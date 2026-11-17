Dan's top fantasy football Week 11 waiver wire pickups, sleepers, stashes for deeper leagues for 2026. His waiver targets include Cam Ward, Seth McGowan, Pat Bryant, and more
Week 11 is shaping up to be one of the more difficult fantasy football weeks in recent memory. Not only are there a number of injuries that will cost fantasy-relevant players (especially quarterbacks) games, but there will be six teams on bye.
The fantasy playoffs are right around the corner, so attacking the waiver wire will be imperative to securing a crucial win that could lead to a playoff berth and a chance to win a championship. Finding players with established roles at this point in the season is getting difficult, but is far from impossible.
This article will focus on fantasy football players who are at or below a 30% roster rate on Yahoo -- and can be considered deeper-league waiver wire options. We'll cover a few players from QB, RB, WR, and TE. Let's get to it!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Quarterback Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
All QBs are rostered in 30% of leagues or less
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans- 9% rostered
Cam Ward had the best game of his career before the Titans’ Week 9 bye week in Week 8 against the Bengals, throwing for 304 yards and two touchdowns while adding seven carries for 41 yards. However, he played an above-average game (despite the scoreboard) in a tough matchup against the Jaguars in Week 10.
Ward completed 28 of 39 passes for 231 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception despite missing rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate again. His 19.1 fantasy points were his third-best performance this season for fantasy managers.
The Titans face off against an abysmal Cowboys defense in Week 11, which should mean another strong performance for the second-year quarterback. He’s worth a streaming slot, especially if Tate can find his way back from a shoulder injury.
Joe Milton III, Philadelphia Eagles- 3% rostered
Joe Milton III’s first start of the 2026 season with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9 was unremarkable from a passing perspective (18 of 34 for 169 yards), but he was able to post 13.1 fantasy points thanks to an unexpected nine carries for 64 yards.
The Eagles had their bye in Week 10, which gives the offense an opportunity to figure out how to maximize Milton’s skill set and get wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks back from injury.
Milton has a difficult matchup against the Steelers in Week 11, but has considerably weaker matchups against the Cowboys, Cardinals, and Colts from Weeks 12 to 14. Milton’s rushing floor, albeit in a sample size of one game, is worth rostering regardless of a tough matchup.
Running Back Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
All RBs are rostered in 30% of leagues or less
Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts- 18% rostered
Fantasy managers dropped Seth McGowan this week after Jonathan Taylor was not traded by the Indianapolis Colts. Based on his role and production in Week 10, that was a mistake.
McGowan handled 12 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins. The rookie has at least five carries in six of his last seven games and has scored double-digit fantasy points (thanks to rushing touchdowns) in back-to-back weeks.
2nd push from Indy gets Seth McGowan in for a TD
MIAvsIND on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/YtxqrK6PMZ
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
McGowan offers nothing in the pass-catching department at this point, but he’s seemingly carved out a consistent role next to Taylor that doesn’t bring him off the field in red zone situations.
Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders- 15% rostered
Finding usable running backs on the waiver wire is especially tough at this point in the season. One player who hasn’t paid off yet but is getting volume is Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler.
Ekeler has at least eight carries in all three games since Washington’s Week 7 bye week. He’s also added seven targets, six receptions, and 44 receiving yards in the last two games. Ekeler has yet to hit double-digit fantasy points this season, but had a season-high 9.2 points in Week 10’s win over the Giants.
The Commanders are splitting their backfield between Ekeler and Rachaad White, so neither player is getting enough opportunities to have a major impact in fantasy. But if either scores a touchdown, they can have an RB2 week in fantasy football.
Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
All WRs are rostered in 30% of leagues or less
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders- 26% rostered
2026 third-round pick Antonio Williams has seen an expanded role in Washington’s offense after the bye week thanks to an injury to Terry McLaurin. In Weeks 8 and 9, Williams earned 13 targets and recorded eight receptions for 79 yards.
Williams actually took a step back in the target share department in Week 10 (two targets), but saved his fantasy day by recording two receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. It was the second time in three games that Williams had at least 10 fantasy points.
Jayden Daniels will continue to spread the ball around to various weapons, but Williams is one of the few players in the wide receiver room who has the speed to get over the top of defenses. He should continue to have a prominent role, which will give him streaming appeal in the coming weeks.
Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos- 4% rostered
Pat Bryant made his return to the Denver Broncos’ lineup in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers, his first game since being placed on injured reserve after Week 4 due to an ankle injury. Bryant posted a season-high 15.6 fantasy points, catching four of five targets for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Bo Nix's 2nd TD pass of the game goes to Pat Bryant!
DENvsCAR on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/wYsZP7pChU
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
Bryant’s production in that game was certainly helped by the fact that Jaylen Waddle missed time with a concussion. However, Bryant has also been part of the Broncos' game plan consistently this season despite injuries. He had at least 40 receiving yards in three of the team’s first four games.
The bye week should have been enough time for Waddle to recover and clear the protocol, but Bryant is still worth picking up on waivers even if he’s healthy.
Xavier Hutchinson, Houston Texans- 2% rostered
Xavier Hutchinson continues to operate as Houston’s complement to Nico Collins with Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel sidelined.
Hutchinson finished Week 10 second on the team in routes run, 33, behind only Collins (38). He was also second on the team in targets (nine), receptions (four), receiving yards (58), and scored a touchdown. He has scored a touchdown in three straight games.
For fantasy, Hutchinson has at least 10.0 PPR points in four of his last five games after failing to hit that mark in the first four weeks. Houston’s lack of run game (and a step back by their defense) has forced their offense to throw more, which is helping C.J. Stroud support multiple pass catchers.
Tight End Fantasy Football Waiver Wire
All TEs are rostered in 30% of leagues or less
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders- 23% rostered
Chig Okonkwo continues to see a consistent enough target share to make him fantasy relevant, even if the box score doesn’t show it. Okonkwo finished second on the team in targets in Week 10 (eight) despite playing just 59.4% of the team’s snaps while working through a back injury.
It was the fourth time in the last five games that Okonkwo got at least six targets and the first time since Week 4 that he failed to get 30 or more receiving yards. He’s yet to have a truly explosive game, but he’s hit double-digit fantasy points in three of his last five contests.
Okonkwo will enter Week 11 in a solid matchup for tight ends against the Cincinnati Bengals (assuming his back is healthy). The Bengals have allowed a touchdown to tight ends in their last two games and are surrendering 12.2 yards per reception to the position this year.
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders- 11% rostered
Brock Bowers suffered an ankle injury in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks. The injury is not expected to be significant, but it could still result in missed time.
Michael Mayer didn’t see an uptick in production in Week 10 (three targets, two receptions, and 16 yards), but he showed the ability to command targets in previous games without Bowers this season.
Mayer is a worthwhile waiver wire target in Week 11, even if Bowers is healthy, given the lack of pass-catching talent in Las Vegas. He has top-12 upside if Bowers misses, especially with a rookie quarterback (Fernando Mendoza) willing to get the ball out quickly to his weapons to avoid taking sacks.
Tommy Tremble, Carolina Panthers- 0% rostered
The Carolina Panthers are running more two-tight-end formations in recent weeks, which is giving both Tommy Tremble and Darren Waller an opportunity to be fantasy relevant. Tremble ran a route on 17 of 35 drop backs in Week 10 (compared to 24 for Waller), but paced the tight end room with five targets, four receptions, 48 yards, and 8.8 PPR points.
There is considerable risk in starting Tremble. The veteran tight end has failed to score more than 6.0 fantasy points in five of his nine games this season. However, he’s been getting an increased target share in the last two games (11 targets) and has had two double-digit performances since the team’s Week 5 bye thanks to touchdowns.
Tremble is the definition of a boom-or-bust option at tight end, but he’s got enough of a role in Carolina’s passing attack to make him a worthwhile streaming option in Week 11 if you’re in a pinch.
Gavin Bartholomew, Minnesota Vikings- 0% rostered
T.J. Hockenson was inactive in Week 10 due to a wrist injury, giving Gavin Bartholomew a chance to play an expanded role in the offense. Bartholomew responded with four targets, three receptions, 36 yards, and a touchdown.
The Vikings' passing attack was missing several key pieces in Kirk Cousins’s 2026 debut with the team, so it’s hard to believe there will be a role for Bartholomew going forward (especially if Hockenson plays). But if the team’s passing attack is once again affected by injuries in Week 11, he’s a fine flier to take if you are desperate to fill your tight end position.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!