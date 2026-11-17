Andy's potential Week 11 busts, fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for players who may disappoint. You should consider benching these players in Week 11.
Hey RotoBallers! The calendar turns to Week 11 of the NFL season. With the fantasy playoffs just weeks away, many teams could have their backs against the wall as they look to claim a spot in the postseason.
As a result, our start/sit decisions are more important than ever, as they could be the difference between our season ending sooner than expected and making a run to the championship. Below, we will look at four players who could be worth keeping on the bench in the Week 11 slate.
Who should fantasy managers bench in Week 11? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Potential Fantasy Football Lineup Busts
QB: J.J. McCarthy (NYG) vs. JAX
Given the large slate of teams on bye and potential injuries at QB (see Baker Mayfield), we will dig a bit deeper for our QB to fade of the week. Managers may consider streaming J.J. McCarthy amid his hot surge, but his matchup suggests otherwise. McCarthy has averaged a strong 15.6 PPR points per game over the last four weeks (with him playing only 29 snaps in Week 6), with a 2:2 TD:INT.
Last Thursday. McCarthy threw for a season-best 293 yards against the Washington Commanders and added a season-high 34 rushing yards on the ground. However, his matchup against Jacksonville could present some regression. Despite a strong showing, he generated a negative CPOE% in each of his last two games, and against this defense, he could take a significant step back.
The Jaguars enter this contest allowing the fifth-fewest PPR points to opposing QBs, which could make McCarthy a landmine as a streamer. They have allowed only 228 passing yards per game and 16.0 PPG, putting them second-best in the sport.
RB: Aaron Jones Sr. (MIN) @ SF
Aaron Jones Sr. enters Week 11 with some momentum. After averaging a low 4.2 PPR points per game in Weeks 7-9, the veteran RB bounced back last Sunday, totaling 12.5 PPR points against his former team, the Green Bay Packers. In this contest, Jones took 11 carries for 47 yards and a score and caught his lone target for eight yards.
He continues to share the workload with Jordan Mason, which does limit his ceiling. However, managers expecting another 12.0+ effort should temper expectations. Jones will face a 49ers defense that enters Week 11 allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game, trailing only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Last weekend, the 49ers shut down Javonte Williams, holding him to only 63 yards on 16 carries. Jones is a depletion FLEX play with a low floor against this defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest PPR points to the position. Mason is also a player manager should keep on the bench.
WR: Deebo Samuel Sr. (SF) vs. MIN
Deebo Samuel returned to the lineup this past weekend and wasted little time making an impact, totaling 25.9 PPR points in their thrilling victory over the Cowboys. Samuel caught three passes for 31 yards and a score and punched in another score with 78 yards on his legs.
DEEEEEEBOOOOOOO
SFvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/3RwQ4dNchJ
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Through six games, the veteran WR has been productive, averaging 14.7 PPR points per game. However, he's more of a low-end FLEX play with minimal upside against the sport's best defense.
The Vikings have allowed just 14.6 PPG and are coming off a contest where they shut down both Matthew Golden and Christian Watson. In this game, the Vikings held both star WRs to just 107 combined yards. With Mike Evans also potentially returning, Samuel could see even fewer opportunities in a very tough matchup.
TE: Pat Freiermuth (PIT) @ PHI
Pat Freiermuth enters Sunday night's contest with a questionable tag due to illness but was able to step up and put in another solid effort as a low-end TE1. In their loss to the Bengals, the veteran tight end caught two of his three targets for 35 yards and a touchdown. This marked his second-straight game hitting the double-digit PPR point mark and his fifth receiving score of the campaign.
However, it is important to note that Freiermuth faced the Bengals and Browns in each of his last two games, both of which sit within the top-12 in terms of PPR points allowed to tight ends, which played a role in his recent surge.
Instead, Freiermuth faces a much tougher task this weekend against the Eagles, who enter the contest allowing the fourth-fewest PPR points to opposing TEs. They contained breakout TE Isaiah Likely to just 53 yards in their last contest and held Chig Okonkwo to only 32 yards the week before. Freiermuth is a high-risk TE2 with a very low floor in this matchup.
Read more player news and updates for Week 11
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 11 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Aaron Jones Sr., J.J. McCarthy. Deebo Samuel Sr., Pat Freiermuth. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 11. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 11 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Aaron Jones Sr., J.J. McCarthy. Deebo Samuel Sr., Pat Freiermuth. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 11.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 11 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Aaron Jones Sr., J.J. McCarthy. Deebo Samuel Sr., Pat Freiermuth compared to others:
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