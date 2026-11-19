2026 fantasy football rankings - Week 11 start, sit overall rankings. Win more with our updated fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 11.
Ahead of Week 11, Jordyn Tyson, Jalen Coker, Chig Okonkwo, Adonai Mitchell, Caleb Douglas, Emmett Johnson, and Deebo Samuel Sr. are some of the trending names in start-sit decisions. With a must-win matchup ahead, we're here to help you make the right calls with our Week 11 fantasy football rankings for all positions.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 11 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|3
|James Cook III
|RB
|1
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|1
|5
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|6
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|7
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|8
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|2
|9
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|10
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|2
|11
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|2
|12
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|2
|13
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|2
|14
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|2
|15
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|2
|16
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|3
|17
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|3
|18
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|3
|19
|Chase Brown
|RB
|3
|20
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|21
|George Pickens
|WR
|3
|22
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|3
|23
|Parker Washington
|WR
|3
|24
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|25
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|4
|26
|Breece Hall
|RB
|4
|27
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|4
|28
|Chris Olave
|WR
|4
|29
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|30
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|4
|31
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|4
|32
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|4
|33
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|4
|34
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|4
|35
|David Montgomery
|RB
|4
|36
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|5
|37
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|38
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|39
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|40
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|5
|41
|Trey McBride
|TE
|5
|42
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|5
|43
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|5
|44
|George Kittle
|TE
|5
|45
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|46
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|5
|47
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|48
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|5
|49
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|5
|50
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|5
|51
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|5
|52
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|53
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|6
|54
|Mike Evans
|WR
|6
|55
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|6
|56
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|6
|57
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|6
|58
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|6
|59
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|6
|60
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|6
|61
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|6
|62
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|6
|63
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|64
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|7
|65
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|7
|66
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|7
|67
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|7
|68
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|7
|69
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|70
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|7
|71
|Josh Downs
|WR
|7
|72
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|7
|73
|Tank Dell
|WR
|7
|74
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|7
|75
|Rachaad White
|RB
|7
|76
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|7
|77
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|7
|78
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|7
|79
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|7
|80
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|7
|81
|Malik Washington
|WR
|7
|82
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|7
|83
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|7
|84
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|7
|85
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|7
|86
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|8
|87
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|8
|88
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|8
|89
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|8
|90
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|8
|91
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|8
|92
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|8
|93
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|8
|94
|Tre Harris
|WR
|8
|95
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|8
|96
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|8
|97
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|8
|98
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|8
|99
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|100
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|8
|101
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|8
|102
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|9
|103
|Justice Hill
|RB
|9
|104
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|9
|105
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|9
|106
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|9
|107
|Darren Waller
|TE
|9
|108
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|9
|109
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|9
|110
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|9
|111
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|9
|112
|Bam Knight
|RB
|9
|113
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|9
|114
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|9
|115
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|9
|116
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|9
|117
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|9
|118
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|9
|119
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|9
|120
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|9
|121
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|10
|122
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|10
|123
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|10
|124
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|10
|125
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|10
|126
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|10
|127
|Audric Estime
|RB
|10
|128
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|10
|129
|Cade Otton
|TE
|10
|130
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|131
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|10
|132
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|10
|133
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|10
|134
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|10
|135
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|10
|136
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|10
|137
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|10
|138
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|10
|139
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|10
|140
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|10
|141
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|10
|142
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|11
|143
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|11
|144
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|11
|145
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|11
|146
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|11
|147
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|148
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|11
|149
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|11
|150
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|11
|151
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|11
|152
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|11
|153
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|11
|154
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|11
|155
|Myles Price
|WR
|11
|156
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|11
|157
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|11
|158
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|11
|159
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|11
|160
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|11
|161
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|11
|162
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|11
|163
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|11
|164
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|11
|165
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|11
|166
|Ray Davis
|RB
|11
|167
|Noah Gray
|TE
|11
|168
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|12
|169
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|12
|170
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|12
|171
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|12
|172
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|12
|173
|Deion Burks
|WR
|12
|174
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|12
|175
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|12
|176
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|12
|177
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|12
|178
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|12
|179
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|12
|180
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|12
|181
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|12
|182
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|12
|183
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|12
|184
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|12
|185
|Noah Fant
|TE
|12
|186
|Drew Sample
|TE
|12
|187
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|12
|188
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|12
|189
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|12
|190
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|12
|191
|Chris Bell
|WR
|12
|192
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|12
|193
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|12
|194
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|12
|195
|Sam Roush
|TE
|12
|196
|Jack Bech
|WR
|12
|197
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|12
|198
|David Njoku
|TE
|12
|199
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|12
|200
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|13
|201
|Cody Schrader
|RB
|13
|202
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|13
|203
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|13
|204
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|13
|205
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|13
|206
|Tai Felton
|WR
|13
|207
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|13
|208
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|13
|209
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|13
|210
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|13
|211
|John Metchie III
|WR
|13
|212
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|13
|213
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|13
|214
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|13
|215
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|13
|216
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|13
|217
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|13
|218
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|13
|219
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|13
|220
|Cody White
|WR
|13
|221
|Brock Wright
|TE
|13
|222
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|13
|223
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|13
|224
|Derius Davis
|WR
|13
|225
|Dareke Young
|WR
|13
|226
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|13
|227
|Harrison Wallace III
|WR
|14
|228
|Andrew Armstrong
|WR
|14
|229
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|14
|230
|Tay Martin
|WR
|14
|231
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|14
|232
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|14
|233
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|14
|234
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|14
|235
|Jordan James
|RB
|14
|236
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|14
|237
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|14
|238
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|14
|239
|Mitch Tinsley
|WR
|14
|240
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|14
|241
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|14
|242
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|14
|243
|John Bates
|TE
|14
|244
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|14
|245
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|14
|246
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|14
|247
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|14
|248
|Julius Chestnut
|RB
|14
|249
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|14
|250
|Ben Yurosek
|TE
|14
|251
|Jack Endries
|TE
|14
|252
|Colbie Young
|WR
|14
|253
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|14
|254
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|14
|255
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|14
|256
|Malik McClain
|WR
|14
|257
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|14
|258
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|15
|259
|Camden Brown
|WR
|15
|260
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|15
|261
|Nikko Remigio
|WR
|15
|262
|Lew Nichols
|RB
|15
|263
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|15
|264
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|15
|265
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|15
|266
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|15
|267
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|15
|268
|Gregory Desrosiers
|RB
|15
|269
|Craig Reynolds
|RB
|15
|270
|James Mitchell
|TE
|15
|271
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|15
|272
|Cade Stover
|TE
|15
|273
|Payne Durham
|TE
|15
|274
|Brandon Johnson
|WR
|15
|275
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|15
|276
|Keleki Latu
|TE
|15
|277
|Nate Carter
|RB
|15
|278
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|15
|279
|Pharaoh Brown
|TE
|15
|280
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|15
|281
|Josh Allen
|QB
|15
|282
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|15
|283
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|15
|284
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|15
|285
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|15
|286
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|15
|287
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|15
|288
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|15
|289
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|290
|Cam Ward
|QB
|15
|291
|Jared Goff
|QB
|15
|292
|Bo Nix
|QB
|15
|293
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|15
|294
|Bryce Young
|QB
|15
|295
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|15
|296
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|15
|297
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|15
|298
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|15
|299
|Geno Smith
|QB
|15
|300
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|16
|301
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|16
|302
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|16
|303
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|16
|304
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|16
|305
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|306
|Carson Beck
|QB
|16
|307
|Cade Klubnik
|QB
|16
|308
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|16
|309
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|16
|310
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|16
|311
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|16
|312
|Houston Texans
|DST
|17
|313
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|314
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|315
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|17
|316
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|17
|317
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|17
|318
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|319
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|320
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|321
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|17
|322
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|17
|323
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|324
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|17
|325
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|326
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|327
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|328
|New York Giants
|DST
|17
|329
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|330
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|331
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|332
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|17
|333
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|334
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|335
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|336
|Cam Little
|K
|17
|337
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|17
|338
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|17
|339
|Evan McPherson
|K
|17
|340
|Tyler Bass
|K
|17
|341
|Jake Bates
|K
|17
|342
|Chris Boswell
|K
|17
|343
|Cairo Santos
|K
|17
|344
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|17
|345
|Will Reichard
|K
|17
|346
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|18
|347
|Joey Slye
|K
|18
|348
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|18
|349
|Wil Lutz
|K
|18
|350
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|351
|Drew Stevens
|K
|18
|352
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|18
|353
|Harrison Butker
|K
|18
|354
|Jason Sanders
|K
|18
|355
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|18
|356
|Matt Gay
|K
|18
|357
|Riley Patterson
|K
|18
|358
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|18
|359
|Jake Elliott
|K
|18
|360
|Chad Ryland
|K
|18
|361
|Daniel Carlson
|K
Week 11 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Seth McGowan, Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
The Athletic's James Boyd thinks that the Indianapolis Colts will continue to rely heavily on both running backs Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan in Thursday night's divisional tilt against the Houston Texans. McGowan, a seventh-round rookie, has emerged as a worthy backfield mate to the All-Pro Taylor, and the two combined for 160 rushing yards in the Week 10 win over the Miami Dolphins. The Colts' passing game has been non-existent, and that is unlikely to change much after the team traded away their top two receivers, Keenan Allen and Josh Downs earlier this month.
Quarterback Daniel Jones's 67.0 passer rating ranks last in the league. Indy rushed for a season-high 172 yards against Miami, with Taylor rushing for 83 yards on 16 carries and McGowan going for 77 yards and a touchdown on his 12 rushing attempts. McGowan's 5.2 yards per carry in 2026 is the sixth-most among players with at least 50 rushes.
Taylor played just 66.7% of the team's offensive snaps against Miami, his second-lowest mark of the season. As long as McGowan continues to be effective as a complement to Taylor, the Colts will continue to give the young RB touches, which will lower JT's high-end RB1 floor. Indy is expected to be without starting tackles Bernhard Raimann (concussion) and Jalen Travis (knee) this week, though, so they might not have as much success as a group running the football against Houston.
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
When asked why it took until this point in the season to re-establish Omarion Hampton as the lead running back, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said, "He's there (now). He's showing it, proving it. And that's all. That's what's important to me," according to Noah Furtado of The Athletic. Hampton had by far his best showing of the year in the Chargers' first win of the season in Monday night's victory over the Baltimore Ravens, carrying the football 22 times for 105 yards and his fourth rushing touchdown of the season while catching one of two targets for no gain.
He played a season-high-tying 63% of the offensive snaps -- the other time came in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he had a season-high 23 carries for 94 rushing yards and one TD -- with Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell seeing 26% and 23% of the snap share, respectively.
Hopefully, for fantasy managers' sake, Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel stick with Hampton more going forward as they head into a Week 11 home matchup against the New York Jets. As the Chargers' leading rusher, Hampton will at least be a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex against a Jets defense that has allowed the ninth-most half-PPR fantasy points to RBs this year.
David Montgomery, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back David Montgomery missed the last five weeks with a groin injury, but he is ready to return just in time to potentially step into a large role this Thursday night against the Colts. Montgomery could be very busy with Woody Marks (concussion) ruled out, and it's a good sign that Montgomery does not have an injury designation in his return. In his four full games, Montgomery produced 31.75 rushing yards and 16.75 receiving yards per game, while sharing time with Marks.
Montgomery scored three touchdowns in Week 1 but hasn't returned to the end zone since. The Texans haven't been able to get much going on the ground this season, but Montgomery will likely get most of the early-down work with Emari Demercado mixing in as a change-of-pace option. In RotoBaller's Week 11 rankings, Montgomery is ranked as the No. 20 RB, meaning he is a low-end RB2 in standard-sized leagues and a strong FLEX option in all formats in his return.
Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (rest) was given a rest day on Wednesday and did not participate in practice, per Joe Person of The Athletic. Hubbard also rested on Wednesday of last week, so he should be on track to play in Carolina's Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
The 27-year-old has had an excellent 2026 season so far, recording 958 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns on 192 touches across nine games. He's also handled a monster workload, logging at least 20 touches in six of his last seven games. As long as Hubbard is active, he profiles as a must-start running back for fantasy managers against Baltimore.
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson returned from a one-game absence in Week 10 and immediately picked up where he left off, catching seven of 14 targets for 106 yards. He has been dominant over his last two games, totaling 26 targets, 13 catches, and 189 yards. Although we'd like to see a catch rate higher than 50%, his overall target share and yardage total have both been very impressive. Week 10 also demonstrated that Wilson can survive a quarterback change, as he saw 6+ targets from both Geno Smith (ankle) and Cade Klubnik.
As a result, we'd feel confident starting Wilson as a high-end WR2 or low-end WR1 in the upcoming weeks regardless of whether Smith plays through his injury or Klubnik gets the nod. Through nine games this year, the 26-year-old Wilson ranks as the WR17 in PPR leagues. He has a modest total of three touchdowns this year, but his 50 catches and 633 yards so far put him on pace to at least challenge his previous career-high marks.
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington appears to be back on track as a fringe WR1 in fantasy football. Washington was held to just seven catches over his last three games heading into Week 10, but he broke out again last Sunday with seven catches, 152 yards, and one touchdown on a 77% snap share. The 24-year-old continues to leave no doubt that he is the No. 1 target in Jacksonville's offense, which has been playing at a high level all year long.
He now ranks as the overall WR13 in PPR scoring this year, has already set a new career-high in touchdowns, and is on pace to set a new career-high in yards over the next few weeks. Not only has Washington benefited from playing in a great offense with a talented quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, but he also has impressive fantasy upside given his upcoming schedule.
Washington faces an iffy New York Giants secondary this week, and he'll get a rematch against the Titans in Week 12 just 14 days after torching them for 152 yards. Managers can confidently deploy Washington as a WR2 in most leagues, and perhaps even as a WR1 in deeper formats.
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has maintained a boom-or-bust profile this season, but he's currently trending back up after logging seven targets in last Sunday's Week 10 contest against the New England Patriots. Williams' seven targets represented his fourth-highest total of the season, as well as his highest mark since Week 7. The 25-year-old ranks as the overall WR20 in PPR leagues this year, but it has been a wide range of outcomes, as he has finished with fewer than 9.0 points or greater than 16.0 points in all of his games this season.
Williams continues to operate behind Amon-Ra St. Brown in the pecking order, which is part of the reason why his production has fluctuated so much week after week. Game script and matchup have also been a significant factor. The former Alabama product ranks as a high-end WR3 heading into the back half of the season, but there's no denying that he has high-end WR2 or low-end WR1 upside.
Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints
Rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (chest), who was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 Draft, is starting to emerge for the New Orleans Saints. He missed the first seven games of the 2026 season due to a hamstring injury, but he returned to the lineup in a Week 9 win over the Cleveland Browns. Tyson was limited in Wednesday's practice this week due to a chest issue, so that is something to monitor, but he appears to be on track to play in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears.
Through two games, Tyson has drawn 18 targets and recorded 15 receptions for 110 yards (7.3 yards per reception). He is yet to score his first NFL touchdown, but Tyson is getting plenty of volume. Most recently, Tyson led the Saints in the passing game by catching 11 out of 13 targets for 80 yards (7.3 yards per reception) in a 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 10.
Tyson played 45 snaps against the Panthers last week after earning just 18 offensive snaps against the Browns. Tyson was a popular waiver wire pickup ahead of Week 11, as he saw a 10% increase in his rostered percentage in Yahoo leagues week-over-week.
Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson started the season hot, but has faded since Week 5, making him a tougher fantasy asset to be confident in. He posted just 28 yards on two receptions and three targets in the team's Week 10 contest against Carolina. Johnson has just nine receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown over 15 targets in his past five games combined. In his first four games, Johnson had 232 yards and three touchdowns across 21 receptions and 27 targets.
He's still playing plenty, but has fallen behind Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, and now Jordyn Tyson in the pass-catcher hierarchy. Johnson can still be a streaming option here and there, but until he starts producing more on the field, he's one to skip in most fantasy setups.
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has been a reliable option for the Texans this season, but he has been in a more minimal role since the team fortified its wide receiver position. Schultz had just one catch last week against the Browns, but he made the most of it by scoring his first touchdown of the season. Before being held to just one catch on two targets in Cleveland, he had at least four targets in four straight games.
He has 36 catches through nine games this season, but has only totaled three catches in two games since the bye week, with Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson stepping into more involved roles behind top receiver Nico Collins. With six teams on a bye week, Schultz can be an emergency streamer this week in a favorable matchup against the Colts, but he is only RotoBaller's No. 18 TE in Week 11 due to his reduced workload the last few weeks, so he still isn't a regular starter in most leagues.
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs veteran tight end Travis Kelce (calf, ankle) was listed as a full participant in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. Kelce had an injury scare early in Sunday's Week 10 blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons, but the 37-year-old future Hall of Famer returned to the game and finished with two receptions on two targets for 30 yards. He also tweaked his calf, apparently, but his full participation on Wednesday means he should be just fine to suit up and play this Sunday at home against the visiting Arizona Cardinals in a great matchup.
Kelce is no longer a high-end TE1 for fantasy football purposes, but he is still on the TE1 radar each week and is currently leading the Chiefs in catches (35), targets (51), and receiving yards (512) through the first 10 weeks of the season while scoring twice. Head coach Andy Reid said that Kelce is doing well as he recovers from two minor injuries, so fantasy managers should expect to have one of the greatest tight ends of all time available in Week 11. He will have a great chance to find the end zone this Sunday, which would be the first time he has done so since the Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins.
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday, and the Vikings are hopeful that he can return this weekend in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night after he was ruled out for last week's big win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field due to wrist and chest injuries. The 29-year-old is off to a good start already this week, and he is also not listed on the injury report with a chest injury.
Barring a setback with his wrist later this week, Hockenson is on track to return against the Niners in Week 11. The two-time Pro Bowler has been a low-end TE1/high-end TE2 option in fantasy leagues this year despite the Vikings' struggles at quarterback through the first nine weeks of the season. However, with veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins now running the offense, Hockenson should have more TE1 upside to close out the year.
He heads into Week 11 action with 35 receptions for 328 yards (9.4 yards per catch) and three touchdowns in his eight games played. We will continue to keep a close eye on Hockenson's status as the weekend approaches, but right now, RotoBaller has him ranked as a clear TE1 at No. 9 at his position as he looks to make his return in Mexico.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has strung together two remarkable weeks, and in the process, he has jumped to the overall QB4 spot in fantasy football scoring this season. Prescott has a whopping 678 passing yards and seven touchdowns over his last two games, bringing him to a total of 2,724 passing yards, 22 total touchdowns, and six interceptions through 10 weeks. The 33-year-old has benefitted from a very strong supporting cast headlined by wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy this year, although he hasn't relied on tight end Jake Ferguson as much as in years past.
This year, the Cowboys have found themselves in plenty of pass-heavy scenarios where they're trailing, but only by one or two scores. This has allowed Prescott to remain aggressive and productive as a passer, putting him on pace to finish as a top-six fantasy quarterback for the second year in a row. He remains a mid-to-high QB1 option heading into a favorable stretch of games against the Titans and Eagles.
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been remarkable in fantasy football this season, ranking as the QB3 in total scoring behind Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. That's pretty good company, and it should come as no surprise that Purdy is in the thick of the MVP race right now. The 26-year-old has a whopping six total touchdowns over his last two games, including 389 passing yards just last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. He has 22 total touchdowns and just five interceptions this year, despite dealing with an inconsistent supporting cast at the wide receiver position due to injuries.
Fortunately, running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle have stayed healthy, offering a constant in the passing game for Purdy as he builds his MVP case. While the former Mr. Irrelevant has been playing at an elite level lately, it's worth noting that he does have a tougher stretch of schedule coming up. He takes on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, followed by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12. Purdy has previously shown that he can remain a top-10 fantasy quarterback despite tough matchups, so although he may have trouble reaching his ceiling over the next couple of weeks, he is still worth starting in most leagues.
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is a top-10 option this week thanks to a favorable home matchup against the Colts, several teams on a bye week, and his excellent recent form. Stroud has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four straight weeks, racking up 13 passing scores during that span while averaging 265 passing yards per game. He has effectively spread the ball around to a variety of receivers, getting Tank Dell back from injury, Nico Collins back to full strength, and adding Marvin Harrison Jr.
The running game hasn't been as effective, but Stroud has been up to the task, attempting at least 34 passes in four of his last five games. The Colts have allowed 16 passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to opposing QBs in their 10 games this season, along with an average of over 235 passing yards per game. In that matchup, Stroud is RotoBaller's No. 6 QB in the Week 11 rankings, making him an excellent starting option in all formats this week.
Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones has a pretty favorable fantasy matchup coming against Houston in Week 11, but his poor results this season make him one to skip in most starting lineups. He has 1,830 passing yards over 10 games, which averages out to just 183 yards a game. Jones has seven touchdown passes to 12 interceptions, and he's completed just 59.6% of his passes. He hasn't been very involved as a runner, going for just 95 yards and a score over 33 attempts.
Jones has thrown at least one pick in all but one game, and he's thrown multiple INTs in three of the past five contests, while failing to top 200 passing yards in four straight outings. He's QB26 in our RotoBaller Week 11 projections, which means he's the lowest-ranked starting QB as six teams have their bye weeks. Avoid Jones if possible this week.
Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans
Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn will be back home indoors for his Thursday Night Football matchup against the Colts in Week 11. Fairbairn made his only field goal attempt last week in Cleveland and is 19-for-20 on field-goal attempts this season, while also posting a perfect 24-for-24 mark on extra point attempts. Fairbairn had a field goal and two extra points against the Colts in his first meeting with them this season, but he'll look for a stronger output with more opportunities this week.
The Colts rank eighth in the NFL in limiting fantasy points allowed per game to kickers, but Fairbairn remains one of the most reliable kickers in the game, making multiple field goals in five straight before only getting one chance last week. He is RotoBaller's No. 3 kicker this week and is a strong option to start with confidence in all formats.
Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis kicker Spencer Shrader is still a quality fantasy kicker option even though his team has struggled to move the ball a ton this season. He has made 23 of his 25 field goals and is 19-of-20 on his extra points, so he's making nearly every kick he attempts. There's only been one game in which Shrader didn't get a field goal attempt, and he's attempted an extra point in every contest as well. In Week 11, he will go up against Houston, whom he is facing for the second time this season.
Back in Week 3, Shrader made four field goals and an extra point in a rare win for Indy. Things might not go as well in Week 11, but he's still listed as K11 in our RotoBaller Week 11 projections, showing he's a quality starting option in most leagues.
Daniel Carlson, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins have signed kicker Daniel Carlson to their practice squad, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. Miami released former kicker Zane Gonzalez after he missed two field goals and an extra point in the team's Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. As a result, Carlson appears very likely to be elevated to the active roster as Miami's starting kicker in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills. Carlson appeared in seven games with the New Orleans Saints before being released earlier this season, converting eight of 12 field-goal attempts and 16 of 18 extra-point tries.
The 31-year-old does have a track record as a more successful kicker, earning back-to-back All-Pro nods with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 and 2022. However, he should remain off the radar of fantasy managers while kicking for a Miami team that does not project to score many points down the stretch of the season.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jordyn Tyson, Jalen Coker, Chig Okonkwo, Adonai Mitchell, Caleb Douglas, Emmett Johnson, Deebo Samuel Sr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 11 for Jordyn Tyson, Jalen Coker, Chig Okonkwo, Adonai Mitchell, Caleb Douglas, Emmett Johnson, Deebo Samuel Sr.:
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