he can be trusted in some formats, especially since the Buccaneers are allowing 14.7 PPR fantasy points per game to the position.
Injuries:
- Baker Mayfield (foot)
Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys
Matchups We Love:
QB Cam Ward
Cam Ward might be turning a corner. He has finished as a top-12 fantasy QB in back-to-back games and averaged 23.2 fantasy points across those two contests. Now Ward gets the best matchup of the week. Dallas has given up the third-most fantasy points, sixth-most passing yards, fifth-most passing touchdowns, and third-most rushing yards to opposing QBs. Ward is a low-end QB1 in Week 11.
QB Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott will be a must-start QB1 against the Titans this weekend. Prescott has finished as a top-10 fantasy QB in four consecutive games and has thrown for seven passing touchdowns over the past two weeks. Given that Tennessee has given up the fifth-most fantasy points and the most passing touchdowns through the first 10 weeks, Prescott should be in all lineups.
RB Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard has turned into a reliable RB1 option for fantasy managers. He has scored above 23 PPR fantasy points in three straight games and has dominated this backfield with Tyjae Spears on the sidelines. Pollard will remain a must-start RB option in this matchup against the Cowboys. Dallas ranks 32nd in fantasy points allowed, 30th in rush yards allowed, and 28th in rushing touchdowns allowed to the position.
Titans WRs
This Titans WR room could have a big fantasy game. Carnell Tate should be back from his shoulder injury and will be a solid WR2 play against a Cowboys secondary that has had problems all season. Since Joey Porter Jr. doesn't primarily shadow opposing team's WR1s, Tate should be in for a solid game.
Elic Ayomanor also has some flex value in 12+ team leagues. With Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) on injured reserve, he'll step in as that WR2 in this offense. He'll lose some opportunities with Tate back in the lineup, but there's enough to go around in this favorable matchup. Chimere Dike is harder to trust with Tate back, though; he can be a flex option in deeper leagues.
Cowboys WRs
The Cowboys have three viable WRs that fantasy managers can start. CeeDee Lamb is always a must-start WR1, and George Pickens will come in as a high-end WR2 against a Titans secondary that ranks dead last in fantasy points allowed, receptions, and receiving yards to opposing WRs.
Those poor numbers also make Ryan Flournoy a flex option in 12+ team leagues. Flournoy has scored in double figures in PPR formats in five of the last six weeks and ranks as the WR15 in fantasy points scored since Week 5. Don't be afraid to start the WR3 on an electric Cowboys offense. He has been producing recently and gets a nice matchup.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
Javonte Williams will remain a must-start RB1 in all formats this week. Although he has scored under eight PPR fantasy points in two of the last three weeks, this should be a much better game script for him. The Titans just let Bhayshul Tuten rush 26 times for 88 yards and one touchdown last weekend. Start Williams with confidence.
TE Gunnar Helm
Gunnar Helm has seen more involvement in the passing attack lately. He has caught at least three passes in three straight games and brought in five catches for 76 yards back in Week 8. However, Helm can't be trusted as a TE1 in most formats this week. The second-year playmaker has seen more than four targets in a game just once since Week 2.
Injuries:
- Carnell Tate (shoulder)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Matchups We Love:
Aaron Rodgers has not put up QB1 fantasy numbers lately. He has finished outside the top-12 at the position in four straight games and has thrown for under 215 yards in three straight contests. But Rodgers has some sneaky QB1 value this week. The Eagles have let six QBs score over 17.5 fantasy points this season. He could be a QB1 option in 12+ team leagues with six teams on bye.
Matchups We Hate:
Joe Milton III doesn't have a favorable matchup in Week 11. The Steelers have given up the eighth-fewest fantasy points, seventh-fewest passing touchdowns, and 10th-fewest rush yards to opposing QBs this season. That will knock Milton to the low-end QB2 range in Superflex formats. Only one QB has scored above 15 fantasy points against this defense since Week 4.
Pat Freiermuth has put together back-to-back TE1 fantasy finishes. However, fantasy managers shouldn't rely on him as a TE1 play this week against the Eagles. Philadelphia has given up the third-fewest fantasy points, third-fewest receptions, and fourth-fewest receiving yards per game to opposing TEs. He's a clear sit in a tough matchup.
Other Matchups:
Steelers RBs
The Steelers didn't use Jaylen Warren or Rico Dowdle much in the running game last week after trailing the whole game. Expect Pittsburgh to control this game on the ground with both running backs. Warren will be a high-end RB2 after seeing 17+ carries in both Week 7 and Week 8. Dowdle will be an RB3 after running 18+ routes in two of the past three games.
Don't expect much for either RB in the passing game, though. Philadelphia ranks first in receptions and second in receiving yards allowed to opposing RBs in 2026.
Saquon Barkley is no longer a set-it-and-forget-it RB1. He has rushed for under 35 yards in back-to-back games and hasn't finished as an RB1 in any game this season. However, Barkley should be more involved in the rushing attack this week as the team's Week 10 bye gave him an extra week to rest. He will be a middle-of-the-pack RB2 against a Pittsburgh defense that has allowed the most receptions to opposing RBs.
Steelers WRs
The Steelers WR room is getting healthier heading into Week 11. Both Roman Wilson (finger) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) returned to practice this week and could be good to go on Sunday. If both suit up, they will come in as lower-end flex options in their first games back. DK Metcalf, though, will be a low-end WR2 play against an Eagles secondary that ranks around league average in terms of fantasy points allowed to outside WRs.
DeVonta Smith should return from his hamstring injury this week. He has played only once since Week 4 and has battled this hamstring issue for most of the season. In his return, Smith will be a low-end WR2 with a lower floor. Milton starting hurts his fantasy value, and Pittsburgh has given up the fourth-fewest receptions to WRs this year. Both Makai Lemon and Dontayvion Wicks should be off fantasy radars.
Dallas Goedert was productive with Milton in his first start back in Week 9. He caught five passes for 50 yards en route to an overall TE12 fantasy finish. Smith's return does hurt Goedert's fantasy value a bit, but he can still be a viable TE1 play in 14+ team leagues. The Steelers have allowed some big games to Harold Fannin Jr. (154 yards) and Tyler Warren (83 yards) in recent weeks.
Injuries:
- DeVonta Smith (hamstring)
- Roman Wilson (finger)
- Michael Pittman Jr. (foot)
- Dontayvion Wicks (ankle)
Matchups Analysis - Sunday 4:25 EST Games
New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers
Matchups We Love:
RB Omarion Hampton
The Chargers finally gave Omarion Hampton that workhorse role last week, and it led to his best game of the season. Hampton totaled a season-high 105 rush yards and one touchdown en route to a 17.5 PPR fantasy point day. After that performance, combined with this plus matchup against a Jets defense that has given up the second-most rush yards this season, Hampton will be a solid RB2.
Jets WRs
Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell will both be solid plays this week. Wilson will be a high-end WR2 against a Chargers secondary that has allowed solid games to outside WRs like Nico Collins (15.5 PPR fantasy points) and Kayshon Boutte (28.5 PPR fantasy points) in recent weeks. Mitchell should see more opportunities with Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) trending toward being out. Mitchell has seen at least seven targets in three straight games.
Matchups We Hate:
Chargers WRs
The Jets have done surprisingly well against fantasy WRs this season. They have given up the seventh-fewest fantasy points, seventh-fewest receptions, and fourth-fewest receiving yards to opposing WRs through 10 weeks. That makes it hard to trust Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Tre' Harris. McConkey will be a low-end WR3, Harris a low-end WR4, and Johnston should be off radars in most formats.
Other Matchups:
QB Geno Smith
Geno Smith will enter as a low-end QB2 against the Chargers this week. Smith has scored under 14 fantasy points in five of his last seven games, and this isn't the best of matchups for the veteran signal-caller. Los Angeles has given up the 11th-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs through 10 weeks. He should only be an option in Superflex formats.
Justin Herbert had his best fantasy game of the season in Week 11. He scored a season-high 16.3 PPR fantasy points (QB15 fantasy finish). For this week, Herbert could be started as a low-end QB1 in 16+ team leagues. The Jets have let up a top-12 fantasy QB finish in five straight contests. He has some upside in this game after a solid performance.
Jets RBs
Most fantasy managers should start only Breece Hall out of this Jets backfield. Braelon Allen has scored under six PPR fantasy points in both games since Hall returned and has tallied only eight carries in each contest. As for Hall, he's a mid-tier RB2. He has seen at least 15 touches in back-to-back weeks, and the Chargers have given up the fourth-most rushing touchdowns to opposing backs.
TE Mason Taylor
Mason Taylor should only be a TE1 option in extremely deep leagues. Since finishing as the overall TE2 in Week 7, Taylor has recorded just eight receptions for 50 yards over his last three games. He shouldn't be started in most formats, especially since the Chargers have given up only one touchdown to a TE all season.
Injuries:
- Ladd McConkey (back)
- Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle)
Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants
Matchups We Love:
Trevor Lawrence has been one of the best fantasy options at the position in recent weeks. He has scored above 19 fantasy points in four of his last five games and just scored 27.8 fantasy points against the Titans last weekend. Lawrence now faces a Giants defense that ranks 27th in fantasy points allowed and 32nd in rush yards allowed to the position. He is a must-start QB1.
Matchups We Hate:
J.J. McCarthy had a solid fantasy showing against the Commanders last week, scoring 18.1 fantasy points. However, McCarthy could be in for a poor fantasy performance against the Jaguars on Sunday. Jacksonville has given up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs, and only three signal-callers scored above 16 fantasy points against this defense. McCarthy is a mid-tier QB2 in Superflex leagues.
RB Cam Skattebo
Cam Skattebo dominated this Giants backfield last week. He played a season-high 89% of the snaps, had a season-high 66.7% rush share, and scored a season-best 27.2 PPR fantasy points. While this matchup will be tougher against a Jacksonville defense that has given up the third-fewest rush yards and fourth-fewest rushing touchdowns to RBs, Skattebo's projected volume puts him on the RB2 fantasy line.
Isaiah Likely will remain a must-start TE1 in all formats. He has finished as the overall TE1 in three of his last five games and caught nine passes for 127 yards and one touchdown against the Commanders last week. Even though the Jaguars have given up the sixth-fewest fantasy points to TEs this season, you're starting Likely in all formats.
Other Matchups:
RB Bhayshul Tuten
It's really up in the air whether Bhayshul Tuten will be able to suit up in Week 11. He started the week with a limited practice and then downgraded to no practice on Thursday. If Tuten plays, he's a high-end RB2 in this matchup against the Giants. If he misses, Chris Rodriguez Jr. becomes a solid RB2 fantasy replacement. Rodriguez would be the lead back of a Jaguars offense that ranks fourth in points scored this season.
WR Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers hasn't done much with J.J. McCarthy under center over the last two weeks. He was held to only 9.3 PPR fantasy points in Week 9 and 7.4 PPR fantasy points in Week 10. However, Nabers is still a solid WR1 play in all formats. The Jaguars have given up the eighth-most receptions and fifth-most receiving yards to opposing WRs in 2026.
Jaguars WRs
The only two WRs fantasy managers should be starting from this WR room are Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers. Washington will come in as a high-end WR2 after his 28.2 PPR fantasy point day last week, while Meyers will be more of a WR3 after seeing six targets in back-to-back games. Something to monitor with Washington, though, is how well the Giants have done against slot playmakers this season (sixth-fewest fantasy allowed).
PARKER WASHINGTON, WOW.
JAGS TAKE THE LEAD.
@PHIvsJAX on NFL Network
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ubE4xivDcD
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Brenton Strange will be a riskier TE1 play this week against the Giants. He has caught just two passes each in his last three games and has finished as a top-16 fantasy TE just once since Week 6. With Strange seeing three or fewer targets in his last three contests, he's a tougher TE1 option to trust in Week 11.
Injuries:
- Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot)
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Matchups We Love:
QB Bo Nix
Bo Nix comes into this game riding a hot streak. He has finished as a top-12 fantasy QB in three straight games and now gets a favorable matchup against the Raiders. Las Vegas has given up the fourth-most fantasy points and second-most passing touchdowns to opposing QBs this season. Nix will come in as a solid QB1 play in Week 11.
Jonah Coleman has completely taken over this Broncos backfield. He played a season-high 77% of the team's offensive snaps in his last game and has finished as an RB1 in back-to-back contests. Coleman will be an easy RB1 play this week against the Raiders. Las Vegas has allowed six different running backs to score over 17 PPR fantasy points over the past six weeks.
Broncos WRs
If there is a week to start the Broncos playmakers, it's this week against the Raiders. Las Vegas has given up the seventh-most fantasy points, fourth-most receiving yards, and second-most receiving touchdowns to the position. Jaylen Waddle will be a WR3 play, as he has seen at least six targets in each of his last three full games, and Courtland Sutton is a potential flex option in a good outside matchup.
With Waddle likely back from his concussion, Pat Bryant II will fall to the WR5 range.
Raiders TEs
Both Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer could be in for a strong game this week. The Broncos have given up the third-most fantasy points, second-most receptions, and third-most receiving yards to opposing TEs this year. Although Bowers is dealing with ankle and quad injuries, you are starting him this week if he suits up. Mayer is an interesting TE1 play in deeper leagues in this plus matchup.
Matchups We Hate:
WR Tre Tucker
Tre Tucker was not targeted often in Fernando Mendoza's first career start. He caught just one pass for nine yards while being targeted two times in the loss. Unfortunately, things don't get easier for him in Week 11. Tucker could be matched up opposite Patrick Surtain II for most of this game. Surtain ranks 15th in fantasy points allowed per snap this season. Tucker is a risky WR3 play.
Other Matchups:
Fernando Mendoza had a rough second-half performance against the Seahawks in his first career start last week. He gets another tougher matchup against a solid Broncos defense. However, Mendoza does have QB2 potential in Superflex formats this Sunday. Denver has let a QB score over 16 fantasy points in five of its last seven games.
Things haven't been pretty for Ashton Jeanty. He has rushed for under 30 yards in six consecutive games and has been held to under 10.5 PPR fantasy points in three straight contests. Jeanty, though, will still be a mid-tier RB2 due to his receiving work. He ranks second in receptions and third in receiving yards among all RBs this season. That should help him against a Broncos defense that ranks 31st in receiving yards allowed to RBs.
Injuries:
- Brock Bowers (ankle/quad)
Matchup Analysis - Sunday Night Football
Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers
Matchups We Love:
None
Matchups We Hate:
QB Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy has been on a roll over the last two weeks in elite matchups. He scored 26.3 PPR fantasy points in Week 9 and 31.7 PPR fantasy points in Week 10. But Purdy has a tougher matchup on deck against the Vikings. Minnesota has given up the fewest fantasy points, second-fewest passing yards, and fewest passing touchdowns to QBs this year. Purdy will be a lower-end QB1.
Christian McCaffrey is a must-start RB1 in all formats despite this tough matchup. McCaffrey has scored above 22 PPR fantasy points in four straight contests and is coming off an overall RB1 finish against the Cowboys in Week 10. Expectations are tempered this week against a Minnesota defense that has given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points and the fewest receptions to RBs this season.
49ers WRs
Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. could lead this WR room in a difficult matchup. Evans practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday, and Samuel had a big game last week as the team's WR1 (25.9 PPR fantasy points). Both WRs, along with Keenan Allen, would be downgraded this week against a Minnesota defense that ranks fifth in fantasy points allowed to the position.
To no surprise, the Vikings have done a good job keeping TEs in check all season. Minnesota has given up the fewest fantasy points, fewest receptions, sixth-fewest receiving yards, and third-fewest receiving touchdowns to opposing TEs. Since this defense has yet to allow a top-12 fantasy finish at the position this season, Kittle will be a lower-ranked TE1.
Vikings RBs
It's hard to trust either Vikings running back right now. Jordan Mason has scored under seven PPR fantasy points in each of his four games since returning from injured reserve, and a touchdown last week salvaged Aaron Jones Sr.'s fantasy day. Now both RBs will go up against a 49ers defense that ranks sixth in rush yards allowed and second in rushing touchdowns allowed. Both will be more of RB3 options this week.
Other Matchups:
QB Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins had a solid fantasy performance in his Vikings debut in Week 11. He threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 16.4 fantasy point day. Although he struggled a bit against the same 49ers defense a few weeks ago with the Raiders (one touchdown and three interceptions), he could be a QB1 play in 12+ team leagues this week. Prescott just torched this secondary last Sunday.
Vikings WRs
With Jordan Addison (thumb) out, Justin Jefferson is really the only surefire Vikings WR to start this week. He caught nine passes for 74 yards last week and saw a season-high 13 targets. Jefferson will be a must-start WR1. Jauan Jennings will be back in the fold this week after missing last week's contest. But his inconsistencies this season only make him a deep-league option, even as the team's WR2.
T.J. Hockenson could return this week after missing last week's game with a wrist issue. If he suits up, he will be a solid TE1 play. Addison being out means Hockenson could be the second option in the passing attack this week, and the 49ers have allowed the eighth-most receptions and 11th-most receiving yards to opposing TEs this year.
Injuries:
- Mike Evans (Achilles)
- T.J. Hockenson (wrist)
Matchup Analysis - Monday Night Football
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders
Matchups We Love:
QB Joe Burrow
There is no world where any fantasy manager should be sitting Joe Burrow this week. Burrow has scored over 28 fantasy points in four straight games and has thrown for 16 passing touchdowns during this stretch. He also happens to get a matchup against a Commanders defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs.
TE Chig Okonkwo
Chig Okonkwo continues to be involved in this Washington offense. He has scored in double figures in PPR formats in three of his last five games and has seen 15 combined targets over the last two weeks. Now Okonkwo gets a plus matchup against a Bengals secondary that ranks 28th in receptions allowed and 30th in receiving yards allowed to TEs. He is a solid TE1 play.
TE Mike Gesicki
Mike Gesicki is really a touchdown-dependent TE option at this point. He has scored a combined five PPR fantasy points in three games this season in which he didn't score a touchdown. The good news is that the Commanders have given up the second-most fantasy points and second-most receiving touchdowns to TEs this season. Gesicki is a low-end TE1 option in deeper formats.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
Jayden Daniels had one of his better throwing days of the season last week, completing 70% of his passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns. This week, Daniels will need to replicate that to keep up with the Bengals offense. He will come in as a solid QB1 against a Bengals defense that has given up the second-most rushing yards to opposing QBs.
RB Chase Brown
Chase Brown had his best fantasy game of the season last week, scoring a season-high 28.3 PPR fantasy points. Although Brown has failed to rush for more than 60 yards in six straight games, his passing-game usage has kept his fantasy value afloat. He ranks first among all RBs in receptions this season. That's enough to lock him in as an RB2 on Monday night,
Commanders RBs
All signs point to Jacory Croskey-Merritt returning to this backfield this week. That would obviously complicate things for Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler. Croskey-Merritt would take over a lot of the early-down work, while White would see his usual passing-down work and Ekeler would be phased out. With Croskey-Merritt in his first game and White likely to see fewer opportunities, both are lower-end flex options.
Commanders WRs
Both Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams could be started this week. Diggs will be a reliable WR2 play this week against a Bengals defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to slot WRs this season. Williams will be a potential flex option in 14+ team leagues. He saw only two targets in his last contest, but 13 combined targets in Weeks 8 and 9. Washington might need him more in this potential shootout.
Bengals WRs
Both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are must-starts in all formats. They have been easy WR1 options for fantasy managers this season and should be in all lineups this week.
Injuries:
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin)
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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