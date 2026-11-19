Rob breaks down the tight ends with the best and worst matchups for the rest of the season to help fantasy football managers identify which to avoid and which to stash leading into Week 11.
We're inching closer and closer to the fantasy football playoffs. Teams are fully in playoff-push mode. Some teams have likely locked in their playoff spot and are now aiming for that crucial bye week or lining up strong matchups in Weeks 15-17.
The rest of us are still fighting and scraping to secure one of the final six playoff spots. These teams don't have the luxury of looking at playoff schedules because it's far more important to ensure you make it to the big dance right now.
However, as each remaining week passes, identifying positive matchups becomes more and more important. This is especially important at tight end, where it's more common for fantasy managers to stream players. Let's look at some of the best and worst schedules for the rest of the season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Strength of Schedule Formula
Below you will find a chart giving you information on how well each team has defended the tight end position this season. The "vs opponent" column is the full-PPR PPG average tight ends have scored against that particular opponent. For example, tight ends have averaged 22.9 full-PPR PPG against the Lions this season.
The seasonal average is the full-PPR PPG average of the tight ends the Lions have faced in all of their other games this season. This tells us the tight ends the Lions have played against are averaging 14.3 full-PPR PPG, but that average jumps to 22.9 when they play the Lions, giving tight ends a huge 8.6 PPG increase when facing the Lions.
You can also see how often each respective defense has allowed a tight end to score 15-20 PPR points and over 20 PPR points. The matchup factor takes into account all of these different factors.
It looks at the PPG average they allow to tight ends as a raw number, but also the difference vs. their seasonal average. It also incorporates the number of ceiling performances and the number of passing yards allowed per game by each respective defense.
That brings us to the matchup. The higher the number, the better the matchup. Simple. Lions, great matchup. Vikings, not so much.
Remaining Schedule
The remaining schedule for each team is listed below, allowing you to use the chart above to identify positive and negative matchups throughout the rest of the season.
|Team
|Week 11
|Week 12
|Week 13
|Week 14
|Week 15
|Week 16
|Week 17
|Lions
|Buccaneers
|Bears
|Falcons
|Titans
|Vikings
|Giants
|Bears
|Commanders
|Bengals
|Cardinals
|Titans
|Texans
|Falcons
|Vikings
|Jaguars
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|Commanders
|Eagles
|Bye
|Jets
|Saints
|Raiders
|Broncos
|Raiders
|Steelers
|Dolphins
|Jets
|Raiders
|Bills
|Patriots
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|Bills
|Rams
|Bengals
|Patriots
|49ers
|Chargers
|Raiders
|Broncos
|Browns
|Bye
|Chargers
|Broncos
|Titans
|Cardinals
|Bengals
|Commanders
|Saints
|Browns
|Chiefs
|Panthers
|Colts
|Ravens
|Dolphins
|Bills
|Jets
|Broncos
|Bears
|Packers
|Chargers
|Bills
|Buccaneers
|Lions
|Panthers
|Chargers
|Ravens
|Saints
|Falcons
|Rams
|Cowboys
|Titans
|Eagles
|Seahawks
|Bye
|Rams
|Jaguars
|Giants
|Steelers
|Eagles
|Broncos
|Texans
|Jaguars
|Ravens
|Panthers
|Titans
|Saints
|Bears
|Bengals
|Packers
|Panthers
|Buccaneers
|Cardinals
|Falcons
|Browns
|Bye
|Raiders
|Bengals
|Falcons
|Giants
|Ravens
|Colts
|Colts
|Texans
|Giants
|Bye
|Eagles
|Titans
|Bengals
|Browns
|Titans
|Cowboys
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|Lions
|Colts
|Raiders
|Steelers
|Panthers
|Ravens
|Buccaneers
|Vikings
|Saints
|Bengals
|Steelers
|Seahawks
|Bears
|Saints
|Lions
|Jaguars
|Dolphins
|Bills
|Packers
|Lions
|Ravens
|Panthers
|Texans
|Bye
|Buccaneers
|Steelers
|Browns
|Bengals
|Jets
|Chargers
|Dolphins
|Bye
|Broncos
|Cardinals
|Patriots
|Vikings
|Giants
|Jaguars
|Colts
|49ers
|Seahawks
|Browns
|Lions
|Cowboys
|Falcons
|Bye
|Vikings
|Lions
|Browns
|Commanders
|Buccaneers
|Saints
|49ers
|Vikings
|Seahawks
|Giants
|Rams
|Chargers
|Chiefs
|Eagles
|Bills
|Dolphins
|Chiefs
|Patriots
|Packers
|Bears
|Broncos
|Dolphins
|Jaguars
|Giants
|Titans
|Bears
|Steelers
|Texans
|Cowboys
|Commanders
|Chargers
|Jets
|Patriots
|Buccaneers
|Raiders
|49ers
|Dolphins
|Chiefs
|Texans
|Colts
|Ravens
|Steelers
|Commanders
|Jaguars
|Eagles
|Packers
|Vikings
|49ers
|Falcons
|Panthers
|Patriots
|Lions
|Commanders
|Jets
|Packers
|Bye
|Rams
|Saints
|Bills
|Dolphins
|Bears
|Texans
|Eagles
|Steelers
|Cowboys
|Cardinals
|Colts
|Seahawks
|Texans
|49ers
|Seahawks
|Bye
|49ers
|Cowboys
|Giants
|Eagles
|Rams
|Panthers
|Patriots
|Bye
|Chargers
|Bills
|Vikings
|Chiefs
|Jets
|Broncos
|Rams
|Bye
|Packers
|Chiefs
|49ers
|Cowboys
|Seahawks
|Buccaneers
Weeks 11-17 Strength of Schedule
|Team
|ROS Average
|Titans
|6.71
|Raiders
|6.50
|Falcons
|6.33
|Cardinals
|6.17
|Bengals
|6.00
|Bears
|5.57
|Broncos
|5.29
|Bills
|5.29
|Jaguars
|5.29
|Chargers
|5.29
|Browns
|5.17
|Ravens
|5.00
|Vikings
|5.00
|Saints
|4.86
|Jets
|4.83
|Giants
|4.57
|Eagles
|4.57
|Patriots
|4.50
|Panthers
|4.43
|Buccaneers
|4.29
|Rams
|4.17
|Commanders
|4.14
|Texans
|4.14
|Colts
|4.00
|Lions
|3.86
|Steelers
|3.86
|Packers
|3.83
|Chiefs
|3.71
|Dolphins
|3.71
|Seahawks
|3.17
|49ers
|2.57
|Cowboys
|2.33
Winners
Brock Bowers or Michael Mayer -- Las Vegas Raiders
Bowers is reportedly day-to-day, but also has a significant injury, per head coach Klint Kubiak. That's not at all confusing. Based on their record and Kubiak calling it a significant injury, I'd expect him to miss time, but Kubiak isn't known for being honest or reliable when it comes to injuries. That said, if Bowers is out, Mayer will inherit a killer rest-of-the-season schedule.
Raiders HC Klint Kubiak said Brock Bowers is day to day with his ankle injury.
"It's not as bad as we thought, but still a significant injury."
— Sam Warren (@samwarren83) November 16, 2026
Las Vegas gets the Broncos twice, who are giving up 19.2 PPG to tight ends this season, a very attractive number. This is 1.2 PPG higher than what they've scored on average, too. Not only are they yielding a ton of points to tight ends, but tight ends are outperforming their season PPG average against them. They've also allowed three different 20+ point performances this season.
Getting Arizona during Champions Week is just icing on the cake. It's one of the best matchups for a tight end this season. Bowers (or Mayer) is someone who can help teams down the stretch run and into the playoffs.
Colston Loveland -- Chicago Bears
Loveland gets four matchups against top-12 tight end matchups, including the Lions in Week 17. The Lions have been hemorrhaging points to tight ends all year. However, it's important to note that Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch have both missed considerable time this season. When they're healthy, they form a top-3 safety duo in the NFL.
Them getting back healthy could drastically change how effective tight ends are against them. However, the Lions are also giving up the fifth-most passing yards per game this season. Detroit's defense has played well in recent weeks, but this is still a matchup fantasy managers should feel confident in.
Other matchups against the Titans and Saints provide Loveland with a strong chance to help fantasy managers get into the playoffs and bring home the trophy.
Losers
Jake Ferguson -- Dallas Cowboys
Ferguson is expected to miss several weeks, which already puts him at a disadvantage, but his rest-of-season schedule is just about as bad as it gets. After a Week 11 matchup against the Titans that he'll miss, he'll close the season with five games against one of the 13 hardest matchups for tight ends. This includes three games against teams in the bottom four for matchups.
Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson (knee) and RB Tyler Goodson (knee) are likely out multiple weeks.
CB PJ Locke (concussion) won’t be available Sunday vs. the 49ers.
WR George Pickens (hamstring) and CB Joey Porter Jr. (foot) will go through the same process as last week before determining if they’ll be able to play Sunday
— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 9, 2026
He's also got a bye week mixed in there, which makes him even less appealing. With CeeDee Lamb dominating the target share, George Pickens getting healthy and playing better, and Ryan Flournoy's emergence as a legit No. 3 option, Ferguson can be cut.
Remaining Regular Season Strength of Schedule
|Team
|Weeks 11-14 Average
|Bengals
|7.25
|Titans
|7.00
|Eagles
|6.50
|Cardinals
|6.33
|Broncos
|6.25
|Bears
|6.25
|Texans
|6.25
|Browns
|6.00
|Jets
|6.00
|Commanders
|5.75
|Raiders
|5.33
|Falcons
|5.33
|Chiefs
|5.00
|Dolphins
|5.00
|Buccaneers
|5.00
|Jaguars
|4.75
|Chargers
|4.75
|Lions
|4.50
|Seahawks
|4.33
|Panthers
|4.25
|Bills
|4.25
|Saints
|4.00
|Ravens
|4.00
|Rams
|4.00
|Steelers
|3.50
|Packers
|3.33
|Giants
|2.75
|Vikings
|2.75
|Cowboys
|2.33
|Colts
|2.33
|Patriots
|2.00
|49ers
|1.75
Winners
Dallas Goedert -- Philadelphia Eagles
There are big question marks around the quarterback position, but he's in a position to do well for fantasy managers looking to make a playoff push during the regular season. His Week 11 matchup against Pittsburgh isn't great, but it's solid enough. However, after he gets past that matchup, he gets the Cowboys, Colts, and Cardinals.
The Colts and Cowboys defenses are two of the worst in the NFL. The Cardinals have been one of the most generous defenses to tight ends this season. With DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks less than 100% and Marquise Brown being cut, Goedert is in a great spot to command a high number of targets against favorable defenses.
Harold Fannin Jr. -- Cleveland Browns
Fannin got off to a slow start, but has been playing great as of late. The Browns are on bye in Week 11, but then they get the Raiders and the Bengals, two teams giving up 15 or more full-PPR PPG to tight ends this season. Denzel Boston has slowed down after a hot start, just in time for Fannin to take advantage of a soft remaining regular-season schedule.
Losers
Tyler Warren -- Indianapolis Colts
The quarterback play is disastrous. The trades of Keenan Allen, Josh Downs, and Quenton Nelson have significantly hindered the offense's productivity. That alone makes Warren tough to trust. His schedule makes it borderline impossible.
Indianapolis has the Texans, Giants, a bye, and the Eagles to close out the fantasy football regular season. That's three matchups against three of the top-10 most difficult matchups for tight ends.
Hunter Henry -- New England Patriots
Like Warren, Henry will be negatively affected by poor quarterback play the rest of the way with the loss of Drake Maye. Making matters worse, A.J. Brown is back on the field, as is Mack Hollins. Soon, Romeo Doubs will be back, adding more target competition to the mix.
On top of that, Henry has the second-hardest remaining fantasy football regular-season schedule. The Chargers, Bills, and Vikings are all inside the top 10 in most difficult matchups for tight ends from Weeks 12-14 after a Week 11 bye.
Playoff Strength of Schedule
|Team
|Playoff Average
|Vikings
|8.00
|Raiders
|7.67
|Falcons
|7.33
|Giants
|7.00
|Patriots
|7.00
|Bills
|6.67
|Titans
|6.33
|Cardinals
|6.00
|Jaguars
|6.00
|Chargers
|6.00
|Ravens
|6.00
|Saints
|6.00
|Colts
|5.67
|Bears
|4.67
|Panthers
|4.67
|Bengals
|4.33
|Browns
|4.33
|Rams
|4.33
|Steelers
|4.33
|Packers
|4.33
|Broncos
|4.00
|Jets
|3.67
|49ers
|3.67
|Buccaneers
|3.33
|Lions
|3.00
|Cowboys
|2.33
|Eagles
|2.00
|Commanders
|2.00
|Chiefs
|2.00
|Dolphins
|2.00
|Seahawks
|2.00
|Texans
|1.33
Winners
T.J. Hockenson -- Minnesota Vikings
With Jordan Addison on IR and Kirk Cousins now in Minnesota, Hockenson is in position to be a potential league-winner down the stretch. He has the best schedule in the fantasy football playoffs with matchups against the Lions, Commanders, and Jets. Detroit and Washington are the two most friendly matchups for tight ends.
Isaiah Likely -- New York Giants
Likely has been dominating all year. He's currently the TE2 behind only Brock Bowers in full-PPR PPG. He just may be the No. 1 tight end for the rest of the season, however, depending on Bowers' availability and health. The Browns have been generous to tight ends this season, but what makes Likely a big winner are matchups against the Lions and Cowboys.
Losers
Chig Okonkwo -- Washington Commanders
Okonkwo has had plenty of volume all year whenever he's healthy, but he hasn't done much with it. Fantasy managers have to be worried about how long the volume will continue if the production doesn't.
To close out the year, he has the Falcons, Vikings, and Jaguars during the fantasy football playoffs. He'd be a desperation start against the Falcons, but starting him against the Vikings or Jaguars would be the definition of insanity.
Sam LaPorta -- Detroit Lions
LaPorta has been an afterthought in Detroit's offense recently. It's getting harder and harder to trust him. If that doesn't turn around soon, it'll be incredibly tough to lock him into starting lineups during the playoffs against the Vikings, Giants, and Bears.
Those are three of the more challenging defenses for tight ends, with the Vikings being especially difficult. He's trending down at the worst time of the season with a schedule that won't do him any favors.
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