Matt's tight end (TE) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 11 of 2026. His TE lineups advice for Week 11 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
If Brock Bowers plays, he starts. Don't overthink it, don't get cute, and certainly don't let one disappointing week scare you away from one of fantasy football's most talented tight ends. The ankle is worth monitoring, but if he's cleared, start him and move on.
With six teams on bye, tight end is once again a position where fantasy managers need to find every possible advantage. Colston Loveland has delivered consistent production, Dalton Kincaid has a matchup worth getting excited about, and a few other names could make or break your Week 11 matchup.
Now let’s break down the RotoBaller Week 11 Tight End Starts and Sits, highlighting the players you can trust, the matchups you need to exploit, and the tight ends who could leave you disappointed.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 11 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Brock Bowers - TE, Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Yes, this may seem like low-hanging fruit, but after a 2.8-point Week 10 performance and an early exit due to an ankle injury, some might be hesitant to start their stud tight end in Week 11. Look, fantasy football makes people do irrational things.
Kirk Cousins over the top to Brock Bowers for the TD 🙌
LVvsSF on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/rBTpySUk3w
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
First, the ankle injury is more of a day-to-day issue, and Bowers will have further tests to assess the severity, but for now the expectation is that he plays. If he winds up missing, fire up Michael Mayer. With Bowers out, Mayer assumed a 71% route share.
Even accounting for last week's early departure, only Isaiah Likely is averaging more fantasy points at the position since Week 8 than Bowers (18.1). If Bowers plays this week, he's well positioned to add to his impressive resume.
Denver is a top-five fantasy destination for opposing tight ends this season, as the Broncos are allowing over 15.6 fantasy points per game. Before the Week 10 bye, we saw Darren Waller put up eight catches, 90 yards, and a touchdown against this unit.
Certain matchups are too good to pass up. Whether it’s Bowers or Mayer, fire up your Raiders tight end this week as Fernando Mendoza keeps leaning on his security blankets.
Colston Loveland - TE, Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints
Listen, six teams have a bye this week. Now is not the time to get cute at a position where weekly consistency is a real problem.
Colston Loveland should be firmly cemented into your starting lineup once again this week as the Bears return from hibernation and their Week 10 bye. Since Week 6, Loveland has averaged 14.8 fantasy points per game, making him the TE4 over that stretch. Loveland has topped 13 fantasy points in three of those four contests, with that 9.8-point performance back in Week 9 as the only blemish.
With Loveland's recent success, a date with the Saints should excite fantasy managers. New Orleans, like the Broncos, is a top-five fantasy destination.
The Saints are allowing around 15 fantasy points per game to the position this season. Last week, the Panthers duo of Tommy Tremble and Waller combined for six receptions on nine targets for 72 yards, a nice 13.5-fantasy-point afternoon. The previous week, Harold Fannin Jr. posted 12.2 fantasy points of his own.
Dalton Kincaid- TE, Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Sticking with the theme of top-five matchups, Kincaid faces a Dolphins team that is also surrendering about 15 fantasy points per game to the position as we enter Week 11. Miami has been among the stingiest units against opposing receivers, so teams have been turning their attention to the adventurous tight end matchup each week.
Now, buyer beware: Tyler Warren managed just one reception for a single yard last week, but let’s not lie to ourselves. Miami treated Warren as the Colts' WR1, with little to no concern for Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, or Laquon Treadwell.
Buffalo has a few more receiving threats in its arsenal than the benign Colts unit. Buffalo has Kincaid, DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, and even Keon Coleman. All three are more of a threat in the passing game than anything the Colts trotted onto the field last week.
For the Bills, this is a game where they can once again get Kincaid back into the flow of the offense, as he has seen a 50% route share in each of the last two games. What we have here is an excellent matchup versus an unutilized fantasy option; something has to give.
BIG PLAY DALTON KINCAID
BUFvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/LcQtgpdRSJ
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
We know Buffalo can score. We also know that Kincaid can be productive in limited opportunities. Against the Jets last week, despite the low route rate, Kincaid had two catches for 58 yards, nearly making a house call on a 54-yard catch-and-run down the sideline.
Week 11 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
George Kittle- TE, San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings (Mexico City)
With six teams on a bye, you’re probably not in a position to bench George Kittle, but you need contingency plans in place as Kittle and the 49ers face a daunting task against the Minnesota Vikings defense.
Kittle is coming off a six-catch, 74-yard performance last week against the Cowboys, in which Brock Purdy targeted his playmaking tight end nine times. With that kind of volume, even in a difficult matchup, there is a path to fantasy relevance.
Now here’s why we need to pump the brakes. First, Minnesota allows a league-low 7.5 fantasy points per game to tight ends. Last week, Tucker Kraft was a non-factor for the Packers, hauling in one of four targets for 19 yards. This is common against this defense this season.
Secondly, the Keenan Allen vampire theory is firmly in play. Despite limited practice participation after coming over at the trade deadline, Allen’s 57% route share was the third-highest among 49ers receivers, and his seven targets were second only to Kittle. Allen has a history of earning targets away from starting pass catchers. In Los Angeles, it was Ladd McConkey. In Chicago, it was DJ Moore.
Between the matchup and the eventual sucking of fantasy production courtesy of Allen, Kittle is a player you can start, but limit those expectations this week.
Pat Freiermuth- TE, Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Minnesota isn’t the only team that has done an excellent job of hindering opposing tight ends' fantasy production this season. The Philadelphia Eagles are among the elite tier this season, allowing just 8.2 fantasy points per game to the position.
Aaron Rodgers with a strike to Pat Freiermuth for the TD!
PITvsCIN on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/fn9ix7L8qf
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026
Against the Bengals in what was essentially garbage time, yes, those points still count; Freiermuth converted one of his two catches into a touchdown while finishing with 35 yards. Remove that touchdown, and you're left with less than five fantasy points. Freiermuth was targeted just three times in a game in which Joe Burrow put the Bengals comfortably ahead at halftime with 300 yards and three touchdowns.
In fantasy, matchups are everything. At tight end, those matchups can make or break your fantasy matchup, since weekly consistency is hard to predict. Best practice suggests navigating the risk as best you can, and this week, the best way to do that is to leave the Steelers tight end on your bench.
Juwan Johnson - TE, New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears
If you want to find Juwan Johnson among the fantasy leaders at tight end, you have to scroll pretty far down the list. Since Week 6, Johnson is averaging 4.5 fantasy points per game. That’s the TE38 on a per-game basis. Week 9 was the first time Johnson topped 10 fantasy points since Week 4.
Expecting Johnson to hit double digits this week is more wishful thinking than fantasy science. Chicago enters the contest allowing 9.2 fantasy points per game to the position, which puts them among the five stingiest units so far this season.
Early in the season, Johnson was a safe bet, averaging 6.8 targets, 5.2 receptions, and 58 receiving yards per game. Since Week 5, Johnson has nine receptions for 85 yards over eight games.
Matchups matter, and when a tight end struggles to produce and faces an uphill challenge, you can’t plug them into your lineup and hope for a favorable outcome.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 11 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Dalton Kincaid, Juwan Johnson, Colston Loveland. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 11. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Dalton Kincaid, Juwan Johnson, Colston Loveland. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 11 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Dalton Kincaid, Juwan Johnson, Colston Loveland compared to others:
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