When is Jeremiyah Love coming back? Will Jeremiyah Love play again this season? Read about Jeremiyah Love's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is shaping up to be the worst pick you could have made in the second round of fantasy football drafts this season.
He's been dealing with an ankle issue since before the season, as he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the first game of the preseason. His usage hasn't been great as a result.
And now he's missing even more time due to more ailments. When will Love return, and can he become the RB1 he was expected to be this season?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Jeremiyah Love Injury Update for Fantasy Football
For now, Love is still on injured reserve. He won't be eligible to return until Week 13, after the Cardinals' bye week, because he's required to miss at least four games and his stint began before Week 9.
While Love could return in that game, it seems unlikely, as a Cardinals beat writer reported he'll miss four to five weeks. Arizona's bye is in Week 14, so Week 15 is likely when he'll come back.
Jeremiyah Love wasn't happy after he aggravated his ankle on this play https://t.co/LzPZ8INjjM
— Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 1, 2026
Another hip-drop tackle that wasn't called led to another high-ankle sprain, unfortunately. Love probably won't be 100 percent at any point this season, and we're looking at a 2027 breakout for him at the earliest.
Jeremiyah Love Fantasy Football Outlook
The Cardinals aren't a great offensive environment for a running back to succeed in right now, even if RB Tyler Allgeier had a big game against the lowly Dallas Cowboys defense a few weeks back. Even if Love were to work back to full health, it might be difficult for him to have huge games.
This season should probably be thrown in the trash from an analysis perspective for Love, too. He wasn't getting much receiving work even when he was on the field due to his injury issues, unfortunately.
Jeremiyah Love making a couple of guys miss 👀
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/0zWxy27wgW
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026
We didn't get a taste of what he might look like in the NFL aside from the one preseason game he played in before his first injury. He looked elusive, powerful, and fast, though against a lower quality of competition, that shouldn't be a huge surprise for an early first-round pick at his position.
Love is a fantastic athlete and showed amazing talent in college, but he could spend a few years rotting in one of the worst offensive environments in football. Arizona's offensive line is in bad shape and has played poorly this season.
The state of the Cardinals run game: This play, which was about as well set up as you can dream of, somehow only hit for four yards. https://t.co/1wFgfFcf74
— Theo Mackie (@theo_mackie) November 17, 2026
Love averaged under two yards before contact per rush attempt when he played this season, which is a big reason why his efficiency was so poor. He'll be used much more as a pass-catcher when he's healthy, though.
Jeremiyah Love makes the ONE-HANDED GRAB and takes it in for the TD! 😤
📺 NBC & Peacock https://t.co/fAE4Lw1ctd
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 14, 2025
In PPR leagues, it's reasonable to remain bullish on him for 2027. Even if he's not running behind a great offensive line, he could be used heavily as a pass-catcher, which should be enough to put him in the low-end RB1 range if he can remain healthy.
His ADP will likely dip in redraft leagues, and he could be a Round 5 pick, depending on your league. That's a bargain, and perhaps a huge steal if the Cardinals can solve some of their offensive woes.
But that's for next season. This year, Love has been a bust, and it really isn't his fault.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 11 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Tyler Allgeier, Rachaad White, Rico Dowdle, Travis Etienne Jr. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 11. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Tyler Allgeier, Rachaad White, Rico Dowdle, Travis Etienne Jr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 11 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Tyler Allgeier, Rachaad White, Rico Dowdle, Travis Etienne Jr. compared to others:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!