Joey's best fantasy football defense streamers and D/ST rankings for Weeks 11, 12, 13, 14 in 2026. NFL team defense streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our fantasy football D/ST streamers and starts for Weeks 11, 12, 13, and 14 of the 2026 season. This article will identify the best D/ST to pick up for this week and in the weeks ahead.
Every week of the fantasy season, we help fantasy managers identify the best defenses to pick up for the next few weeks. With the fantasy football playoffs right around the corner, it's pivotal to look ahead and pick up defenses to help down the stretch. At this point in the year, it could be smart to roster two defenses.
These are the best defenses to stream for the next four weeks of the fantasy season (Weeks 11, 12, 13, 14). If you want our Week 11 D/ST fantasy football rankings, be sure to check out that link.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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D/ST Strength of Schedule: Weeks 11-14
This article covers the four best streaming defenses for the next four weeks. Several of these defenses are worth targeting on the waiver wire for the coming weeks. Some of these defenses are only good for Week 11, while a few are good for Weeks 12-14 and are worth stashing on your bench for the weeks ahead.
We will break down the best defensive streamers into four categories (Temporary, Part-Time, Recruit, and Fool's Gold). You can find descriptions of each streamer type below. We will also only look at defenses that are rostered in under 50% of Yahoo! leagues.
- “Temporary” Streamer: D/ST with a good matchup in Week 11
- “Part-Time” Streamer: D/ST with multiple nice matchups in a row
- “Recruit” Streamer: D/ST with an easy upcoming schedule that you pick up earlier to stash on your bench
- “Fool’s Gold” Streamer: D/ST that on paper looks like a good option, but should be avoided
Week 11 D/ST Streamers
Detroit Lions D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 11 Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Yahoo Rostership: 34%
- Over-Under: 44.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 18.75
Some fantasy managers might be hesitant to pick up this Lions defense with Aidan Hutchinson now out for the season. However, this D/ST has a few favorable matchups in the next few weeks, which includes a plus matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11. With Baker Mayfield trending toward missing this contest, this Detroit defense will be a top-10 play this weekend.
In Jalon Daniels' three starts earlier in the year, he threw three touchdowns, four interceptions, and was sacked nine times. That bodes well for a Lions defense that has played better in recent weeks. Detroit has given up 17 points or fewer in four straight games and has recorded at least three sacks in three straight games. This unit's fifth-ranked pressure rate should help them rack up the fantasy points.
One Moore time 😤 https://t.co/VkHgBIYzFe
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 15, 2026
Although the Lions will play the Bears on Thanksgiving, this defense can be used again in both Week 13 and Week 14. Detroit will face the Falcons in Week 13 and the Titans in Week 14. If you are looking for a D/ST that you can use in multiple weeks moving forward, the Lions should be a top pickup.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST (Recruit Streamer)
- Week 11 Opponent: Detroit Lions
- Yahoo Rostership: 23%
- Over-Under: N/A
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: N/A
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST will enter Week 11 with the second-most fantasy points scored on the season. This group totaled 25 fantasy points behind a five-sack performance against the Panthers in Week 7, totaled 18 fantasy points behind a four-turnover game against the Falcons in Week 8, and totaled 12 fantasy points behind a five-turnover game against the Bears in Week 9.
Back-to-back INTs for the Buccaneers defense!
TBvsCHI on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/7UXVJ9makU
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2026
While it's best to sit this defense in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, fantasy managers should be looking to stash this defense for the weeks ahead. Tampa Bay will face the Panthers in Week 12, the Chargers in Week 13, and the Ravens in Week 14. This D/ST will even face the Saints (Week 15) and Falcons (Week 16) in the first two rounds of the fantasy playoffs.
That's enough reason to pick up this D/ST ahead of Week 11. The Buccaneers defense ranks second in EPA/play, sixth in points allowed per game, first in rush yards allowed per game, second in takeaways, and fifth in success rate. This defense can realistically be used in five straight weeks after this difficult matchup against the Lions.
Los Angeles Chargers D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 11 Opponent: New York Jets
- Yahoo Rostership: 10%
- Over-Under: 41.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 19
The Los Angeles Chargers have definitely had some struggles on the defensive side this season. They rank 18th in EPA/play, 27th in points allowed per game, 28th in sack rate, and 22nd in pass rush win rate. But this defense is worth adding this week, with two favorable matchups in back-to-back games in Week 11 and Week 12.
The Chargers will play the Jets in Week 11. New York has allowed multiple sacks in eight straight games, and the offensive line has given up the second-most sacks through 10 weeks. Los Angeles should be able to get some pressure on Geno Smith in this game. This defense ranks 10th in pressure rate and has forced the 10th-most turnovers so far.
Los Angeles will then face the New England Patriots in Week 12. With Drake Maye dealing with an ankle injury and out for the foreseeable future, the Chargers will likely face Tommy DeVito next week. Last week, DeVito completed just 50% of his passes for 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, and was sacked four times in the loss.
Dallas Cowboys D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 11 Opponent: Tennessee Titans
- Yahoo Rostership: 13%
- Over-Under: 55 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 23
There is obviously a lot of risk in picking up this Cowboys D/ST for the next few weeks. This unit just gave up a season-high 46 points to the San Francisco 49ers last week and currently ranks 32nd in EPA/play, 30th in points allowed per game, 32nd in rush yards allowed per game, 30th in takeaways, and 25th in pressure rate.
DEEEEEEBOOOOOOO
SFvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/3RwQ4dNchJ
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
But if you are looking for a defense to pick up for the next two weeks, the Cowboys D/ST can be viewed as a potential deep-league add. Dallas will play the Titans in Week 11 and the Eagles in Week 12. Even though this defense has struggled most of the season, those plus matchups put this D/ST on fantasy radars in both of those games.
Cam Ward has thrown an interception in six of his last seven games, and the Titans offensive line ranks 30th in pass-block win rate. The Eagles will be starting Joe Milton III on Thanksgiving in Week 12. Milton didn't throw a touchdown in his first start back in Week 9 and was sacked seven times in that contest. Dallas has also recorded at least five sacks in two of its last three games.
Recruit D/ST Streamers for Week 12
If you have Week 11 already figured out, let's look ahead at some defensive options that you could start in Week 12:
- New England Patriots (49% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 12 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
- Cleveland Browns (23% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 12 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Giants (17% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 12 opponent: Indianapolis Colts
- Washington Commanders (16% rostership on Yahoo) - Week 12 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
Fool’s Gold D/ST Streamers to Avoid
New York Jets D/ST at LAC
- Week 11 Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
- Yahoo Rostership: 7%
The New York Jets D/ST might be a popular streaming option this week. The Chargers haven't exactly been this elite offense this year, and opposing defenses have scored the most fantasy points against this Los Angeles offense through 10 weeks. However, it's a bit risky to roll with this New York D/ST for Week 11.
The Jets haven't been a top defensive unit this season. They have allowed over 30 points in three straight games, haven't recorded more than two sacks in a game since Week 5, and rank 26th in EPA/play, 22nd in points allowed per game, 30th in rush yards allowed per game, and 23rd in pass rush win rate. This New York D/ST has a low ceiling and floor this weekend.
D/ST Streaming Action Plan
Planning out your fantasy D/ST might require some work, but it might be necessary to target the best matchups every single week. Here is how I would line up my defensive streams across the next four weeks.
- Week 11: Stream the Lions versus the Buccaneers
- Week 12: Stream the Commanders versus the Cardinals
- Week 13: Stream the Bengals versus the Browns
- Week 14: Stream the Lions versus the Titans
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