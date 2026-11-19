John's fantasy football buy-lows, breakouts, trade candidates to target for Week 11 in 2026. These unlucky players are underperforming for fantasy football.
It's probably not wise to completely dismiss a player who's struggling and not producing well for fantasy football when that player has been excellent in previous seasons.
While a player like Los Angeles Chargers wideout Quentin Johnston doesn't really apply here, as he's been bad for the majority of his career, other players have strung together multiple excellent seasons of play but aren't really on the fantasy radar right now as surefire starters.
This can create an edge for those who are paying close attention to their situations, because while players fall off all the time, much of the time it really isn't their fault that they're unproductive. So, let's dive into five players who have shown us they're good ... aside from in the stat sheets this season!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
David Montgomery, RB, Houston Texans
Montgomery (groin) had a blistering start to the season that was quickly halted after he failed to reach double-digit PPR fantasy points in any of his subsequent games. In his next four contests, he scored 4.4, 6.8, 4.3, and 1.1 PPR fantasy points.
This quickly made him one of the bigger busts in fantasy football, unfortunately, but he has a chance at redemption. The Texans offense has been playing well in recent weeks despite their record, and quarterback C.J. Stroud already has 19 touchdown passes through nine games.
#Texans QB C.J. Stroud throwing a dot on the run + ripping over the MOF against the Browns
Looked so in command and poised all season. Fun to see Stroud put it all together https://t.co/oNJF0C1MJ8
— Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) November 17, 2026
The biggest problem remains the Texans offensive line, which hasn't been a great run-blocking unit. In Monty's absence, backup RB Woody Marks (concussion) has managed just under 3.8 yards per carry, and doesn't have a ton of room to run before he's contacted by a defender.
The hope is that the offensive line has had more time to gel and will block better when the former Lion returns, and that he will return to full health and have a big role in the offense. Marks isn't going anywhere long-term, but he hasn't exactly lit the world on fire in his time as the lead back.
Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
The return of quarterback Kirk Cousins as the starter for the team has ushered in what's likely to be a new era of the Vikings offense finally being good again. It's likely that nobody will benefit as much as star wideout Justin Jefferson from this change.
Jefferson ranks outside the top 20 in fantasy football PPR leagues as a wideout. The numbers in Cousins' return were encouraging, as he caught nine of his 13 targets, though he managed just 74 yards in the win over the Green Bay Packers.
The Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson connection is so back
MINvsGB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/VKdh3yVImv
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
His numbers have simply been pedestrian this season, which shouldn't be acceptable for fantasy managers, though we have no say in the matter. But there's a solid chance he could detonate with a performance of more than 30 fantasy points multiple times over the rest of the season.
Jefferson is still an elite talent, though his play may have faded somewhat over the past few seasons. It's debatable if that's due to a lack of effort thanks to simply awful quarterback play or if he's genuinely on the decline.
JUSTIN JEFFERSON 97 YARD TUDDY!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/0PJs9mheCK
— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2024
He's a special talent who should still be treated as if he's elite, even if the production hasn't shown it. It's still possible to get him in a trade at a reasonable price, thanks to the poor passing play of the other Vikings quarterbacks this season.
Expecting a midseason trade for Cousins to solve all the issues with the offense might be a stretch, but there's a solid chance it elevates Jefferson into top-8 territory at his position.
Josh Downs, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Of course, Downs' price in fantasy football leagues has gone up since he's become a member of a much better passing offense in the Kansas City Chiefs. He was simply rotting, from a fantasy and real football perspective, on the Indianapolis Colts offense earlier in the season.
Downs scored 15.3 PPR fantasy points in his first game with his new team. The shocking part is just how little he played -- he was only on the field for 17 percent of his team's offensive snaps. His impact was immediately felt, too -- he's a difference-maker when he's used properly.
Mahomes steps up and drops a dime to Josh Downs for a TD!
KCvsATL on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/dwTMy1qZYC
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
He played a role in the Chiefs obliterating the Atlanta Falcons, and is already the best pass-catcher the team has. He's a high-end separator -- his problems have always been with a lack of playing time and a lack of targets with the Colts.
He'll likely have a high target rate with his new team, though Chiefs head coach Andy Reid may not give him what we view to be sufficient playing time. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' "decline" seems to be mainly the result of a total lack of pass-catching talent.
MAHOMES FIVE TOUCHDOWN PASSES 🔥 https://t.co/G1ZClQomml
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Downs is a much better separator than both Chiefs WR Rashee Rice and tight end Travis Kelce, and should get significant work in each game moving forward.
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
Hockenson (wrist/chest) is another player who could benefit greatly from the return of Cousins. Vikings WR2 Jordan Addison (thumb) had surgery on one of his fingers ahead of Week 10, and should miss at least two more contests, though he's not on injured reserve.
But he could be worked back in slowly, which would benefit Hockenson. He's dealing with injuries of his own; however, he is expected to play in Week 11, and was the No. 4 overall tight end in the league in PPR fantasy leagues in 2023 despite playing in only 15 games.
T.J. Hockenson catches a touchdown pass from @KirkCousins8!
📺: #MINvsGB on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G https://t.co/F3jmAeeoLR
— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
"Hock" has come nowhere near replicating the numbers he put up since Cousins left. But if Jefferson's lack of production is any indicator, neither of those pass-catchers were the problem in recent years -- it's been the poor quarterback play.
Hockenson was considered one of the best route-running and pass-catching TEs in the league earlier in his career. The film doesn't show a player in the midst of a massive decline. He's just 29 years old, well within the prime age for tight end production in the league.
Making aggressive moves for players on Minnesota's offense makes sense. Week 10 against a tough Green Bay Packers team is probably not a good game to base production predictions for the rest of the season on for these players.
Kyle Monangai, RB, Chicago Bears
Maybe the "star" status of the Bears backup running back isn't totally set in stone, but Monangai (toe) could have a very strong finish to the season. He hasn't played a snap in a game since Week 4 as he's been dealing with a turf toe injury.
But he showed that he's capable of handling massive workloads, depending on the game script. In both Week 1 and Week 4, he managed over 20 PPR fantasy points, and he was given 31 touches in Week 4.
61-yard Kyle Monangai TD!
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ni8sWMbta3
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
He has some standalone value in deeper leagues and is a massive lottery ticket that can turn in week-winning performances in games where the Bears RB1 doesn't play. D'Andre Swift ran for just 31 yards on 12 carries in Week 9, and is a regular presence on his team's injury report.
He's seemingly always playing through a groin injury and has dealt with multiple ailments this season. Monangai enters the top-5 RB conversation immediately if he's the uncontested RB1 in any contest.
He'd probably be a lot harder to acquire if he had played more games this season, as he'd likely have one or two more massive outings under his belt.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!