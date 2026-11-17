Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 11 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include Samaje Perine, Jalon Daniels, Emari Demercado, and more.
Welcome RotoBallers! The fantasy season has entered the stretch run, which means our waiver wire moves have even greater importance as we look to build our team for the postseason.
Below, we will look at four sneaky, widely available, high-upside players who could provide upside in the second half of the campaign.
Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Samaje Perine, RB, CIN
14% Rostered
Samaje Perine remains a traditional handcuff but continues to see his short-term value increase. Because he plays in one of the most potent offenses, Perine continues to get ample red-zone opportunities despite being the No. 2 option in his backfield. In Sunday night's victory over the Steelers, Perine took six carries for 14 yards and a score.
This marks his third touchdown over his last five games. During this stretch, he has averaged a solid 8.9 PPR points per game. Despite this, in the event Chase Brown misses time, Perine would enter legit high-end RB2 status. While he is already a borderline low-end FLEX in deeper leagues, he would enter must-start territory if the workhorse were to miss time.
Currently, Brown is averaging 12.6 attempts per game with 6.0 targets per game.
Emari Demercado, RB, HOU
1% Rostered
With Woody Marks exiting Sunday's game with a concussion and not practicing Monday, Emari Demercado has a path to being the team's RB2. While David Montgomery is set to return to action on Thursday (after a full practice Monday), Demercado is now penciled in as the clear No. 2 option in the depleted backfield.
In relief, Demercado took seven carries for 16 yards and drew two targets. While his production was not overly impressive, Demercado was a replacement option in Arizona last season and averaged an elite 7.1 YPC in his opportunities. If Montgomery faces a setback, Demercado could have weekly flex upside.
Dohnte Meyers, WR, CIN
3% Rostered
While Meyers has low standalone value, his upside as a stash candidate continues to grow. During their divisional victory over the Steelers, Tee Higgins (the team's No. 2 WR) dealt with some workload management. While HC Zac Taylor said Higgins was "fine" on Monday, this situation is worth monitoring closely.
If Higgins misses time, Meyers would jump to the No. 2 WR role in the most dangerous passing attack in football, led by MVP frontrunner Joe Burrow. Since Week 4, Burrow has thrown 21 passing scores (Added three hits with his legs) while averaging 342 passing yards per game. Meyers should not be trusted in any lineups but would become an immediate WR3 if Higgins cannot suit up.
Jalon Daniels, QB, TB
1% Rostered
With six teams on bye, including many top QBs like Jordan Love, Matthew Stafford, and Drake Maye (injured), managers need to look to the waiver wire for their QB1. Baker Mayfield is currently dealing with a foot and ankle injury, which could pave the way for your rookie QB, Jalon Daniels, to return to the starting lineup.
In relief of Mayfield earlier this season, he averaged 16.3 PPR points per game (three games) with a 3:4 TD:INT. However, he averaged a strong 39.0 rushing yards per game, which greatly raised his floor. If he moves to the top of the depth chart, he faces the Detroit Lions, who have begun to turn the corner defensively but still enter this week allowing the most PPR points to opposing QBs.
With his rushing ability and top matchup, he holds high-end QB2 upside and is a top streamer.
Analysis: Baker Mayfield Dealing With a Foot Sprain, Questionable in Week 11
https://t.co/U3E8ErDv6y
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 16, 2026
Read more player news and updates for Week 11
Other High-Upside Bench Stashes
- Seth McGowan, IND
- Austin Ekeler, WSH
- Sione Vaki, DET
Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 11?
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Owned
|Baller Move
|1
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|58
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|44
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|59
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|6
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|26
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|8
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|59
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|9
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|49
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|10
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|11
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|12
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|13
|Tank Dell
|WR
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|14
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|15
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|16
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|52
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|17
|Malik Washington
|WR
|49
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|23
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|20
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|58
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|22
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|27
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|16
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|35
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|36
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Ray Davis
|RB
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|41
|Myles Price
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|42
|Justice Hill
|RB
|11
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|43
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|11
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|44
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|45
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|46
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|47
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|49
|Cade Otton
|TE
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|Darren Waller
|TE
|26
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|28
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|54
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|55
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|56
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|57
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|58
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|59
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|60
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|61
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|62
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|63
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|65
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Bo Nix
|QB
|66
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Joe Milton
|QB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|67
|Cam Ward
|QB
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|68
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|21
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|69
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|70
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|24
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|71
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|39
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|18
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|14
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Carson Beck
|QB
|4
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|60
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|58
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|83
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|New York Jets
|DST
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Samaje Perine, Dohnte Meyers, Jalon Daniels, and Emari Demercado. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Samaje Perine, Dohnte Meyers, Jalon Daniels, Emari Demercado. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Samaje Perine, Dohnte Meyers, Jalon Daniels, and Emari Demercado:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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